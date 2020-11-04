Manual produccion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Ing. MSc. José Antonio Sánchez Escalante 1 MANUAL PARA LA PRODUCCIÓN DE U...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad I. ORIGEN DE LA PIÑA. 2 Es originarla de América del Sur, posiblemente de...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Cuadro Nº 01. Relación de variedades adaptadas. 3 Altitud Variedades adap...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Uno de los factores del suelo que más limitan el cultivo, es el mal drena...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad III. TAXONOMÍA Y MORFOLOGÍA. A. CLASIFICACIÓNTAXONÓMICA. 5 Reino División...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad 3. Hojas.- Son envolventes y están dispuestas en forma de espiral, se enc...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad 5. Inflorescencia.- Es una espiga que contiene de 100 – 200 flores, las f...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto Nº 08 – 09. Material de propagación de la piña. 8
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Hijuelos, Rebrotes o Retoños Cuando se inicia la floración comienza a sal...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad IV. EL CICLO FISIOLÓGICO DEL CULTIVO DE LA PIÑA. Etapas Meses 1 2 3 4 5 6...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad  Grupo Cayena: Es una planta de tamaño intermedio, con hojas poco o nada...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad VI. ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LA PLANTACIÓN. A. SELECCIÓN DEL TERRENO. El cultiv...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad INCEPTISOLS (Suelos Amarillentos a Anaranjados) Foto N° 15. Inceptisols, ...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad INCEPTISOLS Cuadro N° 05. Propiedades físico-químicas de los suelos Incep...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 16. Alfisols, suelos de buen pH y buenas propiedades físicas. ALF...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad ENTISOLS (Suelos pálidos a ambos lados de los ríos) 16 ENTISOLS Cuadro N°...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad ULTISOLS (Suelos Rojizos) 17 O A B C MM ULTISOLS Cuadro N° 08. Propiedade...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad C. PREPARACIÓN DELTERRENO. Una vez realizada la limpieza del terreno, pas...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 18. Corona de la piña.  Hijuelo de la base del tallo: Son mejore...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 19 - 20. Material de Propagación. 20
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Cuadro N° 09. Tamaños y pesos de los hijos. 21 TAMAÑO PESO(g) Pequeño 150...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 21. Desinfección de hijuelos. c. Distanciamiento. La densidad de ...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad La siembra puede realizarse en varios sistemas: - El sistema hawaiana o d...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Cuando se realiza la plantación de retoños, para prevenir o combatir dañi...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Ing. MSc. José Antonio Sánchez Escalante Foto N° 24 - 25. Drenajes en el ...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Para realizar la siembra se utiliza una picota o espátula, esta es una he...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad VII. NUTRICIÓN DE LA PIÑA A. ABONAMIENTO EN EL CULTIVO DE LA PIÑA. a. ABO...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad A LA SIEMBRA: Aplicación al momento de la siembra de la piña. 28 ABONOS (...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad 2. RECOMENDACIONES DE ABONAMIENTO AL PRIMER MES DE SIEMBRA. Aplicación de...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad b. ABONAMIENTO PARA PIÑACONVENCIONAL. 1. TRANSPLANTE DE LA PIÑA. Foto N° ...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Literalmente se mezclan bien, el suelo debe quedar nutrido en toda la pro...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad VIII. MANEJO DE LA PLANTACIÓN. A. CONTROL DE MALEZAS. 32 Es importante re...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad ubicando 10 plantas al azar, de la cual se tomará la hoja D de cada plant...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 30. Aplicación de la solución para el tratamiento de inducción fl...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad hojas y las raíces subterráneas, posteriormente se parte subterráneas, po...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 30. Embolsado de la fruta de la piña. IX. COSECHA Y POST-COSECHA....
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Grados de madurez: 0 = 1 – 12 % de la superficie de la cascara está amari...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto Nº 43. Primera cosecha de la piña. 2. Segundacosecha: Se produce doc...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad El manejo se refiere al conjunto de operaciones tendientes no solo a movi...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Práctica de manejo pos cosecha: 1. Al momento de cosechar se debe tomar e...
Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad X. COMERCIALIZACIÓN MERCADO NACIONAL DE LA PIÑA La mayor producción de pi...
  1. 1. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Ing. MSc. José Antonio Sánchez Escalante 1 MANUAL PARA LA PRODUCCIÓN DE UNA PIÑA DE CALIDAD LUIS FRANKLIN TRILLOS 2020
  2. 2. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad I. ORIGEN DE LA PIÑA. 2 Es originarla de América del Sur, posiblemente del Brasil o del Paraguay; a la llegada de los Españoles, estos encontraron la Piña ya domesticada y ampliamente cultivada por los aborígenes, los cuales sembraban varios tipos y como su forma le recordaba la fruta del pino, la nombraron Piña, aunque su verdadero nombre de origen Guaraní, es Ananá, de donde proviene su nombre científico. II. REQUERIMIENTOS AGROECOLÓGICOS. CLIMA El clima afecta la calidad de la fruta tanto en la composición de azúcares y ácidos, como en la susceptibilidad del producto al daño por frío. Condiciones adecuadas: A. TEMPERATURA. Requiere temperas de 15 °C a 35 °C. Temperaturas más bajas o más altas reducen notablemente el crecimiento de las hojas y la floración, maduración y calidad del fruto. B. PRECIPITACIÓN PLUVIAL. Debido a sus características morfológicas, la planta de piña es poco exigente a la precipitación, ya que toma el agua de la humedad atmosférica, lo que confiere gran capacidad de resistir épocas secas; no obstante, se produce bajo regímenes de mucha precipitación. Aunque la piña tolera períodos relativamente largos de sequía, la falta de agua cuando se establece la siembra y en el inicio de la formación de la flor y de la fruta, retarda el crecimiento y reduce el tamaño de la fruta. En zonas de mucha lluvia, la calidad del fruto es pobre, ya que su contenido de azúcar es bajo y la acidez alta. Por lo tanto lo adecuado para la piña es de 500 mm. – 2 500 mm. C. ALTITUD. Se produce en elevaciones entre el nivel del mar y 900 m.s.n.m. A mayores altitudes, la fruta producida tiende a ser más ácida y menos dulce; incrementos de la temperatura ambiente y la luz solar pueden provocar una reducción de la acidez de la fruta y mayor sensibilidad al daño por frío.
