Propuesta mujer y genero

Bogotá D.C., enero 10 de 2013 Asunto: Apuntes para la modificación planta de cargos personal administrativo. Es un tema qu...
“secretaria de departamento”. Quien ejerza como secretaria en rectoría, tendrá la denominación de “secretaria de rectoría”...
La importancia de nuestro compromiso institucional a través de este evento, se debe enfocar al cambio del acumulado histór...
Primer Panel Preparatorio (Julio 21 de 2000) Conferencistas invitados: Profesor Carlos Garzón (Director de la Oficina Naci...
Ustedes, como empleadas administrativas con funciones muy precisas e inherentes a los cargos para los que han sido nombrad...
La historia, en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, nos ha permitido acumular experiencias negativas y positivas. Aprende...
una dinámica que lo (a) precede, tanto en el tiempo, como también en el escenario o territorio de intervención.” Intervenc...
manera diferenciada. Dependiendo, muchas veces, de las condiciones particulares que cruzan a cada una de ellas. Lo cierto ...
entramado que supone la gestión universitaria y, en general, de la vida laboral en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia. Un...
comunidad académica o universitaria. Aquí, para el caso de los empleados administrativos, estamos trabajando en el entendi...
Transacciones Financieras: Reportes diarios de movimientos contables (elaboración de ordenes de trabajo, cuentas de cobro,...
El llamado es, pues, a coadyuvar en la realización del Plan de Desarrollo Estratégico 1999 – 2003, a partir de una partici...
Ponencia “La Mujer, La Secretaria y el Amor”, presentada por Clara Inés Acosta Sabogal, Secretaria adscrita a la Vicedecan...
Por tanto, bajo los componentes del Plan Global de Desarrollo 1999 – 2003, donde se asume la Universidad como un sistema c...
global de desarrollo 1999 – 2003 UN COMPROMISO ACADÉMICO Y SOCIAL CON LA NACIÓN COLOMBIANA Y qué papel juegan las secretar...
posiciones de igualdad. El hecho no es asumir un ejercicio de igualdad. Por el contrario, enfatizar en la diferencia en la...
Decreto – Ley 1042 de 1978. En estos se establecen condiciones, niveles, denominaciones, funciones, grados salariales vige...
En el caso particular, los técnicos operativos y operarios calificados, han iniciado un proceso desde su Primer Encuentro ...
COMISIÓN 1: “Carrera Administrativa Especial y Planta de Cargos”: El documento presentado a consideración de los integrant...
Ya, de por sí, esta expresión es constitutiva de ausencias en lo que respecta a la construcción de perfiles adecuados para...
La intervención del profesor Luis Guillermo Sarmiento estuvo orientada a establecer unas pautas en nexo con las condicione...
los candidatos (as) para acceder al curso de actualización no reuna las exigencias necesarias en cuanto a la transparencia...
La reflexión acerca del entendido de capacitación, como proceso y como programa, se hizo a partir de los planteamientos ce...
El Comité Ejecutivo del Encuentro valora el esfuerzo y la dedicación de los y las participantes en el evento. A los delega...
Esta decisión, unida a la de realizar un Encuentro con ejes temáticos un tanto heréticos (si se miran desde la dicotomía p...
Es de anotar la grata sorpresa al conocer el recorrido académico y de experiencia de algunos técnicos operativos en las Se...
Para el caso de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, se trata de entender una dinámica propia, en razón al significado de ...
El procedimiento implementado para las intervenciones, permitió la expresión desde diferentes opciones y entendidos. Hubo ...
