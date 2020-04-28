Relatório Cogo - Inteligência em Agronegócio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Report Diário: impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio brasileiro Algodão: como a pandemia afeta os mercados no Brasil e no ex...
PÁGINA 2 ➢ O dólar à vista fechou em baixa de 2,55%, cotado a R$ 5,5151. ➢ Em 2020, o Real cai 37% ante o dólar, o que dei...
PÁGINA 3 ➢ Ibovespa fechou em alta de 3,93%, para 81.312 pontos, com a segunda sessão de retomada consecutiva nesta semana...
PÁGINA 4 ➢ Petróleo Brent para julho caiu 1,43%, para US$ 22,74 o barril. ➢ A queda muito forte na demanda continua a pres...
PÁGINA 5 ÍNDICE -7,6% -1,0% -18,6% 21,4% 37,9% -17,6% -31,8% -18,9% 37,5% -0,3% -5,3% -12,5% 10,4% 44,4% -28,8% -27,3% 15,...
PÁGINA 6 ÍNDICE 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 4,50 5,00 5,50 6,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 T...
PÁGINA 7 ÍNDICE 19,4% 1,3% 17,1% 39,9% 15,9% 2,6% 7,1% 10,0% 37,5%38,4% 34,7% 37,7% 37,2% 51,2% -7,1% 53,4% 12,8% 45,0% SO...
PÁGINA 8 ➔ A forte queda dos preços do petróleo derrubou as cotações externas do algodão para o menor nível dos últimos 10...
PÁGINA 9 ➔ Em anos recentes, o consumo de fibras em nível mundial implicou em redução da participação (market share) do al...
PÁGINA 10 ➔ As fibras de poliéster têm como base o petróleo: assim, quanto mais baixo o preço do petróleo, menor o custo d...
PÁGINA 11 ➔ Nos últimos 30 dias, o Indicador do algodão em pluma CEPEA/ESALQ, com pagamento em 8 dias, acumula uma baixa d...
PÁGINA 12 ➔ O mercado de algodão em pluma segue com baixa liquidez no Brasil, com vendedores mais ativos e flexíveis nos p...
PÁGINA 13 ➔ Quanto às próximas temporadas, negócios já foram realizados anteriormente a preços superiores aos praticados a...
PÁGINA 14 ➔ Outros agentes realizam fechamentos a preços fixos, em moeda nacional ou em dólar. ➔ A paridade de exportação ...
PÁGINA 15 ➔ As negociações de algodão estão lentas há 40 dias, com o fechamento de fábricas. ➔ O fechamento do comércio le...
PÁGINA 16 ➔ Menos de 30% das indústrias estão vendendo neste momento e a expectativa agora é pela retomada das atividades ...
PÁGINA 17 ➔ Diante das medidas adotadas para conter o avanço da pandemia de coronavírus no Brasil, dentre elas o fechament...
PÁGINA 18 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 ANO PRODUÇÃO CONSUMO EXPORTAÇÕES ESTOQUES ESTOQUES/ SAFRA MUNDIAL MUNDIAL TOTAIS FINAIS CONSUM...
PÁGINA 19 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 ÍNDIA; 6,423; 24% CHINA; 5,933; 22% EUA; 4,311; 16% BRASIL; 2,836; 11% PAQUISTÃO; 1,437; 6% UZ...
PÁGINA 20 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 EUA; 3,592; 38% BRASIL; 2,200; 23% ÍNDIA; 0,784; 8% GRÉCIA; 0,327; 4% BENIN; 0,305; 3% AUSTRÁL...
PÁGINA 21 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 ANO ESTOQUE PRODUÇÃO IMPORTAÇÃO SUPRIMENTO CONSUMO EXPORTAÇÃO DEMANDA ESTOQUE SAFRA INICIAL PL...
PÁGINA 22 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 2,0 1,9 2,0 1,3 1,2 1,2 1,0 0,7 0,9 0,7 0,8 0,9 0,7 0,7 1,1 1,2 0,9 1,1 1,1 0,8 0,8 1,4 1,4 0,...
