Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5ªAtitude Vencedora-O MedoNão Me Domina Liberty Ensino
LibertyEnsino “Pior do que um homem que abandona as suas tarefas é aquele que teme começá-las.” Autor Desconhecido O medo ...
Liberty Ensino Não permita que o medo domine você. Caso contrário não alcançará o sucesso profissional. Muitos Profissiona...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Curso Capacitação Vendedor

18 views

Published on

Capitulo 4.5

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Curso Capacitação Vendedor

  1. 1. 5ªAtitude Vencedora-O MedoNão Me Domina Liberty Ensino
  2. 2. LibertyEnsino “Pior do que um homem que abandona as suas tarefas é aquele que teme começá-las.” Autor Desconhecido O medo é um grandedestruidor
  3. 3. Liberty Ensino Não permita que o medo domine você. Caso contrário não alcançará o sucesso profissional. Muitos Profissionais de Vendas deixam de ter sucesso porque temem enfrentar os desafios da profissão de vendas. O medo é fruto de nossa mente. Para vencer o medo, temos que desenvolvernossa autoconfiança. Identifique as causas dos medos Questione-se a todo momento: “O que me deixa inseguro? Por que tenho medo?” “Faltam-me habilidadesoutécnicasde vendas?” “Conheço mesmo toda a linha dos produtos da empresa?Ou tenho dúvidas?” “Meus conhecimentossobreos clientessão adequados?” Enfrente seus medos Existe somente uma maneirade superar o medo: enfrente-o diretamente. Clientes difíceisprecisamserenfrentados. Não fuja. Encare de frente aquilo que teme. Caminhe ao encontro do cliente com olharfirme e ombros erguidos. Elimineo sentimentode rejeição. Reforce o sentimento de auto-estima (goste maisde você) para não ser rejeitado. Não leve a rejeição para o lado pessoal. Ao receber uma possível negativa do cliente, não se sinta discriminado ou infeliz. Em vez disso, tire liçõesdessasrejeiçõescom naturalidade. Se o cliente nunca dissesse “não”, não haveria a necessidade do vendedor. Bastaria um tirador de pedidos.

×