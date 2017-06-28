Taller de tesis iii presentación

UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL MAYOR DE SAN MARCOS Facultad de Educación VENTAJAS DEL USO DE LAS TIC EN EL ÁREA DE COMUNICACIÓN • Es...
Índice  1. Planteamiento del problema  1.1 Situación -problemática  1.2 Formulación del problema-  1.3 Justificación d...
1. PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA
1.1 Situación problemática • Responsables de integrar las TIC en el proceso educativo:
Cuadros estadísticos Fuente: IPSOS (2013)
Conclusiones  Solo la cuarta parte de las I.E cuentan con conexión a internet.  En el área de comunicación es donde se d...
1.2 Formulación de problema ¿Cuáles son las ventajas del uso de las TIC en el área de comunicación en estudiantes de 1ro d...
1.3 Justificación del problema Esta investigación tiene una justificación teórica y se realiza con el propósito de aportar...
1.4 Objetivos de la investigación Objetivo general Describir las ventajas del uso de las TIC en el desarrollo en sesiones ...
2. MARCO TEÓRICO
2.1 Antecedentes del problema Internacional Autor Nombre de la publicación Descripción Ruiz Dávila, María Las TIC, un reto...
Nacional Autor Nombre de la publicación Descripción Sardelich, María Emilia Las nuevas tecnologías en educación: aplicació...
2.2 Bases Teóricas 2.2.1 Estudiantes como nativos digitales  En nuestra sociedad los niños/as asumen con total normalidad...
2.2.2 Escuela del siglo XXI y las TIC La escuela como servicio público ha de garantizar la preparación de las futuras gen...
2.2.3 Ventajas en el uso de las TIC MOTIVACIÓN INTERACTIVIDAD COMUNICACIÓN INICIATIVA Y CREATIVIDAD ALFABETIZACIÓN DIGITAL...
2.2.4 Desventaja en el uso de las TIC DISTRACCIÓN ADICCIÓN FIABILIDAD DE LA INFORMACIÓN APRENDIZAJES INCOMPLETOS Y SUPERFI...
2.2.5 Comunicación oral - Para el logro de esta competencia la escuela necesita y debe brindar situaciones reales de inter...
2.3 Marco conceptual 2.3.1 Las TIC
2.3.2 Área de comunicación - El área se propone desarrollar las competencias de comunicación de los estudiantes en sus dim...
3. Hipótesis y variables Hipótesis general - El uso de las TIC mediante una adecuada metodología favorece el aprendizaje e...
v a r i a b l e s El uso de las TIC Área de comunicación Independiente Dependiente
4. Metodología Tipo y diseño de la investigación - La presente investigación de tipo descriptiva ya que lo que su busca es...
5. Bibliografía  Santillán Nieto, Marcela, Tecnologías de la información y de la comunicación en la educación, Revista Me...
Ventajas de las TIC en las sesiones de aprendizaje en el área de comunicación

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL MAYOR DE SAN MARCOS Facultad de Educación VENTAJAS DEL USO DE LAS TIC EN EL ÁREA DE COMUNICACIÓN • Estudiante: Vasquez Tamariz, Luis Felipe • Docente: Dr. Margarita Pajares Flores • Curso: Taller de tesis II
  2. 2. Índice  1. Planteamiento del problema  1.1 Situación -problemática  1.2 Formulación del problema-  1.3 Justificación de la investigación  1.4 Objetivos de la investigación  1.4.1 Objetivo general  1.4.2 Objetivos específicos  2. Marco teórico  2.1 Antecedentes del problema  2.2 Bases teóricas  2.2.1 Estudiantes como nativos digitales  2.2.2 Escuela del siglo XXI y las TIC  2.2.3 Ventajas del uso de las TIC  2.2.4 Desventajas del uso de las TIC  2.2.5 El retraso en la comunicación oral  2.2.6 El despego de la comunicación escrita  2.3 Marco conceptual o glosario  3. Hipótesis y variables  3.1 Hipótesis general  3.2 Hipótesis especificas  3.3 Identificación de variables  3.4 Operacionalización de variables  3.5 Matriz de consistencia  4. Metodología  4.1 Tipo y diseño de investigación  5. Referencias bibliográficas
  3. 3. 1. PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA
  4. 4. 1.1 Situación problemática • Responsables de integrar las TIC en el proceso educativo:
  5. 5. Cuadros estadísticos Fuente: IPSOS (2013)
  6. 6. Conclusiones  Solo la cuarta parte de las I.E cuentan con conexión a internet.  En el área de comunicación es donde se da mayor uso de las herramientas tecnológicas .  El 78% de docentes no ha recibido capacitación en el uso de las herramientas tecnológicas.
  7. 7. 1.2 Formulación de problema ¿Cuáles son las ventajas del uso de las TIC en el área de comunicación en estudiantes de 1ro de secundaria de la I.E Inca Garcilaso de la Vega 2038 en el distrito de Comas? 1.2.1 Problemas específicos a)¿Influye el uso de las TIC en las sesiones del área de comunicación? b)¿Los Docentes del nivel secundario están capacitados y tienen conocimientos en el uso y manejo de las TIC? c)¿Los estudiantes del 1er año de secundaria utilizan los recursos TIC para la realización de sus tareas en casa?
