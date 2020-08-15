Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 1 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN LÓGICA Y PROCESOS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN CUANTITATIVA EN EDUCACIÓN Investigación de la Colecta de datos Doctorando Ma. Guadalupe Ortiz Becerril Asesor Dr. Marco Antonio Alanís Martínez Plantel Toluca Toluca, Estado de México. Agosto 2020.
  2. 2. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 2 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca INDICE Tabla de contenido Introducción................................................................................................................................. 3 Objetivos...................................................................................................................................... 5 La entrevista estructurada ............................................................ ¡Error! Marcador no definido. Propósitos ................................................................................................................................ 6 Características.......................................................................................................................... 7 Procedimientos para la elaboración y validación del cuestionario........................................... 7 Aplicación de la entrevista ..................................................................................................... 15 La encuesta .................................................................................... ¡Error! Marcador no definido. Tipos y propósitos ...................................................................... ¡Error! Marcador no definido. Caracteristicas........................................................................................................................ 24 Procedimientos para la elaboración y validacion del cuestionario2¡Error! Marcador no definido. Muestreo................................................................................................................................ 34 Probabilístico.......................................................................................................................... 35 No probabilístico.................................................................................................................... 36 Aplicación de la encuesta....................................................................................................... 37 La (cuasi) experimentación .......................................................... 4¡Error! Marcador no definido. Preparación del laboratorio ....................................................... ¡Error! Marcador no definido. Diseño de la experimentación................................................................................................ 43 Control de variables ............................................................................................................... 45 Aplicación de los procedimientos de la investigación ............................................................ 46 Medición de los resultados .................................................................................................... 47 Fuentes de consulta ............................................................................................................... 50
  3. 3. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 3 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Introducción La colecta de datos permite entender cómo la entrevista, la encuesta y la (cuasi) experimentación, son los instrumentos cuyo propósito es recabar datos, pero debido a su flexibilidad permite obtener información más profunda, detallada, que incluso el entrevistado y entrevistador no tenían identificada, ya que se adapta al contexto y a las características del entrevistado. La colecta de datos es valiosa en el campo de la investigación y más aún cuando se utiliza en estudios de tipo mixto como una visión complementaria del enfoque cuantitativo. En la clasificación de las entrevistas se identifican las denominadas estructuradas, las cuales plantean preguntas con anterioridad y tienen una estructura definida que se mantiene al momento de ser realizada, lo que podría limitar la opinión del sujeto estudiado; por esta razón son menos recomendadas para este tipo de investigación. Es importante señalar que el investigador que ejecuta o conduce la entrevista debe tener experiencia, pues necesita direccionar la conversación sin que esto influya en las respuestas, motivo que lo hace elaborar un guion en donde estén contenidas las categorías y las temáticas con sus respectivas preguntas según el tipo de entrevista. Hay antecedentes en el siglo XVI, se hablaba de las encuestas de los reyes franceses, ellos recababan información de sus intendentes sobre la población, riqueza y económica. También aparece a finales del siglo XIX y principios del XX, en las investigaciones sobre la pobreza y las poblaciones marginales, creadas por la revolución industrial. Charles Booth en Inglaterra y Karl Marx son autores que tradicionalmente son citados. Con el paso del tiempo han cambiado los procedimientos y la forma de recolectar los datos. La metodología actual de la encuesta pasa por diferentes etapas centradas en el tema de campo desde el cuestionario y de muestra hasta la metodología de la encuesta, este proceso de recolección de datos se utiliza tanto en la investigación cuantitativa, como en la cualitativa, cuyo procedimiento depende del diseño de estudio, y puede ser descriptivas:
  4. 4. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 4 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Recaba o documentan las actitudes o condiciones presentes e incluso exploratoria, así como analíticas: Buscan, además de describir, explicar los porqué de una determinada situación. También se hablará de las diferencias entre entrevista, encuesta y cuestionario; ya que el primero es un procedimiento directo y el segundo es indirecto y se utiliza el cuestionario o formatos. Así como; tipos y propósitos de las encuestas, características a considerar para la estructuración de las preguntas, en este apartado se verán algunas características o procedimientos para la elaboración y validación del cuestionario, a qué refiere población y muestra, tipos de muestreo y la aplicabilidad de la encuesta. La investigación cuasi experimental abarca aquellos estudios que se realizan sin que exista una asignación de grupos aleatoria. Suele ser utilizada para determinar variables sociales y algunos autores la consideran poco científica. La no aleatoriedad en su elección determina que no va a existir un control sobre las variables importantes. Igualmente, provoca que este tipo de investigación sea mucho más proclive a la aparición de sesgos. Existe una serie de alternativas a la hora de realizar el diseño del estudio.
  5. 5. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 5 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Objetivos I. Analizar sobre las técnicas de investigación (entrevista estructurada) a aplicarse en un proceso educativo. II. Reconocer el proceso de recolección de datos utilizando métodos e instrumentos indirectos como lo es la encuesta. III. Aprender a estructurar preguntas abiertas y cerradas, para elaborar el cuestionario IV. Identificar los tipos de muestreos para el diseño de estudio. V. Instruirse en las características de los estudios cuasi-experimentales y estudios experimentales, así como sus ventajas, desventajas y usos.
  6. 6. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 6 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca TEMA: COLECTA DE DATOS SUBTEMAS: La entrevista estructurada. La entrevista estructurada, también conocida como entrevista estandarizada, es popular por su imparcialidad y, como lo indica el nombre, su estandarización, siendo una técnica de selección de personal muy efectiva. Las preguntas en esta entrevista se deciden previamente de acuerdo con el detalle de información requerida. En la entrevista estructurada se decide de antemano que tipo de información se quiere y en base a ello se establece un guion de entrevista fijo y secuencial. El entrevistador sigue el orden marcado y las preguntas están pensadas para ser contestadas brevemente. El entrevistado debe acotarse a este guion preestablecido a priori. Propósitos. Según Ruiz Olabuenaga (1999), algunos de los propósitos de la entrevista en profundidad son: a) Comprender más que explicar b) Buscar la respuesta subjetivamente sincera. c) Obtener unas respuestas emocionales frente a racionales. d) Preguntar sin esquema fijo para las respuestas. e) Controlar el ritmo de la entrevista en relación con las respuestas recibidas. f) Alterar el orden y características de las preguntas, e interrumpir cuando es necesario introducir o matizar algo o reconducir el tema.
  7. 7. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 7 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca g) Explicar el sentido de la pregunta tanto como sea necesario y permitir crear juicios de valor u opiniones. h) Encontrar un equilibrio entre familiaridad y profesionalidad. Características. a) Establecer el rapport (romper el hielo) antes de iniciar el interrogatorio es necesario crear un clima de confianza y hacer sentir al entrevistado la importancia de su colaboración y el carácter confidencial de los datos que aporta. b) Las preguntas deben reunir requisitos de confiabilidad y validez. c) Iniciar la entrevista con las preguntas más simples. d) El entrevistador no debe desviar su atención de los objetivos de la entrevista. e) El entrevistador no debe ser entrevistado. f) La entrevista debe realizarse sin interrupciones en un clima de tranquilidad, amabilidad y confianza. g) Al concluir la entrevista se debe agradecer al informante su colaboración. h) El entrevistador debe poseer la suficiente agudeza paras observar, escuchar, transcribir y sintetizar la información recopilada. i) El entrevistador debe contar con una guía de entrevista en donde se establezcan los objetivos y los aspectos más relevantes de los datos que se han de recopilar para el caso de la entrevista libre y un cuestionario para la entrevista dirigida. j) Durante la entrevista o al final de la misma el entrevistador deberá anotar en la cedula diario de campo o ficha de trabajo los resultados. k) Las anotaciones deben hacerse con la mayor imparcialidad y objetividad posible y los comentarios y opiniones del entrevistador deben anotarse por separado. Procedimientos para la elaboración y validación del cuestionario. a) Definición del constructo o aspecto a medir Antes de proceder a medir algo debemos tener una idea muy clara de lo que queremos medir; a eso se le llama «definir el constructo». Ello puede requerir la realización de una
  8. 8. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 8 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca revisión de la bibliografía y la consulta con expertos en la materia. Sean actitudes, conductas o conocimientos, se debe definir en forma clara y precisa el objeto de la medida y, a ser posible, determinar y conocer las teorías que sustentan la definición que se acuerde. Un problema puede definirse desde distintas perspectivas teóricas y, por tanto, pueden proponerse definiciones diferentes de un mismo constructo. Pensemos, por ejemplo, en la definición de la salud y su evolución; no será lo mismo diseñar un cuestionario de evaluación del estado de salud que defina la salud como la ausencia de enfermedad, que elaborar el cuestionario desde una perspectiva más positiva, de bienestar biopsicosocial. Finalmente, la validez del constructo implicará el grado en que el instrumento de medida refleja las teorías relevantes del fenómeno que mide. b) Propósito de la escala Se trata de establecer el contenido del cuestionario, definir la población a la que va dirigida, la forma de administración y el formato del cuestionario. El propósito de la escala va a determinar en gran medida el contenido de sus ítems y algunos aspectos relacionados con su estructura y la logística de la recogida de los datos. Si nuestro constructo o aspecto a medir fuera la calidad de vida, deberíamos revisar exhaustivamente todas las posibles características que conforman la calidad de vida: independencia física, vitalidad, equilibrio emocional, sueño, capacidad para relacionarse con otros... Cada una de estas características se denominan «dimensiones» o «factores», y la clara definición de cada una de ellas nos facilitará la construcción de las preguntas que nos ayuden a explorar esa parte del aspecto que queremos medir. Cuando se inicia el proceso de construcción de un cuestionario, se debe tener en cuenta la población a la que va dirigido, o, en el caso de que se elija un cuestionario ya validado, conocer con qué población (edad, patología, nivel cultural, intereses...) se ha validado el cuestionario. Por otro lado, de acuerdo con el tema que se vaya a estudiar, deberemos decidir cómo se va a administrar el cuestionario, si será autocumplimentado, si el procedimiento de recogida de la información será telefónico o si se realizará mediante una entrevista personal. Estos
  9. 9. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 9 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca aspectos es importante tenerlos en cuenta, pues también obligarán a redactar las preguntas de forma distinta o incluso a dar un formato diferente al cuestionario. Cada una de las formas de recogida de información tiene sus ventajas e inconvenientes. Las encuestas telefónicas o mediante entrevista personal suelen tener mejor tasa de respuesta que las que se envían por correo postal, pero su coste también es más elevado y, en el caso de la encuesta telefónica, si el cuestionario es largo puede cansar al entrevistado. En ambos se requiere entrenar al encuestador o adjuntar un mínimo de instrucciones en los autoadministrados. c) Composición de los ítems Los cuestionarios se componen de una serie de ítems. El ítem es la unidad básica de información de un instrumento de evaluación, y generalmente consta de una pregunta y de una respuesta cerrada. Número de ítems Como regla general, se considera que el número mínimo de ítems para evaluar un fenómeno sería de 6, pero el número de ellos puede ir desde 10 a 90, de manera que puedan abarcar de forma proporcional cada una de las dimensiones definidas a priori en el constructo. Se recomienda realizar el doble de ítems de los que van a necesitarse en la versión definitiva del cuestionario. Contenido En función del contenido, los cuestionarios pueden ser uni o multidimensionales. En los primeros, más del 80% de los ítems evalúa una sola dimensión (por ejemplo, el cuestionario de dolor de McGill)5. En los multidimensionales, los ítems evalúan dos o más dimensiones (por ejemplo, las escalas de calidad devida, SF-361). Definición y ordenación La definición de cada ítem ha de ser exhaustiva y mutuamente excluyente. Por otro lado, al formular la pregunta deben tenerse en cuenta factores como la comprensión (es necesario adaptar el lenguaje y el tipo de elección de respuestas al nivel sociocultural de los individuos a quienes va dirigido el cuestionario), así como la aceptabilidad para el sujeto que es preguntado.
