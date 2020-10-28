Successfully reported this slideshow.
in this slide nature and scope of Agricultural economics, role of agriculture in Indian economy , features on Indian Agriculture etc.

Agricultural economics in Indian Economy

  1. 1. AGRICULTURAL ECONOMICS LUKMANUL HAKEEM M Assistant Professor, Dpt. of Economics SAFI Institute of Advanced Study(SIAS), Vazhayur
  2. 2. Nature and Scope of Agricultural Economics  Agriculture is the back born of Indian Economy  Economic development  Employment According to Prof. Goodwin, “Agricultural economics as a social science is concerned with human behavior during the process of producing, distributing and consuming the products on farms and ranches.”  Agriculture Science
  3. 3. Role of Agriculture in the Indian Economy  Major Contribution to National Income  Source of Livelihood for Huge Population  Agriculture and Industrial Development  Commercial Importance  Sources of Government Revenue  Economic development
  4. 4. Features of Indian Agriculture  Traditional Tenure System  Old Farming Techniques  Diversification in Indian Agriculture  Cropping pattern Problems of Indian Agriculture  Inequality in Land Distribution  Poor Farming Techniques and Agricultural Practices  Inadequate Use of Inputs  Inadequate Irrigation Facilities  Absence of Crop Rotation  Lack of Organized Agricultural Marketing  Low Agricultural Productivity
  5. 5. Causes of Low Agricultural Productivity in India I. General Factors:-  Socio-Economic Factors  Lack of Adequate Finance  Lack of Productive Investment II. Institutional Factors:-  Small Size of Holdings  Defective Pattern of Land Tenure III. Technological Factors  Lack of High Yielding Seeds  Scanty Use of Fertilizers  Inadequate Irrigation Facilities  Lack of Agricultural Research
  6. 6. Remedial Measures to Raise Agricultural Productivity in India Consolidation of Holdings Overcoming Natural Factors Application of Modern Techniques Proper governmental intervention (Subsidy, loan, etc.)
  7. 7. Thank You

