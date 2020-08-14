Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENFERMEDADES DEL SISTEMA NERVISO L U N A L U C I A M O R A L E S C A R D O Z O 1 0 � C B I O L O G I A & T E C N O L O G �...
TIA BRIYID MORALES
MIGRA�A �EN QUE CONSISTE?
ORIGEN ESTR�S INSOMNIO CONSUMO DE CAFEINA ANSIEDAD CONSUMO EXCESIVO DE ALCOHOL
NERVIO TRIG�MINO AFECTA EL SISTEMA NERVIOSO SE ORIGINA LA MIGRA�A
CONSECUENCIAS Da�os en el Sistema Nervioso Lesiones Cerebrales Inflamaci�n del Cerebro
EFECTOS QUE CAUSA LA MIGRA�A EN LA VIDA HUMANA Cansancio Irritabilidad Dificultad para realizar actividades cotidianas
TRATAMIENTOS ANALGECICOS MEDICAMENTO PREVENTIVO
GRACIAS P O R S U AT E N C I � N
×