  10. 10. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 10 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Existen una serie de criterios para la redacción de las preguntas, que son los siguientes: • Utilizar preguntas breves y fáciles de comprender. • No emplear palabras que induzcan una reacción estereotipada. • No redactar preguntas en forma negativa. • Evitar el uso de la interrogación «por qué». • No formular preguntas en las que una de las alternativas de respuesta sea tan deseable que difícilmente pueda rehusarse. • Evitar preguntas que obliguen a hacer cálculos o esfuerzos de memoria. Una vez redactados los ítems, éstos deben ordenarse. A veces, la lógica del cuestionario nos orientará sobre el orden seguir, pero si no fuera así se pueden ordenar aleatoriamente. d) Prevención de los sesgos en su cumplimentación También a través del diseño de los ítems del cuestionario se pueden controlar los posibles sesgos de cumplimentación y, con ello, mejorar la validez del cuestionario. Aunque se ha descrito un número importante de sesgos, aquí citaremos sólo algunos de los más frecuentes. Un sesgo habitual es el «error de tendencia central», es decir, la tendencia a elegir entre las diferentes opciones de respuesta, las centrales. Otro sesgo también frecuente es el de «deseabilidad social», que se produce cuando se responde en función de lo que se considera socialmente aceptable. El «sesgo de aprendizaje o de proximidad» induce a contestar de forma similar a las respuestas anteriores. El «error lógico» se produce cuando el encuestado considera que todos los ítems relacionados deben puntuarse igual. Finalmente, hay que tener siempre en cuenta la redacción del cuestionario (evitando las preguntas de comprensión dudosa, preguntas dobles…), el orden de las preguntas o de las categorías de respuesta (irradiación de respuesta) y el formato, en cuanto que puede impedir el registro adecuado de la información. Todo ello puede introducir sesgos en la recogida de la información. e) Codificación de las respuestas En función del número de opciones o tipo de respuestas, éstas pueden ser:
  11. 11. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 11 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca – Dicotómicas: Sí/No, Verdadero/Falso. – Policotómicas: Estoy descontento conmigo mismo/ No me valoro/ Me odio/ Estoy satisfecho de mí mismo. – Analógicas: Se diferencian en función del sistema analógico utilizado. f) Puntuación de los ítems Lógicamente, también es necesario definir el sistema de puntuación que va a emplearse: simple o ponderado. Se dice que son ítems simples cuando la puntuación directa se obtiene con el sumatorio de respuestas acertadas o de los valores que se hayan dado a cada opción. Se habla de ítems ponderados cuando el valor de cada opción de respuesta no es la misma o no se otorga el mismo valor a todos los aciertos. Proceso de validación Una vez diseñado el borrador definitivo, es decir, una vez delimitada la información, formuladas las preguntas, definido el número de ellas que vamos a incluir en el cuestionario y ordenadas las preguntas, corresponde llevar a cabo la realización de la prueba piloto y la evaluación de las propiedades métricas da la escala. Prueba piloto o pretest cognitivo Normalmente, se pasa el borrador del cuestionario a 30-50 personas, siendo aconsejable que se parezcan a los individuos de la muestra. Este pretest permitirá identificar: a) Tipos de preguntas más adecuados. b) Si el enunciado es correcto y comprensible, y si las preguntas tienen la extensión adecuada. c) Si es correcta la categorización de las respuestas. d) Si existen resistencias psicológicas o rechazo hacia algunas preguntas.
  12. 12. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 12 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca e) Si el ordenamiento interno es lógico; si la duración está dentro de lo aceptable por los encuestados. En cuanto a los métodos utilizados para la realización del pretest cognitivo, éste se lleva a cabo mediante la realización de: a) Entrevistas informales. b) Grupos focales de la población diana. c) Encuesta sobre comprensión de las preguntas. d) Valoración del cuestionario por parte de los participantes en el estudio. Evaluación de las propiedades métricas de la escala Dado que lo que se está diseñando es una escala de medición que permita tener una puntuación de un aspecto de la salud, y poder comparar la de diferentes individuos o la del mismo individuo en diferentes momentos, se debe asegurar que el instrumento de medida sea fiable y válido. Fiabilidad Es el grado en que un instrumento mide con precisión, sin error. Indica la condición del instrumento de ser fiable, es decir, de ser capaz de ofrecer en su empleo repetido resultados veraces y constantes en condiciones similares de medición. La fiabilidad de un instrumento de medida se valora a través de la consistencia, la estabilidad temporal y la concordancia Inter observadores. a) Consistencia: Se refiere al nivel en que los diferentes ítems o preguntas de una escala están relacionados entre sí. Esta homogeneidad entre los ítems nos indica el grado de acuerdo entre los mismos y, por tanto, lo que determinará que éstos se puedan acumular y dar una puntuación global. La consistencia se puede comprobar a través de diferentes métodos estadísticos. El coeficiente alfa de Cronbach es un
  13. 13. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 13 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca método estadístico muy utilizado. Sus valores oscilan entre 0 y 1. Se considera que existe una buena consistencia interna cuando el valor de alfa es superior a 0,7. b) Estabilidad temporal: Es la concordancia obtenida entre los resultados del test al ser evaluada la misma muestra por el mismo evaluador en dos situaciones distintas (fiabilidad test-retest). La fiabilidad (normalmente calculada con el coeficiente de correlación intra clase [CCI], para variables continuas y evaluaciones temporales distantes) nos indica que el resultado de la medida tiene estabilidad temporal. Una correlación del 70% indicaría una fiabilidad aceptable. c) Concordancia inter observadores. En el análisis del nivel de acuerdo obtenido al ser evaluada la misma muestra en las mismas condiciones por dos evaluadores distintos, o en diferente tiempo, se obtienen iguales resultados-fiabilidad inter observadores). La concordancia entre observadores se puede analizar mediante el porcentaje de acuerdo y el índice Kappa. Validez Es el grado en que un instrumento de medida mide aquello que realmente pretende medir o sirve para el propósito para el que ha sido construido. A pesar de que se describen diferentes tipos de validez, ésta, sin embargo, es un proceso unitario y es precisamente la validez la que permitirá realizar las inferencias e interpretaciones correctas de las puntuaciones que se obtengan al aplicar un test y establecer la relación con el constructo/variable que se trata de medir. a) Validez de contenido. Se refiere a si el cuestionario elaborado, y por tanto los ítems elegidos, son indicadores de lo que se pretende medir. Se trata de someter el cuestionario a la valoración de investigadores y expertos, que deben juzgar la capacidad de éste para evaluar todas las dimensiones que deseamos medir. No cabe, por tanto, cálculo alguno, sólo las valoraciones cualitativas que los investigadores expertos deben efectuar. b) Validez de constructo. Evalúa el grado en que el instrumento refleja la teoría del fenómeno o del concepto que mide. La validez de construcción garantiza que las medidas que resultan de las respuestas del cuestionario pueden ser consideradas y utilizadas como medición del fenómeno que queremos medir. Puede ser calculada
  14. 14. Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación 14 UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca por diversos métodos, pero los más frecuentes son el análisis factorial y la matriz multirrasgo-multimétodo. c) Validez de criterio. Relación de la puntuación de cada sujeto con un Gold Standard que tenga garantías de medir lo que deseamos medir. No siempre hay disponibles indicadores de referencia, por lo que, muchas veces, en la práctica se recurre a utilizar instrumentos que han sido respaldados por otros estudios o investigaciones y nos ofrecen garantías de medir lo que deseamos medir.
