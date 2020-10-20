Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7ªAtitude Vencedora- AcrediteNaForça doEntusiasmo Liberty Ensino
LibertyEnsino “Nada importante jamais foi conseguido sem entusiasmo” Ralph Emerson Externe o entusiasmo que existe dentro ...
Liberty Ensino Para agir com entusiasmo, cultive essa energia positivaem seu corpotodos os dias. Cuide de sua declaraçãope...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Curso Capacitação Vendedor

24 views

Published on

Capitulo 4.7

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Curso Capacitação Vendedor

  1. 1. 7ªAtitude Vencedora- AcrediteNaForça doEntusiasmo Liberty Ensino
  2. 2. LibertyEnsino “Nada importante jamais foi conseguido sem entusiasmo” Ralph Emerson Externe o entusiasmo que existe dentro de você. Entusiasmo é uma energia que vem do seu interior. Ele o motiva e o empurra em direção aos objetivos.
  3. 3. Liberty Ensino Para agir com entusiasmo, cultive essa energia positivaem seu corpotodos os dias. Cuide de sua declaraçãopessoal- mostre sua confiança(vocêgosta de si mesmo). Olhe diretamente para o cliente. Lembre-se de que seu corpo também fala: mantenha a cabeçaerguida. Não abaixe sua voz. Sempre mantenha-oconstante. Anime-se Um vendedor de sucesso gosta do que faz, então o faz com paixão. Ele transmite uma energia poderosa e alegria ao exibir os produtos da empresa. Seus clientes confiam mais nele e se sentem mais seguros e confiantes. Aprenda a valorizar as coisas boas em sua carreira, por exemplo: Vender ajuda os clientes a tomar decisões.Por meio das vendas, podemosfazer novos amigos a qualquer momento. Lembre-se das vitóriase conquistasdo passado,aumentando assim o seu entusiasmo. É enfatizadoaqui que é a poluiçãoe a infecçãodoentusiasmo das pessoas. Portanto, acostume-se a sempre sorrir, olhando para o cliente e demonstrando entusiasmo antes de se despedir. Um profissional de sucesso adora seu trabalho, então ele estará cheio de paixão. Ofereça grande alegria e energia ao mostrar seus produtos e serviços, para que seus clientes tenham mais confiança em você e se sintam mais confiantes e confiantes. Aprenda a amar as coisas boas em sua carreira. Ficar acordado sempre que você ganha é um grande motivo para sua empolgação o dia todo.

×