Permanentinismakiazas

Antakių permanentinis makiažas ypač gera kaina Vilniuje. Savo srities profesionalams patikėkite labai atsakingas grožio srities paslaugas.

  1. 1. 1/18/2021 Permanentinis makiažas Vilniuje | Antakių Microbladingas AKCIJA https://vilma-permanent.lt 1/8 Permanentinis makiažas Vilniuje | Antakių Microbladingas AKCIJAPermanentinis makiažas Vilniuje | Antakių Microbladingas AKCIJA P R A D Ž I A R E K O M E N D A C I J O S G A L E R I J A K A I N O S K O N TA K TA I Technika Kaina Žiemos AKCIJA Ombre – šešėliavimas arba Microbladingas – plaukelių technika 120€ TIK 90€ Ombre + Microbladingas 140€ TIK 100€ Lūpų permanentinis, akių pravedimas 120€ TIK 100€ Makiažo atnaujinimas po metų 80€ 80€ Korekcija 50€ 50€ Permanentinis makiažas – kas tai? Permanentinis makiažas, Microbladingas ar Mikropigmentacija, tai – pavadinimai apibūdinantys estetines veido procedūras, kuomet plona specialia permanentinio makiažo adata pigmentai įvedami į viršutinį odos epidermio sluoksnį. Permanentiniam makiažui naudojamos skirtingos technikos antakiams suteikia norimą sodresnę spalvą, suformuojamos individualiai tinkančios ir tobulos linijos. Atsižvelgiant į moters odą, veido formas ir kitas savybes, specialistė su kliente aptaria norimą ir geriausiai tinkančią permanentinio makiažo techniką. Pigmentuojamai zonai parenkama spalva, piešiamas eskizas ir tik tuomet atliekamas permanentinis makiažas. Rezultato ilgaamžiškumą sąlygoja Jūsų amžius, odos tipas, ar oda linkusi į riebumą, ar dažnai mėgaujatės saulės šviesa, intensyviai sportuojate, darotės rūgštines veido procedūras, tai gali paspartinti pigmentų blukimą. Ilgainiui pigmentas yra veikiamas UV (ultravioletinių) spindulių, ląstelių atsinaujinimo, todėl specialus pigmentas iš lėto blunka nekeisdamas spalvos. Įprastai permanentinis makiažas, microbladingas ar mikropigmentacija išlieka iki 2 – 4 metų.  Tel.: +3706 96 53882, Vilma. Laisvės pr. 115A, Vilnius
  6. 6. 1/18/2021 Permanentinis makiažas Vilniuje | Antakių Microbladingas AKCIJA https://vilma-permanent.lt 6/8 Kiekvienai atvykusiai klientei pas permanentinio makiažo specialistę skiriamas laikas konsultacijai. Atsižvelgiant į odos tipą, amžių, norimą išgauti rezultatą aptariama procedūros specifika. Klientė informuojama apie atliekamo permanentinio makiažo techniką, naudojamas priemones, priežiūrą, korekcijos galimybes. Užpildoma anketa/sutartis prieš pradedant procedūrą, kurioje yra surašoma visa informacija apie klientės būseną, specialios kontraindikacijos, odos reakcijos, eiga, naudojami pigmentų atspalviai ir kita. Aptarus norimą gauti rezultatą, ant klientės odos specialiu laikinu pieštuku piešiamas antakių ar kitos zonos eskizas. Galutinis variantas priimamas kartu su kliente. Parenkama spalva pagal klientės odos, akių ir plaukų tipą. Praėjus 7 dienoms po atliktos procedūros spalvos intensyvumas krenta apie 20 proc. Mikropigmentacijos zona nuskausminama anestetiniu kremu, geliu. Permanentinis makiažas nuo konsultacijos iki galutinio rezultato gali trukti 2 – 2,5 val. Permanentinio makiažo procedūra: Po permanentinio makiažo procedūros praėjus 3-4 dienoms oda pradeda pleiskanoti ir susiformuoja šašiukas, kuriam pasišalinus matomas neprigijęs pigmentas, odos pašviesėjimai. Todėl po 4 – 8 savaičių rekomenduojama atlikti ilgalaikio makiažo korekciją. Tai yra taisyklė, o ne išimtis. Darbus atlieku Vilniuje. Permanentinio makiažo technikos: ANTAKIŲ MIKROPIGMENTACIJA – OMBRE ŠEŠĖLIAVIMAS