PÁGINA 23 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 0,1 0,1 0,2 0,3 0,4 0,3 0,4 0,5 0,5 0,5 0,8 1,1 0,6 0,7 0,8 0,8 0,8 1,0 1,7 2,2 2000/2001 2001...
PÁGINA 24 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 85% 88% 83% 73% 71% 76% 70% 65% 67% 67% 54% 45% 60% 51% 45% 44% 45% 41% 30% 24% 15% 12% 17% 27...
PÁGINA 25 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 0,00 10,00 20,00 30,00 40,00 50,00 60,00 70,00 80,00 90,00 100,00 110,00 ALGODÃO EM PLUMA: COT...
PÁGINA 26 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 0,00 20,00 40,00 60,00 80,00 100,00 120,00 140,00 160,00 EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS PETRÓLEO BRENT (U...
PÁGINA 27 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 0,00 50,00 100,00 150,00 200,00 250,00 300,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 201...
PÁGINA 28 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019...
PÁGINA 29 Fontes de Consultas ÍNDICE Agências: Broadcast Agro, Reuters, Agência Brasil, Valor Econômico e Bloomberg Cepea ...
+55 51 32481117 +55 51 999867666 consultoria@carloscogo.com.br www.carloscogo.com.br @carloscogo
  1. 1. Report Diário: impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio brasileiro Algodão: como a pandemia afeta os mercados no Brasil e no exterior? Overview 28/04/2020 Consolidado: 19h15
  2. 2. PÁGINA 2 ➢ O dólar à vista fechou em baixa de 2,55%, cotado a R$ 5,5151. ➢ Em 2020, o Real cai 37% ante o dólar, o que deixa a moeda brasileira com a maior perda entre uma lista de 34 rivais do dólar. ➢ O desmonte de posições em dólar pode estar relacionado à percepção de que, com a saída de Sergio Moro do governo, o presidente Jair Bolsonaro poderia se sentir mais dependente do ministro da Economia, Paulo Guedes. ➢ Os dois formavam a dupla de “superministros”, vistos como importantes suportes ao presidente junto à opinião pública e ao mercado financeiro. ➢ No entanto, a volatilidade no câmbio deverá persistir e não estão descartados níveis mais elevados para o dólar nas próximas semanas. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 28/04/2020: INDICADORES
  3. 3. PÁGINA 3 ➢ Ibovespa fechou em alta de 3,93%, para 81.312 pontos, com a segunda sessão de retomada consecutiva nesta semana final do mês. ➢ Assim, faltando duas sessões para o fechamento de abril, o Ibovespa acumula agora ganho de 11,36% no mês, dos quais 7,94% colhidos nesta semana. ➢ Uma combinação de fatores positivos contribuiu para que a melhora do humor observada no dia anterior, com a permanência do ministro Paulo Guedes, se estendesse à sessão desta terça-feira: a assimilação tranquila das indicações do presidente Jair Bolsonaro para o Ministério da Justiça e a Polícia Federal, o que se refletiu também em desinclinação da curva de juros em relação à sexta-feira passada, quando foi consumada a saída de Sergio Moro do governo. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 28/04/2020: INDICADORES
