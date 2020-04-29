Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Report Diário: impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio brasileiro A evolução dos preços agrícolas nos mercados externo e inter...
PÁGINA 2 ➢ O dólar à vista fechou em baixa de 2,90%, cotado a R$ 5,3552, a menor cotação desde o dia 20 deste mês. ➢ O dól...
PÁGINA 3 ➢ Ibovespa fechou em alta de 2,29%, para 83.170 pontos, no maior nível desde 11 de março, quando havia fechado ao...
PÁGINA 4 ➢ Petróleo Brent para julho subiu 6,55%, para US$ 24,23 o barril, com o otimismo por avanços nas pesquisas para o...
PÁGINA 5 ➔ No mercado internacional, no acumulado do primeiro quadrimestre de 2020, período de pandemia da Covid-19, os mo...
PÁGINA 6 ÍNDICE -8,4% -4,2% -21,2% 21,4% 37,9% -16,5% -30,8% -17,8% 30,2% -1,1% -8,4% -15,3% 10,4% 44,4% -27,8% -26,2% 17,...
7 PÁGINA 7 ➔ No mercado internacional, as baixas do açúcar, do milho e do algodão estiveram relacionadas com a forte queda...
8 PÁGINA 8 ➔ Para a soja, a pressão baixista externa decorre de uma combinação de fatores, destacando-se a forte desvalori...
PÁGINA 9 ÍNDICE 18,8% 1,2% 19,3% 40,0% 15,9% 2,0% 6,9% 7,2% 30,2% 37,7% 34,7% 40,3% 37,3% 51,2% -7,7% 53,2% 9,9% 37,3% SOJ...
PÁGINA 10 ÍNDICE 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 4,50 5,00 5,50 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TAXA ...
PÁGINA 11 ➔ No mercado doméstico, no acumulado do primeiro quadrimestre de 2020, a forte alta acumula do dólar ante o Real...
12 PÁGINA 12 ➔ Os ganhos do açúcar e do café no mercado interno foram unicamente amparados pela alta do dólar, já que as c...
PÁGINA 13 Fontes de Consultas ÍNDICE Agências: Broadcast Agro, Reuters, Agência Brasil, Valor Econômico e Bloomberg Cepea ...
+55 51 32481117 +55 51 999867666 consultoria@carloscogo.com.br www.carloscogo.com.br @carloscogo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio brasileiro

39 views

Published on

A evolução dos preços agrícolas nos mercados
externo e interno no 1º quadrimestre de 2020

