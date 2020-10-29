Material de apoyo_ortografia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Material de apoyo uso de la tilde 1. Algunas reglas de acentuación  Las palabras que son adverbios terminados en mente,conservan su acento ortográfico. Por ejemplo: Rápida Rápidamente Útil Útilmente Dócil Dócilmente Fácil Fácilmente  No lleva acento el primer elemento de una palabra compuesta. Por ejemplo: o Asimismo o Decimoséptimo o Cefalorraquídeo o Riocaribeño  Cuando las palabras compuestas están separadas por un guión, cada elemento conserva su acento. Por ejemplo: histórico-lingüístico, décimo-séptimo  La letra h entre vocales no existe para los efectos de acentuación. Por consiguiente las palabras llevarán acento según las reglas ya explicadas. Por ejemplo: búho, vahído.  Cuando una vocal débil (i – u) es tónica y va seguida o precedida de una vocal fuerte (a – e- o) se le coloca acento. Por ejemplo: ba-úl, Ra-úl, ma-íz, Ma-rí-a, geo-gra-fí-a, Sa-úl.  La combinación formada por las vocales ui: o Son siempre diptongo y no llevará acento ortográfico en estos casos: influido, concluido, distribuido, huido, sustituido, constituido. o Siguiendo esta regla, los infinitivos terminadas en uir no llevan acento ortográfico. Por ejemplo: sustituir, huir, concluir. o La combinanción ui, llevará acento ortográfico en la vocal i, cuando por regla de acentuación sea palabra aguda o esdrújula. Por ejemplo: Construí (aguda), Jesuítico (esdrújula), Cuídalo (esdrújula)  Las palabras fié,rió,huí,guié,crió, etc. Son palabras bisílabas y llevan acento siguiendo la regla general de acentuación son: palabras agudas.  Los monosílabos fue,fui,dio,fe,me, vio se escribe sin acento. Cuando por composición dejan de ser monosílabos, si se acentúan. Por ejemplo: ciempiés, hincapié, revió  En los nombres propios extranjeros está permitido dejarlos igual a su origen o adaptarlos a las reglas generales de acentuación del español. Ejemplo: Lyon o Lyón, Wargner o Wárgner, Hegel o Hégel, Washington o Wáshigton
  2. 2.  No llevan acento las palabras agudas extranjeras terminadas en n o s, cuando la n o la s está junto a otra consonante. Por ejemplo: Canals, Orleans.  Las palabras graves terminadas en s y que aparecen al lado de otra consonante, si llevan acento. Por ejemplo: Fórceps, Bíceps, Tríceps  Las palabras agudas terminadas en y no llevan acento. Porque se considera a esta letra llamada y griega una consonante. Por ejemplo: Convoy, Uruguay, Cocuy  Las palabras termiandas en oo, ee, no llevan acento. Por ejemplo: Haydee, telefonee, provee, posee, protozoo.  Las letras mayúsculas llevan acento igual que las minúscula, siguiendo las reglas establecidas en el español. Por ejemplo: África, AMÉRICA, Ángel, Ávila.  Las palabras provenientes del latín se rigen por las normas generales de acentuación del español. Por Ejemplo: ítem, réquiem 2. Ejemplos diptongo: ai: baila .au: auyama .ei: peine .eu: neutro .oi: Moises .ue: pueblo .io: pió .uo: cuota .ui: cuidado .ou: bou .iu: viuda 3. Ejemplos triptongo:  Con "-uai-": podemos encontrar algunos ejemplos como Paraguay o Uruguay. La "y", a pesar de ser una consonante, en este caso suena y funciona como una vocal.  Con "-iau-": encontramos en este grupo palabras como biaural, semiautomático o miau.  Con "-ioi-": con este grupo de consonantes encontramos, especialmente, términos de especialidades como, por ejemplo, hioides, bioinformática opioide.  Con "-uei-": es común encontrar palabras con esta terminación "-uéis". Actuéis, paguéis, perpetuéis.  Con "-uau-": palabras como guau componen este triptongo.