  4. 4. PÁGINA 4 ➢ Petróleo Brent para julho caiu 1,43%, para US$ 22,74 o barril. ➢ A queda muito forte na demanda continua a pressionar os contratos, com as projeções de contração para a economia dos países do G-20. ➢ Voltou a predominar a avaliação de que a demanda pela commodity é muito diminuta atualmente, diante da pandemia de coronavírus e das consequentes restrições à atividade, e também de que os estoques podem ficar repletos, sobretudo nos Estados Unidos, o que pioraria o quadro. ➢ O pacto de corte na produção do Organização dos Países Exportadores de Petróleo e aliados (Opep+) ajudará o quadro, embora não deva haver alta significativa no futuro próximo, justamente pela questão dos estoques. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 28/04/2020: INDICADORES
  5. 5. PÁGINA 5 ÍNDICE -7,6% -1,0% -18,6% 21,4% 37,9% -17,6% -31,8% -18,9% 37,5% -0,3% -5,3% -12,5% 10,4% 44,4% -28,8% -27,3% 15,9% 45,0% SOJA FARELO MILHO TRIGO ARROZ ALGODÃO AÇÚCAR CAFÉ DÓLAR EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS NO MERCADO EXTERNO EM US$ (%) VAR. EM 2020 VAR. EM 12 MESES
  6. 6. PÁGINA 6 ÍNDICE 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 4,50 5,00 5,50 6,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TAXA DE CÂMBIO NO BRASIL (R$/US$) - MÉDIA MENSAL
  7. 7. PÁGINA 7 ÍNDICE 19,4% 1,3% 17,1% 39,9% 15,9% 2,6% 7,1% 10,0% 37,5%38,4% 34,7% 37,7% 37,2% 51,2% -7,1% 53,4% 12,8% 45,0% SOJA MILHO ARROZ TRIGO FEIJÃO ALGODÃO CAFÉ AÇÚCAR DÓLAR EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS NO MERCADO INTERNO EM R$ (%) VAR. EM 2020 VAR. EM 12 MESES
  8. 8. PÁGINA 8 ➔ A forte queda dos preços do petróleo derrubou as cotações externas do algodão para o menor nível dos últimos 10 anos. ➔ A baixa do petróleo barateia o custo das fibras sintéticas que concorrem com o algodão. ➔ A safra atual está com a comercialização bastante avançada, o que impede que ocorra uma queda da renda do cotonicultor em 2020. ➔ As exportações brasileiras atingiram 140,7 mil toneladas em março/2020, aumento de 35,1% em relação às 104,3 mil toneladas embarcadas no mesmo mês de 2019. ➔ Os números refletem uma safra maior de algodão do Brasil, que permitiu um crescimento das vendas externas, e a disputa comercial entre Estados Unidos e China, que direcionou o interesse chinês para a fibra brasileira. ALGODÃO: IMPACTOS DA COVID-19 NO BRASIL E EXTERIOR
  9. 9. PÁGINA 9 ➔ Em anos recentes, o consumo de fibras em nível mundial implicou em redução da participação (market share) do algodão e em aumento da participação de fibras artificiais e sintéticas (químicas), com destaque para o poliéster. ➔ Enquanto em 2011, 33% das fibras utilizadas no mundo eram de algodão, em 2019, esse volume caiu para 25%. ➔ Segundo dados da OCDE (Organização para a Cooperação e Desenvolvimento Econômico), em 2011, o consumo per capita de algodão era de 3,38 Kg e o de outras fibras, de 7,40 Kg. ➔ Em 2018, o consumo mundial de algodão por habitante era de 3,41 Kg, enquanto o de outras fibras cresceu para 9,25 Kg. ALGODÃO: IMPACTOS DA COVID-19 NO BRASIL E EXTERIOR
