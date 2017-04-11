“LOS DERECHOS FUNDAMENTALES EN INTERNET” Autor: Luis Manuel Sarmiento Corvacho Curso: Derecho Informático
Cuando hacemos énfasis en la frase derechos fundamentales, lo primero que se nos viene a la mente, es nuestro derecho a la...
En el año 2011 el pleno del Congreso del Perú aprobó el proyecto de ley que declara como derecho fundamental el acceso irr...
La ONU afirma que El acceso a la web debe mantenerse y es especialmente valioso "en momentos políticos clave como eleccion...
Gracias
×