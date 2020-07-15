Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD DE SAN CARLOS DE GUATEMALA CENTRO UNIVERSITARIO DE OCCIDENTE CARRERA DE ARQUITECTURA DISE�O ARQUITECTONICO 9 M...
SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
https://www.paho.org/hq/index.php?option=com_content&vi ew=article&id=14566:regional-core-health-data- initiative&Itemid=7...
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala

35 views

Published on

Se describe el sistema hospitalario de Guatemala y las características de cada una de las unidades de salud.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sistema hospitalario de Guatemala

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE SAN CARLOS DE GUATEMALA CENTRO UNIVERSITARIO DE OCCIDENTE CARRERA DE ARQUITECTURA DISE�O ARQUITECTONICO 9 M.Sc.Arq. Luis Alberto Soto Santizo HOSPITALES DE GUATEMALA
  2. 2. SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
  3. 3. SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
  4. 4. SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
  5. 5. SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
  6. 6. SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
  7. 7. SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
  8. 8. SISTEMA DE SALUD DE GUATEMALA
  9. 9. https://www.paho.org/hq/index.php?option=com_content&vi ew=article&id=14566:regional-core-health-data- initiative&Itemid=72440&lang=es https://www.paho.org/gut/index.php?option=com_docman&vi ew=download&category_slug=publications&alias=378-modelo- de-atencion-mpas&Itemid=518 FUENTES GRACIAS POR SU ATENCI�N Modelo de Atenci�n Integral en Salud Ministerio de Salud P�blica y Asistencia Social, Guatemala. 2011

×