  7. 7. 1/18/2021 Permanentinis makiažas Vilniuje | Antakių Microbladingas AKCIJA https://vilma-permanent.lt 7/8 Ombre – tai pati populiariausia antakių permanentinio makiažo technika, kuomet aparato pagalba antakiai šešėliuojami skirtingo intensyvumo spalva. Antakio pradžioje naudojama šviesesnė spalva pereinant į tamsesnę link antakio galiuko. Ši technika yra švelni ir neskausminga, nes jos metu naudojami antiseptikai ir dirbama tik su paviršiniu odos sluoksniu, neliečiant nervinių galūnių, ar plauko svogūnėlio. OMBRE antakių ilgalaikis makiažas išsilaiko iki 2-4 metų, rekomenduojama atlikti korekciją, arba kitaip vadinamą spalvos atnaujinimą, po 1 – 1,5 metų. Sugijus antakių spalva pašviesėja 20 – 30%. ANTAKIŲ MIKROPIGMENTACIJA – MICROBLADING (6D) TECHNIKA Microbladingas – plaukelių technika šiek tiek rečiau naudojama technika, kuomet specialaus įrankio pagalba su steriliomis, itin plonomis adatomis, pigmentas įvedamas į viršutinį epidermio sluoksnį. Plonais plaukeliais imituojami ir suformuojami natūraliai atrodantys antakiai. Šis antakių permanentinis makiažas išsilaiko 1-2 metus, rekomenduojama atlikti atnaujinimą po 6 – 12 mėnesių. Procedūros metu oda lengvai pažeidžiama, matomas lengvas paraudimas, kuris praeina per kelias valandas. ANTAKIŲ MIKROPIGMENTACIJA – MICROBLADINGAS + ŠEŠĖLIAVIMAS Tai ta pati microblading technika sujungta su šešėliavimu (pikselių metodu). Pirmiausia antakiai yra išpiešiami plaukelius imituojančiais rėželiais, po to ilgalaikio makiažo įrankio pagalba parinktu pigmentu antakiai padengiami spalva, suteikiant daugiau ryškumo. AKIŲ LINIJOS MIKROPIGMENTACIJA Kasdien ryškinate akis, bet ranka ima ir sudreba? Jūsų išsigelbėjimas – vokų permanentas. Daugiau nebereikės gaišti laiko bandant nusipiešti tobulą pravedimą. Pasirinktas juodos ar rudos spalvos pigmentas įvedamas į plotelį esantį tarp blakstienų, taip jas paryškinant, sudarant tankesnių blakstienų efektą. Norinčioms ypatingo efekto patariu rinktis pravedimą su šešėliu. Efektas šiek tiek blunka , tačiau išlieka visą jūsų gyvenimą. LŪPŲ MIKROPIGMENTACIJA Lūpų ilgalaikis makiažas skirtas norinčioms atgaivinti prarastą spalvą bei formą. Technika atliekama šešėliuojant, pasirinkta spalva įvedama į viršutinį odos sluoksnį, taip galima išgauti pageidaujamą spalvos intensyvumą. Padailinamas išplaukęs lūpų kontūras, kuris dažnai prarandamas dėl dažnos lūpų pūslelinės, hialurono injekcijų. Vizualus gijimas trunka 3 – 7 dienas, kuomet lupasi dažų plėvelė. Spalvos paryškinimui ir darbo išbaigtumui skiriama korekcija po 4 – 7 savaičių. Efektas išlieka 1, 5 – 2 metus. Patarimai PRIEŠ ir PO procedūros Meistro rekomendacijos skirtos užtikrinti geriausią ir ilgai išliekantį rezultatą. Procedūros dieną nepatartina gerti kavos ar stiprios arbatos, šie tonizuojantys gėrimai gali padidinti jautrumą, taip pat nevartoti alkoholio, vaistų skystinančių kraują. Nedažykite antakių chemiškai 7 – 10 dienų prieš mikropigmentavimą. Atleikant akių pravedimą, būtina nusiimti priaugintas blakstienas. Prieš atliekant lūpų mikropigmentaciją reikia pradėti gerti tabletes, skirtas pūslelinės profilaktikai. Likus savaitei vengti tiesioginės saulės, soliariumo, pirčių. Nusiteikti, kad po permanentinio makiažo 3 – 7 dienas būsite ryškesnė – savaitės bėgyje apgijus žaizdelėms pigmentuota vieta bus 30 – 40 proc. šviesesnė. Po mikropigmentacijos 7 – 13 dienų vengti: pirčių, baseinų, sporto, saulės vonių, cheminių blakstienų ir antakių dažų. Lūpų 7 dienas nedažyti lūpų dažais, blizgiais, vartoti tabletes pūslelinės profilaktikai. Iš esmės – leisti pažeistai zonai palengva sugyti, jos nedirginti. Kiekviena klientė plačiau informuojama apie vengtinus įpročius prieš ir po procedūros. NAUJOS KARTOS PIGMENTAI Per pastaruosius metus sukurta naujos kartos pigmentų, kurie pagerino visas iki tol buvusias savybes. Tai itin koncentruoti, patvarūs pigmentiniai dažai leidžiantys idealiai pritaikyti atspalvį pagal jūsų koloristinį tipą. Džiaugiuosi dirbdama su “Permablend” pigmentais, kurių išliekamumas net 90% . Šių sertifikuotų pigmentų dėka galiu garantuoti jums, jog antakių permanentinis makiažas sugis be jokių nepageidaujamu atspalvių ir jais džiaugsitės daugelį metų.
  Šešėliavimas OMBRE, Microblaiding – 120€. Korekcija – 50€. Atnaujimas po metų – 80€. Tel.: +3706 96 53882 A D R E S A S L A I S V Ė S . P R . 11 5 A . V I L N I U S

