Beneficios de la práctica diaria de mindfulness

Breve explicación de mindfulness como terapia complementaria.

Beneficios de la práctica diaria de mindfulness

  1. 1. BENEFICIOS DE LA PRÁCTICA DIARIA DE MINDFULNESS Autor: Psic. Luis O. Salomón A.
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN DE MINDFULNESS  El mindfulness o conciencia plena, es la capacidad que tiene toda persona de vivir el momento presente sin que intervengan los pensamientos, los juicios y con una apertura a lo que ocurre con total aceptación.  Otra manera de entenderlo radica en que nuestra atención se focaliza en lo que ocurre a nuestro alrededor e incluso dentro de nosotros; esto incluye nuestro cuerpo en su totalidad, el entorno que nos rodea, los pensamientos que aparecen y se van y las emociones y sentimientos que nos embargan.
  3. 3. PRÁCTICA DEL MINDFULNESS El mindfulness se practica de 2 formas: 1. A través de la meditación o práctica formal: La meditación mindfulness requiere que dispongamos de un momento y espacio concreto para dedicarlo a contemplar nuestra propia respiración, observándola con toda nuestra atención y desconectándonos de los pensamientos y preocupaciones del día a día. Existen muchas formas llevar a cabo la practica formal, realizándose sentado en una silla o en el suelo, o acostado. También se puede focalizar la atención en el propio cuerpo o en el entorno que nos rodea y las sensaciones y sentimientos que nos generan durante 10, 20 o 40 minutos.
  4. 4. PRÁCTICA DEL MINDFULNESS 2. A través de la práctica informal: Este método pretende integrar la conciencia plena en todos los espacios de nuestro día. Se aplica mientras hacemos cualquier cosa, como lavar los platos, ducharse, comer, ejercitar, pasear, etc. Siempre con una intensión de contemplación, aceptación y presencia. Ejemplo: Al ducharte trata de estar presente, presta atención a como se siente tu cuerpo, a la temperatura del agua, su contacto con tu piel, igual que con el jabón y el champú al pasarlo por tu cuerpo, escucha el sonido del agua al caer y mantente presente evitando pensar en lo que harás o hiciste en otro momento.
  5. 5. BENEFICIOS DEL MINDFULNESS  Las investigaciones demuestran que la practica continua de mindfulness trae diferentes beneficios para la salud, disminuyendo principalmente el estrés y cultivando la tranquilidad y paz interior. Algunos beneficios son los siguientes.  Disminución del estrés.  Disminución de la ansiedad.  Mejor atención y concentración.  Menor rumiación mental.  Mejoras en el sistema inmune.  Menor labilidad emocional.  Mayor capacidad de disfrutar el presente.
  6. 6. APLICACIÓNTERAPÉUTICA COMPLEMENTARIA DEL MINDFULNESS El mindfulness se usa como apoyo, como terapia complementaria a otras terapias que pueden ser medicas o psicológicas. Un uso adecuado seria en casos de burnout en el trabajo, o en los que el estrés laboral es sumamente alto, recomendase hacer determinadas pausas a lo largo de la jornada laboral para reconectar con el momento presente y disminuir los niveles de estrés.. En grupos de trabajo grandes es bueno promover un momento en el día en el que se lleve a cabo una meditación mindfulness dirigida. Aunque los periodos sean breves, permitirán que los trabajadores se puedan enfocar mucho mejor en sus tareas. Esta habilidad puede cultivarse y generar beneficios indistintamente de si existe o no una condición preexistente de enfermedad biológica o mental; su importancia radica en ello.
  7. 7. ¡ASÍ QUETODOS A HACER MINDFULNESS! !Gracias por tu atención!