  15. 15. 15 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Aplicación de la entrevista. El primer paso a seguir es identificar a las personas concretas que participaran en la aplicación. Si bien, en la etapa anterior, describir las características generales de los informantes (lo que se viene a denominar muestra en un proceso de investigación) habrá servido para seleccionar la técnica más adecuada y el tipo de información que se puede obtener, en este momento se trata de acceder a un número de informantes que sea significativo para el trabajo que se está llevando a cabo. En trabajos con una orientación cualitativa se utiliza el muestreo no probabilístico, entre ellos destaca: a) Muestreo causal (o por accesibilidad a la muestra). Utilizar como muestra a personas a las que se tiene facilidad de acceso. b) Muestreo intencional u opinático. Sujetos expertos en un tema o relevantes como fuentes de información. c) Muestreo bola de nieve. Se localizan a algunas personas, las cuáles conducen a otras y, así, sucesivamente hasta que se llega a una muestra suficiente. d) Muestreo por cuotas. Se utiliza cuando no se puede contar con una muestra al azar, pero se quiere mantener una muestra representativa de la población. Por ejemplo, si las características de la muestra son mujeres de origen catalán que tengan entre 35 y 45 años y el tamaño es de 20. Se seleccionarán a las primeras 20 mujeres que se encuentren y que reúnan esas condiciones. Durante el desarrollo de la entrevista, es importante crear un buen clima de confianza y facilitar la comunicación. Para ello, se deberá empezar presentándose y dando toda la información relevante del estudio o trabajo puntual que se esté realizando. También, se deberá informar sobre el tiempo de duración de la misma. El lugar donde se realiza puede ser escogido, previamente, por la persona que realiza la entrevista. No obstante, se deberá ofrecer, siempre, la opción de realizarla en algún otro espacio elegido por la persona entrevistada.
  16. 16. 16 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Durante el desarrollo de la misma es importante que la conversación quede registrada con una grabadora. Para ello, se le deberá preguntar a la persona entrevistada, informándole sobre los motivos de la grabación y el uso que se va a hacer de los datos registrados. En el caso que la persona entrevistada no quiera ser registrada, se deberá: a) Si se sabe con antelación, pedir a otra persona que nos acompañe –siempre y cuando la persona entrevistada lo autorice- para que pueda tomar notas de campo. b) Si no se sabe con antelación (este es el caso más común, el anterior pasa de manera excepcional), la persona entrevistadora tomará también las notas de campo. Se recomienda que, una vez finalizada la entrevista, no se dejen pasar más de 10 minutos para seguir anotando todo aquello que se recuerde de la conversación mantenida. En el caso de la entrevista semiestructurada, es esencial llevar el guion estudiado para evitar recurrir continuamente a los papeles. También, si la persona entrevistadora está bien familiarizada con el guion, podrá cambiar el orden de las preguntas cuando el ritmo y el contenido de la conversación lo requieran. Recordad que se trata de una conversación, no de un interrogatorio. Por último, señalar que la persona entrevistadora debe mostrar una actitud positiva y receptiva a la vez que profesional.
  17. 17. 17 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca COLECTA DE DATOS ENTREVISTA ESTRUCTURADA Herramienta de investigación entrevista estandarizada, es popular por su imparcialidad y, como lo indica el nombre, su estandarización, siendo una técnica de selección de personal muy efectiva. A) Decide qué tipo de información. B) Establece un guión de entrevista fijo y secuencial. C) El entrevistador sigue el orden, marcado D) Las preguntas son contestadas brevemente. PROPÓSITOS Según Ruiz Olabuenaga (1999) A) Comprender más que explicar. B) Buscar la respuesta subjetivamente sincera. C) Obtener unas respuestas emocionales frente a racionales. F) El entrevistado debe acotarse a este guión preestablecido a priori. D) Preguntar sin esquema fijo para las respuestas. E) Controlar el ritmo de la entrevista en relación con las respuestas recibidas. G) Explicar el sentido de la pregunta y permitir crear juicios de valor u opiniones. a) H) Encontrar un equilibrio entre familiaridad y profesionalidad.
  18. 18. 18 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca COLECTA DE DATOS CARACTERISTICAS A) Establecer el rapport (romper el hielo). PROCEDIMIENTOS PARA LA ELABORACIÓN Y VALIDACIÓN DEL CUESTIONARIO. A) Definición del constructo o aspecto a medir. B) Propósito de la escala. B) Las preguntas deben reunir requisitos de confiabilidad y validez. A) C) Iniciar la entrevista con preguntas simples. D) El entrevistador no debe desviar su atención de los objetivos de la entrevista. E) El entrevistador no debe de ser entrevistado. F) Un clima de tranquilidad, amabilidad y confianza. G) Agradecer al informante su colaboración. H) El entrevistador debe de poseer la agudeza de: observar, escuchar, transcribir y sintetizar la información. I) El entrevistador debe contar una guía de entrevista. J) Durante la entrevista o al final anotar la cedula, diario de campo o ficha de trabajo los resultados. k) Las anotaciones se realizan con objetividad, y los comentarios y opiniones por separado. C) Composición de los ítems. D) Prevención de los segos en su cumplimentación. E) Codificación de las respuestas. F) Puntuación de los ítems.
  19. 19. 19 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca APLICACIÓN DE LA ENTREVISTA. A) Muestreo casual (o por accesibilidad a la muestra). B) Muestreo intencional u opinático. C) Muestreo bola de nieve. E) Muestreo por cuotas. Orientación cualitativa: Muestreo no probabilístico. COLECTA DE DATOS
  20. 20. 20 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca La Encuesta Definición de encuesta Hay antecedentes en el siglo XVI, se hablaba de las encuestas de los reyes franceses, ellos recababan información de sus intendentes sobre la población, riqueza y economía. También aparece a finales del siglo XIX y principios del XX, en las investigaciones sobre la pobreza y las poblaciones marginales, creadas por la revolución industrial. La colecta de datos es un proceso de recolección de información, donde se utilizan métodos e instrumentos, tanto en la investigación cualitativa como en la cuantitativa, sus procedimientos pueden ser directos como la observación y entrevista, e indirectos como el cuestionario o formatos, para elegir el método depende de los objetivos de estudio, la población estudiada, el tiempo, el dinero disponible y del diseño de estudios. ¿Qué es una encuesta? Es un instrumento de investigación que contiene una serie de preguntas abiertas o cerradas junto con las posibles respuestas, para que el encuestado conteste con sus propias palabras. La encuesta tiene dos características básicas que la distinguen del resto de los métodos de captura de información y estas son: a). - Recoger la información proporcionada verbalmente o por escrito, por un informante mediante un cuestionario estructurado. b). - Utiliza muestras de la población u objeto de estudio. c). - La encuesta tiene un carácter descriptivo e incluso exploratorio. Las preguntas se formulan en un orden definido y pueden ser enviadas por usos tecnológicos como: correo o whatsapp y estas pueden ser aplicadas personalmente a los participantes para que estos respondan. Se supone que los encuestados deben leer, comprender y dar sus respuestas en el espacio provisto o en base a las opciones de respuesta dadas.
  21. 21. 21 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Se recomienda realizar una encuesta piloto para probar el cuestionario antes de utilizar este método. Una encuesta piloto no es más que un estudio preliminar o ensayo para saber el tiempo, costo, los esfuerzos, la fiabilidad de la encuesta. Otro punto a considerar son las preguntas, estas deben redactarse con cuidado para que no haya sesgos en la investigación. De la misma forma es importante que el orden de tus preguntas tenga sentido, tanto para ti como para el participante de la encuesta. Si tienes algunas dudas respecto a que preguntas incluir, te invitamos a leer: 20 preguntas para una encuesta a clientes. Diferencia entre encuestas y entrevistas Una encuesta tiene preguntas de opción múltiple o abiertas que son contestadas, ya sea de manera impresa u online. Las entrevistas son una conversación formal entre un entrevistador y un entrevistado, cara a cara. Aunque es muy común que el entrevistador vaya tomando nota de las respuestas obtenidas o incluso respondiendo el mismo la encuesta con las respuestas obtenidas. Una diferencia entre encuestas y entrevistas es que la encuesta es más objetiva y la naturaleza de las entrevistas es subjetiva. En una entrevista, el entrevistador hace preguntas abiertas y en los cuestionarios suelen utilizarse más preguntas cerradas. Cuestionario y Encuesta: ¿Cuál es la diferencia? Un cuestionario es un conjunto de preguntas escritas utilizadas para obtener información indistintamente para evaluar a una sola persona. Aun cuando el cuestionario puede ser respondido por más de una persona, las respuestas no forman parte de un análisis estadístico. Ejemplo: un examen en la escuela es un cuestionario. Una encuesta agrega datos específicos a los cuestionarios para que al finalizar pueda existir un análisis estadístico con la información obtenida para evaluar a un grupo de personas ya que las respuestas se agregan para llegar a una conclusión. Ejemplo: el conjunto de preguntas que se utilizan para el estudio de la tendencia para las próximas elecciones presidenciales es una encuesta.
  22. 22. 22 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Cuestionario: Conjunto de preguntas utilizadas para la recopilación de información de una persona. Estas pueden ser estandarizadas o estructuradas, puesto que las nuevas tecnologías aplicadas permiten utilizarla preguntas abiertas e incluso una cierta interactividad. Encuesta: Estudio detallado mediante la recopilación de información para después analizarla. Cuya metodología es utilizar cuestionarios estructurados como instrumento básico de captura de información. Esta definición aun cuando es más antigua es simple, pero agrega una importante diferencia. El cuestionario recoge información mientras que la encuesta analiza los resultados. Si comparamos la definición impresa con la definición digital podemos darnos cuenta de que el cuestionario ha evolucionado con el internet. Diferencias entre encuesta, entrevista y cuestionario: Entre las diferencias de estas técnicas son las siguientes: La entrevista se realiza programada, mientras que la encuesta es realizada con fin estadístico. En el caso de la entrevista rara vez se toma nota, solo se apuntan los nombres claves para recordar los datos de la transcripción, pero en la encuesta se pueden realizar a un número de personas sobre un target específico. La encuesta siempre es escrita y no se da apertura a una conversación en cambio la entrevista en la mayoría de los casos es lo contrario. Para la encuesta se pueden buscar respuestas precisas o abiertas, pero, al contrario, la entrevista sus preguntas son cerradas y dan respuestas precisas. En la encuesta lo único que se puede sacar de ella es una probabilidad por ser estadístico, mientras que en la entrevista se busca es la verdad sobre un hecho, situación o persona. Las entrevistas y los cuestionarios se dirigen hacia la obtención de datos no observables directamente, datos que se basan por lo general en declaraciones verbales de los sujetos; pero en la finalidad que busca es muy diferente ya que los cuestionarios poseen finalidades analíticas al igual que las encuestas.
