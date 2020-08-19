Actualizando bases de datos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Conectar Visual Basic 6.0 a base de datos de Access (2007) Para conectar visual Basic 6.0 con Access (en este caso será utilizada la versión 2007 de Access), se debe crear un formulario a preferencia del usuario. Se necesita una propiedad llamada “Adodc” para poder realizar la conexión con la base de datos. Dicha propiedad se consigue dentro de Visual Basic dándole click derecho a la barra de herramientas y seleccionando la opción “componentes” como se muestra a continuación. Nos abrirá una ventana con varias propiedades. Buscaremos la propiedad llamada “Microsoft ADO Data Control 6.0 (OLEDB)”, marcamos su casilla y damos en “Aplicar” y “Aceptar”, y nos aparecerá el siguiente ícono en la barra de herramientas que se mostrará en la derecha.
  2. 2. La seleccionamos y dibujamos en el formulario. Una vez hecho esto, empezaremos a enlazar el “Adodc” con la base de datos de Access. Damos click derecho encima del botón “Adodc” y damos en la opción “Propiedades de ADODC”. Abrirá una ventana donde seleccionaremos la tercera opción y le daremos donde dice “Generar…”. Luego seleccionaremos donde dice “Microsoft Jet 4.0 OLE DB Provider” y le damos a Siguiente.
  3. 3. Le daremos a los 3 puntos suspensivos para buscar la ruta donde se encuentre guardada nuestra base de datos de Access, seleccionan el archivo y le dan en la opción “Abrir”. Hecho esto, le damos a la opción “Probar conexión” para comprobar que todo esté en buenas condiciones. Si todo está correcto les aparecerá el siguiente mensaje.
  4. 4. Luego volvemos al primer cuadro que nos apareció e iremos al apartado donde dice “RecordSource” o “Origen de registros”. La primera casilla seleccionaremos la que dice “2 – adCmTable”. En la segunda casilla seleccionaremos la nuestra base de datos. En el ejemplo se llama “Alumnos”. Ya por último quedaría configurar los botones para visualizar los registros de nuestra base de datos. Primero, se debe de tener ya diseñado el formulario a preferencia del usuario. Luego, dependiendo de la cantidad de datos que sean requeridos, serán necesarios la misma cantidad de “Textboxs”. En el ejemplo se piden 6 datos, los cuales son: Nombre, apellido, cédula, teléfono, carrera y universidad.
  5. 5. Debemos seleccionar cada uno de los Textboxs y modificar sus propiedades en la parte derecha del programa. Buscaremos la propiedad llamada “DataSource” y seleccionaremos la opción “Adodc1”. Luego buscaremos la propiedad “DataField” y seleccionaremos el nombre del dato que se requiera en el textbox marcado. En este ejemplo fue seleccionado el Textbox “Nombre”, por ende, buscaremos la opción llamada como tal. Así haremos con cada uno de los Textbox.
  6. 6. Conectar Visual Basic 6.0 a base de datos de MySQL Para poder conectar la base de datos de MySQL con visual Basic 6.0 es necesario descargar un programa llamado “MYSQL ODBC 3.51 Driver” o “MYSQL ODBC 5.1 Driver”. Una vez instalado. Se debe realizar la configuración del conector. Para ello buscamos nuestro “Panel de Control”, entramos en “Herramientas administrativas” y luego en “Origen de datos (OBDC)”. Luego buscamos “Origen de datos (OBDC)” y lo abrimos.
  7. 7. Nos abrirá una ventana, le damos donde dice “Agregar” y buscamos donde dice “MySQL ODBC 5.1 Driver” (o en su defecto 3.51), y le damos en “Finalizar”. Se abrirá otra pestaña, en donde deberán colocar el servidor, su usuario, contraseña y seleccionar por último la base de datos con la que se trabajará. Le daremos a “Test” para comprobar que la conexión fue exitosa. Luego a Aceptar hasta salir por completo. Una vez configurado, y teniendo el formulario o proyecto en Visual Basic, con un Textbox, un Commandbutton y una base de datos, nos dirigimos al ejemplo.
  8. 8. Debemos darle doble click al formulario para poder ingresar los códigos que realicen las acciones. Se deben generar dos variables, de la siguiente forma. Dim A As ADODB.Connection Dim B As ADODB.Recordset Dentro del código “Form_Load()”, se debe colocar lo siguiente: .Open "Driver={MySQL ODBC 5.1 Driver};Server=localhost;" & "Database=myDataBase;User=myUsername;Password=myPassword;Option=3;""" En donde es muy importante modificar lo siguiente: “myDataBase” se debe colocar el nombre de la base de datos. “myUsername” se debe colocar su usuario. “myPassword” se deberá colocar su contraseña.