  3. 3. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Cuadro Nº 01. Relación de variedades adaptadas. 3 Altitud Variedades adaptadas Orden de suelo de los predominante Características 100 – 500 msnm Hawaiana Pucallpina Inceptisols Ultisols pH extremadamente ácidos 500 – 1 200 msnm Cayenalisa Golden Roja Trujillana Samba Chanchamaina Entisols Alfisols Inceptisols pH ligeramente ácidos a extremadamente ácidos 1200 – 1 800 msnm Samba Chanchamaina Alfisols Inceptisols. pH ácidos a extremadamente ácidos D. LUMINOSIDAD. La alta luminosidad favorece el rendimiento, la buena coloración de la cascara y la buena calidad del fruto. La altitud está relacionada con luminosidad y temperatura, por ejemplo, la floración es más temprana en lugares altos que el nivel del mar. Lo óptimo es alcanzar 100 horas luz como promedio. E. VIENTOS. La piña es poco resistente a largos períodos de viento, disminuyendo su talla hasta en un 25% cuando va acompañada de lluvias abundantes los hongos penetran por heridas o roturas que pueden causarse por el frotamiento de las mismas hojas. Las condiciones de suelo favorables para el desarrollo del cultivo de piña son: F. SUELO. El cultivo requiere suelos aireados, con un excelente drenaje, permeables y franco limosos. Debido a que sus raíces son fibrosas y miden aproximadamente 20 cm.
  4. 4. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Uno de los factores del suelo que más limitan el cultivo, es el mal drenaje o baja permeabilidad principalmente en climas lluviosos, ya que favorece el ataque de patógenos en el sistema radical, por lo que debe evitarse la siembra de este cultivo en suelos muy arcillosos de mala estructura. Aunque la fertilidad media es deseable, la piña crece bien en suelos pobres si se proporciona una fertilización adecuada. Foto Nº 01. Preparación de terreno para piña. G. pH. De 5,5 – 6,0; sin embargo crece y vegeta en Suelos de pH extremadamente ácidos, totalmente empobrecidos como los suelos de cocales, pero no está en desventaja, pues se adapta muy bien a las condiciones físicas del suelo, este cultivo si es un buen indicador de deficiencias nutricionales así: Las hojas rojas o púrpuras son síntoma de deficiencia del elemento Fósforo esa característica se presenta en suelos extremadamente ácidos como los Ultisols e Inceptisols. A pH Mayor de 7 hay deficiencia de elementos como el Magnesio, Azufre, Cobre, Zinc y Manganeso. Los suelos sueltos con materia orgánica mayor del 2 %, son buenos suelos para piña. 4
  5. 5. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad III. TAXONOMÍA Y MORFOLOGÍA. A. CLASIFICACIÓNTAXONÓMICA. 5 Reino División Clase Orden Familia Género Especie : Plantae : Magnoliphyta : Liliopsida : Bromeliacea : Bromeliaceae : Ananas : comosus B. MORFOLOGÍA DE LAPIÑA. 1. Planta.- Es una monocotiledónea, herbácea y perenne de porte bajo, con una base formada por la unión compacta de varias hojas formando una roseta. De las axilas de las hojas pueden surgir retoños con pequeñas rosetas basales, que facilitan la reproducción vegetativa de la planta. Foto Nº 02. Planta de Piña. 2. Tallo.- Es fibroso y está cubierto de hojas lanceoladas. Foto Nº 03. Tallo de la Piña.
  6. 6. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad 3. Hojas.- Son envolventes y están dispuestas en forma de espiral, se encuentran en un número de 70 a 80 por planta, los bordes de éstas pueden estar provistas de espinas o libres de éstas según la variedad. Las hojas en las plantas se presentan en: Hojas medias, que son más grandes que la superior e inferior. Foto Nº 04. Hojas de la Piña. En los brotes las hojas son cortas, estás una vez sembradas dan origen a hojas grandes. 4. Sistema Radicular.- El sistema radicular de la planta de piña es muy superficial generalmente las raíces se localizan en los primeros 15 cm superiores del suelo aunque ocasionalmente pueden profundizarse hasta 60 cm o más. Foto Nº 05. Raíz de un hijuelo de piña. 6
  7. 7. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad 5. Inflorescencia.- Es una espiga que contiene de 100 – 200 flores, las flores inferiores preceden 2 semanas a las superiores, esto hace que la parte más baja sea más dulce. Foto Nº 06 - 07. Inflorescencia de la Piña. Tiene 3 cálices, 3 sépalos, 3 pétalos, 6 estambres, 3 estigmas a varios (trilovular). Las flores son autoestériles, sin embargo las flores de otra planta sí; las flores tiene facilidad a ser partenocárpica (no necesitan ser polinizadas para evolucionar sus frutos). En la piña los sépalos de la flor, la parte del óvulo y ovino se unen para formar frutos. 6. Hijos: De tallo central brotan los diferentes tipos de materiales que se pueden utilizar para propagar la piña los cuales son los siguientes: la corona, que se localiza sobre la parte superior del fruto; los hijos basales del fruto o bulbillos que se forman en la base del fruto, los hijuelos del tallo que se desarrollan a partir de yemas axilares del tallo y los retoños o hijuelos de la base del tallo que se originan en la base del tallo y por su proximidad al suelo presentan raíces propias cualidad que los convierte en aptos para una segunda cosecha. Para propagar la planta de piña el material más recomendado so los hijuelos que se desarrollan a partir de yemas axilares del tallo y para manejar cosechas los bulbillos. 7
  8. 8. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto Nº 08 – 09. Material de propagación de la piña. 8
  9. 9. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Hijuelos, Rebrotes o Retoños Cuando se inicia la floración comienza a salir los retoños y rebrotes. Cuadro Nº 02. Tiempo de desarrollo de los Hijuelos. 9 Hijuelos, Rebrotes o Retoños Tiempo que demora en producir La corona Si se lo usa como material de propagación desde su siembra hasta la cosecha tarda de 22 – 24 meses para producir. Los hijos basales del fruto o bulbillos 18 – 22 meses. Los hijuelos del tallo 14 - 17 meses. Los hijuelos de la base del tallo 10 – 12 meses. El escalamiento de la edad de brotes hace que sea variable la producción. Según el material vegetativo que se tome va a durar la cosecha. 1º lugar: Hijo. 2 º lugar:Corona. Lo deseable serían hijuelos o retoños de la base del tallo, pero hay poco material para establecer plantaciones. Los bulbillos son los más abundantes. Genéticamente tienen la misma carga, tanto los hijuelos y brotes inferiores. 7. Fruto: Las flores dan fruto sin necesidad de fecundación y del ovario hipógino se desarrollan unos frutos en forma de baya, que conjuntamente con el eje de la inflorescencia y las brácteas, dan lugar a una infrutescencia carnosa (sincarpio) En la superficie de la infrutescencia se ven únicamente las cubiertas cuadradas y aplanadas de los frutos individuales. La parte comestible generalmente es de color blanco o tiene tonalidades amarillas, externamente el fruto generalmente es morado o tonalidades de rojo e incluso en blanco. Foto Nº 10. Fruto de la piña.
