Quinta Revolución Industrial. 5G

  1. 1. Quinta Revolución Industrial Si bien es cierto que el avance tecnológico implícito en esta quinta revolución industrial destruirá puestos de trabajo, se reestructuraron algunos empleos para facilitar el trabajo humano. la quinta llega hasta la sociedad en general, es decir que impactará la vida de todos los seres humanos.. Esta revolución tecnológica pretende potenciar la transformación del sector industrial en espacios inteligentes basados en IoT y en computación cognitiva. En este sentido, esta tecnología trata de unir máquinas y humanos o, en otras palabras, desarrollar la Inteligencia Artificial para que pueda realizar procesos similares a
  2. 2. En qué consiste la Tecnología 5G EN INNOVAR EN EL MUNDO Tecnológico y ser reemplazado por seres humanos Manufacturación personalizada Empoderamiento humano Despliegue de robots Rapidez y calidad Respeto medioambiental las revoluciones tecnológicas se suceden en plazos de tiempo cada vez más cortos.
  3. 3. El trabajo decente es un concepto que busca expresar lo que debería ser, en el mundo globalizado, un buen trabajo o un empleo digno. En ella introduce el mencionado concepto, caracterizado por 4 objetivos. - Los derechos en el trabajo - Estratégicos - La protección social y el diálogo social. - Las oportunidades de empleos.
  4. 4. Adoptar medidas inmediatas y eficaces para erradicar el trabajo forzoso. la trata de personas y asegurar la prohibición y eliminación de las peores formas de trabajo infantil incluidos el reclutamiento y la utilización de niños soldados, Proteger los derechos laborales y promover un entorno de trabajo seguro y sin riesgos para todos los trabajadores, incluidos los migrantes, en particular las mujeres migrantes y las personas con empleos precarios De aquí a 2030, lograr el empleo pleno y productivo y el trabajo decente para todas las mujeres y los hombres, incluidos los jóvenes y las personas con discapacidad, así como la igualdad de remuneración por trabajo de igual valor
  5. 5. ES una iniciativa orientada a reducir las brechas en el uso tecnológico; a fin de garantizar la inclusión de información, conocimiento en el proceso productivo e incluir novedades en productos y servicios. La Industria es la actividad que tiene como propósito transformar las materias primas en productos elaborados, semielaborados o
  6. 6. Con más de la mitad de la población mundial viviendo en ciudades, el transporte masivo y la energía renovable son cada vez más importantes, así como también el crecimiento de nuevas industrias y de las tecnologías de la información y las comunicaciones. Construir infraestructuras resilientes, promover la industrialización inclusiva y sostenible, y fomentar la innovación. La industrialización consiste en la producción de bienes y servicios a gran escala, mediante la utilización de máquinas accionadas por nuevas fuentes de energía. ... La producción en masa de bienes deriva hacia un capitalismo agresivo, ya que requiere un incremento de ventas y reducciones de costos, entre otros.
  7. 7. . La producción y consumo sostenibles permiten el uso eficiente de los recursos, entre ellos la energía. Su aplicación ayuda a lograr los objetivos generales de desarrollo, reducir los costos económicos, ambientales y sociales, además de aumentar la competitividad económica y reducir la pobreza. El objetivo del consumo y la producción sostenibles es hacer más y mejores cosas con menos recursos, incrementando las ganancias netas y el bienestar de las personas. Alimentos - el principal impacto ambiental Mientras que cada año se desperdician 3.000 millones de toneladas de alimentos, casi 1.000 millones de personas están subalimentadas y otros 1.000 millones padecen hambre. el consumo excesivo de alimentos
  8. 8. VS AGUA - POTABLES Energía Electrica Menos del 3% del agua del planeta es dulce (potable), de la cual el 2,5% está congelada en la Antártida, el Ártico y los glaciares. Por lo tanto, la humanidad cuenta solo con el 0,5% para satisfacer todas las necesidades de agua dulce de los ecosistemas y del hombre. el ser humano está contaminando el agua a un ritmo más rápido del que precisa la naturaleza para reciclarla y purificarla en los ríos y los lagos. A pesar de los avances tecnológicos que han promovido mejoras en materia de eficiencia energética, el uso de energía en los países El uso de energía comercial y residencial es el segundo sector de consumo energético mundial que más rápido está creciendo, después del transporte.. los hogares consumen el 29% de la energía mundial y, en consecuencia, contribuyen al 21% de las emisiones de CO2 resultantes.
  9. 9. Las Normas ISO Que todas empresas deberían tener otorgada y habilitada. para la seguridad de la empresa y los trabajadores ● ISO 14001 – Sistemas de Gestión de Medio Ambiente. ● NTC-ISO 28001 – Sistemas de Gestión de la Seguridad para la Cadena de Suministro.
  10. 10. ● ISO 9001 es la que posee una mayor cobertura, ya que incluye el diseño, la producción y la instalación. ● ISO 19011 – Auditorías de Sistemas de Gestión. ● OHSAS 18.000 es un sistema que entrega requisitos para implementar un sistema de gestión de salud y seguridad ocupacional, habilitando a una empresa