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio brasileiro

  1. 1. Report Diário: impactos do Covid-19 no agronegócio brasileiro A evolução dos preços agrícolas nos mercados externo e interno no 1º quadrimestre de 2020 Overview 29/04/2020 Consolidado: 19h15
  2. 2. PÁGINA 2 ➢ O dólar à vista fechou em baixa de 2,90%, cotado a R$ 5,3552, a menor cotação desde o dia 20 deste mês. ➢ O dólar teve o terceiro dia seguido de queda, período em que recuou 20 centavos, embalado pelo mercado externo mais favorável, com notícias de avanço de um tratamento para o coronavírus, que tem contribuído para enfraquecer a moeda americana internacionalmente, e pelo clima menos tenso na política doméstica. ➢ A disposição mostrada pelo presidente do Federal Reserve (Fed, o banco central dos EUA), Jerome Powell, de fazer mais se necessário para contar a crise da economia americana e ainda não sinalizar pressa em retirar as medidas já adotadas ajudou a sustentar a queda do dólar lá fora e aqui. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 29/04/2020: INDICADORES
  3. 3. PÁGINA 3 ➢ Ibovespa fechou em alta de 2,29%, para 83.170 pontos, no maior nível desde 11 de março, quando havia fechado aos 85.171. ➢ Agora, o Ibovespa acumula um ganho de 13,90% no mês de abril e de 10,41% na semana, cedendo 28,08% no ano. ➢ O Ibovespa conseguiu sustentar a terceira sessão de alta consecutiva, na véspera do encerramento de abril, encaminhando bom fecho para um mês chacoalhado por tensão política e incerteza quanto ao grau de reabertura da economia, em meio a sinais de que a curva do novo coronavírus ainda não atingiu o ápice no País. ➢ A forte recuperação do petróleo, embora ainda em níveis depreciados, também contribuiu para a retomada do apetite por risco. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 29/04/2020: INDICADORES
  4. 4. PÁGINA 4 ➢ Petróleo Brent para julho subiu 6,55%, para US$ 24,23 o barril, com o otimismo por avanços nas pesquisas para o tratamento do coronavírus ofuscando dados sobre o aumento dos estoques da commodity. ➢ As cotações acompanharam o cenário de menor aversão ao risco, com a notícia de que o antiviral remdesivir, da Gilead Sciences, demonstrou resultados positivos em pacientes com casos severos de coronavírus. ➢ O movimento ascendente também pode ser atribuído às perspectivas para os cortes na produção, que entram em vigor no início de maio. ➢ Os problemas na capacidade global de armazenamento estão forçando os grandes produtores, como Rússia e Arábia Saudita, a reduzirem ainda mais a produção. ÍNDICE OVERVIEW 29/04/2020: INDICADORES
  5. 5. PÁGINA 5 ➔ No mercado internacional, no acumulado do primeiro quadrimestre de 2020, período de pandemia da Covid-19, os movimentos de preços foram distintos. ➔ As commodities que sofrem influências diretas da forte queda das cotações do petróleo estiveram no grupo daquelas que lideraram as baixas no referido período. ÍNDICE ➔ Dentre as commodities que registraram maiores baixas nas bolsas internacionais neste primeiro quadrimestre de 2020, os destaques são, na ordem: açúcar (-30,8%); milho (-21,2%); café (-17,8%); algodão (-16,5%); soja em grãos (-8,4%); e farelo de soja (-4,2%). EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS AGRÍCOLAS EXTERNOS EM 2020
  6. 6. PÁGINA 6 ÍNDICE -8,4% -4,2% -21,2% 21,4% 37,9% -16,5% -30,8% -17,8% 30,2% -1,1% -8,4% -15,3% 10,4% 44,4% -27,8% -26,2% 17,4% 37,3% SOJA FARELO MILHO TRIGO ARROZ ALGODÃO AÇÚCAR CAFÉ DÓLAR EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS NO MERCADO EXTERNO EM US$ (%) VAR. EM 2020 VAR. EM 12 MESES
  7. 7. 7 PÁGINA 7 ➔ No mercado internacional, as baixas do açúcar, do milho e do algodão estiveram relacionadas com a forte queda dos preços do petróleo no acumulado do ano. ➔ Milho e açúcar sofreram, ambos, com a perda de competividade do etanol. ➔ O algodão foi pressionado pela perda de competitividade ante as fibras sintéticas. ÍNDICE ➔ No caso do milho, com 40% da produção dos EUA destinada à fabricação do biocombustível, há desativações e paralisações de usinas, gerando excedentes maiores do grão que vão disputar o mercado de exportações com outros players. ➔ O açúcar é pressionado pelo aumento da oferta por parte do Brasil, com mudanças no mix das usinas, reduzindo a fabricação de etanol e elevado a de açúcar. EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS AGRÍCOLAS EXTERNOS EM 2020
  8. 8. 8 PÁGINA 8 ➔ Para a soja, a pressão baixista externa decorre de uma combinação de fatores, destacando-se a forte desvalorização do Real ante o dólar que tornou a commodity brasileira mais atrativa, a projeção de aumento da área de cultivo nos EUA nesta temporada 2020/2021 e a perda de competitividade do biodiesel (óleo de soja). ÍNDICE ➔ Dentre as maiores altas nas cotações internacionais neste primeiro quadrimestre de 2020, destaques para o arroz (+37,9%) e trigo (+21,4%). ➔ Ambas commodities fazem parte da cesta básica de diversas regiões do planeta, sofreram problemas com as safras e restrições de exportações em alguns países. EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS AGRÍCOLAS EXTERNOS EM 2020
  9. 9. PÁGINA 9 ÍNDICE 18,8% 1,2% 19,3% 40,0% 15,9% 2,0% 6,9% 7,2% 30,2% 37,7% 34,7% 40,3% 37,3% 51,2% -7,7% 53,2% 9,9% 37,3% SOJA MILHO ARROZ TRIGO FEIJÃO ALGODÃO CAFÉ AÇÚCAR DÓLAR EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS NO MERCADO INTERNO EM R$ (%) VAR. EM 2020 VAR. EM 12 MESES
  10. 10. PÁGINA 10 ÍNDICE 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 3,50 4,00 4,50 5,00 5,50 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 TAXA DE CÂMBIO NO BRASIL (R$/US$) - MÉDIA MENSAL
  11. 11. PÁGINA 11 ➔ No mercado doméstico, no acumulado do primeiro quadrimestre de 2020, a forte alta acumula do dólar ante o Real, de 30,2%, acabou gerando altas praticamente generalizadas, porém, em proporções distintas, na seguinte ordem: trigo (+40,0%); arroz (+19,3%); soja (+18,8%); feijão (+15,9%); açúcar (+7,2%); e café (+6,9%). ÍNDICE ➔ Trigo e arroz foram impulsionadas tanto pelas altas externas (em dólares), quanto pela demanda interna aquecida no varejo, assim como ocorrido com o feijão. ➔ O trigo está em período de entressafra no Brasil, o feijão sofreu quebras nas safras das regiões Sul/Sudeste e o arroz teve impulso da alta externa e da demanda firme. EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS AGRÍCOLAS INTERNOS EM 2020
  12. 12. 12 PÁGINA 12 ➔ Os ganhos do açúcar e do café no mercado interno foram unicamente amparados pela alta do dólar, já que as cotações de ambas as commodities sofreram baixas acentuadas nas bolsas internacionais, parcialmente anuladas pela alta acumulada de 30,2% na taxa de câmbio no Brasil. ÍNDICE ➔ Já no caso da soja, cujas cotações externas recuaram, as altas dos preços internos decorrem, além do repasse da forte alta do dólar, da demanda interna firme e das exportações recordes do grão, ao contrário do milho, que sofreu com a queda acentuada das cotações externas e encerrou este primeiro quadrimestre de 2020 praticamente sem ganhos acumulados, após recuar 16,5% ao longo de abril. EVOLUÇÃO DOS PREÇOS AGRÍCOLAS INTERNOS EM 2020
  13. 13. PÁGINA 13 Fontes de Consultas ÍNDICE Agências: Broadcast Agro, Reuters, Agência Brasil, Valor Econômico e Bloomberg Cepea – Centro de Pesquisas Econômicas da Esalq/USP MAPA – Ministério da Agricultura, Pecuária e Abastecimento ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis CNA – Confederação Nacional da Agricultura e Pecuária ANEC – Associação Nacional dos Exportadores de Cereais IBGE – Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística USDA – Departamento de Agricultura dos Estados Unidos OMS – Organização Mundial da Saúde ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis Elaboração: COGO INTELIGÊNCIA EM AGRONEGÓCIO
  14. 14. +55 51 32481117 +55 51 999867666 consultoria@carloscogo.com.br www.carloscogo.com.br @carloscogo

×