  1. 1. Bogotá D.C., enero 10 de 2013 Asunto: Apuntes para la modificación planta de cargos personal administrativo. Es un tema que revive, después de casi veinte años. La Universidad Nacional de Colombia, ha mantenido un modelo desfasado, en nexo con la implementación de una supuesta carrera administrativa especial. Es, en este contexto, que debe valorarse las condiciones vigentes. Porque es claro que existe un universo conceptual que no encaja con las necesidades objetivas en relación con la Misión Institucional. Esto, porque está construido a partir de la normativa común para todas las entidades públicas del nivel nacional. Por lo mismo, entonces, la nomenclatura es la misma. En su momento, presenté al profesor Guillermo Páramo y, posteriormente al profesor Víctor Manuel Moncayo, una propuesta que difería en mucho con lo que finalmente aprobó el Consejo Superior Universitario. Lo mío era y, sigue siendo ahora, una aproximación a una oferta conceptual que involucra denominaciones que expresen todo lo concerniente al quehacer universitario. Fue, en esa dirección, la motivación que actuó como soporte para la realización de eventos sucesivos, por grupos ocupacionales. Entonces, el Congreso de Profesionales Universitarios al servicio de la Universidad Nacional; los cuatro Encuentros de Técnicos Operativos y Operarios calificados; el Congreso de Secretarias y el Encuentro de los trabajadores y trabajadoras de la Sección de Mantenimiento; constituyeron eventos en los cuales se hizo un ejercicio pleno de discusiones asertivas respecto a planta de cargos, manual de funciones y metodología para la construcción de procesos de capacitación. Siendo así, doctora Luz Amparo, hablar de modificación de planta de cargos, con el objeto de realizar una nivelación salarial, debe remitir a la dirección de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, al soporte conceptual que acompaña lo consignado en el Decreto Ley 1042 de 1978, en su artículo 81. Y, el Decreto Reglamentario 1950 de 1973. Porque es evidente que los servidores y servidoras públicos (as) del nivel nacional, están regidos por esas normativas. Esto quiere decir que hablar de nivelación salarial, es hablar de reclasificación de los cargos. Esto es diferente a pretender que esa modificación se quede en el extravío propio de quienes han actuado con el entendido que asimila planta de cargos especial, con las mismas directrices de la normativa general, en lo que hace a denominaciones y nomenclatura general de los cargos para empleados oficiales, cualquiera sea la entidad en la cual prestan sus servicios. Una planta de cargos especial, como la que reivindica la dirección de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, debe construirse con nomenclatura especial. En la cual la denominación de los cargos, los grados salariales y el manual de funciones, se correspondan con lo que efectivamente se hace en la universidad. Por ejemplo, las denominaciones de operarios calificados y técnicos operativos, debe desaparecer y, en su lugar, se debe incluir la denominación de auxiliares de docencia e investigación, con diferentes grados salariales. Y así, con los otros grupos ocupacionales. Por ejemplo: la secretaria de decanatura, debe tener la denominación “secretaria de Facultad”; en secciones y departamentos, la denominación será
  2. 2. “secretaria de departamento”. Quien ejerza como secretaria en rectoría, tendrá la denominación de “secretaria de rectoría”. Y, asimismo, en vicerrectoría de sede. Como usted podrá apreciar, en los documentos que anexo, se trata de realizar un proceso que desemboque en el diseño e implementación de una verdadera planta de cargos especial. Le solicito, comedidamente, remitir este escrito a la instancia designada por el Honorable Consejo Superior Universitario, para la elaboración de propuesta de nivelación salarial. La cual, insisto en ello, conlleva a la reclasificación de los cargos. Cordialmente, Luis Parmenio Cano Gómez Pensionado Universidad Nacional de Colombia – Sede Bogotá A continuación, transcribo algunos elementos surgidos durante ese proceso. PRIMER CONGRESO DE SECRETARIAS AL SERVICIO DE LA UNIVERSIDA D NACIONAL DE COLOMBIA RELATORIA GENERAL DE PANELES PREPARATORIOS Y COMISIONES INTRODUCCIÓN La preparación y realización del Primer Congreso de Secretarias al servicio de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, tiene la significación primera en el hecho de que se entendió y asumió como un esfuerzo colectivo que trascendiera las expectativas inmediatistas y se posicionara como la posibilidad de construir un escenario en el cual se enfatizara en la capacidad del personal administrativo de la Universidad, para pensarla y para manejar lo asertivo y propositivo al momento de desarrollar los ejes temáticos que ejercieron como soporte del evento. No ha sido tradición la participación nuestra en las actividades que realizan los estudiantes y profesores de la Universidad. A pesar de que nos han mantenido en una actitud de pasividad, siempre hemos conservado la expectativa de cambiar este paradigma. La aseveración de que somos un tanto extrañas al quehacer fundamental de la Institución, tiene su origen en una ausencia histórica. Es el caso de la participación en las actividades anteriores a las Reformas del Sistema de Educación Superior en 1980 y 1992. Asimismo en la discusión interna en lo relacionado con la reglamentación de la Ley 30 de 1992, que dio origen al Decreto Reglamentario 1210 de 1993. El ser contestatario, ha sido nuestro emblema y punto de referencia. Tanto así que (a manera de ejemplo) el entendido de Universidad Pública, de su desarrollo y fortalecimiento, no ha sido (en nosotros) otra cosa que referirlo al asunto presupuestal, en términos utilitarios, de inferencia salarial y prestacional.
