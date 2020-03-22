Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OPDRACHT 2: Op de kaart zijn enkele vakjes gekleurd. De burgemeester wil weten wat er op deze plaatsen te doen is. Ga naar...
BIJLAGE 1: kaart N
Namen: ___________________________________________________________________________
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Opdracht 2

47 views

Published on

opdracht 2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Opdracht 2

  1. 1. OPDRACHT 2: Op de kaart zijn enkele vakjes gekleurd. De burgemeester wil weten wat er op deze plaatsen te doen is. Ga naar deze plaatsen en vul de naam van de plaats op de legende aan. Neem ook een selfie met de tablet, zodat je kan aantonen aan de burgemeester dat je er ben geweest. Legende: _______________________________________________ _______________________________________________ _______________________________________________ _______________________________________________ _______________________________________________
  2. 2. BIJLAGE 1: kaart N
  3. 3. Namen: ___________________________________________________________________________

×