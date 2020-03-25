Successfully reported this slideshow.
HECHO POR: LUISA FERNANDA CARRILLO GRADO: 11-3 MATERIA: TECNOLOGIA DOCENTE: GUILLERMO MONDRAGON INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LICE...
La estadística es una rama de las matemáticas, a la cual le corresponde la colección, análisis, interpretación, presentaci...
Estadística paramétrica Comprende los procedimientos estadísticos basados en la distribución de los datos reales, los cual...
Estadísticas sociales (con quien viven) y datos de viviendas (como viven). Estadísticas demográficas de la institución con...
• Diseño de experimentos y reconocimientos. • Medición de la valoración, tanto de datos experimentales como de reconocimie...
La contribución de la Estadística a la cientificidad del sistema de preparación del deportista se patentiza en aplicar mod...
El objetivo de una hipótesis es en primer lugar realizar una suerte de introducción o explicación sobre el tema que se ana...
describen en su conjunto nos hablan de hechos empíricos. Un dato por sí solo no puede demostrar demasiado, siempre se eval...
Muestra es una porción de la totalidad de un fenómeno, producto o actividad que se considera representativa de la total ta...
h 1 6 0,24 6 0,24 2 5 0,2 11 0,44 3 2 0,8 13 0,52 4 3 0,12 16 0,64 5 1 0,04 17 0,68 6 8 0,32 25 1 21 25 1
  1. 1. HECHO POR: LUISA FERNANDA CARRILLO GRADO: 11-3 MATERIA: TECNOLOGIA DOCENTE: GUILLERMO MONDRAGON INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. La estadística es una rama de las matemáticas, a la cual le corresponde la colección, análisis, interpretación, presentación y organización de datos (conjunto de valores de variable cualitativa o cuantitativa). Esta disciplina busca explicar las relaciones y dependencias de un fenómeno (físico o natural). Esta rama de las matemáticas es una ciencia transversal, es decir, aplicable a una variedad de disciplinas, que van desde la física a las ciencias sociales, ciencias de la salud o el control de calidad. Ramas principales de la estadística La estadística se divide en dos grandes áreas: estadística descriptiva y estadística inferencial, las cuales comprenden la estadística aplicada. Estadística descriptiva La estadística descriptiva es la rama de la estadística que describe o resume de forma cuantitativa (medible) características de una colección de una recolección de información. Es decir, la estadística descriptiva se encarga de resumir una muestra estadística (conjunto de datos obtenidos de una población) en lugar de aprender sobre la población que representa la muestra. La estadística descriptiva suele ser la primera parte a realizar en un análisis estadístico. Los resultados de estos estudios suelen ser acompañados de gráficos, y representan la base de casi cualquier análisis cuantitativo (medible) de datos. Estadística inferencial La estadística inferencial se diferencia de la estadística descriptiva principalmente por el uso de la inferencia y la inducción. Es decir, esta rama de la estadística busca deducir propiedades de una población estudiada, es decir, no solo recolecta y resume los datos, sino que busca explicar ciertas propiedades o características a partir de los datos obtenidos. En este sentido, la estadística inferencial implica obtener las conclusiones correctas de un análisis estadístico realizado mediante estadística descriptiva.
  3. 3. Estadística paramétrica Comprende los procedimientos estadísticos basados en la distribución de los datos reales, los cuales se determinan mediante un número finito de parámetros (número que resume la cantidad de datos derivados de una variable estadística). Para aplicar procedimientos paramétricos, en su mayoría, se requiere conocer previamente la forma de distribución para las formas resultantes de la población estudiada. Estadística no paramétrica Esta rama de la estadística inferencial comprende los procedimientos aplicados en pruebas y modelos estadísticos en los cuales su distribución no se ajusta a los llamados criterios paramétricos. Al ser los datos estudiados los que definen su distribución, está no puede ser definida previamente. La estadística no paramétrica es el procedimiento que debe ser elegido al desconocer si los datos se ajustan a una distribución conocida, de manera que pueda ser un paso previo al procedimiento paramétrico. Estadística matemática Se ha mencionado de igual forma la existencia de la Estadística Matemática, como disciplina de la estadística. Esta consiste en una escala previa en el estudio de la estadística, en la cual usan la teoría de la probabilidad (rama de las matemáticas que estudia los fenómenos aleatorios) y otras ramas de las matemáticas. La estadística matemática consiste en la obtención de información a partir de los datos y utiliza técnicas matemáticas tales como: análisis matemático, álgebra lineal, análisis estocástico, ecuaciones diferenciales, etc. Objetivos de la Estadística Aplicada a la Educación: Analizar los datos a partir de la base de la percepción social. Analizar desde el punto de vista crítico los contextos educativos y sociales donde se desarrolla la labor de enseñanza aprendizaje. Comprender que la educación se basa en el contexto cuantitativo y cualitativo lo cual es fundamental para su estudio. Valorar las herramientas que sirven para generar el servicio profesional de la educación. Usos de las Estadísticas en las Instituciones Educativas: Medidas antropométricas de estudiantes. Control de enfermedades más frecuentes en los estudiantes.