  23. 23. 23 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Los cuestionarios intentan obtener información analítica para escalas de evaluación, muy al contrario de la encuesta que solo es para fin estadístico y la entrevista para fines laborales. Los cuestionarios son muy parecidos a las entrevistas, ya que el cuestionario es la técnica de recogida de datos más empleada en investigación, porque es menos costosa, permite llegar a un mayor número de participantes y facilita el análisis, aunque también puede tener otras limitaciones que pueden restar valor a la investigación desarrollada. Tipos y propósitos. 1.-Tipos de encuestas según la forma de aplicación: 1.1. Encuesta por correo: Consiste en enviar un cuestionario a través del servicio postal para que después de ser respondido, sea regresado al remitente. 1.2. Encuesta vía telefónica: Consiste en realizar el cuestionario a través de una llamada telefónica, en la que el encuestador debe ir capturando las respuestas del encuestado. 1.3. Encuesta personal: Consiste en realizar el cuestionario cara a cara, debe existir una interacción entre encuestador y encuestado, normalmente en encuestador toma nota de las respuestas, aunque en ocasiones solo entrega el cuestionario y es el encuestado quien lo llena. 2. Encuesta online: Consiste en realizar el cuestionario utilizando el internet como medio de distribución, las encuestas online se caracterizan principalmente por ser económicas y tener un mayor índice de respuesta. 3. Tipos de encuestas según sus objetivos: 3.1. Encuestas descriptivas: estas encuestas buscan crear un registro sobre las actitudes o condiciones presentes dentro de una población en un momento determinado, es decir; en el momento en el que se realiza la encuesta. 3.2. Encuestas analíticas: a diferencia de las descriptivas, su objetivo no es documentar un problema sino explicar y describirlo para poder encontrar la mejor solución. 4. Tipos de encuestas según las preguntas:
  24. 24. 24 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca 4.1. Respuesta abierta: estas permiten al encuestado tener la libertad de responder libremente cada pregunta, esto permite obtener respuestas más profundas y también obtener respuestas en las que no había pensado, sin embargo, el problema de este tipo de encuestas es que es muy difícil de cuantificar, por el contrario, se deben interpretar las respuestas. 4.2. Respuesta cerrada: en este tipo, los encuestados deberán elegir alguna de las posibles opciones, su principal ventaja es que son más fáciles de cuantificar, sin embargo, en ocasiones ninguna de las opciones refleja el pensamiento de los participantes, para ello, siempre es recomendable añadir la casi "otro". En relación a su papel como método dentro de una investigación, las encuestas pueden cumplir tres propósitos (Kerlinger, 1997): A). - Servir de instrumento exploratorio para ayudar a identificar variables y relaciones, sugerir hipótesis y dirigir otras fases de la investigación B). - Ser el principal instrumento de la investigación, de modo tal que las preguntas diseñadas para medir las variables de la investigación se incluirán en el programa de entrevistas. C). - Complementar otros métodos, permitiendo el seguimiento de resultados inesperados, validando otros métodos y profundizando en las razones de la respuesta de las personas. Características. ¿Qué características debe tener una pregunta? Independientemente de que las preguntas sean abiertas o cerradas y de que sus respuestas estén precodificadas o no, hay una serie de características que deben cubrirse al plantearlas: a). -Las preguntas tienen que ser claras, precisas y comprensibles para los sujetos encuestados. Deben evitarse términos confusos, ambiguos y de doble sentido. Por ejemplo, la pregunta: “¿ve usted televisión?”, es confusa, no delimita cada cuánto. Sería mucho mejor especificar: ¿acostumbra usted ver televisión diariamente?, ¿cuántos días
  25. 25. 25 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca durante la última semana vio televisión?, y después preguntar horarios, canales y contenidos de los programas. Otro ejemplo inconveniente sería: ¿le gusta el deporte? No se sabe si se trata de verlo por televisión o en vivo, si de practicarlo o qué, y en última instancia, ¿cuál deporte? Otro caso que genera confusión son los términos con múltiples significados (Burnett, 2009), por ejemplo: ¿su empleo es estable?, implica un concepto de estabilidad de empleo que no tiene un solo significado. ¿Qué se considera estable?: ¿un contrato por un año, por dos, por cinco...? Un caso común de confusión son las palabras sobre la temporalidad, resulta nebuloso el cuestionamiento: ¿ha asistido recientemente al cine?, ya que implica otras preguntas: ¿qué significa recientemente?, ¿ayer, la última semana, el último mes? Sería mejor interrogar: durante las últimas dos semanas (o mes), ¿cuántas veces ha ido al cine? De igual forma: ¿ha trabajado desde joven?, habrá de sustituirse por: ¿a partir de qué edad comenzó a trabajar? b). - Es aconsejable que las preguntas sean lo más breves posible, porque las preguntas largas suelen resultar tediosas, toman más tiempo y pueden distraer al participante; pero como menciona Rojas (2001) no es recomendable sacrificar la claridad por la concisión. Cuando se trata de asuntos complicados tal vez es mejor una pregunta más larga, debido a que facilita el recuerdo, proporciona al sujeto más tiempo para pensar y favorece una respuesta más articulada (Corbetta,2003). La directriz para seguir es que se incluyan las palabras necesarias para que se comprenda la pregunta, sin ser repetitivos o barrocos. c). - Deben formularse con un vocabulario simple, directo y familiar para los participantes. El lenguaje debe adaptarse al habla de la población a la que van dirigidas las preguntas (Gambarra,2002). Recuerde que es ineludible tomar en cuenta su nivel educativo y el socioeconómico, las palabras que maneja, etcétera. d). - No pueden incomodar a la persona encuestada ni ser percibidas como amenazantes y nunca ésta debe sentir que se le enjuicia. Debemos inquirir de manera sutil. Preguntas como: ¿acostumbra a consumir algún tipo de bebida alcohólica?, tienden a provocar rechazo. Es mejor cuestionar: ¿algunos de sus amigos acostumbran a consumir algún tipo de bebida alcohólica?, y después utilizar preguntas tenues que indirectamente nos indiquen si la persona acostumbra a consumir esta clase de bebidas (¿cuál es su tipo de bebida favorita?, ¿cada cuánto se reúne con sus amigos?, etc.). Mertens (2005) sugiere
  26. 26. 26 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca sustituir la pregunta: ¿es usted alcohólico? (en extremo amenazante), para siguiente formulación: El consumo de bebidas como el ron, tequila, vodka y whisky en esta ciudad es de X botellas de un litro, ¿en qué medida usted estaría por encima o por debajo de esta cantidad? (alternativas de respuesta: por encima, igual o por debajo). Gochros (2005) recomienda cambiar la pregunta: ¿consume drogas?, por: ¿qué opina de las personas que consumen drogas en dosis mínimas? En estos casos de preguntas difíciles, es posible usar escalas de actitud en lugar de preguntas o aun otras formas de medición (como se verá en la parte de escalas actitudinales y en otros instrumentos). Hay temáticas en las que a pesar de que se utilicen preguntas sutiles, el encuestado se puede sentir molesto. Tal es el caso del desempleo, la homosexualidad, el SIDA, la prostitución, la pornografía, los anticonceptivos y las adicciones. e). - Las preguntas deben referirse preferentemente a un solo aspecto o una relación lógica. Por ejemplo, la pregunta: ¿acostumbra usted ver televisión y escuchar radio diariamente?, expresa dos aspectos y llega a confundir. Es necesario dividirla en dos preguntas, una relacionada con la televisión y otra relacionada con la radio. Otro ejemplo: ¿sus padres eran saludables?, es una pregunta problemática, además del concepto “saludable” (confuso), es imposible de responder en el caso de que la madre nunca se hubiera enfermado de gravedad y nunca hubiera sido hospitalizada y, en cambio, el padre hubiera padecido severos problemas de salud. f). - Las preguntas no habrán de inducir las respuestas. Se tienen que evitar preguntas tendenciosas o que dan pie a elegir un tipo de respuesta (directivas). Por ejemplo, ¿considera a nuestro compañero Ricardo Hernández como el mejor candidato para dirigir nuestro sindicato?, es una pregunta tendenciosa, pues induce la respuesta. Lo mismo que la pregunta: ¿los trabajadores argentinos son muy productivos? Se insinúa la respuesta en la pregunta. Resultaría mucho más conveniente interrogar: ¿qué tan productivos considera usted, en general, a los trabajadores argentinos? (y mostrar alternativas). Ejemplo: ¿Qué tan productivos considera usted, en general, a los trabajadores argentinos?