  3. 3. En los triptongos se acentúan gráficamente siguiendo las reglas generales de las palabras agudas, graves y esdrújulas. En los triptongos la estructura suele ser vocal abierta, cerrada y abierta (VA-VC-VA) siendo la del medio la que lleva el acento y la tilde. El hecho de que haya tres vocales contiguas en una palabra no implica que esta contiene un triptongo, por ejemplo, en la palabra vivíais (vi-ví-ais) hay un hiato seguido de un diptongo, dado que la primera vocal í es tónica (que lleva el acento). Todod depende de la pronunciación. 4. Ejemplos de hiato Con vocal abierta y cerrada o viceversa Ejemplos: Baúl, Raúl, búho, transeúnte, ganzúa, país, cacatúa, vehículo, sandía, rubíes, poseído, increíble, retraído, extraído, María, reír, sonreír, oír, freír, sofreír, desleír, maúllan, aúlla, rehúyen, travesía, flúor, tosían, caída, cafeína, ataúd, días, tío, dúo, aíslen, maíz, avalúo...  aí: raíz, maíz, traído.  eí: veían, leía, creía.  oí: oído, roído, heroísmo.  aú: aún, aúllo.  eú: transeúnte, reúne.  ía: discutía, prevalecía, sentía.  úa: acentúa, cacatúa, continúa  íe: críe, píe, espíe.  úe: actúe, insinúe.  ío: tío, regadío, crío.  úo: continúo Con vocales abiertas (A/A). Este hiato depende, en su totalidad, de las normas de clasificación de palabras. Ejemplos: Aéreo, cráneo, área, ateo, óseo, oblea, poema, caer, línea, reojo, cohete, brea, proa, ahorrar, óleo, caos, roer, traer, polea, ideal, peaje, careo, loar, ahogar, cereal, jalea, toalla, venérea, cutánea, espontáneo, océano, neón, paella, idóneo, beodo, heterogéneo…  ae: aerodinámica, caer, maestra.  ao: extraordinario, caos, cacao.  ea: cefalea, blanquea, rastrea.  eo: aéreo, preocupar, creo.  oa: proa, canoa, coartada.  oe: coexistir, poema. Con vocales de la misma índole: (aa-ee-ii-oo-uu). Este hiato depende, en su totalidad, de las normas de clasificación de palabras. Ejemplos:
  4. 4. Albahaca, rehén, moho, alcohol, leer, cooperar, chiita, poseer, diita, microondas, Mariita, duunviro, zootecnia, zoólogo, sobreentender, sobreesdrújula, reemplazar…  En ningún caso, la h (hache) influye en la formación de diptongos, triptongos y hiatos. Por lo tanto, existen diptongos formados con h intermedia: ahumar, cohibir, prohibir, ahijado, ahuyentar, entre otros. De igual manera, hiatos que llevan h intercalada: ahorrar, ahínco, alcohol, prohíbo, turbohélice, cohíbe, zanahoria, cohete… 5. El acento diacrítico  él (Pronombre) Salió con él el (artículo) el carro azul  Tú (pronombre) tú eres mi amor Tu (adjetivo posesivo) tu celular  Mí (pronombre) cómpralo para mí Mi (adjetivo posesivo) Mi casa es bella  Sí (pronombre) Habló para sí Sí (sustantivo) dijo que sí Sí (adverbio) Sí saldré contigo Si (condicional) si llegas temprano voy Si (nota musical) dale el tono de si  Té (sustantivo) me gusta el té verde Te (pronombre) te llaman por teléfono  Dé (verbo dar) Dile que te dé dinero De (preposición) La casa de madera  Más (adverbio de cantidad) quiero más torta Mas (conjunción) salí mas no te encontré  Sé (verbo ser) Sé ordenado  Sé (verbo saber) sé todo el examen  Se (pronombre) el niño se cayó  aún: cuando equivale al adverbio todavía.  aun: si equivale a hasta, incluso.  dé: del verbo dar.  de: proposición (sección de Títulos).  qué: pronombre o adjetivo interrogativo y exclamativo (qué dices, qué asunto tan complicado).  que: pronombre relativo (=el cual) Interrogativos y exclamativos  Qué, quién cuál llevan acento cuando son pronombre interrogativos y exclamativos. ¿Qué compraste? ¿Quién llamó? ¿Cuál sale hoy? ¡Qué hermoso? Que (conjunción) espero que no me hables Que, quien cual (pronombres relativos) Esta es la casa que vendí. María fue quien te escribió.