  10. 10. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad IV. EL CICLO FISIOLÓGICO DEL CULTIVO DE LA PIÑA. Etapas Meses 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 Crecimiento Vegetativo Floración Desarrollodel Fruto V. PRINCIPALES VARIEDADES DE LA PIÑA. En la Selva Alta y Baja del Perú, se cultiva las variedades comerciales: Cayena Lisa, Golden, Hawaiana, Samba Chanchamayo y Lagarto, Roja Trujillana. Todas destinadas para el mercado Regional y Nacional.  Grupo Spanish: Es una planta vigorosa, de frutos de forma cónica o redonda. Variedades del Grupo Spanish: Roja Española, Blood, Puerto Rico, Real Mauriteno, Criolla Trujillo, Criolla Pucallpa y Mauriteno Yellow. Tipo peroleras: Milagreña (Ecuatoriana) - Cambray (Milagreña): Es la variedad PEROLERA, originaria del Brasil y hasta hace poco la más cultivada, su fruto se destina exclusivamente al consumo local 10 como fruta fresca, de tiene forma cónica y corazón grueso. Pulpa tamaño grande, ojos profundos, blanca, es poco adecuada para la industrialización. Foto Nº 11. Fruto de la variedad Cambray
  11. 11. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad  Grupo Cayena: Es una planta de tamaño intermedio, con hojas poco o nada espinosas, y de fruto cilíndrico. Variedades del Grupo Cayena: Cayena Lisa (Champaka F-153, Costa Rica 74 C, Guatemala, Hawaiiana y Colombia), Euville, Hilo, Rothfield. -Cayena Lisa: Sus hojas son de color verde oscuro y anchas (6 cm) y no tienen espinas en el borde, excepto en los extremos. El fruto maduro es, color naranja rojizo, de gran tamaño y los ojos son poco profundos. El color de la pulpa varía de amarillo pálido a amarillo dorado y tiene alto contenido de azúcares. El fruto puede alcanzar hasta 3,5 Kg. Es la variedad que tiene amplio mercado internacional como fruta fresca y muchas cualidades para la industrialización. Foto Nº 12. Fruto de la Variedad Cayena Lisa. -Champaka F-153: Es un clon puro de la variedad Cayena Lisa, es más resistente a enfermedades que las otras variedades, es una variedad con gran aceptación y alta demanda en los mercados de exportación. Se caracteriza por ser una planta más vigorosa, de color verde oscuro intenso poca productora de hijuelos, lo cual favorecen un mejor desarrollo de sus frutos. El fruto alcanza un peso promedio de 2 kilos a los 14 a 15 meses.  Grupo Queen: Es una planta pequeña, con hojas espinosas, de fruto pequeño y redonda. Variedades del Grupo Queen: Riplay Queen, Abaxi, Elentera, Ploaxa, Perla, Natal Queen, Golden, Pernanbuco y Black Riplay. -Golden (MD2): Es una variedad de reciente introducción al país que por su presentación, aroma, etc. Está catalogada como una fruta de lujo en los mercados externos. Sus hojas son de color verde generalmente sin espinas, fruta de hombros cuadrados sobre un pedúnculo corto y dos o más retoños, la pulpa es firme con una coloración amarillo intenso y muy aromática y tiene alto contenido de azúcares, sus flores son amarillas y el peso de la fruta alcanza hasta 3,2 Kg. 11 Foto Nº 13. Fruto de la VariedadGolden.
  12. 12. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad VI. ESTABLECIMIENTO DE LA PLANTACIÓN. A. SELECCIÓN DEL TERRENO. El cultivo de requiere suelos aireados, con un excelente drenaje, permeables de Textura Franco a Franco limosos o Franco Arcillosos con buena estructura, debido a que sus raíces son fibrosas y miden aproximadamente 20 cm. Uno de los factores del suelo que más limitan el cultivo, es el mal drenaje o baja permeabilidad principalmente en climas lluviosos, ya que favorece el ataque de patógenos en el sistema radical, por lo que debe evitarse la siembra de este cultivo en suelos muy arcillosos de mala estructura. Foto Nº 14. Selección de terreno para piña. B. SUELOS PARA LA PIÑA. Cuadro N° 03. Propiedades químicas adecuadas de los suelos para el cultivo de la Piña. 12 N° Propiedades Químicas Valores 1 pH 5,5 a 6,5 2 Suma de Bases 8 meq/100 g 3 Saturación de bases 50 - 60 % 4 % de materia Orgánica 3,5 – 4,0 % 5 Calcio 3 - 5 meq/100 g 6 Magnesio 0,5 – 1,0 meq/100g 7 Potasio 0,1 – 0,3 meq/100g
  13. 13. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad INCEPTISOLS (Suelos Amarillentos a Anaranjados) Foto N° 15. Inceptisols, suelo de mayor predominancia en la Selva Alta del Perú. O A B C MM RM 13
  14. 14. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad INCEPTISOLS Cuadro N° 05. Propiedades físico-químicas de los suelos Inceptisols. 14 ALFISOLS (Suelos marrones) PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS Muy Buenas PROPIEDADES QUÍMICAS Pésimas Buena Textura Franco a Franco arcilloso. pH: Extremadamente ácido de 3,1 a 4,3. Buena Estructura: Estructura micro granular. Riqueza de suelo: Muy pobre de 3 a 8 meq/ 100 g de suelo. Buena profundidad. Nutrientes: Escasos. Buena aireación. 1. Nitrógeno (N): Bajo. 7. Boro (B): Bajo. Buena retensión dela Humedad. 2. Fósforo (P): Bajo. 8. Cobre (Cu): Bajo. Buen movimiento de agua aire y nutrientes. 3. Potasio (K): Bajo. 9. Zinc (Zn): Bajo. Buena Densidad Aparente. 4. Calcio (Ca): Bajo. 10. Manganeso (Mn): Bajo. De Alto a Bajocontenido de Materia Orgánica. 5. Magnesio (Mg):Bajo. 11. Cloro (Cl): Bajo. 6. Azufre (S): Bajo. 12. Molibdeno (Mo): Alto. 13. Fierro (Fe): Alto. Alta Concentración de Aluminio Tóxico. O A B C MM RM
  15. 15. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 16. Alfisols, suelos de buen pH y buenas propiedades físicas. ALFISOLS Cuadro N° 06. Propiedades físico-químicas de los suelos Alfisols. 15 PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS Muy Buenas PROPIEDADES QUÍMICAS Pésimas Buena Textura Franco a Franco arcilloso. pH: ácido de 5,0 a 5,8. Buena Estructura: EstructuraGranular. Riqueza de suelo: Pobre a Regular de 12 a 18 meq/ 100 g de suelo. Buena profundidad. Nutrientes: Escasos. Buena aireación. 1. Nitrógeno (N): Bajo. 7. Boro (B): Bajo. Buena retensión dela Humedad. 2. Fósforo (P): Bajo. 8. Cobre (Cu): Bajo. Buen movimiento de agua aire y nutrientes. 3. Potasio (K): Bajo. 9. Zinc (Zn): Bajo. Buena Densidad Aparente. 4. Calcio (Ca): Alto. 10. Manganeso (Mn): Bajo. De Alto a Bajo contenido de Materia Orgánica. 5. Magnesio (Mg): Bajo. 11. Cloro (Cl): Bajo. 6. Azufre (S): Bajo. 12. Molibdeno (Mo): Alto. 13. Fierro (Fe): Alto. Sin Problemas de Aluminio.
