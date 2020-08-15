Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cách Huy động vốn xây dựng nhà ở thương mại hợp pháp?
• Theo nghị định 99/2015, việc ký hợp đồng huy động vốn để đầu tư xây dựng nhà ở thương mại chỉ được thực hiện qua các hìn...
Trường hợp 1 • Ký hợp đồng huy động vốn để đầu tư phát triển dự án (theo quy định tại Khoản 2 Điều 69 của Luật Nhà ở) thì ...
• Việc huy động vốn để đầu tư xây dựng nhà ở này phải thông qua hợp đồng góp vốn hoặc hợp đồng hợp tác đầu tư hoặc hợp đồn...
• Trong thời hạn 15 ngày, kể từ ngày nhận được hồ sơ đề nghị của chủ đầu tư, Sở Xây dựng phải kiểm tra hồ sơ; nếu hồ sơ có...
Theo Thông tư 19/2016-BXD • Hồ sơ gửi Sở Xây dựng đề nghị thông báo đủ điều kiện được huy động vốn bao gồm các giấy tờ sau...
• Về Hợp đồng góp vốn, hợp đồng hợp tác đầu tư hoặc hợp đồng hợp tác kinh doanh có các nội dung chính sau đây: • a) Tên và...
Trường hợp 2 • Ký hợp đồng mua bán, thuê, thuê mua nhà ở hình thành trong tương lai mà thu tiền trả trước của khách hàng t...
• Trong thời hạn 15 ngày, kể từ ngày nhận được hồ sơ đề nghị của chủ đầu tư, Sở Xây dựng phải kiểm tra hồ sơ; nếu hồ sơ có...
• Trường hợp sau khi Sở Xây dựng có văn bản thông báo nhà ở đủ điều kiện được bán, cho thuê mua nhưng chủ đầu tư không bán...
Theo Thông tư 19/2016-BXD, nêu rõ việc huy động vốn từ khách hàng như sau: • 1. Việc huy động vốn thông qua hình thức thu ...
Trường hợp 3 • Vay vốn của tổ chức tín dụng, tổ chức tài chính hoặc phát hành trái phiếu để huy động số vốn còn thiếu phục...
• Lưu ý: Tổ chức, cá nhân huy động vốn từ đối tác và từ khách hàng, phải sử dụng nguồn vốn đã huy động vào đúng mục đích x...
Mr Luân Nhận Gửi bán-cho thuê Nhà đất Nhận Tìm kiếm Nhà đất theo nhu cầu T E trieuluan@gmail.com Tư vấn Tiêu thụ Dự án ...
Cách Huy động vốn xây dựng nhà ở thương mại hợp pháp?

Cách Huy động vốn xây dựng nhà ở thương mại hợp pháp?

Cách Huy động vốn xây dựng nhà ở thương mại hợp pháp?