  5. 5.  Dónde, cómo, cuándo, dónde  cuando funcionan como adverbios interrogativos y exclamativos. ¿Cómo estuvo el viaje? ¿Dónde vives? ¡Cuánto frío! Donde, como, cuando (adverbios relativos) Es la oficina donde trabajo, él lo hizo como quería.  Porqué (sustantivo) no entiendo el porqué de la actitud Por qué (preposición) ¿por qué llegaste tan tarde? Investigaré por qué no hablaste. Porque (conjunción) Luis se casó con Ana porque la amaba. 6. Adverbios: palabra que modifica un verbo, un adjetivo u otro adverbio. Hay adverbios de tiempo, de lugar, de modo, de cantidad, de afirmación, negación y duda.  Tiempo: luego, ahora, antes, después, ayer, hoy, mañana, entonces, tarde, pronto  Lugar: cerca, lejos, aquí, allá, ahí, arriba, abajo, fuera, dentro, alrededor  Modo: bien, mal, así, despacio, deprisa, gratis, y la mayoría de los compuestos en –mente  Cantidad: más, menos, poco, bastante, mucho, muy, demasiado, apenas, casi, medio, nada, algo  Afirmación: sí, claro, ciertamente, también, desde luego, por supuesto, en efecto  Negación: no, nunca, jamás, tampoco  Duda: tal vez, quizás, acaso, probablemente 7. Uso de la H  Se escriben con h:  los prefijos hidra-, hidro-, hiper- e hipo-: hidráulico, hidrógeno, hipérbole, hipócrita;  Todas las palabras que empiezan por el diptongo ue: hueco, huelga, huella, huérfano, huerto;  Los prefijos hecto-, hepta-, hexa- y hemi- de las palabras compuestas: hectómetro, heptasílabo, hexágono, hemiciclo;  Los compuestos y derivados de palabras que tienen h, excepto los derivados de hueso, huevo, hueco y huérfano: escribimos huelguista, pero óseo, óvulo, oquedad y orfandad;  Todas las formas de los verbos cuyo infinitivo lleva h: hubo, habla, honra, hurtaron.  No confundir: o ahí: es un adverbio demostrativo que significa ‘en ese lugar’, o hay: es la forma impersonal del verbo haber, o ay: es una interjección que expresa diversos movimientos del ánimo, aflicción o dolor y un suspiro o quejido.  A con hache y a sin hache: Ha esuna forma del verbo “haber” seguida de un participio como en Aún no ha regresado a casa, Rosa ha venido con su hermano. En cambio, a es una preposición que indica, principalmente, tiempo (Llegó a las doce en punto) y lugar (Voy a Trujillo, Iremos a la cafetería).
  6. 6. Uso de mayúsculas • La primera letra de todo escrito, la primera después de punto y la que sigue a un signo de interrogación o de exclamación, si no se interpone una coma. • Los nombres propios. • Los títulos y nombres de dignidades. • Los sobrenombres y apodos, salvo el artículo que los acompaña. • Los tratamientos personales cuando van en abreviatura. Si van completos, se escriben con minúscula. • Los nombres y adjetivos que integran la denominación de una institución o corporación. • La denominación de los servicios públicos. • Los números romanos. Uso de minúsculas • Los nombres de los días de la semana, de los meses y de las estaciones del año • Después de coma, punto y coma o de dos puntos si la oración continúa en el mismo renglón, se escribe con minúscula • No utilizar las mayúsculas para resaltar o llamar la atención del lector, usar en cambio comillas o subrayado.