  16. 16. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad ENTISOLS (Suelos pálidos a ambos lados de los ríos) 16 ENTISOLS Cuadro N° 07. Propiedades físico-químicas de los suelos Entisols. PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS Buenas o Regulares PROPIEDADES QUÍMICAS Buenas a Pésimas Buena Textura Franco a Franco Arenoso o sueltos. pH: ligeramente de 6,5 a 7,5. Riqueza de suelo: Rico a medio de > de 20 meq/100 g ó de 12 a 18 meq / 100 g desuelo. Buena o mala profundidad. Nutrientes: Escasos. Buena aireación. 1. Nitrógeno (N): Bajo. 7. Boro (B): Bajo. Buena retensión dela Humedad. 2. Fósforo (P): Bajo. 8. Cobre (Cu): Bajo. Buen movimiento de agua aire y nutrientes. 3. Potasio (K): Bajo. 9. Zinc (Zn): Bajo. Buena Densidad Aparente. 4. Calcio (Ca): Alto. 10. Manganeso (Mn): Bajo. De Alto a Bajo contenido de Materia Orgánica. 5. Magnesio (Mg): Bajo. 11. Cloro (Cl): Bajo. 6. Azufre (S): Bajo. 12. Molibdeno (Mo): Alto. 13. Fierro (Fe): Bajo. Sin Problemas de Aluminio. A C
  17. 17. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad ULTISOLS (Suelos Rojizos) 17 O A B C MM ULTISOLS Cuadro N° 08. Propiedades físico-químicas de los suelos Ultisols. PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS Muy Buenas PROPIEDADES QUÍMICAS Pésimas Buena Textura Franco a Franco arcilloso. pH: Extremadamente ácido de 3,1 a 4,3. Buena Estructura: Estructura granular. Riqueza de suelo: Muy Pobre de 3 a 8 meq / 100 g de suelo. Buena profundidad. Nutrientes: Escasos. Buena aireación. 1. Nitrógeno (N): Bajo. 7. Boro (B): Bajo. Buena retensión dela Humedad 2. Fósforo (P): Bajo. 8. Cobre (Cu): Bajo. Buen movimiento de agua aire y nutrientes 3. Potasio (K): Bajo. 9. Zinc (Zn): Bajo. Buena Densidad Aparente. 4. Calcio (Ca): Bajo. 10. Manganeso (Mn): Bajo. De Alto a Bajo contenido de Materia Orgánica. 5. Magnesio (Mg):Bajo. 11. Cloro (Cl): Bajo. 6. Azufre (S): Bajo. 12. Molibdeno (Mo): Alto. 13. Fierro (Fe): Alto. Alta Concentración de Aluminio Tóxico.
  18. 18. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad C. PREPARACIÓN DELTERRENO. Una vez realizada la limpieza del terreno, pasar una arada (20-25 cm de profundidad) y dos rastreadas en diferente sentido. Es preciso que el terreno quede bien mullido y libre de residuos de vegetación. Luego se preparan las camas de siembra, por medio de una encamadora o un aporcador. Si los terrenos muestran pendientes hacer las siembras en curvas en contorno. Foto N° 17. Preparación del terreno para la siembra de la piña. D. IMPLANTACIÓN DEL CULTIVO. a. Material de Propagación. Una vez obtenido la Semilla adecuada, es recomendable dejar la semilla al menos dos días con la herida expuesta al sol, para lograr una cicatrización rápida. El hongo que más ataca a esta planta es el Phytophtora sp. Tipos de material de siembra:  Corona: Estos es el penacho de hojas ubicado en la parte superior de la fruta. Para ser utilizada en la propagación, es preciso que la base de la misma esté seca, para evitar su pudrición. Estos brotes son lentos en producción y requieren más tiempo de tratamiento de inducción floral, para darle el peso adecuado al fruto. 18
  19. 19. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 18. Corona de la piña.  Hijuelo de la base del tallo: Son mejores pero escasos, nace en la parte subterránea del tallo o en el cuello de la planta; emite raíces propias que penetran al suelo y normalmente sus hojas son más largas que las de los retoños de otras partes de la planta. Producen al año o menos, reemplaza a la madre. Los rebrotes vegetativos son lo que dan la nueva producción. Luego de producir muere y es reemplazado por un hijuelo. Son los recomendados para obtener una segunda cosecha.  Brote del tallo: Es el que se desarrolla en las axilas de las hojas. Es vigoroso, resistente y asegura la segunda cosecha. Son producidos a lo largo del tallo su peso ideal es de 250 a 350 g (son los ideales para la siembra).  Hijo intermedio: Es el hijo que se desarrolla a partir de una yema axilar del pedúnculo, llamado bulbillo. En la práctica no es fácil distinguirlo del brote del tallo. El número de hijos normal es de 5. Crecen más vigorosas que las provenientes de la corona. Producen al año medio. Debe evitarse los hijos que nacen en la misma base del fruto, porque compiten por nutrientes con el propio fruto y hay tendencia a la heredabilidad de esta característica. Debe recolectarse en el momento de la cosecha del fruto porque si se deja para después, su desarrollo se interrumpe al desecarse al pedúnculo y luego cae al suelo. Es el material más usado para propagar la variedad Montelirio, pues se produce en más cantidad que los demás tipos. Nacen en la base de la fruta; debe de dársele un tratamiento y secado antes de sembrarlo; tiene gran capacidad de enraizamiento. 19
  20. 20. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 19 - 20. Material de Propagación. 20