  10. 10. PÁGINA 10 ➔ As fibras de poliéster têm como base o petróleo: assim, quanto mais baixo o preço do petróleo, menor o custo dessas fibras, que se tornam mais competitivas no setor têxtil. ➔ Considerando-se as cotações do petróleo tipo Brent negociado na ICE Futures Europe (Londres), o ano se iniciou com valores na casa de US$ 66,00/barril, caindo para abaixo de US$ 23,00/barril no final de março. ➔ Na China, a fibra de poliéster passou a valer menos de 40 centavos de dólar por libra- peso, contra 60 centavos de dólar por libra-peso há um ano. ➔ As cotações do algodão seguiram essa tendência, com o índice Cotlook A caindo para 60 centavos de dólar por libra-peso, contra 87 centavos de dólar em abril/2019. ➔ As perdas em ambos casos ficaram em torno de 25% nos últimos 12 meses e os preços do algodão voltaram para os menores patamares desde o segundo trimestre de 2009. ALGODÃO: IMPACTOS DA COVID-19 NO BRASIL E EXTERIOR
  11. 11. PÁGINA 11 ➔ Nos últimos 30 dias, o Indicador do algodão em pluma CEPEA/ESALQ, com pagamento em 8 dias, acumula uma baixa de 7,2%, cotado a R$ 2,73 por libra-peso, com a alta do dólar sendo insuficiente para compensar a forte baixa das cotações internacionais. ➔ A pandemia de Covid-19 provocou forte queda dos preços do petróleo – o que barateia o custo das fibras sintéticas –, o que acabou derrubando as cotações globais do algodão para o menor nível em 10 anos. ➔ Os preços do algodão deverão seguir pressionados pela demanda global de têxteis enfraquecida e pelo patamar mais baixo dos preços do petróleo. ➔ No acumulado de 2020, entre janeiro e abril, o Índice Cotlook A, referente à pluma posta no Extremo Oriente, acumula forte baixa de 16,9%, recuando 25,8% nos últimos 12 meses. ALGODÃO: IMPACTOS DA COVID-19 NO BRASIL E EXTERIOR
  12. 12. PÁGINA 12 ➔ O mercado de algodão em pluma segue com baixa liquidez no Brasil, com vendedores mais ativos e flexíveis nos preços pedidos no spot, especialmente para a pluma de baixa qualidade, já os que ainda detêm pluma de qualidade superior continuam firmes. ➔ A demanda, por sua vez, está bastante restrita, pois apenas uma parcela das indústrias está ativa, sendo que muitas utilizam apenas parte da capacidade de produção e dão preferência para a matéria-prima em estoque. ➔ As indústrias que produzem itens hospitalares representam uma pequena porção de toda a cadeia têxtil. ➔ Alguns carregamentos de contratos a termo foram liberados, mas ainda envolvendo pequenos volumes. ALGODÃO: IMPACTOS DA COVID-19 NO BRASIL E EXTERIOR
  13. 13. PÁGINA 13 ➔ Quanto às próximas temporadas, negócios já foram realizados anteriormente a preços superiores aos praticados atualmente e os vendedores esperam que os compradores honrem esses contratos. ➔ Há grande incerteza quanto aos impactos mundiais da pandemia sobre o setor têxtil. ➔ Mesmo com os preços internacionais enfraquecidos, o alto patamar do dólar frente ao Real e a necessidade de escoar parte da produção nacional fizeram com que novos fechamentos para exportação voltassem a ocorrer nos últimos dias. ➔ Para as duas próximas safras (2019/2020 e 2020/2021), a maioria dos contratos está sendo fechada com base nos contratos da Bolsa de Nova York, a serem fixados posteriormente, na expectativa de recuperação dos valores. ALGODÃO: IMPACTOS DA COVID-19 NO BRASIL E EXTERIOR
