5. pre production(3)

  1. 1. Pre-Production Luke Headland
  2. 2. Style sheet
  3. 3. Style Sheet • The reason I chose these specific images and fonts is because they all follow a similar pattern. The fonts on my style sheet are the kind of fonts you would see on a movie magazine. They are very posh and precise, and look very tidy on a magazine cover, therefor they are used on them a lot. The font on the bottom is usually the kind of font used for big bold / important words, like the title of the film or logo of the company. I would like to implement a similar font t use for my title to make it stand out. • The images / magazine covers also all follow a similar pattern. They all show main characters from different films, which creates iconism, and also helps the promote the magazine, as the characters used are very popular. The image also use very interesting colour pallets / gradients. All of the covers have a colour theme, for example, the Avengers cover has a dark purple theme. I feel that the colour gradients make the characters in the images stand out more, and add more personality to the image. I added images of colour gradients to highlight the patters. Most of the images use different shades of one colour, where as some use different colours, for example the Batman cover used red and black.
  4. 4. Layout 1 Batman Black Panther Star Wars Super Villains VS Super Hero's Take a look at moder n movie heros and villains in this latest issue! Title big at the top of the page. Red & black colour theme. Features of what is inside as well as the films the characters are in. Three popular main characters. Popular film characters.
  5. 5. Layout 2 Dive into this new issue! One of the most profitable superhero movies since The Dark Knight Big title at the top of the cover. Main character of the film in the middle. Overall blue colour theme. Underwater / deep sea setting.
  6. 6. Props & Locations Props/Costume needed Locations needed Camera My house Computer (PC) My house or College Outfit for photoshoot My house Black outfit / hoodie My house Tri pod for camera My house or College Lighting equipment for photos My house or College N/A N/A
  7. 7. Contingency Planning Potential Issue Solution Equipment malfunction e.g. camera. Keep equipment safe. Battery loss when shooting. Keep battery fully charged. Loss of data / photos taken. Keep images backed up. No one to take photographs. Arrange dates, get photos done ASAP. Lighting equipment breaks. Have back up equipment. Failed to save work and back up. Always remember to back up and save.
  8. 8. Health and Safety Potential Issue How will the issue be avoided? Spending too much time looking at a screen. Take regular breaks. Eye strain from looking at a screen. Take regular breaks. Using electronic equipment. Keep hazards e.g. water away. Overheating equipment. Give equipment breaks to cool down. Repetitive straining injury. Stretch, take regular breaks. Wire / cables cause trip hazards. Ensure cables are kept tidy.
  9. 9. Schedule Day Plan of Action Resources Required Day 1  Take and acquire photos from the internet.  Camera, Computer Day 2  Install fonts, backgrounds and colour pallets.  Computer Day 3  Editing photos I have taken & from internet.  Computer, Photoshop Day 4  Editing photos I have taken & from internet.  Computer, Photoshop Day 5  Creating / putting together the main cover.  Computer, Photoshop Day 6  Work on double page spread & researching.  Computer, Photoshop Day 7  Work on double page spread & researching.  Computer, Photoshop Day 8  Cleaning up on Photoshop & refining work.  Computer, Photoshop