  8. 8. 1.3 Justificación del problema Esta investigación tiene una justificación teórica y se realiza con el propósito de aportar al conocimiento existente sobre el uso de las TIC, como medio para el desarrollo de las sesiones en la educación secundaria.
  9. 9. 1.4 Objetivos de la investigación Objetivo general Describir las ventajas del uso de las TIC en el desarrollo en sesiones de aprendizaje en el área de comunicación. Objetivos específicos a) Conocer la influye el uso de las TIC en las sesiones del área de comunicación. b) Mostrar si los Docentes del nivel secundario tienen conocimientos en el uso y manejo de las TIC. c) Conocer si los estudiantes de 1er año de secundaria utilizan las herramientas TIC para la realización de tareas escolares en casa.
  10. 10. 2. MARCO TEÓRICO
  11. 11. 2.1 Antecedentes del problema Internacional Autor Nombre de la publicación Descripción Ruiz Dávila, María Las TIC, un reto para nuevos aprendizajes: información, comunicarse y utilizar recursos (2004) Valioso material teórico y práctico para la incorporación de las TIC (especialmente Internet) en dicho proceso que conduce a nuevos modos de aprender, a y a usar la información y los recursos.
  12. 12. Nacional Autor Nombre de la publicación Descripción Sardelich, María Emilia Las nuevas tecnologías en educación: aplicación e integración de las nuevas tecnologías en el desarrollo curricular. (2012) En el actual modelo de desarrollo, la materia prima es la información que está presente en todos los procesos de la existencia individual y colectiva.
  13. 13. 2.2 Bases Teóricas 2.2.1 Estudiantes como nativos digitales  En nuestra sociedad los niños/as asumen con total normalidad la presencia de las tecnologías en la sociedad. Conviven con ellas y las adoptan sin dificultad para su uso cotidiano.  Las TIC se pueden analizar y clasificar en distintitos tipos. Desde nuestra perspectiva consideramos tres tipos de usos esenciales: 1) Lúdico y de Ocio. 2) Comunicación e Información. 3) Educativo.
  14. 14. 2.2.2 Escuela del siglo XXI y las TIC La escuela como servicio público ha de garantizar la preparación de las futuras generaciones y para ello debe integrar la nueva cultura: alfabetización digital, material didáctico, fuente de información, instrumento para realizar trabajos, etc. El objetivo fundamental es: integrar las TIC en los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje, en la gestión de los centros y en las relaciones de participación de la comunidad educativa, para mejorar la calidad de la enseñanza.
  15. 15. 2.2.3 Ventajas en el uso de las TIC MOTIVACIÓN INTERACTIVIDAD COMUNICACIÓN INICIATIVA Y CREATIVIDAD ALFABETIZACIÓN DIGITAL Y AUDIOVISUAL INICIATIVA Y CREATIVIDAD
  16. 16. 2.2.4 Desventaja en el uso de las TIC DISTRACCIÓN ADICCIÓN FIABILIDAD DE LA INFORMACIÓN APRENDIZAJES INCOMPLETOS Y SUPERFICIALES AISLAMIENTO
  17. 17. 2.2.5 Comunicación oral - Para el logro de esta competencia la escuela necesita y debe brindar situaciones reales de interacción oral para que niños y niñas tengan oportunidad de: escuchar, hablar, dialogar, opinar, informar, explicar, describir, narrar, argumentar, entrevistar, debatir, etc. 2.2.6 Comunicación escrita - En la comunicación escrita, a pesar de la especificidad de sus procesos, la lectura y la producción requieren del desarrollo de competencias comunes que interactúan entre sí; los aprendizajes en lectura apoyan los aprendizajes en producción de textos y viceversa.
  18. 18. 2.3 Marco conceptual 2.3.1 Las TIC
  19. 19. 2.3.2 Área de comunicación - El área se propone desarrollar las competencias de comunicación de los estudiantes en sus dimensiones lingüística, corporal, artística, literaria, social e informatizada, constituidas en pilares fundamentales del proceso de socialización y relación con los demás.
  20. 20. 3. Hipótesis y variables Hipótesis general - El uso de las TIC mediante una adecuada metodología favorece el aprendizaje en el área de comunicación.
  21. 21. v a r i a b l e s El uso de las TIC Área de comunicación Independiente Dependiente
  22. 22. 4. Metodología Tipo y diseño de la investigación - La presente investigación de tipo descriptiva ya que lo que su busca es una descripción lo mas exacta posible de las actividades, las personas, objetos y procesos del problema planteado.
  23. 23. 5. Bibliografía  Santillán Nieto, Marcela, Tecnologías de la información y de la comunicación en la educación, Revista Mexicana de Investigación Educativa, 2006  Calvino, Ítalo, Mundo escrito y mundo no escrito, Italia SRL, Roma, 2006.  Barroso Osuna, Julio y Julio Cabero Almenara, La investigación educativa en TIC, Madrid, Síntesis, 2010.  Sáez Vacas, Fernando, La tecnología debería ser un instrumento cultural, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, España, 2005.  Castellanos Vega, Jorge Javier, Las TIC en la educación, España, 2011.  Sardelich, María Emilia, Las nuevas tecnologías en educación: aplicación e integración de las nuevas tecnologías en el desarrollo curricular, Perú 2012.

