1 DEVELOPING QUALITY CRITERIA AND MODELLING IMPACTS FOR SOCIAL PEDAGOGICAL EQUINE-ASSISTED INTERVENTIONS IN FINLAND The 17...
2 DIFFERENT SERVICE TYPES The 17th HETI International Congress, Seoul, Korea 24.5.2021 Services are offered by professiona...
3 24.5.2021 3 24.5.2021 QUALITY CRITERIA The quality criteria were defined as follows: ▪ adequate professional competence ...
4 IMPACT MODELLING TOOL In the model, an impact chain was combined with the quality criteria. It allows each instructor to...
5 FUTURE RESEARCH The accumulating data of the impact models and its measures can be used in future research. The target g...
  1. 1. 1 DEVELOPING QUALITY CRITERIA AND MODELLING IMPACTS FOR SOCIAL PEDAGOGICAL EQUINE-ASSISTED INTERVENTIONS IN FINLAND The 17th HETI International Congress, Seoul, Korea Maija Lipponen, Research scientist, Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke), maija.lipponen@luke.fi Twitter & LinkedIn: @MaijaLipponen 24.5.2021 Social pedagogical equine-assisted interventions are among the most established forms of animal-assisted services in Finland. The main goals of these interventions are in supporting social growth and well-being. The professional orientation for the practical work arises from human-horse interaction and the elements of social pedagogy: communality, experience and dialogue.
  2. 2. 2 DIFFERENT SERVICE TYPES The 17th HETI International Congress, Seoul, Korea 24.5.2021 Services are offered by professionals in education, social or health care and they have completed additional training in social pedagogy. As the orientation is used to work with different customer groups to meet a wide range of goals, verifying the quality and effectiveness has been challenging. To respond this challenge, quality criteria and impact model were defined and published as a handbook for practitioners. Figure 1. Three categories in social pedagogical equine- assisted interventions in Finland.
  3. 3. 3 24.5.2021 3 24.5.2021 QUALITY CRITERIA The quality criteria were defined as follows: ▪ adequate professional competence and horse skills of the instructor in relation to the service provided; ▪ implementation of social pedagogical orientation in the description of the content of intervention; ▪ defining customer goals for intervention and monitoring their implementation; ▪ knowledge of cooperation networks; ▪ safety aspects of the operating environment; ▪ knowledge of laws and regulations; ▪ ethics; ▪ well-being of horses.
  4. 4. 4 IMPACT MODELLING TOOL In the model, an impact chain was combined with the quality criteria. It allows each instructor to exemplify the possible outcomes and impacts of their own service. The impact chain is initially a hypothesis but will be supplemented when data about realized outcomes is accumulated. Different measuring methods as standardized questionnaires can be used for monitoring the outcomes of the intervention. Figure 2. Impact chain in which the quality criteria, measuring methods and research serve as measuring instruments for the effectiveness of the equine-assisted service. 24.5.2021 The 17th HETI International Congress, Seoul, Korea
  5. 5. 5 FUTURE RESEARCH The accumulating data of the impact models and its measures can be used in future research. The target groups, goals, methods and expected and detected outcomes will be examined qualitatively and quantitatively. Findings arising from that data will be for assistance for choosing suitable measuring instruments for an intervention study of target groups. Acknowledgement: The Finnish association for Social Pedagogical Equine- assisted Interventions Reference: Lipponen, M. & Vehmasto, E. 2021. The quality and effectiveness of social pedagogical equine-assisted interventions: Handbook. Natural Resources Institute Finland. http://urn.fi/URN:978-952-380-175-2 The 17th HETI International Congress, Seoul, Korea 24.5.2021