  21. 21. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Cuadro N° 09. Tamaños y pesos de los hijos. 21 TAMAÑO PESO(g) Pequeño 150,0 – 235,0 Mediano 226,0 – 340,0 Grande 341,0 – 450,0 Coronas Mínimo 20 cm de largo Recomendaciones para el manejo de hijos de piña antes de la siembra en condiciones normales o en presencia de lluvias. 1. Almacenar el hijuelo de piña en forma invertida; es decir, con la base del tallo hacia arriba para que la base no entre en contacto con el suelo; de preferencia sobre un plástico o una superficie de cemento. Lo ideal sería un área techada con suficiente ventilación para evitar que el material esté expuesto a la lluvia. 2. No se debe almacenar el hijo de piña en forma de montón, ya que esto produce la proliferación de hongos que pueden llegar a dañarlo. 3. Reducir al mínimo posible el tiempo desde que se cosecha el hijo de piña hasta que se siembra (Máximo 7 días). Es opcional quitar las hojas secas que están en la base del tallo con el fin de estimular el brote de raíces. 4. El mejor brote es aquel de tamaño más generalizado dentro de la plantación, más cercano al suelo y que se encuentre en la parte interna de las líneas gemelas, a fin de evitar volcamiento de plantas al llegar a la cosecha. b. Desinfección del Hijuelo. Antes de la siembra, la semilla debe desinfectarse con una solución de productos con acción insecticida y fungicida, sumergiéndola durante tres minutos como mínimo. Puede utilizarse los siguientes productos disueltos en 200 litros de agua, con adherente: benomil (Benlate; 0,50 Kg), diazinon (Diazinón 60 E; 0,5 l), y Aliette (200 g). Después de la desinfección se le da un escurrimiento a la sombra y luego es llevado al campo de siembra. Debe sembrarse a una profundidad adecuada de modo que al crecer y fructificar no se baya a volcar por el peso de la fruta y el efecto del viento, debe de usarse una espátula que permita profundizar el hijuelo.
  22. 22. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 21. Desinfección de hijuelos. c. Distanciamiento. La densidad de siembra puede ser de 30 000 hasta 70 000 plantas por hectárea según la variedad y el objetivo de la plantación. Cuando se cultiva piña Cayena para la exportación de fruta fresca, la densidad promedio normal es de 60 000 plantas por hectárea, ya que la planta en esta densidad produce los frutos de tamaño adecuado para el mercado internacional. En Pichanaki en el cultivar Cayena Lisa, el sistema de siembra fue en hileras gemelas separadas de 1 m entre calles; 50 cm. entre hileras y 35 cm entre plantas. Obteniendo así una densidad aproximada de 44 000 plantas/Ha. Foto N° 22. Distancia entre hijuelos. 22
  23. 23. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad La siembra puede realizarse en varios sistemas: - El sistema hawaiana o de hileras gemelas; en este sistema, las plantas se siembran en dos hileras gemelas separadas de 50 ó 60 cm y 80 ó 90 cm entre cada par de hileras; las plantas en una misma hilera se distancian de 25 ó 30 cm. Foto N° 23. Sistema de siembra de hileras gemelas. -Sistema de línea sencilla; se dejan 80 cm entre surcos y 30 ó 40 cm entre plantas (30 000 p/Ha) -Sistema de tres o cuatro líneas; las plantas se distribuyen en grupos de tres o cuatro hileras separadas 45 cm entre sí y los grupos de hileras se distancian 1 m. Es conveniente que la plantación quede totalmente expuesta al sol, sin sombra de árboles. Cuando el área de cultivo es grande, es muy conveniente dejar callejones bien ubicados dentro de la plantación para facilitar las labores de fertilización, aplicación de hormonas, cosecha de frutas y recolección de semilla. Si la semilla es de diferente tipo o tamaño, es muy recomendable sembrarla en lotes separados, de acuerdo al tamaño o tipo de hijo, para obtener plantaciones de desarrollo homogéneo. Al plantar se debe procurar no enterrar mucho los brotes y evitar que la tierra penetre en el cogollo. 23
  24. 24. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Cuando se realiza la plantación de retoños, para prevenir o combatir dañinas de nematodos e insectos del suelo, es conveniente aplicar un producto granulado de acción insecticida nematicida como cabofuran 5 % G, profos 5 % G o terbufos (Counter 10 G; 0,75 g pc/planta) entre las hileras, o al voleo sobre todo la superficie (20 - 30 Kg/Ha), antes de la siembra. Si la semilla es de diferente tipo o tamaño, es muy recomendable sembrarla en lotes separados, de acuerdo al tamaño o tipo de hijo, para obtener plantaciones de desarrollo homogéneo. Al plantar. Se debe procurar no enterrar mucho los brotes y evitar que la tierra penetre en el cogollo. Cuadro N° 10. Sistemas de siembra para el cultivo de la piña. d. Encamado. La formación de camas se hace mecánicamente mediante el uso de una encamadora o en forma manual de un ancho de 70 cm, y altura de 30 cm. Esta labor es importante en este cultivo ya que permite a la planta drenar el exceso de humedad que se acumula en el suelo sobre todo en períodos prolongados de lluvia. e. Drenaje. Es importante mantener un nivel de agua residual en el suelo mediante la nivelación adecuada del terreno, para prevenir estancamiento de agua que puede afectar el cultivo. Esta labor importante es para prevenir la incidencia de enfermedades como las pudriciones de cogollo y raíz, y mejorar tanto el crecimiento y desarrollo de las plantas. 24
