Production Reflection Luke Nicholson
Education
52 views
Jun. 13, 2021

Project 6 - Production Reflection

Project 6 - Production Reflection

Project 6 - Production Reflection

  1. 1. Production Reflection Luke Nicholson
  2. 2. Process – Find background music • Tacitum – Chase Morman (Hip-hop, chill beat) have it as a background tune whilst I'm interviewing and talking. • I chose this one because it's one of my favourite songs to listen to when I want to chill out
  3. 3. Process – Finding a suitable topic • Adding a voice over intro • Find something that we can naturally find out about
  4. 4. Process – Talking about topic's we care about • Recording us talking about on- going news and issues as well as interests.
  5. 5. Process • Edited it up to a 5 min (max) podcast of us talking about topics. • Cipher through footage and decide what is best to talk about as well as creating a title if your watching it has an mp4
  6. 6. Process • Finalise it by adding background and fixing any audio imbalances. • At the end I decided to not add music as I felt like it disturbed the talk

