INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA “«Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO Profesora. Guadalupe Alpiste Dionicio.
SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO encarga de la respiración, es decir obtener el O2 del aire y elimina el CO2 que producimos. formado p...
1.- Fosas nasales: Permite que el aire ingrese, lo humedece y calienta.
2.- Faringe: Permite el paso del alimento que viene de la boca y del aire que viene de la nariz. 3.- Laringe: Permite el p...
4.- Tráquea: Es un tubo anillado que conduce el aire hacia los bronquios. 5.- Bronquios: Son dos tubos cortos que entran e...
6.- Pulmones: Formado por millones de alveolos, aquí el O2 pasa a la sangre y el CO2 pasa a los alveolos para ser eliminad...
Mecanismo de la respiración Cuando respiramos ocurren dos movimientos: Inspiración y espiración. Inspiración: * El diafrag...
Espiración: * El diafragma regresa a su lugar. * Los pulmones se deshinchan porque el aire sale. * El volumen del tórax di...
TAREA : Dibuja o pega el sistema respiratorio.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clase20 04

48 views

Published on

SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
48
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Clase20 04

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA “«Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe» SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO Profesora. Guadalupe Alpiste Dionicio.
  2. 2. SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO encarga de la respiración, es decir obtener el O2 del aire y elimina el CO2 que producimos. formado por ___Fosas nasales. ___Faringe. ___Laringe. ___Tráquea. ___Bronquios. ___Pulmones. se
  3. 3. 1.- Fosas nasales: Permite que el aire ingrese, lo humedece y calienta.
  4. 4. 2.- Faringe: Permite el paso del alimento que viene de la boca y del aire que viene de la nariz. 3.- Laringe: Permite el paso del aire únicamente.
  5. 5. 4.- Tráquea: Es un tubo anillado que conduce el aire hacia los bronquios. 5.- Bronquios: Son dos tubos cortos que entran en los pulmones, donde se ramifican en tubos más finos llamados bronquiolos. Estos terminan en pequeñas bolsitas llamadas alveolos pulmonares, aquí es donde ocurre el intercambio de gases.
  6. 6. 6.- Pulmones: Formado por millones de alveolos, aquí el O2 pasa a la sangre y el CO2 pasa a los alveolos para ser eliminado por la nariz o la boca.
  7. 7. Mecanismo de la respiración Cuando respiramos ocurren dos movimientos: Inspiración y espiración. Inspiración: * El diafragma baja. * Los pulmones se hinchan porque se llenan de aire. * El volumen del tórax aumenta.
  8. 8. Espiración: * El diafragma regresa a su lugar. * Los pulmones se deshinchan porque el aire sale. * El volumen del tórax disminuye.
  9. 9. TAREA : Dibuja o pega el sistema respiratorio.

×