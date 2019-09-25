Successfully reported this slideshow.
IDENTIFICACIÓN DE FACTORES EN LA GANADERÍA EN EL MUNICIPIO DE COGUA Y SU EFECTO EN EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO.
2 Evidencias del Cambio climático en el municipio de Cogua por efecto de la ganadería Causas y efectos identificados SUELO...
3 PROBLEMÁTICAS AMBIENTALES IDENTIFICADAS CAUSADAS EN EL RECURSO HÍDRICO POR LA ACTIVIDAD GANADERA EN LA VEREDA LA CHAPA -...
HIDROLOGIA El páramo de Guerrero, el Páramo Alto y Pantano Redondo constituyen un ecosistema esencial en la producción de ...
UBICACIÓN DEL MUNICIPIO DE COGUA DPTO. DE CUNDINAMARCA Tomado de https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cogua#/media/Archivo:Colomb...
EVIDENCIAS DEL CAMBIO CLIMATICO EN EL RECURSO HÍDRICO EN EL MUNICIPIO DE COGUA Alrededor del 70% del agua que consume y ut...
7 El deterioro directo e indirecto del agua disponible por la contaminación de patógenos provenientes de la ganadería cont...
8 Modificación del uso de la tierra y el deterioro de la estructura del suelo influyen en la forma considerable en la disp...
9 Cambios en la disponibilidad hídrica proyectados a 2050 usando los ensambles multiescenario y multimodelo A2 y B2 de cam...
10 • ALTERNATIVAS DE MITIGACION  Restauración, preservación, uso sostenible y conocimiento de las áreas de bosques húmedo...
ALTERNATIVAS DE ADAPTACIÓN  Agricultura con Policultivos.  Programas de fortalecimiento de los sistemas de alertas tempr...
FAO (2005). Impacto de la ganadería en la disponibilidad y la calidad del agua . Colombia. http://www.fao.org/ag/wfe2005/d...
  1. 1. IDENTIFICACIÓN DE FACTORES EN LA GANADERÍA EN EL MUNICIPIO DE COGUA Y SU EFECTO EN EL CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO. Liliana Andrea Puentes Medina Corte XXIV MANEJO INTEGRADO DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE MAESTRÍA EN DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE Y MEDIO AMBIENTE 2019
  2. 2. 2 Evidencias del Cambio climático en el municipio de Cogua por efecto de la ganadería Causas y efectos identificados SUELO:  Compactación y erosión de los suelos.  Tala y quema de bosques.  Desecación de humedales. AGUA:  Disminución del balance hídrico.  Contaminación química y orgánica  Eutrofización (proliferación de biomasa vegetal debido a la excesiva presencia de nutrientes) GASES:  Gases de invernadero.  Malos olores.  Emisiones de metano ENERGIA:  Irradiación de calor a la atmósfera.  Disminución de fotosíntesis.  Uso de combustibles fósiles. BIODIVERSIDAD:  Pérdida o transformación severa de ecosistemas naturales.  Amenaza o extinción de especie de flora y fauna endémica. Fuente: Autor, 2019.
  3. 3. 3 PROBLEMÁTICAS AMBIENTALES IDENTIFICADAS CAUSADAS EN EL RECURSO HÍDRICO POR LA ACTIVIDAD GANADERA EN LA VEREDA LA CHAPA - COGUA El desarrollo de la región de la Sabana de Bogotá y sus alrededores , depende en gran medida de la disponibilidad del potencial de agua subterránea almacenado en las formaciones acuíferas, para suplir la demanda necesaria en los procesos establecidos en cada uso a que es destinado este recurso, priorizando el abastecimiento en el nivel de consumo humano, agropecuario, industrial, minero y recreacional, principalmente. (CAR, 2012) Fuente: Autor, 2019. Fuente: Autor, 2019.
  4. 4. HIDROLOGIA El páramo de Guerrero, el Páramo Alto y Pantano Redondo constituyen un ecosistema esencial en la producción de agua en el territorio, dando origen al río Frío y a una serie de microcuencas que forman parte del sistema hídrico en la región, en esta zona nacen aproximadamente 111 quebradas, de las cuales el 76.6 % alimentan la subcuenca del Río Frío, el 9% la subcuenca del Río Negro, el 5% la subcuenca del río Neusa y el porcentaje restante, las quebradas que drenan el Municipio. La planta tratamiento conocida como Planta Regional, que suministra agua a los municipios de Zipaquirá, Cogua y Nemocón, se alimenta del el Río Neusa, cuyas aguas son captadas del Páramo de Guerrero. (POT, 2015) Fuente: Autor, 2019.
  5. 5. UBICACIÓN DEL MUNICIPIO DE COGUA DPTO. DE CUNDINAMARCA Tomado de https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cogua#/media/Archivo:Colombi a_-_Cundinamarca_-_Cogua.svg Cogua es un municipio colombiano del departamento de Cundinamarca ubicado en la provincia de Sabana Centro, a 54 km de Bogotá. Cogua es conocido principalmente por el Embalse del Neusa, lugar frecuentado para acampar y practicar deportes acuáticos, presenta una superficie total 136 km². Cogua es conocido gracias al Embalse del Neusa, lugar frecuentado para acampar y practicar deportes acuáticos. La economía del municipio de Cogua se basa en la agricultura, agroindustria, turismo e industria, de la que son notables las fábricas de ladrillo, las fábricas de lácteos y la fábrica de vidrios PELDAR. Tiene además grandes reservorios de agua acompañados de una gran extensión de reserva forestal en la parte occidental del municipio.