  27. 27. 27 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Sumamente productivos, Más bien productivos, Más bien improductivos, Sumamente improductivos g). - Las preguntas no pueden apoyarse en instituciones, ideas respaldadas socialmente ni en evidencia comprobada. Es también una manera de inducir respuestas. Por ejemplo, la pregunta: la Organización Mundial de la Salud ha realizado diversos estudios y concluyó que el tabaquismo provoca diversos daños al organismo, ¿considera usted que fumar es nocivo para su salud? Esquemas del tipo: “la mayoría de las personas opinan que...”, “la Iglesia considera...”, “los padres de familia piensan que...”, etc., no deben anteceder a las preguntas, ya que influyen y sesgan las respuestas. h). - Es aconsejable evitar preguntas que nieguen el asunto que se interroga. Por ejemplo: ¿qué niveles de la estructura organizacional no apoyan el proceso de calidad? Es mejor preguntar sobre qué niveles sí apoyan el proceso. O bien: ¿qué no le agrada de este centro comercial?, es preferible cuestionar: ¿qué le desagrada de este centro comercial? Tampoco es conveniente incluir dobles negaciones (son positivas, pero suelen confundir): ¿considera que la mayoría de las mujeres casadas preferiría no trabajar si no tuviera presión económica? Mejor se redacta de manera positiva. i). - No deben hacerse preguntas racistas o sexistas ni que ofendan a los participantes. Es obvio, pero no está de más recalcarlo. Se recomienda también sortear las preguntas con fuerte carga emocional o muy complejas, que más bien son preguntas para entrevistas cualitativas (por ejemplo: ¿cómo era la relación con su exmarido? —aunque una escala completa puede ser la solución— o, ¿qué siente usted sobre la muerte de su hijo?) j). - En las preguntas con varias categorías de respuesta y donde el sujeto participante sólo tiene que elegir una, llega a ocurrir que el orden en que se presentan dichas opciones afecta las respuestas de los participantes (por ejemplo, que tiendan a favorecer a la primera o a la última opción de respuesta). Entonces resulta conveniente rotar el orden de lectura de las respuestas a elegir de manera proporcional. Por ejemplo, si preguntamos: ¿cuál de los siguientes cuatro candidatos presidenciales considera usted que logrará disminuir verdaderamente la inflación? Veinticinco por ciento de las veces (o una de cada cuatro ocasiones) que se haga la pregunta se menciona primero al
  28. 28. 28 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca candidato A, 25% se menciona primero al candidato B, 25% al candidato C y el restante 25% al candidato D. Asimismo, cuando las alternativas son demasiadas es más difícil responder, por ello es conveniente limitarlas a las mínimas necesarias. Procedimientos para la elaboración y validación del cuestionario. Cuestionarios Tal vez el instrumento más utilizado para recolectar los datos es el cuestionario. Un cuestionario consiste en un conjunto de preguntas respecto de una o más variables a medir. Debe ser congruente con el planteamiento del problema e hipótesis (Brace, 2008). El contenido de las preguntas de un cuestionario es tan variado como los aspectos que mide. Básicamente se consideran dos tipos de preguntas: cerradas y abiertas. Las preguntas cerradas contienen categorías u opciones de respuesta que han sido previamente delimitadas. Es decir, se presentan las posibilidades de respuesta a los participantes, quienes deben acotarse a éstas. Pueden ser dicotómicas (dos posibilidades de respuesta) o incluir varias opciones de respuesta, las preguntas cerradas las categorías de respuesta son definidas a priori por el investigador y se le muestran al encuestado, quien debe elegir la opción que describa más adecuadamente su respuesta. Gambara (2002) hace notar algo muy lógico pero que en ocasiones se descuida y resulta fundamental: cuando las preguntas presentan varias opciones, éstas deben recoger todas las posibles respuestas. Ahora bien, hay preguntas cerradas donde el participante puede seleccionar más de una opción o categoría de respuesta (posible multirrespuesta). En cambio, las preguntas abiertas no delimitan de antemano las alternativas de respuesta, por lo cual el número de categorías de respuesta es muy elevado; en teoría, es infinito y puede variar de población en población. La elección del tipo de preguntas que contenga el cuestionario depende del grado en que se puedan anticipar las posibles respuestas, los tiempos de que se disponga para codificar y si se quiere una respuesta más precisa o profundizar en alguna cuestión. Una recomendación para construir un cuestionario es que se analice, variable por variable, qué tipo de pregunta o preguntas suelen ser más confiables y válidas para medir esa variable, de acuerdo con la situación
  29. 29. 29 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca del estudio (planteamiento del problema, características de la muestra, tipo de análisis a efectuar, etcétera). Pasos para elaborar un cuestionario. En el proceso de elaboración de un cuestionario se deben contemplar los siguientes puntos: Definición del constructo o aspecto a medir antes de medir algo debemos tener una idea muy clara de lo que queremos medir; a eso se le llama «definir el constructo». Ello puede requerir la realización de una revisión de la bibliografía y la consulta con expertos en la materia. Sean actitudes, conductas o conocimientos, se debe definir en forma clara y precisa el objeto de la medida y, a ser posible, determinar y conocer las teorías que sustentan la definición que se acuerde. Un problema puede definirse desde distintas perspectivas teóricas y por tanto; pueden proponerse definiciones diferentes de un mismo constructo. Pensemos, por ejemplo, en la definición de la salud y su evolución; no será lo mismo diseñar un cuestionario de evaluación del estado de salud que defina la salud como la ausencia de enfermedad, que elaborar el cuestionario desde una perspectiva más positiva, de bienestar biopsicosocial. Finalmente, la validez del constructo implicará el grado en que el instrumento de medida refleja las teorías relevantes del fenómeno que mide. Propósito de la escala: Se trata de establecer el contenido del cuestionario, definir la población a la que va dirigida, la forma de administración y el formato del cuestionario. El propósito de la escala va a determinar en gran medida el contenido de sus ítems y algunos aspectos relacionados con su estructura y la logística de la recogida de los datos. Si nuestro constructo o aspecto a medir fuera la calidad de vida, deberíamos revisar exhaustivamente todas las posibles características que conforman la calidad de vida: independencia física, vitalidad, equilibrio emocional, sueño, capacidad para relacionarse con otros... Cada una de estas características se denominan «dimensiones» o «factores» y la clara definición de cada una de ellas nos facilitará la construcción de las preguntas que nos ayuden a explorar esa parte del aspecto que queremos medir. Cuando se inicia el proceso de construcción de un cuestionario, se debe tener en cuenta la población a la que
  30. 30. 30 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca va dirigido o en el caso de que se elija un cuestionario ya validado, conocer con qué población (edad, patología, nivel cultural, intereses...) se ha validado el cuestionario. Por otro lado, de acuerdo con el tema que se vaya a estudiar, deberemos decidir cómo se va a administrar el cuestionario, si será auto cumplimentado, si el procedimiento de recogida de la información será telefónico o si se realizará mediante una entrevista personal. Estos aspectos es importante tenerlos en cuenta, pues también obligarán a redactar las preguntas de forma distinta o incluso a dar un formato diferente al cuestionario. Cada una de las formas de recogida de información tiene sus ventajas e inconvenientes. Las encuestas telefónicas o mediante entrevista personal suelen tener mejor tasa de respuesta que las que se envían por correo postal, pero su coste también es más elevado y, en el caso de la encuesta telefónica, si el cuestionario es largo puede cansar al entrevistado. En ambos se requiere entrenar al encuestador o adjuntar un mínimo de instrucciones en los auto administrados. Composición de los ítems Los cuestionarios se componen de una serie de ítems. El ítem es la unidad básica de información de un instrumento de evaluación y generalmente consta de una pregunta y de una respuesta cerrada. Número de ítems: Como regla general, se considera que el número mínimo de ítems para evaluar un fenómeno sería de 6, pero el número de ellos puede ir desde 10 a 90, de manera que puedan abarcar de forma proporcional cada una de las dimensiones definidas a priori en el constructo. Se recomienda realizar el doble de ítems de los que van a necesitarse en la versión definitiva del cuestionario. Contenido en función del contenido, los cuestionarios pueden ser uni o multidimensionales. En los primeros, más del 80% de los ítems evalúa una sola dimensión (por ejemplo, el cuestionario de dolor de McGill). En los multidimensionales, los ítems evalúan dos o más dimensiones (por ejemplo, las escalas de calidad de vida, SF-361). Definición y ordenación, la definición de cada ítem ha de ser exhaustiva y mutuamente excluyente. Por otro lado, al formular la pregunta deben tenerse en cuenta factores como la comprensión (es necesario adaptar el lenguaje y el tipo de elección de respuestas al nivel sociocultural de los individuos a quienes va dirigido el cuestionario), así como la aceptabilidad para el sujeto que es preguntado. Existen una serie de criterios para la redacción de las preguntas, que son los siguientes:
  31. 31. 31 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca 1.- Utilizar preguntas breves y fáciles de comprender. 2.-No emplear palabras que induzcan una reacción estereotipada es decir; no redactar preguntas en forma negativa. 3.- Evitar el uso de la interrogación «por qué». 4.- No formular preguntas en las que una de las alternativas de respuesta sea tan deseable que difícilmente pueda rehusarse. 5.- Evitar preguntas que obliguen a hacer cálculos o esfuerzos de memoria. Una vez redactados los ítems, éstos deben ordenarse. A veces, la lógica del cuestionario nos orientará sobre el orden a seguir, pero si no fuera así se pueden ordenar aleatoriamente. La codificación de las respuestas va en función del número de opciones o tipo de respuestas, éstas pueden ser: Dicotómicas: Sí/No, Verdadero/Falso. Policotómicas: Estoy descontento conmigo mismo/ Nome valoro/ Me odio/ Estoy satisfecho de mí mismo. Analógicas: Se diferencian en función del sistema analógico, utilizado puntuación de los ítems lógicamente, también es necesario definir el sistema de puntuación que va a emplearse: simple o ponderado. Se dice que son ítems simples cuando la puntuación directa se obtiene con el sumatorio de respuestas acertadas o de los valores que se hayan dado a cada opción. Se habla de ítems ponderados cuando el valor de cada opción de respuesta no es la misma o no se otorga el mismo valor a todos los aciertos. Con respecto a los proceso de validación; una vez diseñado el borrador definitivo, es decir, una vez delimitada la información, formuladas las preguntas, definido el número de ellas que vamos a incluir en el cuestionario y ordenadas las preguntas, corresponde llevar a cabo la realización de la prueba piloto y la evaluación de las propiedades métricas de la escala, es decir; prueba piloto o pretest cognitivo normalmente, se pasa el borrador del cuestionario a 30-50 personas, siendo aconsejable que se parezcan a los individuos de la muestra. Este pretest permitirá identificar: • 1.-Tipos de preguntas más adecuados.