  25. 25. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Ing. MSc. José Antonio Sánchez Escalante Foto N° 24 - 25. Drenajes en el cultivo de la piña. f. Siembra o Implantación del Hijuelo. Plantar el retoño o hijuelo sobre camas, como ya se indicó antes. Es importante cerciorase que los retoños queden bien enterrados, mínimo unos 10 cm y lo suficientemente apretados. Foto N° 26. Herramienta para la siembra de los hijuelos de piña. 25
  26. 26. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Para realizar la siembra se utiliza una picota o espátula, esta es una herramienta parecida a la cuchara que utiliza el albañil excepto que el mango de la misma es curvo. Esta permite al plantador ir haciendo hoyos y a la vez poniendo el hijuelo. Esta forma de plantar es cómoda cuando se hace en terreno plano o sobre camas, siempre y cuando el suelo este mullido y húmedo; además de que los hijuelos a utilizar sean pequeños. Foto N° 27. Siembra de los hijuelos de piña de la variedad Hawaiana en Satipo. Según las condiciones predominantes del lugar, en cuanto a precipitación, drenaje y suelos, la piña se puede cultivar ya sea a nivel del suelo o en camas. g. Resiembra. Debe recorrerse el área sembrada a los 15 y 22 días después para reemplazar aquellas plantas pérdidas para uniformizar la plantación. 26
  27. 27. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad VII. NUTRICIÓN DE LA PIÑA A. ABONAMIENTO EN EL CULTIVO DE LA PIÑA. a. ABONAMIENTO PARA PIÑA ORGÁNICA. 1. TRANSPLANTE DE LA PIÑA. Para sembrar piña se necesita en primer lugar trazar las curvas para luego sembrar las plantas de piña. Foto N° 28. Siembra de hijuelos de piña. Aplicación de abonos en el lugar de siembra. En el lugar donde se va sembrar la piña se remueve con una picota pequeña el abono aplicado, tratando de hacer una mezcla uniforme y dejando un hoyo proporcional al grosor de la base del hijuelo. Allí se aplican las siguientes cantidades por planta y por Ha. 27
  28. 28. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad A LA SIEMBRA: Aplicación al momento de la siembra de la piña. 28 ABONOS (*) Por planta (g) Por Hectárea (40 000 plantas) Por Hectárea (65 000 plantas) Compost (N y MO) 15,0 600.0 975.0 Magnocal (Ca+Mg+S) 3,0 120.0 195.0 Kieserita 3,0 120.0 195.0 Roca Fosfórica (P+Ca) 10,0 400.0 650.0 (**) Ulexita (B+Cl+otros) 3,0 120.0 195.0 Fosfato de Amonio 0,8 32,0 52.0 TOTAL 34,8 g 1 392,0 Kg 2 262.0 Kg (*) Abonos recomendados a los 10 días después de la siembra (**) Roca actual con 20 % de P2O5. Literalmente se mezclan bien, el suelo debe quedar nutrido en toda la probable expansión radicular una parte va al fondo del hoyo y el resto va colocándose paulatinamente al costado de la planta que se siembra, teniendo mucho en cuenta taconear la tierra para estabilizar a la planta. MULCH Una vez concluida la siembra de la plántula de piña, se procede a colocar toda la hierba muerta, hojarasca y todo residuo de cosecha existente alrededor de la planta sembrada, de preferencia si está seca y no puede rebrotar, si es posible en un grosor de 10 cm ó más y el ancho dependerá del material acumulado. Es uno de los mejores controladores de malezas y sobre todo mantendrá conservado el suelo. Esta práctica nos ahorra jornales en deshierbo, que inútilmente hemos perdido realizando lampeos, macheteos o aplicando herbicidas.
  29. 29. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad 2. RECOMENDACIONES DE ABONAMIENTO AL PRIMER MES DE SIEMBRA. Aplicación de abono a los 30 días después de la siembra. 29 ABONOS (*) Por planta (g) Por Hectárea (40 000 plantas) Por Hectárea (65 000 plantas) Guano de las Islas 8,4 336,0 546,0 Sulfato de Potasio 2,4 96,0 156,0 Sulfato de Cobre Pizcas 1,8 3,0 Sulfato de Zinc Pizcas 1,8 3,0 Sulfato de Manganeso Pizcas 1,8 3,0 TOTAL 10,8 g 437,4 Kg 711,0 Kg 3. RECOMENDACIONES DE ABONAMIENTO DEL SEGUNDO AL NOVENO MES DE SIEMBRA. Aplicación a 5 cm. de la planta de piña. ABONOS (*) Porplanta (g) Por Hectárea (40 000 plantas) Por Hectárea (65 000plantas) Guano de las Islas 8,4 336,0 546,0 Sulfato de Potasio 2,4 96,0 156,0 TOTAL 10,8 g 432,0 Kg 702,0 Kg (*) Abonos recomendados cada 30 días durante nueve meses.
  30. 30. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad b. ABONAMIENTO PARA PIÑACONVENCIONAL. 1. TRANSPLANTE DE LA PIÑA. Foto N° 29. Siembra convencional de la piña. A LA SIEMBRA: Aplicación al momento de la siembra de la piña. 30 ABONOS (*) Por planta (g) Por Hectárea (40 000 plantas) Por Hectárea (65 000 plantas) Compost (N y MO) 15,0 600,0 975,0 Magnocal (Ca+Mg+S) 3,0 120,0 195,0 Kieserita 3,0 120,0 195,0 Roca Fosfórica (P+Ca) 10,0 400,0 650,0 (**) Ulexita (B+Cl+otros) 3,0 120,0 195,0 Fosfato de Amonio 0,8 32,0 52,0 TOTAL 34,8 g 1 392,0 Kg 2 262,0 Kg (*) Abonos recomendados a los 10 días después de la siembra (**) Roca actual con 20 % de P2O5.