  14. 14. PÁGINA 14 ➔ Outros agentes realizam fechamentos a preços fixos, em moeda nacional ou em dólar. ➔ A paridade de exportação FAS Porto de Paranaguá (PR) é de R$ 2,88 por libra-peso, com base no Índice Cotlook A, referente à pluma posta no Extremo Oriente. ➔ Boa parte das indústrias deu férias coletivas ou licenças e as que estão em operação evitam comprar mais algodão, porque não dão vazão aos estoques de fios e tecidos. ➔ O fechamento do comércio continua afetando toda a cadeia de têxteis. ➔ As fábricas de São Paulo e Paraná estão paradas e começa a haver algum movimento de reabertura em Santa Catarina. ➔ Em São Paulo, isso só deve ocorrer depois do dia 10 de maio. ➔ Até lá, está difícil fixar preços, porque quase não há demanda pela fibra. ALGODÃO: IMPACTOS DA COVID-19 NO BRASIL E EXTERIOR
  15. 15. PÁGINA 15 ➔ As negociações de algodão estão lentas há 40 dias, com o fechamento de fábricas. ➔ O fechamento do comércio levou a uma elevação dos estoques ao longo da cadeia. ➔ No caso das fábricas de fios e tecidos, não é possível desovar as mercadorias produzidas a partir do algodão e outras fibras. ➔ Faz mais de 30 dias que não se tem nem consulta de produtores. ➔ As fábricas informam que têm produto estocado e não conseguem vender, porque os compradores estão afastados do mercado. ➔ Com as indústrias com altos estoques, não faz sentido adquirir novos lotes de algodão. ➔ As fiações estão conseguindo entregar pouco do fio. ➔ As lojas não estão trabalhando e as tinturarias também estão paradas. ALGODÃO: IMPACTOS DA COVID-19 NO BRASIL E EXTERIOR
  16. 16. PÁGINA 16 ➔ Menos de 30% das indústrias estão vendendo neste momento e a expectativa agora é pela retomada das atividades fabris. ➔ O problema é que, quando ocorre uma parada deste tipo, não há recuperação do que não foi consumido e, além disso, as negociações devem retomar em ritmo lento. ➔ Apenas uma parcela das indústrias está ativa, sendo que muitas utilizam apenas parte da capacidade de produção e dão preferência para a matéria-prima em estoque. ➔ Além da incerteza sobre a economia doméstica e mundial e o consumo de algodão, o recuo acentuado dos futuros e a forte alta do dólar reforçam o cenário de cautela. ➔ A safra que está no campo tem boas condições e a colheita começa na segunda quinzena de junho, com a produção entrando no mercado a partir do início de julho. ALGODÃO: IMPACTOS DA COVID-19 NO BRASIL E EXTERIOR
  17. 17. PÁGINA 17 ➔ Diante das medidas adotadas para conter o avanço da pandemia de coronavírus no Brasil, dentre elas o fechamento de centros comerciais, lojas e shoppings, não há liquidez no mercado de fios neste mês de abril. ➔ Boa parte dos pedidos realizados anteriormente, com entregas programadas para este mês, foi adiada e/ou cancelada. ➔ 76% da safra brasileira 2019/2020 já foi comercializada até o dia 24 de abril. ➔ Deste total, 24,9% foram direcionados ao mercado interno, 59,0%, ao mercado externo e 16,1%, para contratos flex (exportação com opção para mercado interno). ➔ A persistência da baixa de preços no mercado interno deverá desincentivar o plantio da pluma na próxima temporada 2020/2021. ALGODÃO: IMPACTOS DA COVID-19 NO BRASIL E EXTERIOR
