PRESENTADO POR : Luis Cesar Velasco Mamani TEMA : (LCD) Dietilamida del acido lisérgico CICLO: VIII AÑO : 2020-I
 ¿Qué es LSD?  LSD (dietilamida de ácido lisérgico) es una droga sintética (fabricada por el hombre) de la que se abusa ...
 ¿Qué apariencia tiene?  El LSD se vende generalmente en forma de líquido (a menudo envasado en pequeños frascos como lo...
 ¿Cómo se consume el LSD?  El LSD normalmente se toma por vía oral. La droga es incolora e inodora pero tiene un sabor l...
 ¿Quiénes usan el LSD?  El LSD lo usan personas de todas las edades. Datos de la (Encuesta Nacional de los Hogares acerc...
 ¿Qué riesgos presenta?  Los efectos asociados con el LSD son impredecibles y dependen de la cantidad que se consuma, el...
 ¿Es ilegal el LSD?  Sí, el LSD es ilegal. El LSD es una sustancia que figura en la Lista I de la Ley de Sustancias Cont...
Dietilamida del ácido lisérgico
Dietilamida del ácido lisérgico
Dietilamida del ácido lisérgico

Dietilamida del ácido lisérgico
Dietilamida del ácido lisérgico