  31. 31. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Literalmente se mezclan bien, el suelo debe quedar nutrido en toda la probable expansión radicular una parte va al fondo del hoyo y el resto va colocándose paulatinamente al costado de la planta que se siembra, teniendo mucho en cuenta taconear la tierra para estabilizar a la planta. 2. RECOMENDACIONES DE ABONAMIENTO AL PRIMER MES DE SIEMBRA. Aplicación de abono a los 30 días después de la siembra. 31 ABONOS (*) Por planta (g) Por Hectárea (40 000 plantas) Por Hectárea (65 000 plantas) Urea 2,0 80,4 130,6 Cloruro de Potasio 2,0 79,7 129,5 Sulfato de Cobre Pizcas 1,8 3,0 Sulfato de Zinc Pizcas 1,8 3,0 Sulfato de Manganeso Pizcas 1,8 3,0 TOTAL 4,0 g 165,5 Kg 269,1 Kg 3. RECOMENDACIONES DE ABONAMIENTO DEL SEGUNDO AL NOVENO MES DE SIEMBRA. Aplicación a 5 de la planta de piña. ABONOS (*) Porplanta (g) Por Hectárea (40 000 plantas) Por Hectárea (65 000plantas) Urea 2,0 80,4 130,6 Cloruro de Potasio 2,0 79,7 129,5 TOTAL 4,0 g 160,1 Kg 260,1 Kg (*) Abonos recomendados cada 30 días durante nueve meses.
  32. 32. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad VIII. MANEJO DE LA PLANTACIÓN. A. CONTROL DE MALEZAS. 32 Es importante realizar dicha labor procurando tener el cultivo limpio de las malezas durante el ciclo de vida de la planta, al ser muy perjudiciales para el cultivo de la piña por dos motivos: 1) Compiten con la piña por el agua y los nutrientes. 2) Son hospederos de plagas y enfermedades y focos de contaminación. El control de malezas se debe realizar utilizando los 2 tipos de control tanto el deshierbo manual y el químico a base de uso de herbicidas, por ser un cultivo muy susceptible a la competencia con las malezas. O el uso de coberturas orgánicas o sintéticas. B. DESHIJADO ( cuando se quiere aprovechar hijuelos y fruta) 1. Primer deshijado: Después de cosechar la fruta se cosechan todos los retoños que hayan salido, sin importar el tamaño. Posteriormente, se deja desarrollar un solo retoño del cual saldrá la fruta de la segunda cosecha. 2. Segundo deshijado: Después de la segunda cosecha se desarrollarán los hijuelos o retoños. Dos meses después de la segunda cosecha se recolectarán los hijuelos que posean una longitud de 25 - 30 cm. Estos hijuelos constituyen un material ideal para la siembra. La producción esperada de hijuelos es de 4 unidades por planta. C. INDUCCION FLORAL La inducción de cambio vegetativo a reproductivo se provoca por un estrés al ápice (meristemo), que por lo general es por la presencia de bajas temperaturas (14 °C por la noche por un periodo de 8 – 10 semanas), aunque también puede ser por sequía u otros daños ligeros. El estrés de baja temperatura induce la síntesis de la hormona etileno y es esta la hormona que dispara o inicia los cambios de procesos químicos que dan lugar a la inducción floral, o sea el compromiso del ápice meristemo de pasar de vegetativo a floral (ya no se forman hojas sino la inflorescencia). Muestreo del peso de la Hoja D: La hoja D, es la hoja más joven plenamente desarrollada y la más adecuada para realizar el análisis nutricional de la planta. La forma de muestrear es
  33. 33. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad ubicando 10 plantas al azar, de la cual se tomará la hoja D de cada planta, y se pesará, debiendo tener un peso aproximado de 100 – 120 g por hoja, para asegurar una planta lista para el tratamiento de inducción floral y obtener un buen fruto, caso Cayena Lisa. Dicha evaluación se realizará a partir del octavo mes de la siembra. El muestreo es de gran importancia, ya que nos indicará el momento adecuado para realizar el tratamiento de inducción floral; logrando obtener un adecuado tamaño y la calidad de la fruta. Debido a algunas características fisiológicas de la piña, se pude manejar su ciclo. Es por eso que con el uso de reguladores de crecimiento, se puede lograr lo siguiente: - Acortamiento del ciclo natural del cultivo. - Uniformizar y compactar la cosecha. - Programar la cosecha en caso de que así se decida. Cuando realizar el Tratamiento de Inducción Floral. Cuando la planta tenga un peso total entre 3,2 y 4,0 Kg, lo cual se logra entre los 6 y 12 meses, también cuando la planta tenga entre 75 a 85 hojas. Los productos utilizados para el Tratamiento de Inducción Floral de la piña en orden de efectividad, son: Carburo de Calcio, Ethrel y Etileno (gas).  Carburo de Calcio. El carburo de calcio al contacto con el agua reacciona violentamente desprendiendo calor y produciendo una alta presión. Además, se hace necesario preparar las dosis exactas y someterlo a agitación, para que el gas acetileno, producido en la reacción, se mezcle con el agua y evitar así su evaporación. Se disuelve 50 g de carburo de calcio, en 15 l de agua, en una mochila de 20 l de capacidad. La reacción química obtenida es: CaC2 + 2H2O Ca (OH)2 + C2 H2 Esta solución se aplica con bomba de pulverizar de mochila, sin presión ni boquilla pulverizadora, dejando caer a gravedad 40 – 50 ml, de la solución, por cogollo de cada planta. 33
  34. 34. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 30. Aplicación de la solución para el tratamiento de inducción floral.  Ethrel. (Acido 2 – cloro – etil – fosfórico); soluble en agua; la liberación del etileno se realiza dentro del tejido de la planta y la aplicación se hace en horas tempranas de la mañana. El Ethrel es el generador sintético de etileno más empleado en la agricultura, se puede aplicar a razón de 1 ml. de Ethrel por litro de agua, cada planta recibe 50 ml de solución, igualmente aplicada al cogollo. El inconveniente del Ethrel es que tiende a disminuir el peso de los frutos y la acidez. Independientemente del producto que se utilice y del método de aplicación, se deberán hacer dos aplicaciones con intervalos de 3 a 4 días. Evaluación de la Eficiencia del Tratamiento de Inducción Floral. Es necesario verificar la eficiencia del Tratamiento de Inducción Floral, esto para determinar en qué medida se va a cumplir las metas de producción según lo programado. Muestreo de tallos: este método es el más práctico en el corto tiempo de 1518 días después. Consiste en arrancar una planta que fue tratada, se le quita las 34
