How Working with Vinyl Siding Makes Your House Look Good and Makes Your Life Easier

More and more people are seeing the practical advantages of using vinyl siding for their homes. You will, too, after you read this and find out why.

  1. 1. Page | 1 The argument over using vinyl siding tends to divide people sharply. For starters, there are purists who insist that houses should be covered only with real wood and not “plastic.” Then, there are others who voice concerns about its effect on health and property values, concerns that are often exaggerated and mostly unfounded. It fades, it traps moisture, it buckles under heat. How Working with Vinyl Siding Makes Your House Look Good and Makes Your Life Easier June 23, 2017
  2. 2. Page | 2 Fifty years ago, these may have been legitimate concerns. Once you consider the properties of vinyl, and the advancements in technology in just the last few years alone, its use as cladding material starts to make much more sense. The Versatility of Vinyl Few building materials are versatile as vinyl. Mixed with the right additives, vinyl can be solid as piping and lithe as a shower curtain. Even better, it has the durability to survive as much heavy wear and tear as a piece of kitchen flooring. It’s no wonder, then, that people are now choosing vinyl siding for more than just cost-cutting reasons. Easy to Install Because it’s very light, vinyl sidings are easy to install. It’s also a terrific retrofit option by virtue of the fact that you can install it over existing materials. Easy to Maintain Vinyl siding only needs to be washed once every year to maintain its aesthetic freshness, and never needs any painting. This reduces the amount of maintenance to virtually nil. Because of advanced UV-resistant coatings, newer, more modern forms of vinyl tend to fade a lot slower, keeping even dark colors vibrant for many years. Lasts for a Long Time Vinyl siding is built to last. The fact that some companies offer lifetime warranties should reassure you about that. Better yet, its multiple attachment points actually make for superior resistance to wind, even at velocities of 200 mph. Vinyl siding is also immune to moisture damage. You never have to protect the vinyl siding from water by painting or caulking. In fact,
  3. 3. Page | 3 vinyl siding actually makes it easier for the walls of a house to breathe and dry out when exposed to moisture. As a concept, the use of vinyl sidings as building material is relatively new, having been developed and introduced sometime in the late 50s. Like any new product, it started out with a few bugs: buckling, sagging, and fading. However, all that has since been improved significantly over the years. Owing mostly to changes in its chemistry, not to mention advances in installation techniques, builders and homeowners are seeing vinyl siding more than just an affordable substitute but a viable alternative. Over the years, it has gained diversity in color, texture, architectural trim and profile. Vinyl siding has truly come into its own. What all this means, of course, is that you spend less money and time taking care of your house and living your life with vinyl siding. In many ways, this is the ultimate reason why the use of vinyl siding as cladding material has gained an upsurge in popularity and why its use will continue to increase. About Lumin Systems: Lumin Systems is a company that takes a very systematic approach to vinyl siding. Our system doesn’t cut corners, using only quality materials and qualified installers to make sure all the components are compatible with each other. This ensures the beauty and longevity of your dream home and your peace of mind. Sources: The Advantages of Vinyl Siding/ HouseDesignCoffee.Com The Benefits of Vinyl Siding/ thisoldhouse.com Why Vinyl Siding/ vinylsiding.org