  4. 4. Estadísticas sociales (con quien viven) y datos de viviendas (como viven). Estadísticas demográficas de la institución con respecto a edad y sexo. Cantidad de alumnos en los niveles de educación de la institución. Niveles de conocimiento en áreas específicas de las ciencias. Cantidad de alumnos en el sistema de educación privada o pública. Presenta las asignaturas que generan mayor dificultad en los estudiantes. La estadística ayuda a la contabilidad en el empleo de cálculos de tipo estadístico, permitiendo establecerregistros contables que afectan los estados financieros. La estadística ayuda a la contabilidad en cuanto a su agilidad, procesamiento, análisis e interpretación de información, dando como resultado la toma de decisiones confiables sobre criterios económicos. La estadística se aplica para la selección de muestras en una auditoria. Ayuda a medir la variación de costos de una producción. Brinda información para la toma de decisiones, plantación y control en cuanto a sus resultados. Ayuda para poder diferenciar las ventas que se han realizado en la empresa por medio de la estadística anual. Se elaboran informes más rápido, concisos y detallados. Se basa de una gran variedad de información de datos contables. Permite comparar los resultados de una empresa en el pasado, con aquellos obtenidos en el presente. La estadística se ejerce dentro de la contabilidad llevando el nombre de “contabilidad administrativa”. La estadística aplicada en administración analiza o procesa conjuntos de datos numéricos, estudia las funciones decisorias estadísticas, fenómenos conjuntos para revelar las leyes de su desarrollo para tal estudio se sirve de índices generalizadores (valores, medios, relaciones, porcentajes, etc.). Entre las áreas principales de aplicación está: • Colección y compendios de datos.
  5. 5. • Diseño de experimentos y reconocimientos. • Medición de la valoración, tanto de datos experimentales como de reconocimientos, detección de causas. • Control de la calidad de la producción. • Estimación de parámetros de población y suministro de varias medidas de la exactitud y precisión de esas estimaciones. • Estimación de cualidades humanas. • Investigación de mercados, incluyendo escrutinios de opiniones emitidas. • Ensayo de hipótesis respecto a poblaciones. • Estudio de la relación entre dos o más variables. • Tendencias determinantitas. Estadística aplicada en gerontología La valoración social de la vejez Los estereotipos, mitos y prejuicios que rodean la vejez Los viejismos en el lenguaje Tratamiento que se da en los medios a los adultos mayores y al envejecimiento como proceso Discriminación por edad Prestaciones y seguridad social de los mayores Accesibilidad del entorno Trabajo y jubilación en la vejez
  6. 6. La contribución de la Estadística a la cientificidad del sistema de preparación del deportista se patentiza en aplicar modelos estadísticos que permitan, entre otros: Obtener una información objetiva sobre la caracterización de los atletas en diferentes etapas de su preparación. Obtener una información objetiva de la actuación de los atletas y del equipo frente a sus adversarios. Más exactitud en el pronóstico del rendimiento deportivo. Más eficiencia en la detección de talentos deportivos. Un mayor rigor en el establecimiento de características modelo, Hacer de los test elaborados o adaptados por los entrenadores de acuerdo a la especificidad de su deporte verdaderos instrumentos de recogida de información confiable para el perfeccionamiento del control del estado de preparación de los atletas y garantizar a la vez la correcta validación y normalización de los mismos. Utilizar nuevos sistemas metodológicos de preparación tras la comprobación estadística de su efectividad. Estadística aplicada en economía: OBJETIVOS  Utilizar diagramas de dispersión para visualizar la relación entre dos variables.  Utilizar el análisis de regresión para estimar la relación entre dos variables.  Utilizar la ecuación de regresión para predecir valores futuros.  Aplicar el análisis de correlación para describir el grado hasta el cuál dos variables están relacionadas linealmente entre si. ¿Qué es la hipótesis? La hipótesis es una suposición que resulta una de las bases elementales de dicho estudio. La hipótesis será confirmada o negada una vez finalizada la investigación. Si bien esa es la definición corriente, hay autores que definen a la hipótesis como las posibles soluciones a un determinado problema, que será verificada como válida o no a lo largo de la investigación.
