INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA “«Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» Profesora. Guadalupe Alpiste Dionicio. USO DE LA “Z” Y LA “C”
PRACTICAMOS 1. Completa con “c” o “z” según corresponda. • Bu___o • __epillo • Ca____ar • Feli_____itar • A__ul • Adivinan...
____-ar____uela ____eja ____ielo ____ócalo ____iruela _____eni____a
1.Escribe el plural de las siguientes palabras. Antifaz: Capaz: Actriz: Feliz: Aprendiz: Tapiz: Maíz: Juez:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Uso de la c y la z ejerccios

16 views

Published on

nthlb

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Uso de la c y la z ejerccios

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA “«Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» Profesora. Guadalupe Alpiste Dionicio. USO DE LA “Z” Y LA “C”
  2. 2. PRACTICAMOS 1. Completa con “c” o “z” según corresponda. • Bu___o • __epillo • Ca____ar • Feli_____itar • A__ul • Adivinan_____a • Cabe_____za • Ca_____uela • Ma__eta
  3. 3. ____-ar____uela ____eja ____ielo ____ócalo ____iruela _____eni____a
  4. 4. 1.Escribe el plural de las siguientes palabras. Antifaz: Capaz: Actriz: Feliz: Aprendiz: Tapiz: Maíz: Juez:

×