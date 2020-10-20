Curso Capacitação Vendedor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 3ªAtitude Vencedora- Não Desperdice Tempo Liberty Ensino
  2. 2. LibertyEnsino “Quando as pessoaspercebem que o tempo vale ouro, já é muito tarde para ganhá-lo.”Autor Desconhecido Valorizeseu tempo. Quanto vale o seu tempo?
  3. 3. Liberty Ensino Aprenda a respondera essa pergunta ao entender a importânciadosrecursos de tempo na vida do vendedor. Determine o que representa o maior retorno profissional. Use todo o tempo disponívelpara pensare agir para melhorar o desempenhode vendas. Analisequanto tempo você gasta sem fazer nada todos os diase comece este longo períodode autodesenvolvimento. Livre-se do tempo perdido Quanto tempo você perde todos os dias em pequenasações que não estão relacionadasaoseu trabalho? Descubra as pequenascoisasque fazem perder tempo. Gerencieseus problemasespecíficosdeuma forma que não interfiraem seu trabalho. Seja objetivo ao entrar em contato com os clientes.Não percaseu tempo e o dele com "papo- furado".
  4. 4. Perda de tempo do fornecedor. O tempo de vendas é definitivamenteum recurso não renovável;se você parar de fazer "dez"visitas hoje, não será capazde compensarfazendo"vinte" visitasamanhã.Vendedorprofissionalperdeuum tempo que nunca mais voltaria. O tempo é o recurso maisimportante para os profissionaisdevendas. Perder tempo é perder dinheiro, ou seja, perder a oportunidade de realizarseus sonhoscom mais rapidez. Listamosabaixo a principalperdade tempo que prejudica o desempenhodo vendedor. Sempre que você não tiver tempo para concluiro trabalho da maneira que deveria ser, leia este relacionamentocom atenção para refletir sobre o seu desperdícioe comose apressarpara eliminá-looureduzi-lo. Falta de planospara cada cliente; Falta de planosdiáriose semanais.Entre no campo sem uma ideia clarade onde ir e o que fazer; A pesquisarodoviáriaé pobre, proporcionandoum caminholongoe inútil, sem qualquer racionalidade; Sair da empresa e chegar atrasado ao trabalho; Encerre o evento o mais rápidopossível; Ter o diálogonecessáriocom o cliente, ou seja, “desonesto”, que se desvia do propósitoda visita; Perdeu ou esqueceu suas informaçõesde trabalho; Atividades de lazer durante o tempo "principal"do vendedor, para desviar sua atenção para outros assuntos não relacionadosaoseu trabalho; Prolonguea hora do almoço; Deixar de usar o telefone para marcar roteiros ou confirmarvisitas quando necessário; Falta de planospara atividades privadas;
  5. 5. Medo de fechara venda, deixandoa decisãodo cliente para depoisse obrigara reconsiderar; Espere muito na sala de espera, não perca tempo; Não há informaçõesprecisassobreos produtos e serviçosdesenvolvidospela empresa e suas vantagens; Deixe muitas coisasnão resolvidas,coisasnão resolvidas; Deixe os clientescompreenderemas dificuldadespelaprimeiravez; Converse com pessoasque não têm certeza ou influenciamacompra. Livre-se dos lugares que desperdiçamseutempo e descubra as pequenascoisasque representam uma perda de tempo, como: Você se permite ser dominadopelo comportamentoburocrático dos departamentosfuncionais? Você paroude prestar atenção ao comportamentode seus clientes? Você está batendo papona sede da empresa? Entre outras coisas,tente encontrá-lose removê-losda vida cotidiana.