  7. 7. El objetivo de una hipótesis es en primer lugar realizar una suerte de introducción o explicación sobre el tema que se analizará a lo largo del estudio. Son utilizadas como medio de incentivo a lo largo de todo el estudio. Además organiza el proyecto, orientando el tema que será tratado. Para verificar si una hipótesis está bien formulada es necesario que pueda ser constatada y la mayoría de las veces cuantificada. ¿Qué es una variable? Una variable se refiere, en una primer instancia, a cosas que son susceptibles de ser modificadas (de variar), de cambiar en función de algún motivo determinado o indeterminado. El término variable alude a las cosas de poca estabilidad, que en poco tiempo pueden tener fuertes alteraciones o que nunca adquieren una constancia (muy frecuentemente sucede esto con el clima, o el humor de una persona). Las variaciones cualitativas podrán ser clasificadas en: Ordinales Aquí la variable tomará valores ordenados respecto de la escala previamente establecida. Nominal. Los valores de cada variable no pueden estar sujetos a un orden determinado. Las variaciones cuantitativas se clasificarán en: Discretas. La variable presentará cortes en la escala de valores que se ha seleccionado. Continuas. La variable podrá adquirir cualquier valor mientras se encuentre dentro de un intervalo de valores determinado. Según la influencia las variables pueden podrán clasificarse de una manera totalmente distinta: Variable independiente. El valor que tenga asignado la variable no dependerá de otra variable. Se representan dentro del eje de abscisas. Variable dependiente. El o los valores de una variable dependerán exclusivamente de los valores que obtengan otras variables. ¿Qué es un dato? Es la representación de una variable que puede ser cuantitativa o cualitativa, indican un valor que se le asigna a las cosas. Los datos son información. Los datos
  8. 8. describen en su conjunto nos hablan de hechos empíricos. Un dato por sí solo no puede demostrar demasiado, siempre se evalúa el conjunto para poder examinar los resultados. Para examinarlos, primero hay que organizarlos o tabularlos. Los datos pueden ser generados de forma automática y acumulativa con diferentes tipos de programas informáticos o bien tienen que ser siempre ingresados para formar una base de datos. Los datos que se ingresan en una base pueden ser de diversos tipos, según la información que se acumule en dicha base. ¿Qué es población? Por población se hace referencia habitualmente al conjunto de seres humanos que hacen vida en un determinado espacio geográfico o territorio. Es decir, suele referirse a la población humana. Componentes de la población Para estudiar y cuantificar la población humana, deben tomarse en cuenta tres componentes fundamentales de la misma: La tasa de natalidad, es decir, el número de nacimientos que se produce en un año por cada mil habitantes. La tasa de mortalidad, es decir, el número de defunciones que se producen en un año por cada mil habitantes. Las migraciones, es decir, el número de inmigraciones y emigraciones que se produce en un año por cada mil habitantes. ¿Qué es una muestra
  9. 9. Muestra es una porción de la totalidad de un fenómeno, producto o actividad que se considera representativa de la total también llamada una muestra representativa. Muestra viene de mostrar siendo que da a conocer a los interesados o públicos objetivos resultados, productos o servicios que ejemplifican o sirve como demostración de un tipo de evento, calidad o la estandarización. ¿Qué son los niveles de medición? El primer paso en el análisis de datos es simplemente entender lo que estos significan. Esto se facilita clasificando cada variable según su nivel de medición. El nivel de medición se refiere a la relación entre los valores que se asignan a los atributos de una variable. Una variable es cualquier cantidad que puede ser medida y cuyo valor varía a través de la población. Por ejemplo, si consideramos una población de estudiantes, la nacionalidad del estudiante, género, calificaciones, etc. son todas las variables definidas, y su valor correspondiente diferirá para cada estudiante. Si queremos calcular el salario promedio de los ciudadanos de un país, podemos salir y registrar el salario de todas y cada una de las personas para calcular el promedio o elegir un muestreo aleatorio de toda la población y calcular el salario promedio para esa muestra, y luego usar las pruebas estadísticas para obtener conclusiones para una población más amplia. A continuación en la siguiente tabla se verán los dichos resultados que fueron gracias a EXCEL DATO Xi Frecuencia Absoluta Frecuencia Relativa Absoluta ni Relativa N i H Frecuencias acumuladas
  h 1 6 0,24 6 0,24 2 5 0,2 11 0,44 3 2 0,8 13 0,52 4 3 0,12 16 0,64 5 1 0,04 17 0,68 6 8 0,32 25 1 21 25 1