  35. 35. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad hojas y las raíces subterráneas, posteriormente se parte subterráneas, posteriormente se parte longitudinalmente el tallo y se observa si el ápice de crecimiento ha tenido modificaciones. Estas se manifiestan, cuando el ápice se pone puntiagudo para después tomara la forma de un dedo. Si menos del 95 % de las plantas no están inducidas, se recomienda realizar una nueva aplicación. El muestreo se realiza de esquina a esquina en forma de zig-zag en todo el lote. D. EMBOLSADO DE LA FRUTA Una vez que se ha logrado realizar la forza con éxito, el siguiente paso es cuidar esmeradamente la fruta ya que de esta etapa dependerá la calidad externa e interna del producto comercial. El precio que se obtendrá por el producto de cosecha está directamente relacionado al desarrollo final de la fruta y su calidad externa e interna. Toda la fruta de tamaños 6 a 14 (la 6: frutas de peso > 2.67 Kg y las 12 son de 1,36 – 1,69 Kg) debe ser embolsada, con excepción a la fruta con daños muy visibles de Thecla (un barrenador del fruto del piña) y otros daños que son causa de rechazo en la empacadora, como doble o múltiple corona. El embolse se realiza a las 16 semanas después de realizada la forza. Toda la fruta que haya alcanzado su floración antes del peso de forza adecuado (NDF), bien sea por causas de estrés o condiciones climáticas, debe ser identificada y embolsada con otro color como indicación de que la calidad de fruta que dicha planta producirá será inferior. Para determinar el grado de daño por Tecla que existe en el cultivo se debe aprovechar la actividad de conteo y monitoreo de la fruta NDF que los trabajadores deben realizar de toda forma. 35
  36. 36. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto N° 30. Embolsado de la fruta de la piña. IX. COSECHA Y POST-COSECHA. A. COSECHA El desarrollo y la madurez de la fruta se inician de la parte basal a la corona y cuando está sazona, es de color verde pálido, esto sucede alrededor de los 5,5 meses (165 - 180 días) después de la inducción. Se debe estar alerta y hacer inspecciones a fin de observar el estado de desarrollo, el tamaño y el grado de madurez alcanzado por la fruta. La cosecha se realiza en forma manual; a la fruta del cultivar cayena se le da un giro para desprenderla del pedúnculo; las otras variedades se cosechan cortando el pedúnculo con un cuchillo. La fruta se debe manipular con delicadeza en toda la labor de cosecha y transporte, para evitar magulladuras o golpes. Para obtener la segunda cosecha, una vez realizada la primera cosecha se debe escoger el mejor brote, al cual se le brindará manejo adecuado para su desarrollo y producción. 36
  37. 37. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Grados de madurez: 0 = 1 – 12 % de la superficie de la cascara está amarilla. 1 = 13 – 37 % de la superficie de la cascara está amarilla. 2 = 28 – 62 % de la superficie de la cascara está amarilla. 3 = 63 – 87 % de la superficie de la cascara está amarilla. 4 = 88 – 99 % de la superficie de la cascara está amarilla. 5 = 100 % de la superficie de la cáscara está amarilla; los ojos empiezan a ponerse color café. Foto Nº 42. Grado de Madurez de la piña. 1. Primeracosecha: Tiene lugar seis meses después de la inducción. El fruto comienza a madurar de abajo hacia arriba, siendo esta maduración más notoria en la variedad Champaka que en la MD2, cuya diferencia de colores no es tan marcada. La variedad Cayena Lisa se cosecha cuando tiene media maduración o dependiendo del mercado a donde es dirigido. 37
  38. 38. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Foto Nº 43. Primera cosecha de la piña. 2. Segundacosecha: Se produce doce meses después de la primera cosecha, la fertilización se realiza durante los cinco primeros meses con el mismo manejo antes citado. Foto Nº 44. Segunda cosecha de la piña. B. POST COSECHA Es el periodo que transcurre desde el momento mismo en que el producto es retirado de su fuente natural hasta el momento en que es consumido en su forma original o procesada. 38
  39. 39. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad El manejo se refiere al conjunto de operaciones tendientes no solo a movilizar al producto cosechado desde el productor hasta el consumidor, sino también y más que todo a proteger su integridad y preservar su calidad durante todo el periodo post-cosecha: cosecha, acopio local o en finca, lavado y limpieza, selección, clasificación, empaque, embarque, transporte, desembarque y almacenamiento. Foto Nº 45 – 46. Encajonado de la piña. 39
  40. 40. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad Práctica de manejo pos cosecha: 1. Al momento de cosechar se debe tomar en cuenta el color del fruto o los grados brix (12 y 13 grados). 2. Cuando se cosecha la fruta, se coloca en el camión o carreta, con la corona hacia abajo y con solamente 3 capas de piña. 3. Evitar el calentamiento de la fruta en días soleados tanto en el campo como en el transporte. 4. La fruta no se golpea por lo tanto se coloca, no se tira. 5. Selección de la piña, esto se hace por tamaño y color. 6. Tratamiento en el empaque: el proceso de cosecha y empaque para exportación de fruta fresca. Consiste en que después de limpiar la fruta se debe tratar (bañar), cada una con una selección preservante que consiste de una mezcla de fungicida y cera líquida. Etapas importantes en el proceso incluyen: - Preparación y almacenamiento de la solución. - Aplicación de la solución preservante. - Protección de los aplicadores. - Disposición de los residuos de la solución preservante y los deshechos. CALIDAD DE LA PIÑA La fruta se clasifica en tres categorías:  Categoría A.- Frutos con peso superior a 1,5 Kg.  Categoría B.- Frutos con peso comprendido entre 1 y 1,5 Kg.  Categoría C.- Frutos con peso inferior a 1 Kg. 40
  41. 41. Manual para la Producción de una Piña de Calidad X. COMERCIALIZACIÓN MERCADO NACIONAL DE LA PIÑA La mayor producción de piña, que se cultiva en Satipo tiene como destino el mercado nacional y regional como Huancayo, Ayacucho, etc. También se comercializa en el mercado local de Pichanaki. EL MERCADO MUNDIAL DE LA PIÑA La piña ocupa el tercer lugar en producción mundial de los frutales tropicales, solo superada por mango y plátano. Sin embargo, es la piña la que domina el comercio internacional de frutas tropicales, con el 47 % del comercio total, seguida del mango con el 25 %, aguacate con 11 % y papaya con 7 %. Los principales países exportadores son: •De fruta fresca: Filipinas, Tailandia y Costa de Marfil. •De piña procesada (enlatada): Tailandia y Filipinas. •De jugo concentrado: Tailandia, Filipinas, Kenia y México. Los principales países importadores son: •De fruta fresca: Estados Unidos, Japón, Francia, Alemania, Bélgica, Inglaterra, Holanda y España. •De piña procesada (enlatada): Estados Unidos, Alemania, Francia, Canadá e Italia. Foto Nº 47 – 48 – 49. Derivados de la Piña. 41