  6. 6. EVIDENCIAS DEL CAMBIO CLIMATICO EN EL RECURSO HÍDRICO EN EL MUNICIPIO DE COGUA Alrededor del 70% del agua que consume y utiliza la ciudad de Bogotá y alrededores (Cogua) , es captada a tan solo 40 Km de la ciudad y proviene del Parque Nacional Natural Chingaza que por fortuna se encuentra protegido y en buen estado de conservación. Sin embargo, otras reservas y fuentes hídricas de la ciudad se han reducido de manera considerable, pues a comienzos del siglo XX, Bogotá tenía 50.000 hectáreas conformadas por lagos y humedales y ahora sólo le quedan 61.710. (IDEAM, 2014)
  7. 7. 7 El deterioro directo e indirecto del agua disponible por la contaminación de patógenos provenientes de la ganadería contribuye a la contaminación que constituye un riesgo para la salud. (FAO, 2005) La expansión de las tierras dedicadas a la producción de cultivos forrajeo, que a menudo son regados, pone en peligro la disponibilidad del recurso hídrico. Fuente: Autor, 2019.Fuente: Autor, 2019. Fuente: Autor, 2019.
  8. 8. 8 Modificación del uso de la tierra y el deterioro de la estructura del suelo influyen en la forma considerable en la disponibilidad estacional (aguas verdes). La ganadería intensiva no controlada provoca la degradación de las aguas subterráneas y superficial. Fuente: Autor, 2019.Fuente: Autor, 2019. Fuente: Autor, 2019.
  9. 9. 9 Cambios en la disponibilidad hídrica proyectados a 2050 usando los ensambles multiescenario y multimodelo A2 y B2 de cambio climático para la Región Bogotá (IDEAM, 2014)
  10. 10. 10 • ALTERNATIVAS DE MITIGACION  Restauración, preservación, uso sostenible y conocimiento de las áreas de bosques húmedos sub- andinos y secos del Occidente del departamento, estratégicos para la provisión de agua.  Mejorar el uso del suelo, generando practicas agrícolas que permitan almacenar mayor cantidad de carbono.  Fortalecer mecanismo de Incentivos a la conservación, como los Pago por Servicios Ambientales (PSA) y los Bonos de Carbono.  Restaurar y proteger tierras que podrían potencialmente liberar grandes cantidades de carbono.  Restauración en las franjas protectoras de los ríos y quebradas.  Actualización del plan de ordenamiento de cuencas hidrográfica que abastecen los acueductos municipales.  Implementación de Sistemas Silvopastoriles.  Fomentar el uso de rotaciones de cultivos adecuadas, especialmente con cultivos de fijación de nitrógeno
  11. 11. ALTERNATIVAS DE ADAPTACIÓN  Agricultura con Policultivos.  Programas de fortalecimiento de los sistemas de alertas tempranas por eventos climáticos.  Establecimiento de cercas y barreras vivas para mitigar los vientos huracanados y proteger las cosechas.  Disminuir el consumo de carne (tener alternativas distintas de consumo de proteína)  Diseño e implementación de tecnologías de riego y fertilización destinadas a reducir el uso del agua en la Agricultura (Reducción de N2O), (Mejora de los métodos de aplicación de fertilizantes minerales, Reducción de las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero (GEI) de los fertilizantes y por uso de estiércol).  Programa de uso eficiente del agua (Sistemas de captación de aguas lluvias) para el reciclaje y utilización de aguas grises y el manejo de aguas lluvias.
  12. 12. FAO (2005). Impacto de la ganadería en la disponibilidad y la calidad del agua . Colombia. http://www.fao.org/ag/wfe2005/docs/LEADwater_es.pdf IDEAM (2014).Vulnerabilidad de la región Capital a los efectos del cambio Climático. Colombia . Recuperado el 24 de septiembre de 2019http://www.ideam.gov.co/documents/40860/609198/Policy+paper_05_Vulnerabilidad+de+la+Región+ Capital.pdf/4b603362 IDEAM, PNUD, Alcaldía de Bogotá, Gobernación de Cundinamarca, CAR, CORPOGUAVIO, Instituto Alexander von Humboldt, Parques Nacionales Naturales de Colombia, MADS, DNP. (2014). Incorporación de la gestión de riesgos hidroclimáticos en el ordenamiento territorial municipal. Documento elaborado en el marco del Plan Regional Integral de Cambio Climático para Bogotá Cundinamarca (PRICC) POT (2015). Revisión Excepcional del POT del Municipio de Zipaquirá. Colombia. Recuperado el 24 de septiembre 2019. Downloads/Diagnós%20RyA%20POT%20Zipaquirá%20impresión%20PAGINA%2051.pdf BIBLIOGRAFIA

