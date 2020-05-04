Նռանե_Կախարդական վրձինը

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Կախարդական վրձինը
  2. 2. Լինում է, չի լինում` մի աղջիկ: Նրա անունը Փեինթա էր և նա շատ էր սիրում նկարել: Նա ուներ մի սիրելի վրձին, որով միշտ նկարում էր: Մի օր Փեինթան որոշեց թիթեռ նկարել: Նա վրձինը մոտեցրեց թղթին և ասաց ինքն իրեն. -Հիմա ես թիթեռ կնկարեմ:
  3. 3. Վրձինը դուրս թռավ աղջկա ձեռքից և ինքն իրեն մի վարդագույն, կլոր թևիկներով, փոքրիկ-սիրունիկ թիթեռ նկարեց թղթի վրա: - Ա՜յ քեզ բան, - բացականչեց Փեինթան և վազեց հայրիկին ու մայրիկին պատմելու այդ կախարդանքի մասին:
  4. 4. Ծնողները շատ զարմացան, բայց չհավատացին: Նրանք կարծեցին, որ դա Փեինթային թվացել է:
  5. 5. Աղջիկը վերադարձավ իր սենյակ, մատիտով եզրագծեց թիթեռը և ևս մի հրաշք կատարվեց՝ վարդագույն թիթեռը կենդանացավ:
  6. 6. - Չե՛մ հավատում, որ նկարի միջից իսկական թիթեռ դուրս եկավ,- շատ զարմացած ասաց Փեինթան ինքն իրեն: Նա հիշեց, որ թիթեռները մեկ օր են ապրում և մտածեց, որ ճիշտ կլինի թիթեռին բաց թողնել:
  7. 7. Այդպես էլ արեց ու իր արածից գոհ՝ ավելի արագ վազեց հյուրասենյակ մայրիկին և հայրիկին այդ մասին ասելու:
  8. 8. Մի քանի շաբաթ հետո, Փեինթայի մայրիկը խոհանոցում աշխատելիս հիշեց, որ իրեն կիտրոն է պետք: Նա շփոթվեց և «կիտրոնի հյութ է պետք» ասելու փոխարեն պատահաբար ասաց. -Կիտրոնի նկար է պետք: Այդ ժամանակ, Փեինթայի վրձինը դրված էր խոհանոցի սեղանին և նա մտածեց, որ աղջկա մայրիկը ուզում է կիտրոն նկարել: Վրձինը արագ թղթի վրա մի մեծ, դեղին կիտրոն նկարեց: Հանկարծ, կիտրոնի նկարը իսկական կիտրոն դարձավ: Մայրիկը պտտվեց, տեսավ կիտրոնը և շատ զարմացավ:
  9. 9. -Աղջի՛կս, կգա՞ս,-կանչեց նա Փեինթային: Գալի՛ս եմ, մայրի՛կ,- ասաց աղջիկն և վազեց խոհանոց: -Ի՞նչ է պատահել մայրիկ,- հարցրեց նա: Սա ի՞նչ է: -Կիտրոն: -Բայց մենք կիտրոն չունեինք, մայրի՛կ, սա իսկակա՞ն կիտրոն է: -Այո՛, աղջի՛կս, բայց այն չգիտես ինչու և ինչպես հանկարծ քո թղթի վրա հայտնվեց: -Մայրի՜կ, դա հաստատ իմ կախարդական վրձինն է նկարել, - պատասխանեց Փեինթան:
  10. 10. Մայրիկը շատ զարմացավ և ուրախացավ, որ պետք չէ խանութ գնալ կիտրոնի համար: Նա նաև հասկացավ, որ թիթեռի պատմությունը իրականությունը էր: Նա կիտրոնը լվաց, դրա կեսից հյութ քամեց աղցանի համար, իսկ մյուս կեսը կտրատեց և տվեց աղջկան: Վերցրու՛, կե՛ր, աղջիկս, սա շատ օգտակար է և վիտամիններ է պարունակում,-ասաց նա: Մայրի՛կ, շնորհակալություն, այս կիտրոնը շա՜տ համեղ է, - ասաց Փեինթան և շարունակեց ուտել:
  11. 11. Աղջիկը մտածեց, որ իր վրձինն իսկապես կախարդական է և որ այն օգնեց մայրիկին չչարչարվել, խանութ չգնալ և ընտանիքի համար համեղ աղցան պատրաստել: Այդ աօրվանից Փեինթան հասկացավ, որ նա կարող է իր կախարդական վրձնի օգնությամբ շատ բարի գործեր կատարել:

