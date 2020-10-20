Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curso Capacitação Vendedor

Capitulo 4.6

Published in: Education
Curso Capacitação Vendedor

  6ªAtitude Vencedora- NuncaDesista Liberty Ensino
  LibertyEnsino "O caminho mais curto para o sucesso é sempre tentar mais uma vez" Autor Desconhecido Sempre existe uma saída
  Liberty Ensino Nada é definitivo.Para qualquer problema sempre existe uma solução. Há sempre uma maneira de superar os obstáculos da venda Aprenda a enxergar as oportunidades nas dificuldades. Tente, mas de forma diferente Seja persistente, mas com inteligência. Crie novos argumentos, busque outros caminhos, outras formas de abordagem. Encontre uma maneira diferentea cada tentativa. Seja criativo,fuja de abordagensconvencionaise chavõescomuns. Nunca desista por causa da objeção de um cliente, na maioria das vezes ele quer mais informações, ou pode estar testando você. Lembre-se que persistir depende muito mais de criatividade e de soluções inovadoras do que de boa vontade e garra, que também são muito importantes, mas que sozinhas nada resolvem. Para resolver certos problemas não basta apenas tentar sempre da mesma maneira, às vezes, é preciso mudar e usar a criatividadepara isso.

