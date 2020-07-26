Successfully reported this slideshow.
AUTOEVALUACI�N DEL PRIMER BIMESTRE TEMA: LENGUAJE Y LITERATURA MI EQUIPO COMPETENCIAS Estudiantes LEE DIVERSOS TIPOSDE TEX...
civilizacionesnos dejaronrespectoa la comunicaci�n. mejorary ahora escriboconm�s cuidado. Manejar algunos conceptose ideas...
Pasquel De la Cruz,Jimena -Conoc�m�s sobre lasculturas antiguasy sus aportesa la literatura. -Aprend�a identificarlos elem...
Ynga Dias, Dayana Gracias a la Literatura Mesopot�mica pude llegara conocerc�mo es que desde la antig�edadyase practicaba ...
Autoevaluación Leng. y Lit. - Grupo 5 - 5ºA

  1. 1. AUTOEVALUACI�N DEL PRIMER BIMESTRE TEMA: LENGUAJE Y LITERATURA MI EQUIPO COMPETENCIAS Estudiantes LEE DIVERSOS TIPOSDE TEXTOS Literaturaoriental La comunicaci�n Definiciones ling��sticas Multiling�ismo ESCRIBE DIVERSOSTIPOS DE TEXTOS tildaci�n puntuaci�n palabrasjuntasy separadas Carbajal Satalaya, Rodrigo Entend�c�mo funcionael proceso comunicativo a trav�sde los elementosy funcionesque intervienenen ella.Adem�s aprend�sobre las variantesdel espa�ol yla coexistenciaque hay entre �stas. Reconoc� los casos endonde se ten�an que usar lossignosde puntuaci�n. Adem�sentend� cuandolas palabrasse escrib�ande maneradistinta dependiendode su contextoy finalidad comunicativa. Fortalezas Me faltoconocer m�s acerca de las literaturasde distintasculturasy conocerlostemas que sol�anusar en sus textos. En algunoscasos hab�an palabras desconocidasen donde lasreglas de tildaci�nno funcionaban, eranlas excepciones,pero con un mayor l�xicopodr� saberdonde corresponde la tilde. Por mejorar L�pezSalazar, Jack Logre valorarla gran variedadde laslenguas,as� mismoel legado que lasantiguas Logre reconocer algunoserrores que comet�a a la hora de escribir, estolopude Fortalezas
  2. 2. civilizacionesnos dejaronrespectoa la comunicaci�n. mejorary ahora escriboconm�s cuidado. Manejar algunos conceptose ideas de la comunicaci�n. Es claro que he podidoarreglar algunoserrores gramaticales,sin embargohay algunosque otros no.Es por eso que la pr�ctica tiene que ser constante. Por mejorar Navarro S�nchez,Carla -Conoc� sobre la literatura mesopot�mica sus textos y obras se enfocaron en su religi�n, en s� eran polite�stas. - Aprend� sobre los distintos tipos de comunicaci�nysus funciones me permitieron diferenciar lo que uno daba entender. - Aprend� cu�l era la diferencia entre idioma, dialecto y sociolecto, a su vez, el multiling�ismo. - He podido mejorarmi usode los signos de tildaci�n, pude diferenciar que palabras se tildan y cuales no, siguiendo las normas y haci�ndome m�s f�cil escribir de forma adecuada, asimismo, pas� con los signos de puntuaci�n y me ense�aron el como las palabras pueden ser iguales en varios aspectos, pero con diferentes contextos. Fortalezas - A�n me falta conocer un poco m�s sobre las literaturas orientales, considero que m�s me enfoque en lo que me toco y no en ir por m�s. - A�n tengo un poco de dificultad en diferenciar las palabras,puestoa que me falta terminar de completar mi teor�a. Por mejorar
  3. 3. Pasquel De la Cruz,Jimena -Conoc�m�s sobre lasculturas antiguasy sus aportesa la literatura. -Aprend�a identificarlos elementosde la comunicaci�nya diferenciarm�sa fondolasdistintas funcionesque cumplendentro de ella. -Aprend�a diferenciarentre dialectoe idioma. -Aprend�a tildar mejorlos monos�labos. - Realizarunuso correcto de la coma, puntoy coma. -Aprend�a diferenciarel significadode una palabracuando est�juntay cuandoest� separada. Fortalezas -A�ndeboreforzar un pocom�s el conocimientoque tengode algunas definiciones ling��sticas,pero sinduda me esforzar� en hacerlo. -A�ntengo algunoserrores para colocar los dos puntosylos puntos suspensivos.Pero con m�s pr�ctica s� que puedo mejorareste aspecto. Por mejorar ValdezRivas, Luis Aprend�sobre c�mo funcionala comunicaci�nylos distintos elementosque intervienenen este.Obtuve nuevos conocimientos sobre los conceptosque las antiguas civilizaciones usabanen sus textos. Reconoc� errores que sol�a cometer a la hora de escribir.Ahora, gracias a los conocimientos que obtuve,los puedoevitar. Fortalezas Reforzarmi conocimientos sobre algunos aspectosde la comunicaci�n. A�nas�, suelo cometeralgunos errores,esto debidoaque me distraigo. Por mejorar
  4. 4. Ynga Dias, Dayana Gracias a la Literatura Mesopot�mica pude llegara conocerc�mo es que desde la antig�edadyase practicaba la literaturayla importanciaque hast alaactualidad tiene. Pude conocery llegara valorar la gran variedadde lenguasque hay enel pa�s, adem�s conocerde d�nde procede. Necesitoreforzar

