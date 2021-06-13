Successfully reported this slideshow.
Research Luke Nicholson
Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? – They all have a futuristic layout plan with fu...
Audience Profile Category Demographic Content to appeal to this audience Age Range 18-24 Will be aimed to inform the audie...
Education
Jun. 13, 2021

Project 5 - Research

Project 5 - Research

Project 5 - Research

  1. 1. Research Luke Nicholson
  2. 2. Existing Product Masthead – Shows the type of audience its aimed towards a male audience Main Image – LL cool J wearing fancy and old- fashioned clothes. Also aware of its audience, as the celeb is an artist who is seen in popular media Buzzword – 'Smart Home', 'Tesla model S', 'Big or bigger' Barcode – used to purchase the media product Layout – Very dark red and black colours, as well as simplistic and bold text Plug – Stands out and draws audience's attention to certain topics and things going on Sub-heading – This is used to advertise what else is inside
  3. 3. Existing Product Main Image – Meant to draw your attention to the VR headset Masthead – Knows its audience and who it is aiming at and that they want to know what's recent news and developments in technology Buzzword – 'VReady', 'Simple Science', 'Threats or Dreams' Barcode – used to purchase the media product Layout – Simplistic colour and planned out format, with simplistic and bold text Plug – Stands out and draws audience's attention to potential rewards they could earn, from the magazine
  4. 4. Existing Product Masthead – Knows its audience and who it is aiming at and that they want to know what's recent news and developments in technology Main image – A futuristic diagram to show how all information is in the cusp of our hands Buzzword – 'ADDING VALUES TO THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION' Barcode – There is no barcode on the front showing that it wants to show you as much information as it can that will be in the magazine Layout – A simple, yet also complex layout showing what looks like some type of futuristic diagram that a person is holding in their hands
  5. 5. Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? – They all have a futuristic layout plan with futuristic colours schemes (that being blue, white and black) • What aspects of the research will you include within your on work? – I will use the futuristic, layout and colours when creating the poster
  7. 7. Audience Profile Category Demographic Content to appeal to this audience Age Range 18-24 Will be aimed to inform the audience of new technological improvements Gender Male I would make it targeted towards a male audience because of what I talk about, it wouldn't be restricted, but the topics discussed wouldn't be interesting to the opposite sex Psychographic Belongers It will be a magazine where people can fit in with other people with other people like them that want to keep up to date with tech news and products Social Status Middle/working class It will be aimed at the working/middle class by being an affordable yet informative magazine about Tech news