  18. 18. PÁGINA 18 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 ANO PRODUÇÃO CONSUMO EXPORTAÇÕES ESTOQUES ESTOQUES/ SAFRA MUNDIAL MUNDIAL TOTAIS FINAIS CONSUMO 2000/2001 19,440 18,840 5,750 9,720 51,6% 2001/2002 21,490 20,280 6,150 10,500 51,8% 2002/2003 19,290 21,130 6,580 8,613 40,8% 2003/2004 21,130 21,660 7,240 8,830 40,8% 2004/2005 26,468 23,492 7,623 13,188 56,1% 2005/2006 25,359 25,425 9,785 13,464 53,0% 2006/2007 26,522 26,954 8,160 13,557 50,3% 2007/2008 26,050 26,485 8,503 13,260 50,1% 2008/2009 23,365 23,987 6,619 13,391 55,8% 2009/2010 22,258 25,813 7,750 10,914 42,3% 2010/2011 25,602 25,208 7,666 11,035 43,8% 2011/2012 27,743 22,666 10,029 16,202 71,5% 2012/2013 26,978 23,608 10,114 20,062 85,0% 2013/2014 26,211 23,939 8,892 22,426 93,7% 2014/2015 25,957 24,436 7,815 23,262 95,2% 2015/2016 20,937 24,654 7,555 19,628 79,6% 2016/2017 23,226 25,293 8,247 17,475 69,1% 2017/2018 26,950 26,727 9,054 17,549 65,7% 2018/2019 25,823 26,192 8,952 17,480 66,7% 2019/2020 26,499 24,077 8,848 19,870 82,5% 2019-2020/2018-2019 (%) 2,6% -8,1% -1,2% 13,7% ALGODÃO EM PLUMA: OFERTA E DEMANDA MUNDIAL EM MILHÕES DE TONELADAS Fonte: USDA ABRIL/2020 Elaboração: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO
  19. 19. PÁGINA 19 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 ÍNDIA; 6,423; 24% CHINA; 5,933; 22% EUA; 4,311; 16% BRASIL; 2,836; 11% PAQUISTÃO; 1,437; 6% UZBEQUISTÃO; 0,762; 3% TURQUIA; 0,740; 3% DEMAIS; 4,057; 15% ALGODÃO EM PLUMA: DISTRIBUIÇÃO DA PRODUÇÃO POR PAÍSES NA SAFRA 2019/2020 - MILHÕES DE TONELADAS E %
  20. 20. PÁGINA 20 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 EUA; 3,592; 38% BRASIL; 2,200; 23% ÍNDIA; 0,784; 8% GRÉCIA; 0,327; 4% BENIN; 0,305; 3% AUSTRÁLIA; 0,283; 3% MALI; 0,283; 3% DEMAIS; 1,719; 18% ALGODÃO EM PLUMA: DISTRIBUIÇÃO DAS EXPORTAÇÕES MUNDIAIS POR PAÍSES NA SAFRA 2019/2020 (%)
  21. 21. PÁGINA 21 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 ANO ESTOQUE PRODUÇÃO IMPORTAÇÃO SUPRIMENTO CONSUMO EXPORTAÇÃO DEMANDA ESTOQUE SAFRA INICIAL PLUMA PLUMA TOTAL INTERNO PLUMA TOTAL PASSAGEM 2000/2001 466,8 938,8 81,3 1.486,9 865,0 147,3 1.012,3 474,6 2001/2002 474,6 766,2 67,6 1.308,4 815,0 109,6 924,6 383,8 2002/2003 383,8 847,5 118,9 1.350,2 830,0 175,4 1.005,4 344,8 2003/2004 344,8 1.309,4 105,2 1.759,4 903,4 331,0 1.234,4 525,0 2004/2005 525,0 1.298,7 37,6 1.861,3 945,9 391,0 1.336,9 524,4 2005/2006 524,4 1.037,8 81,6 1.643,8 983,4 304,5 1.287,9 355,9 2006/2007 355,9 1.524,0 96,8 1.976,7 990,0 419,4 1.409,4 567,3 2007/2008 567,3 1.602,2 33,7 2.203,2 995,3 532,9 1.528,2 675,0 2008/2009 675,0 1.213,7 14,5 1.903,2 1.004,1 504,9 1.509,0 394,2 2009/2010 394,2 1.194,1 39,2 1.627,5 1.039,0 512,5 1.551,5 76,0 2010/2011 76,0 1.959,8 144,2 2.180,0 890,0 758,3 1.648,3 531,7 2011/2012 531,7 1.893,3 3,5 2.428,5 875,0 1.052,8 1.927,8 500,7 2012/2013 500,7 1.310,2 17,4 1.828,3 850,0 572,8 1.422,8 405,5 2013/2014 405,5 1.734,0 31,5 2.171,0 770,0 748,6 1.518,6 652,4 2014/2015 652,4 1.562,8 2,0 2.217,2 670,0 834,3 1.504,3 712,9 2015/2016 712,9 1.289,2 27,0 2.029,1 640,0 804,0 1.444,0 585,1 2016/2017 585,1 1.529,5 33,6 2.148,2 685,0 834,1 1.519,1 629,1 2017/2018 629,1 2.005,8 30,0 2.664,9 670,0 974,0 1.644,0 1.020,9 2018/2019 1.020,9 2.778,8 1,7 3.801,4 700,0 1.669,5 2.369,5 1.431,9 2019/2020 1.431,9 2.836,5 2,0 4.270,4 690,0 2.200,0 2.890,0 1.380,4 VAR. 2020/2019 40% 2% 18% 12% -1% 32% 22% -4% ALGODÃO EM PLUMA: OFERTA E DEMANDA NO BRASIL EM MIL TONELADAS BASE PLUMA Fonte: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO
