UNIVERSIDAD DE CARABOBO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN COMERCIAL Y CONTADURÍA PÚBLICA CÁTEDRA DE CONTABILIDAD SUPERIOR CONTABILIDAD IV
UNIVERSIDAD DE CARABOBO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN COMERCIAL Y CONTADURÍA PÚBLICA CÁTEDRA DE CONTABILIDAD SUPERIOR INVERSIONES PERMANENTES
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 http://univia.info/inversiones-permanentes-en-accio...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Inversiones permanentes en acciones: Son inversione...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Las inversiones permanentes están integradas por : ...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Norma Internacional de Información Financiera 3 (NI...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 (a) uno o más negocios se convierten en subsidiaria...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Estrategia Financiera de la empresa, que le permiti...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 COMBINACIÓN DE EMPRESAS DESDE EL PUNTO DE VISTA ECO...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 COMPRA DE ACCIONES: Una empresa adquiere una parte ...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 INFLUENCIA DE LA INVERSIÓN PERMANENTE Subsidiaria: ...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 NIC 28: Contabilización de las Inversiones en Empre...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 MÉTODOS PARA CONTABILIZAR LA INVERSIÓN PERMANENTE M...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 PROCEDIMIENTOS CONTABLES: MÉTODO DEL COSTO Para reg...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Método del Interés Participante o Patrimonial: Es u...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 PROCEDIMIENTOS CONTABLES: MÉTODO PATRIMONIAL Para r...
Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Norma Internacional de Contabilidad No 27 (NIC 27) ...
  1. 1. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmír Bolívar Mayo 2021 UNIVERSIDAD DE CARABOBO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN COMERCIAL Y CONTADURÍA PÚBLICA CÁTEDRA DE CONTABILIDAD SUPERIOR CONTABILIDAD IV
  2. 2. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmír Bolívar Mayo 2021 UNIVERSIDAD DE CARABOBO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN COMERCIAL Y CONTADURÍA PÚBLICA CÁTEDRA DE CONTABILIDAD SUPERIOR INVERSIONES PERMANENTES
  3. 3. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 http://univia.info/inversiones-permanentes-en-acciones/ En el ámbito empresarial, las inversiones permanentes en acciones son todas aquellas efectuadas a título de representar el capital social de otras empresas con la intención de mantenerlas por un período indeterminado. El objetivo de estas inversiones permanentes es ejercer algún tipo de control o influencia sobre otras empresas. Se tiene control sobre otra empresa cuando se posea, directa o indirectamente a través de subsidiarias, más del 50% de las acciones en circulación con derecho a voto, correspondiente a la empresa emisora.
  4. 4. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Inversiones permanentes en acciones: Son inversiones en acciones que se tienen con la intención de mantenerlas indefinidamente. Generalmente tienen como objetivo el tener control sobre otra empresa para facilitar el objeto propio del negocio o para establecer relaciones mercantiles a fin de asegurar el suministro de materias primas, la distribución de productos terminados, etcétera. http://fcasua.contad.unam.mx [en línea] Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México: Facultad de Contaduría y Administración.
  5. 5. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Las inversiones permanentes están integradas por : Inversiones permanentes convertibles en efectivo a largo plazo, como lo son: bonos, obligaciones y acciones de terceros. Inversiones permanentes en acciones de compañías asociadas, subsidiarias y afiliadas. Depósitos de garantías a largo plazo.
  6. 6. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Norma Internacional de Información Financiera 3 (NIIF 3) Combinaciones de Negocios Esta NIIF define una combinación de negocios como una transacción u otro suceso en el que una adquirente obtiene el control de uno o más negocios. Una adquirente puede obtener el control de una adquirida mediante una variedad de formas, por ejemplo: (a) transfiriendo efectivo, equivalentes al efectivo u otros activos (incluyendo activos netos que constituyen un negocio); (b) incurriendo en pasivos; (c) emitiendo participaciones en el patrimonio; (d) proporcionando más de un tipo de contraprestación; o (e) sin transferir contraprestación, incluyendo la de solo mediante un contrato.
  7. 7. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 (a) uno o más negocios se convierten en subsidiarias de una adquirente o los activos netos de uno o más negocios se fusionan legalmente en la adquirente. (b) una entidad que se combina transfiere sus activos netos, o sus propietarios transfieren sus participaciones en el patrimonio, a otra entidad que se combina o a sus propietarios. (c) todas las entidades que se combinan transfieren sus activos netos, o los propietarios de esas entidades transfieren sus participaciones en el patrimonio, a una nueva entidad constituida. d) un grupo de anteriores propietarios de una de las entidades que se combinan obtiene el control de la entidad combinada. Combinación de Negocios NIIF 3 Estructura
  8. 8. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Estrategia Financiera de la empresa, que le permitirá: Ejercer influencia en la administración de la empresa. El abastecimiento de la materia prima, transporte de los productos y el consumo de los insumos. Adquirir la infraestructura, Imagen, Red de Proveedores, Personal capacitado y Canales de comercialización de negocios. Conformar un Grupo de Empresas jurídicamente separadas, pero económicamente son una ENTIDAD ECONÓMICA. Crecimiento Externo
  9. 9. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 COMBINACIÓN DE EMPRESAS DESDE EL PUNTO DE VISTA ECONÓMICO VERTICALES: Las empresas asociadas constituyen diferentes partes del proceso productivo, pudiendo ir desde la fabricación de materia prima hasta la distribución y mercadeo del producto. Se apoyan con la unión en diferentes etapas del proceso productivo. HORIZONTALES: Situadas en la misma etapa del proceso productivo o línea de negocios, vale decir; realizan la misma actividad o similares. Permite que la empresa expanda sus operaciones en una línea de productos existentes. CONGLOMERADO: Cuando no tienen similitud ni relación directa en sus actividades, es decir; implica combinación de negocios no relacionados.