  32. 32. 32 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca 2.-Si el enunciado es correcto y comprensible y si las preguntas tienen la extensión adecuada. 3.-Si es correcta la categorización de las respuestas. 4.-Si existen resistencias psicológicas o rechazo hacia algunas preguntas. 5.-Si el ordenamiento interno es lógico; si la duración está dentro de lo aceptable por los encuestados. En cuanto a los métodos utilizados para la realización del pretest cognitivo, éste se lleva a cabo mediante la realización de: A.-Entrevistas informales. B.-Grupos focales de la población diana. C.-Encuesta sobre comprensión de las preguntas. D.-Valoración del cuestionario por parte de los participantes en el estudio. C.-Evaluación de las propiedades métricas de la escala. Dado que lo que se está diseñando es una escala de medición que permita tener una puntuación de un aspecto de la salud, y poder comparar la de diferentes individuos o la del mismo individuo en diferentes momentos, se debe asegurar que el instrumento de medida sea fiable y válido. Por lo tanto; fiabilidad es el grado en que un instrumento mide con precisión, sin error, su condición del instrumento es ser fiable, es decir, ser capaz de ofrecer en su empleo repetido resultados veraces y constantes en condiciones similares de medición. La fiabilidad de un instrumento de medida se valora a través de la consistencia, la estabilidad temporal y la concordancia inter observadores. Ahora bien, la consistencia: refiere al nivel en que los diferentes ítems o preguntas de una escala están relacionado entre sí. Esta homogeneidad entre los ítems nos indica el grado de acuerdo entre los mismos y, por tanto; lo que determinará que éstos se puedan acumular y dar una puntuación global. La consistencia se puede comprobar a través de diferentes métodos estadísticos. Tales como; el coeficiente alfa de Cronbach es un método estadístico muy utilizado, sus valores oscilan entre 0 y 1. Se considera que existe
  33. 33. 33 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca una buena consistencia interna cuando el valor de alfa es superior a 0,7. Por su estabilidad temporal: Es la concordancia obtenida entre los resultados del test al ser evaluada la misma muestra por el mismo evaluador en dos situaciones distintas (fiabilidad test-retest). Así como, la fiabilidad (normalmente calculada con el coeficiente de correlación intraclase [CCI], para variables continuas y evaluaciones temporales distantes) nos indica que el resultado de la medida tiene estabilidad temporal. Una correlación del 70% indicaría una fiabilidad aceptable. Sin embargo; la concordancia inter observadores. En el análisis del nivel de acuerdo obtenido al ser evaluada la misma muestra en las mismas condiciones por dos evaluadores distintos o en diferente tiempo, se obtienen iguales resultados-fiabilidad inter observadores. La concordancia entre observadores se puede analizar mediante el porcentaje de acuerdo y el índice Kappa por su validez, es el grado en que un instrumento de medida mide aquello que realmente pretende medir o sirve para el propósito para el que ha sido construido. A pesar de que se describen diferentes tipos de validez, ésta, sin embargo, es un proceso unitario y es precisamente la validez la que permitirá realizar las inferencias e interpretaciones correctas de las puntuaciones que se obtengan al aplicar un test y establecer la relación con el constructo/variable que se trata de medir. Validez de contenido, refiere a si el cuestionario elaborado, y por tanto los ítems elegidos, son indicadores de lo que se pretende medir, se trata de someter el cuestionario a la valoración de investigadores y expertos, que deben juzgar la capacidad de éste para evaluar todas las dimensiones que deseamos medir. No cabe, por tanto, cálculo alguno sólo las valoraciones cualitativas que los investigadores-expertos deben efectuar. Validez de constructo. Evalúa el grado en que el instrumento refleja la teoría del fenómeno o del concepto que mide, la validez de construcción garantiza que las medidas que resultan de las respuestas del cuestionario pueden ser consideradas y utilizadas como medición del fenómeno que queremos medir. Puede ser calculada por diversos métodos, pero los más frecuentes son el análisis factorial y la matriz multirrasgo- multimétodo.
  34. 34. 34 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Validez de criterio. Relación de la puntuación de cada sujeto con un Gold Standard que tenga garantías de medir lo que deseamos medir. No siempre hay disponibles indicadores de referencia, por lo que, muchas veces, en la práctica se recurre a utilizar instrumentos que han sido respaldados por otros estudios o investigaciones y nos ofrecen garantías de medir lo que deseamos medir, dependiendo del tipo de variables, utilizaremos coeficientes de correlación de Pearson (variables cuantitativas) o cálculo de la sensibilidad y especificidad (variables cualitativas). En resumen, y para clarificar lo que se pretende con la validez y la fiabilidad podemos destacar los siguientes puntos: 1).- Lo que se valida no es el test, sino las puntuaciones del test, y por tanto, la pregunta que tratamos de responder es: ¿es válido el uso de las puntuaciones de este test? 2).- La validez no se puede resumir en un solo indicador o índice numérico, al igual que ocurría con la fiabilidad (coeficiente de fiabilidad, alfa de Cronbach, etc.) 3).- La validación es un proceso continuo y dinámico, 4).- La teoría desempeña un papel muy importante como guía tanto del desarrollo de un test como de su proceso de validación. Muestreo. Población y Muestra La población o universo se refiere al conjunto para el cual serán válidas las conclusiones que se obtengan: a los elementos o unidades (personas, instituciones o cosas) involucradas en la investigación. (Morles, 1994, p. 17). La muestra es un "subconjunto representativo de un universo o población." (Morles, 1994, p. 54). En esta sección se describirá la población, así como el tamaño y forma de selección de la muestra, es decir, el tipo de muestreo, en el caso de que exista. No obstante, este punto se omite en investigaciones bibliográficas y en estudios de caso único. Veamos por qué. En el primer tipo, o sea en la investigación bibliográfica el universo equivale al tema de estudio. Por otra parte, los estudios de caso se concentran en uno o pocos elementos que se asumen, no como un conjunto sino como una sola unidad.
  35. 35. 35 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Tipos de Muestreo. Probabilístico (selección aleatoria) y esta puede ser: Aleatoria simple, sistemático, estratificado y conglomerado. No probabilística (criterio del investigador) y puede ser por conveniencia intencional o por cuotas accidental. Para los estudios cualitativos de acuerdo a Monje 2011, son muestreos por conveniencia de avalancha o bola de nieve, así como muestreo teórico. 1).- Muestreo Probabilístico: proceso en el que se conoce la probabilidad que tiene cada elemento de integrar la muestra. Ese a su vez se clasifica en: 1.1). - Muestreo al Azar Simple: procedimiento en el cual todos los elementos tienen la misma probabilidad de ser seleccionados, dicha probabilidad, conocida previamente, es distinta de cero y de uno. Ejemplo: Valiéndose de la lista de alumnos, el docente asigna un número a cada uno, luego todos los números se introducen en una caja para extraer, por sorteo, los integrantes de la muestra. 1.2). - Muestreo al Azar Sistemático: se basa en la selección de un elemento en función de una constante K. De esta manera se escoge un elemento cada k veces. 1.3). - Muestreo Estratificado: consiste en dividir la población en subconjuntos o estratos cuyos elementos poseen características comunes. Así los estratos son homogéneos internamente. Ejemplo: En una Institución de Educación Superior, se divide la población por carreras, (las cuales conformarán los estratos). Posteriormente, se hace una selección al azar en cada una de ellas.
  36. 36. 36 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca 1.4). - Muestreo por Conglomerados: se basa en la división del universo en unidades menores, para determinar luego las que serán objeto de investigación, o donde se realizará la selección. Ejemplo: Una parroquia se divide en urbanizaciones, más tarde se seleccionan aquellas en donde se extraerán (al azar) los elementos para la muestra. La diferencia con el muestreo estratificado radica en que no todos los conglomerados son objeto de selección, ya que puede haber algunos donde no se extraiga muestra. Mientras que, en el estratificado, se debe extraer muestra de todos los estratos. 2).- Muestreo no Probabilístico: procedimiento de selección en el que se desconoce la probabilidad que tienen los elementos de la población para integrar la muestra. Este se clasifica en: 2.1). - Muestreo Casual o Accidental: selección arbitraria de los elementos sin un juicio o criterio preestablecido. Ejemplo: Un encuestador se ubica en un sector y aborda a los transeúntes que pasan por el lugar. Lógicamente, las personas que no circulen por la zona, carecen de toda probabilidad para integrar la muestra. 2.2). - Muestreo Intencional u Opinático: selección de los elementos con base en criterios o juicios del investigador. Ejemplo: Para un estudio sobre calidad de la educación se establecen como criterios de selección de la muestra lo: siguientes: Mínimo de 20 años de experiencia en el campo educativo. Poseer título de postgrado.