  22. 22. PÁGINA 22 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 2,0 1,9 2,0 1,3 1,2 1,2 1,0 0,7 0,9 0,7 0,8 0,9 0,7 0,7 1,1 1,2 0,9 1,1 1,1 0,8 0,8 1,4 1,4 0,9 1,1 1,0 1,0 0,9 1,2 1,6 1,7 89/90 90/91 91/92 92/93 93/94 94/95 95/96 96/97 97/98 98/99 99/00 00/01 01/02 02/03 03/04 04/05 05/06 06/07 07/08 08/09 09/10 10/11 11/12 12/13 13/14 14/15 15/16 16/17 17/18 18/19 19/20 ALGODÃO: ÁREA DE CULTIVO NO BRASIL - MILHÕES DE HECTARES
  23. 23. PÁGINA 23 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 0,1 0,1 0,2 0,3 0,4 0,3 0,4 0,5 0,5 0,5 0,8 1,1 0,6 0,7 0,8 0,8 0,8 1,0 1,7 2,2 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 2006/2007 2007/2008 2008/2009 2009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012 2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 ALGODÃO EM PLUMA: EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS - MILHÕES T
  24. 24. PÁGINA 24 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 85% 88% 83% 73% 71% 76% 70% 65% 67% 67% 54% 45% 60% 51% 45% 44% 45% 41% 30% 24% 15% 12% 17% 27% 29% 24% 30% 35% 33% 33% 46% 55% 40% 49% 55% 56% 55% 59% 70% 76% 2000/2001 2001/2002 2002/2003 2003/2004 2004/2005 2005/2006 2006/2007 2007/2008 2008/2009 2009/2010 2010/2011 2011/2012 2012/2013 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 2018/2019 2019/2020 ALGODÃO EM PLUMA: DESTINO DA PRODUÇÃO NO BRASIL EXPORTAÇÃO DEMANDA INTERNA
  25. 25. PÁGINA 25 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 0,00 10,00 20,00 30,00 40,00 50,00 60,00 70,00 80,00 90,00 100,00 110,00 ALGODÃO EM PLUMA: COTAÇÃO INDEX "A" COTLOOK X ÍNDICE ESALQ MÉDIA MENSAL EM CENTS DE DÓLAR POR LIBRA-PESO INDEX "A" COTLOOK ÍNDICE ESALQ MÉDIA MENSAL
  26. 26. PÁGINA 26 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 0,00 20,00 40,00 60,00 80,00 100,00 120,00 140,00 160,00 EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS PETRÓLEO BRENT (US$/BARRIL) X ALGODÃO COTLOOK INDEX A (CENTS/LIBRA-PESO) COTLOOK A PETRÓLEO BRENT
  27. 27. PÁGINA 27 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 0,00 50,00 100,00 150,00 200,00 250,00 300,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 ALGODÃO: COTAÇÕES FUTURAS BOLSA DE NOVA YORK (ICE US) CENTAVOS DE DÓLAR POR LIBRA-PESO
  28. 28. PÁGINA 28 ÍNDICE ABRIL 2020 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 ALGODÃO PLUMA: PREÇOS CIF SÃO PAULO - R$/LIBRA-PESO VALORES DEFLACIONADOS PELO IGP-DI MARÇO/2020
  29. 29. PÁGINA 29 Fontes de Consultas ÍNDICE Agências: Broadcast Agro, Reuters, Agência Brasil, Valor Econômico e Bloomberg Cepea – Centro de Pesquisas Econômicas da Esalq/USP MAPA – Ministério da Agricultura, Pecuária e Abastecimento ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis CNA – Confederação Nacional da Agricultura e Pecuária ANEC – Associação Nacional dos Exportadores de Cereais IBGE – Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística USDA – Departamento de Agricultura dos Estados Unidos OMS – Organização Mundial da Saúde ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis Elaboração: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO
  30. 30. +55 51 32481117 +55 51 999867666 consultoria@carloscogo.com.br www.carloscogo.com.br @carloscogo

