Las 7 palabras de jesucristo en la cruz

Las 7 Palabra s Bienvenidos
La Gracia, el Don del perdón Texto: Lucas 23 : 34 La 1 Palabra
Cita bíblica Y Jesús decía: Padre, perdónalos, Porque No Saben Lo Que Hacen.Y repartieron Entre sí SUS vestidos, echando s...
Introducción ¿Somos como Dios cuando perdonamos? Somos como fieras cuando no perdonamos El poder del perdón hace felices l...
Primer punto EL Perdón  ¿Qué es el perdón? = Es no acordarse más de las ofensas.  Demostración de no estar ofendido.  C...
Segundo punto Practicando el Perdón  Con nuestro familiares.  Con nuestro enemigos.  Con nuestros amigos.  Con todo aq...
Conclusión  Cristo es el ejemplo (Lucas 23:34) Clavado pidió perdón por quienes lo ultrajaron.  El mandamiento es para t...
De la Cruz al Cielo Texto: Lucas 23 : 43 La 2 Palabra
Cita bíblica Entonces Jesús le dijo: De cierto te digo que hoy estarás conmigo en el paraíso.
Introducción El señor Jesús dedicó hasta el último momento de su vida para salvar pecadores
Primer punto Proceso de conversación  Tres cruces; Ladrón, Jesús, Ladrón.  Un malhechor se burlaba de Jesús (Ver. 39). ...
Segundo punto Malhechor salvo por la gracia (Efesios 2:5)  El ladrón había vivido una vida de robos.  Reconoció su condi...
Conclusión Hoy es la oportunidad para dejar el pecado, Cristo vino a l buscarte, sálvate hoy.
Jesús el Hijo modelo para la humanidad Texto: Juan 19:26-27 La 3 Palabra
Cita bíblica 26.Cuando vio Jesús a su madre, y al discípulo a quien él amaba, que estaba presente, dijo a su madre: Mujer,...
Introducción Los gritos de la gente “Crucifícale”  Los soldados con la espada en la mano, era para hacer correr a cualqui...
Primer punto El discípulo amado (Juan) (Ver. 26)  Jesús como buen hijo no dejó su madre al abandono, si no le puso una co...
Segundo punto Vivimos tiempo de desintegración familiar (2daTimoteo 3:2)  Burlistas  Desobedientes.  Ingratos  Blasfem...
Conclusión Hoy Jóvenes, hay que imitar a Cristo, tomas en serio su Ejemplo.
Todo el peso del pecado cayó en Cristo Texto: Mateo 27:46 La 4 Palabra
Cita bíblica Cerca de la hora novena, Jesús clamo una gran voz, Diciendo: Eli, Eli, ¿lama Sabactani? Esto Es: Dios mío, Di...
Introducción Los golpes, las heridas, la corona de espina, los clavos, el dolor; era el momento más cruel (Isaías 53)
Primer punto Cristo participó en dos naturaleza  Como humano pensó que Dios lo había abandonado.  ¿Por qué Dios aparto s...
Conclusión -Como divino venció el pecado y al diablo.- -Cristo nos compro el regalo de los cielos.-
La continua sed del Señor Texto: Juan 19:28 La 5 Palabra
Cita bíblica Después de esto, sabiendo Jesús que ya todo estaba consumado, dijo, para que la Escritura se cumpliese:Tengo ...
Introducción Los heridos siempre tienen sed.  De 9 am. hasta las 3 pm. Fue crucificado; como humano sintió sed.
Primer punto Había derramado mucha sangre  El calor candente lo había dedicado (Samos 69:21).  Lo más lógico era que ten...
Conclusión -El ladrón arrepentido fue el que mitigo su sed-
Consumado es, concluido lo no concluido Texto: Juan 19:30 La 6 Palabra
Cita bíblica Cuando Jesús hubo tomado el vinagre, dijo: Consumado es.Y habiendo inclinado la cabeza, entregó el espíritu.
Introducción  La palabra Hebrea en Israel es:  Betesti: Era un sello a las construcciones terminadas.  Los que los judí...
Primer punto Todo quedó concluido  Fue el final de los sufrimientos.  Finalizó la redención.  Satanás nada pudo exigirn...
Conclusión Cristo ya pagó todo, sin faltar nada, cumplido pagado, vindicado y terminado Cristo ya compro el regalo para ti...
De regreso al hogar celestial Texto: Lucas 23:46 La 7 Palabra
Cita bíblica Entonces Jesús, clamando a gran voz, dijo: Padre, en tus manos encomiendo mi espíritu.Y habiendo dicho esto, ...
Introducción  Ahora le llamó al padre.  En tus manos encomiendo mi espíritu.  Se acabaron los desprecios, humillaciones.
Primer punto El anuncio de una hermosa victoria  Este era la victoria de las victorias, había vencido todo principado y p...
Conclusión Padre, en tus manos encomiendo mi espíritu.