  37. 37. 37 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Haber ocupado un cargo directivo. Por supuesto, la muestra la integran sólo aquellos que cumplan con las condiciones anteriores. 2.3). - Muestreo por Cuotas: se basa en la escogencia de los elementos en función de la población, de modo tal que se conformen grupos de cuotas correspondientes con cada característica. Ejemplo: Se establecen como características importantes para un sondeo de opinión, el sexo y la edad de la población, entonces se seleccionarán arbitrariamente grupos (cuotas) de hombres, mujeres, jóvenes y adultos. Aplicación de la encuesta. Algunos procedimientos para aplicar el cuestionario son: a). -Asegure las condiciones indispensables del local. b). -Preséntese oportunamente. c). -Explique los propósitos del cuestionario y atienda dudas y objeciones. d). -Distribuya los cuestionarios y otros aseguramientos requeridos. e). -Lea detenidamente las instrucciones y de un ejemplo si resulta pertinente. f). -Pregunte a los sujetos si han comprendido las indicaciones. g). -Supervisa el trabajo del grupo y auxilia quienes lo requieran. h). -Recoja los cuestionarios y de las gracias al grupo. Algunas recomendaciones para aplicar un cuestionario: a). - Plantee preguntas que estén al nivel de conocimientos de los sujetos. b). -No utilice un lenguaje rebuscado c). -Presente preguntas directas y sin términos de difícil comprensión. d). -Auxilie a quienes tienen dificultades para escribir sus respuestas. e). -Estimule a los sujetos que no se enfrentan con entusiasmo al cuestionario. f). -Revise los cuestionarios a la hora de recogerlos y pídales a las personas que omitieron datos que esperen durante unos minutos más.
  38. 38. 38 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca g). -No debe ser extenso en cuanto a cantidad de preguntas. ¿Qué tratamiento se le da a la información obtenida? Este es un tema de preocupación de las personas que deciden participar en una encuesta, por lo regular se garantiza la privacidad de la información recabada o se le pide su autorización para hacer uso de ella para fines de investigación. No hay que olvidar que es una cuestión también de ética, darles el mejor uso a los datos obtenidos y utilizarlos solamente para lo requerido. Al hacer un procesamiento de encuestas, los investigadores pueden realizar un análisis profundo de toda la información obtenida durante la etapa de recolección de datos de su estudio y de esta forma, crear un informe efectivo que valide la hipótesis de su investigación. Si utilizas la herramienta de recolección de datos adecuada, puedes aprovechar una gran variedad de formatos para el procesamiento y presentar informes profesionales y certeros que permitan tomar mejores decisiones para tu organización. Ventajas del procesamiento de encuestas. Entre los principales beneficios del procesamiento de encuestas se encuentran los siguientes: 1).- Permitirá que tu organización tome decisiones informadas para el logro de los objetivos establecidos. 2).-Podrás visualizar la información recolectada en un mismo espacio y poder hacer un análisis de datos para la toma de decisiones. 3).-Podrás clasificar la información recolectada de tu encuesta de forma efectiva, ya sean datos cualitativos o datos cuantitativos, y así crear esquemas o estadísticas que faciliten su análisis. 4).-Podrás compartir los resultados obtenidos a personas u organizaciones, a través de informes profesionales. Pasos para el procesamiento de encuestas:
  39. 39. 39 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Si vas a realizar una investigación, debes realizar el procesamiento de encuestas adecuadamente para asegurar la efectividad de tus resultados. A continuación, tenemos para ti estos pasos que te ayudarán a lograr el procesamiento de encuestas de forma efectiva: 1).-Definir el objetivo de tu investigación: Antes de comenzar con el proceso de recolección de datos es sumamente importante conocer el objetivo de tu encuesta, es decir, las razones por las que estás llevando a cabo la investigación. Esto te permitirá formular las preguntas adecuadamente. 2).-Recolección de datos: Después de establecer los objetivos de tu investigación, comienza con el proceso de recolección de datos. Distribuye tu cuestionario utilizando las diferentes herramientas como una encuesta por correo electrónico, encuestas por SMS, encuestas por redes sociales. 3).-Analiza el rendimiento de tu encuesta: Este punto es sumamente importante para el procesamiento de encuestas, ya que te permite determinar si se cumplió o no con el objetivo. 4).-Descripción general de la encuesta: Este es otro punto importante, ya que es el que marca el inicio del desglose de los resultados de tu encuesta y facilitará el análisis de la información. 5).-Evalúa los resultados obtenidos: En este punto es necesario que realices un análisis de datos profundo que te ayudará a iniciar un informe de encuesta para tomar mejores decisiones para tu organización. 6).-Comparte los resultados: La mejor parte del procesamiento de encuestas es que puedes compartir los resultados obtenidos con tu equipo, de esta forma será mucho más fácil encontrar las mejores estrategias y tomar s decisiones para el proyecto. Importancia del procesamiento de encuestas. La recolección de datos es solamente un paso en todo tu proyecto de investigación, claro es sumamente importante, pero no sirve de mucho obtener una gran cantidad de datos que al final solo se convierten en información que no sirve de nada. El procesamiento de encuestas te permite realizar un análisis de datos, interpretar la información y encontrar grandes resultados con toda esa información recolectada. De
  40. 40. 40 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca esta forma, podrás tomar mejores decisiones para tu organización o identificar esos elementos que necesitabas para lograr los objetivos establecidos. Sin embargo, para lograr todo esto, es necesario contar la con herramienta adecuada.
  41. 41. 41 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO ENCUESTA utiliza PREGUNTAS ABIERTAS CERRADAS CARACTERÍSTICAS Recoge información Utiliza muestras Descriptiva Analítica Exploratoria ENCUESTA DIFERENCIAS: Encuesta-entrevista, cuestionario-encuesta TIPOS Aplicación PROPÓSITOS Online Según objetivo Según pregunta Servir como instrumento exploratorio Principal instrumento de investigación Complementar otro métodos10 Características para estructurar las preguntas Procedimiento para la elaboración y validación del cuestionario MUESTREO Tipos Probabilístico No probabilístico
  42. 42. 42 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca La (cuasi) experimentación. • Preparación del laboratorio. ¿Qué es? Para lograr entender este concepto es necesario primeramente entender términos como: - Cuasi-experimento: Que se refiere a la realización de diseños experimentales, en donde los sujetos se agrupan en un estudio, pero no se encuentran asignados de forma aleatoria. - Cuasi: la semejanza o asemejándose a las características de los experimentos verdaderos. - Experimental: Basado en la experiencia o la experimentación Entonces podemos mencionar que un estudio cuasi-experimental es cuando no existe un control efectivo de las variables seleccionadas, es entonces un estudio empírico. Esta investigación se da cuando ya existe una exposición, una respuesta y una hipótesis que, no obstante, la aleatorización de los sujetos o los grupos de control no existe. Es por ello, que el investigador no ejerce control sobre los grupos. Ventajas y Desventajas Ventajas: La ventaja principal de la investigación cuasi experimental es que permite seleccionar grupos accesibles y ya formados; además, en muchas ocasiones es difícil encontrar grupos que cumplan todos los requisitos para participar en un experimento (como ocurriría en un diseño experimental). Por otro lado, son diseños fáciles de aplicar y económicos. El tiempo de preparación que requieren y los recursos a destinar son menores que en un diseño experimental. Además, se trata de un tipo de investigación que se puede aplicar no solo para estudiar grupos, sino también casos individuales.
  43. 43. 43 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Desventajas: Como características negativas o desventajas en la investigación cuasi experimental, encontramos su menor precisión y su menor validez, en comparación con los diseños experimentales. Además, la falta de aleatoriedad en la formación de los grupos supone una amenaza a la validez del experimento y a la precisión o exactitud del mismo. Características de la investigación cuasi-experimental. • Esta investigación es adecuada en las situaciones naturales donde no se pueden controlar todas las variables que tienen relevancia. • Así como en la investigación experimental, tiene el objetivo de definir como una variable independiente sobre la dependencia. Busca establecer y analizar las relaciones que existen o que se producen durante la investigación. • La formación de los grupos no se realiza de forma aleatoria, por lo tanto, el investigador tiene que recurrir a grupos ya formados, lo que hace que se genere una incertidumbre de los sujetos con el mismo grupo. Esto hace pensar en los resultados. • Este tipo de investigación se distingue por tener poco control de las variables y es un modelo frecuente en las investigaciones aplicadas. Lo que quiere decir, que se desarrolle en ambientes naturales más en laboratorios. Es por ello, que el investigador no tiene control total sobre las variables. • Diseño de la experimentación. El diseño cuasi-experimental consiste en la elección de los grupos, en los que se prueba una variable, sin ningún tipo de selección aleatoria o proceso de pre-selección. Por ejemplo, para realizar un experimento educacional, una clase puede ser arbitrariamente dividida por orden alfabético o por disposición de los asientos. La división es a menudo conveniente y, sobre todo en una situación educacional, se genera la menor interrupción posible. Después de esta selección, el experimento procede de manera muy similar a cualquier otro, con una variable que se compara entre grupos diferentes o durante un período de tiempo.
  44. 44. 44 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca La descripción de diseño cuasi-experimental propuesta por Hedrick et al. (1993) es la siguiente: Los diseños cuasi-experimentales tienen el mismo propósito que los estudios experimentales: probar la existencia de una relación causal entre dos o más variables. Cuando la asignación aleatoria es imposible, los cuasi-experimentos (semejantes a los experimentos) permiten estimar los impactos del tratamiento o programa, dependiendo de si llega a establecer una base de comparación apropiada (p. 58). Las investigaciones cuasi-experimentales se producen de una forma muy simple. Por lo tanto, lo primero se puede realizar es elegir el grupo a estudiar, luego se asigna la variable deseada. Seguidamente, se analizan los resultados y se realizan las conclusiones. En esta investigación se utilizan diversas herramientas metodológicas, una de ellas son las entrevistas aplicadas a los individuos que conforman el grupo seleccionado. También, se utilizan las normas estandarizadas que se realizan las observaciones y certifica un resultado más objetivo. Los diseños de la investigación cuasi-experimental son los siguientes: • Diseños transversales: este diseño le permite investigar a diferentes grupos, orientar y estudiar hacia un punto temporal concreto. Lo que hace que se pueda medir una variable en el momento y las conclusiones universales. • Diseños longitudinales: permiten tomar diferentes medidas de la variable para cada uno de los individuos. Los grupos de estudio pueden estar conformados por un solo sujeto o ser una unidad de personas. La diferencia con el diseño transversal es que este diseño estudia los procesos de cambio en un periodo continuo de tiempo. • Los diseños cuasiexperimentales también manipulan deliberadamente, al menos, una variable independiente para observar su efecto y relación con una o más variables dependientes, solo que difieren de los experimentos “puros” en el grado de seguridad o confiabilidad que pueda tenerse sobre la equivalencia inicial de los grupos.