  10. 10. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 COMPRA DE ACCIONES: Una empresa adquiere una parte de las acciones de otra, ya sea pagando en efectivo o mediante intercambio de acciones. Influencia Nula • La inversión no permite intervención en la toma de decisiones administrativas de la empresa adquirida. El inversionista posee directa o indirectamente a través de sus subsidiarias, menos del 20 % de los derechos de voto de la empresa participada. Influencia Significativ a • Cuando la compañía adquiriente posee directa o indirectamente a través de sus subsidiarias, al menos el 20% de participación, pero menos del 50% de las acciones con derechos a voto de la empresa participada. Influencia Controladora • Cuando la compañía inversora posea directa o indirectamente a través de sus subsidiaria, más del 50% de las acciones con derecho a voto de la otra compañía (Compañía Matriz).
  11. 11. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 INFLUENCIA DE LA INVERSIÓN PERMANENTE Subsidiaria: Empresa cuyo Capital Social Común es adquirido en más del 50% por otra compañía. Matriz: Ejerce control directo o indirecto en la administración de otra u otras empresas, por posee más del 50% de su capital en acciones comunes Inversionistas Minoritarios: Es la parte del Capital Social Común de la subsidiaria, en poder de personas ajenas a la Compañía Matriz. Empresa
  12. 12. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 NIC 28: Contabilización de las Inversiones en Empresas Asociadas Alcance: Esta Norma debe ser aplicada en la contabilización, por parte de un inversionista, de las inversiones en empresas asociadas. La inversión en una empresa asociada debe contabilizarse, en los estados financieros consolidados, siguiendo el método de la participación, excepto cuando: (a) la inversión haya sido adquirida, y se mantenga, exclusivamente con vistas a su posterior desapropiación en un futuro próximo; o bien (b) opera bajo restricciones severas a largo plazo, que deterioran significativamente sus posibilidades de transferir fondos a la inversora.
  13. 13. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 MÉTODOS PARA CONTABILIZAR LA INVERSIÓN PERMANENTE Método del Costo: Es un método de contabilización según el cual la inversión se registra al costo de adquisición. El estado de resultados recoge ingresos de la inversión sólo en la medida en que el inversionista recibe el producto de la distribución de ganancias acumuladas, por la empresa participada Se le conoce también como método de base legal, porque trata a la empresa que adquiere y a la adquirida como entes jurídicos separados.
  14. 14. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 PROCEDIMIENTOS CONTABLES: MÉTODO DEL COSTO Para registrar la Inversión: ------------------ X ----------------- Acciones C.A. “S” Banco ------------------ X ----------------- Por la Utilidad Reportada por la Subsidiaria ------------------ X ----------------- NO AFECTA VALOR DE LA INVERSIÓN ------------------ X ---------------------- Por la Pérdida Reportada por la Subsidiaria ------------------- X ----------------- NO AFECTA VALOR DE LA INVERSIÓN ------------------ X ------------------- Para registrar Decreto de Dividendos en Efectivo: ------------------ X ----------------- Dividendos por cobrar Dividendos Ganados Si están pendientes de cobro ------------------ X ----------------- Banco Dividendos Ganados Si se pagaron ------------------ X -----------------
  15. 15. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Método del Interés Participante o Patrimonial: Es un método de contabilización según el cual la inversión se registra inicialmente al costo y es ajustada posteriormente en función de los cambios que experimenta, tras la adquisición. Es decir, en este método la inversión será modificada cada año para reflejar la porción de activos netos de la empresa que corresponde al inversionista. El estado de resultados recoge la proporción de los resultados de las operaciones de la empresa participada que corresponde al inversionista. MÉTODOS PARA CONTABILIZAR LA INVERSIÓN PERMANENTE
  16. 16. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 PROCEDIMIENTOS CONTABLES: MÉTODO PATRIMONIAL Para registrar la Inversión: ------------------ X ----------------- Acciones C.A. “S” Banco ------------------ X ----------------- Por la Utilidad Reportada por la Subsidiaria ------------------ X ----------------- Acciones C.A. “S” Participación Utilidad C.A. “S” ------------------ X ---------------------- Por la Pérdida Reportada por la Subsidiaria ------------------- X ----------------- Participación Pérdida C.A. “S” Acciones C.A. “S” ------------------- X ----------------- Para registrar Decreto de Dividendos en Efectivo: ------------------ X ----------------- Dividendos por cobrar Acciones C.A. “S” Si están pendientes de cobro ------------------ X ----------------- Banco Acciones C.A. “S” Si se pagaron ----------------- X -----------------
  17. 17. Cátedra: CONTABILIDAD IV Prof. Hilda Briceño /Lusmir Bolívar Mayo 2021 Norma Internacional de Contabilidad No 27 (NIC 27) Estados Financieros Separados Norma Internacional de Contabilidad No 28 (NIC 28): Contabilización de las Inversiones en Empresas Asociadas Norma Internacional de Información Financiera N°3 (NIIF 3) Combinaciones de Negocios. Norma Internacional de Información Financiera 10 Estados Financieros Consolidados Sección 9 NIIF para PYMES: Estados Financieros Consolidados y Separados BIBLIOGRAFÍA