  45. 45. 45 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca En los diseños cuasiexperimentales los sujetos no se asignan al azar a los grupos ni se emparejan, sino que dichos grupos ya están formados antes del experimento: son grupos intactos (la razón por la que surgen y la manera como se formaron es independiente o aparte del experimento). Por ejemplo, si los grupos del experimento son tres grupos escolares formados con anterioridad a la realización del experimento, y cada uno de ellos constituye un grupo experimental. • Control de variables. El propósito de toda investigación social es conseguir una información exacta y generalizable, lo cual equivale a afirmar que sea válida. Cook y Campbell (1979) aportan una definición del término validez con la siguiente expresión: "usaremos los conceptos de validez e invalidez para referirnos a la mejor aproximación disponible a la verdad o falsedad de las proposiciones" (p. 37). Asegurarse que lo que se está midiendo son los cambios de la VD en función de las manipulaciones de la VI. Controlar los efectos de estas variables en las diferentes condiciones experimentales. Establecer una estrategia sistemática para abordar el fenómeno. La validez interna se refiere a la posibilidad de poder derivar conclusiones consistentes acerca de la efectividad de un tratamiento o programa social, y la validez externa hace referencia al alcance y extensión que tienen los resultados. La mayoría de investigaciones dentro del ámbito aplicado ponen el énfasis en la validez externa. Sin embargo, no pueden tomarse decisiones acerca de la validez externa sin tener en cuenta, en la valoración de los resultados, la validez interna. En otras palabras, es necesario hallar un equilibrio o compromiso entre estos dos tipos de validez. Quizá, como regla práctica, puede aconsejarse que cuando el tratamiento es innovador lo importante es destacar la validez interna, y cuando la intervención ha demostrado ser efectiva, en alguno de los grupos, lo interesante sería resaltar la validez externa.
  46. 46. 46 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca El objetivo primordial de toda investigación científica es la inferencia de relaciones causales entre las variables. Por lo tanto, la evaluación del efecto de la variable independiente es la meta a conseguir tanto por la experimentación como por la cuasi- experimentación. La correcta evaluación del tratamiento depende de si es posible la asignación aleatoria de las unidades de observación a los valores que toma la variable independiente, y del control de los posibles factores extraños productores de cambio en los registros de la variable de medida (Campbell y Boruch, 1975; Gilbert, Light y Mosteller, 1975; Riecken y Boruch, 1974). El inconveniente principal de los diseños cuasiexperimentales es la ausencia o insuficiencia de control en la asignación de los sujetos a los grupos. Esta falta de control puede deberse a varios motivos. Pedhazur y Schmelkin (1991) destacan las siguientes razones: que el investigador aparezca cuando el estudio ya ha empezado o bien cuando ha terminado, restricciones institucionales, presiones políticas, consideraciones éticas y factores económicos. ¿Qué debemos controlar? Control de las variables extrañas: diferentes alternativas que garanticen que nuestros datos provienen de la manipulación experimental. Variable extraña: variable que de no ser controlada puede interferir en los resultados de una investigación generando variaciones sobre la relación causal que busca evaluarse. Control de la variable independiente: establecemos claramente valores de esta variable. • Aplicación de los procedimientos de la investigación. Si bien se ha mejorado metodológica y estadísticamente la posibilidad de tener en cuenta y controlar las fuentes de contenido, el enfoque cuasiexperimental es mucho más vulnerable a las amenazas contra la validez inferencial, en comparación con la estrategia experimental. Además, en un cuasiexperimento pueden plantearse más hipótesis alternativas que se ajusten a los datos. No obstante, por otro lado, existe una mayor generalización de los resultados a otras situaciones distintas a la de investigación.
  47. 47. 47 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca A pesar de las limitaciones que presenta la metodología cuasiexperimental, la correcta planificación y ejecución de un cuasi-experimento, que en muchas situaciones constituye la única alternativa de trabajo, puede aportar una información adecuada sobre el impacto de un tratamiento o evolución del cambio. El proceso general de investigación se configura en tres grandes actividades y adquiriendo las características de la metodología desde la que se enmarque la investigación. Esas tres fases son: 1. Elaboración de un proyecto de investigación. Esta fase corresponde con la planificación de la investigación. 2. Recogida y análisis de los datos correspondientes con la realización de la investigación 3. Comunicación de los resultados a través de un informe. • Método Se especifica el lugar, el diseño del estudio y el momento de realización del trabajo. Debe especificarse la población de estudio, definición minuciosa de la intervención que se realiza, proceso para la selección de los sujetos, seguimiento exhaustivo que contemple las pérdidas y los no cumplidores, incluyendo la información necesaria acerca de cómo y quién la ha realizado, y los instrumentos utilizados para tal fin, procedimientos, los instrumentos de medida, las variables y los métodos de análisis empleados. Se debe incluir información suficiente para que otros/otras autores/as puedan replicar el trabajo. Se describirán de forma breve las normas éticas seguidas por los/ las investigadores/as. • Medición de los resultados. Al redactar los resultados basados en una evaluación cuasiexperimental, es primordial proporcionar detalles sobre la metodología específica, incluida la recolección de datos. Dado que el éxito de estos métodos depende en gran medida de la calidad de los datos recogidos (o ya disponibles), debe ofrecerse algún tipo de garantía de calidad. También es importante brindar información acerca de la plausibilidad de los supuestos en que se
  48. 48. 48 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca basan estos métodos. Aunque algunos de los supuestos no pueden contrastarse directamente (por ejemplo, los supuestos de tendencias paralelas), los autores deben ofrecer argumentos claros sobre por qué creen que estos supuestos tienen fundamento. La medición no es un proceso exento de problemas y está lejos de suscitar la unanimidad en el ámbito académico; de ahí que, a pesar de ser la medición prácticamente una actividad cotidiana, su definición puede hacerse desde diferentes perspectivas, implicando ello distintas reglas; y precisamente como observa Harvey (1983:312) “hay fuertes discrepancias acerca de cómo establecer estas normas, la forma en que deben aplicarse las diversas normas de medición y el procedimiento para justificar si un conjunto de normas se ha aplicado válidamente”. Para Escalante (1993.p.48) la medición “es el proceso de asignar, según reglas, número a propiedades de objetos; estas propiedades son aspectos observables, características del mundo empírico”. Los resultados han de presentarse de forma concisa y clara, con el número mínimo necesario de tablas y figuras. Se presentarán de modo que no haya duplicación ni repetición innecesaria de información en el texto y en las figuras o tablas. Se expondrán siguiendo una secuencia lógica, en general, se puede comenzar con una descripción de los sujetos de estudio, para conocer realmente el número estudiado y sus características Finalmente, debe observarse que hay una función esencial que cumple la medición y es la que tiene que ver con los procesos de constatación de teorías y leyes ya existentes. En efecto, en todo proceso de constatación resultan de extraordinaria importancia que los procesos de cuantificación gocen de una alta precisión y confiabilidad.
  49. 49. 49 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca
  50. 50. 50 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca Fuentes De Consulta • ARIAS ODON, Fidias G. 1999. El Proyecto de Investigación: Guía para su elaboración, 3ra. ed., Caracas: Episteme. 96 p. • ALVIRA MARTÍN FRANCISCO. 2011. La encuesta una perspectiva general metodológica, 2 da. Ed. Madrid, Colección Cuadernos Metodológicos 35. 122 p. • Dorio, I., Sabariego, M., y Massot, I. (2004). “Características generales de la investigación cualitativa”. En R. Bisquerra (Coord.). Metodología de la investigación educativa (pp. 204-219). Madrid: La Muralla. • HERNÁNDEZ SAMPIERI ROBERTO. 1991. Metodología de la investigación, 5ta. Ed. México, Mc Graw Hill, 613 p. • Hedrick, T.E., Bickman, L. y Rog, D.J. (1993). Applied research design. A practical guide. Newbury Park, CA: Sage. • M.C. MARTÍN ARRIBAS ENFERMERA. Diseño y validación de cuestionarios, Instituto de Investigación de Enfermedades Raras. Instituto de Salud «Carlos III». Madrid, consultado el 10 de agosto del 2020, recurso electrónico disponible en: http://www.enferpro.com/documentos/validacion_cuestionarios.pdf • MONJE ÁLVAREZ CARLOS ARTURO. 2011. Metodología de la investigación cuantitativa y cualitativa, guía didáctica. Colombia, facultad de Ciencias Sociales y Humanas Programa de Comunicación Social y Periodismo, 216 p. • Miles, M., y Huberman, A. (1984). Qualitative data analysis. Beverly Hills: Sage. • Ruiz Olabuénaga, J. (1999). Metodología de la investigación cualitativa. Bilbao: Universidad de Deusto.
  51. 51. 51 Lógica y Procesos de la Investigación Cuantitativa en la Educación UNICLA. Plantel Zitácuaro Sede Toluca • Roser Bono Cabré Diseños Cuasi-Experimentales Y Longitudinales Departamento de Metodología de les Ciencias del Comportamiento Facultad de Psicología Universidad de Barcelona. Recuperado de: • http://diposit.ub.edu/dspace/bitstream/2445/30783/1/D.%20cuasi%20y%20longitudinale s.pdf