  3. 3. La importancia de nuestro compromiso institucional a través de este evento, se debe enfocar al cambio del acumulado histórico que nos ha situado en una posición diferente con respecto a los demás miembros de la comunidad universitaria. De ahí la importancia de incursionar en otros campos diferentes a la profesión secretarial pero igualmente fructíferos para nuestro desarrollo personal e institucional especialmente en la formación de tejido social. Para la preparación y realización del Congreso, hablamos de temas como: ”Universidad, Visión y Misión desde el Plan Global de Desarrollo, los Planes de Sede, Facultades y Dependencias”. “Ética del Servicio Público en las Universidades”. “Perfil de la Profesión Secretarial en las Universidades Públicas”, lo entendimos como un ejercicio que permitiera conocimiento y reconocimiento, como la posibilidad de trabajar en un ámbito en donde, a partir de unos insumos teóricos, el grupo de secretarias identificadas en una denominación de cargo y funciones, reflexionaran en cuanto a su rol y a su compromiso con respecto a la Universidad. Pero, al mismo tiempo, asumiendo que estos tienen que ser planteados en nexo con posiciones asertivas y de inserción en los aspectos fundamentales que constituyen la vida universitaria. Es un tanto trascender la actitud pasiva y convertirnos en mujeres activas que no sólo piensan a la Universidad, e interactúan en la búsqueda de mayores conocimientos que van más allá de la simple vinculación laboral. Teniendo en cuenta estos elementos de análisis y de intervención, los resultados del Congreso, debían adquirir y ofrecer una incidencia permanente en la Universidad. Por lo tanto su realización debía conllevar insumos y acciones que no se queden en lo transitorio; a manera de un evento mas, intrascendente. En este orden de ideas el evento tendría el seguimiento y control para el cumplimiento de los compromisos y de la Declaración Final. Por lo tanto, en su diseño y preparación; así como en el Congreso mismo, el manejo de los ejes temáticos y su concreción debían estar referenciados a partir de la intervención del Comité Coordinador. De tal manera que, tanto en la selección de los (as) conferencistas, como en la promoción de la necesidad de escribir y presentar documentos (ponencias) al Congreso mismo, se ejerciera una posición de seguimiento como instrumento de garantía para lograr los objetivos propuestos: el conocimiento, la reflexión y la acción en torno a los insumos provistos en desarrollo de los ejes temáticos. Sin embargo, no todo lo que se propone y se realiza, presenta uniformidades u homogenizaciones, por el contrario, en todo momento nos vimos abocadas a expresiones diferentes en la interpretación y concreción de las acciones. Incluso, el hecho mismo de algunas deserciones, casi al comienzo de la actividad, introdujo ciertas expresiones de desánimo que supimos superar, afortunadamente. Porque entendimos que los procesos no son lineales, sino muchas veces contradictorios; de hecho los mayores aportes en cualquier realización presentan diferencias entre quienes participan en las decisiones. Todo está en la manera como se ofrecen las alternativas para la solución de los problemas cotidianos y que impactan a quienes ejercen como lideres y conductoras de este determinado proceso. Lo que presentamos a continuación no es otra cosa que los logros en las acciones desarrolladas en el transcurso de la preparación del Congreso y en su realización. El método utilizado hace referencia a las relatorías, como instrumento central de recopilación de las intervenciones de las (os) conferencistas y ponentes en cada uno de los paneles preparatorios de las Comisiones de Trabajo respectivamente. Destacamos y agradecemos el invaluable aporte de las personas e instancias internas y externas que hicieron posible este evento, en toda su extensión. Esperamos que este escrito y la Comisión nombrada por el Congreso, permitan alcanzar los objetivos de seguimiento y las acciones necesarias para que no quede como un evento más en el historial de realizaciones en nuestra Universidad.
  4. 4. Primer Panel Preparatorio (Julio 21 de 2000) Conferencistas invitados: Profesor Carlos Garzón (Director de la Oficina Nacional de Planeación en la Universidad Nacional), Profesora Carmen Alicia Cardozo de Martínez (Decana de la Facultad de Odontología de la Universidad Nacional, Sede Bogotá). Tema: “Visión y Misión de la Universidad, desde el Plan Global de Desarrollo, los Planes de Sede, Facultades y Dependencias”. Intervención del Profesor Carlos Garzón: “La Universidad Nacional de Colombia, ha asumido retos que la sitúan en la perspectiva de presentar resultados en su gestión. Es un tanto alcanzar el equilibrio entre la calidad y los resultados mensurables y verificables con indicadores numéricos; al lado de la condición humanística que está en la base de nuestra Alma Mater. Por lo anterior, las Estrategias definidas en el Plan Global de Desarrollo (Presencia Nacional, Internacionalización, Calidad y Pertinencia Académica, Gestión Eficiente, Equidad y Convivencia), ejercen como guías, como referentes, cuya aplicación se traduce en Programas y Acciones que deben convocar a la comunidad universitaria, particularmente a los profesores y empleados administrativos. Estas Estrategias presentes en el Plan Global de Desarrollo, se replican de manera creativa y desarrollada en los Planes de Sede, Facultades y Dependencias. En la Sede de Bogotá, nuestro énfasis está condicionado por la consigna que ilustra el Plan de Desarrollo: ¡Liderazgo por Resultados¡. Es acercarnos a la precisión en el lenguaje y en la acción, para lo que tiene que ver con la cultura de la planeación. La globalización no es un invento nuestro. Independientemente del grado y/o tipo de cercanía que podamos tener con respecto a su origen e implicaciones; lo cierto es que remite a unas exigencias muy precisas en todos los niveles y ámbitos económicos, sociales y culturales: La Universidad Nacional de Colombia no puede ser ajena, a este hecho. Porque, a pesar de su autonomía consignada en el artículo 69 de la Constitución Política y ratificada en la Sentencia C220 de 1997 por parte de la Corte Constitucional; la calidad, pertinencia y eficacia en su gestión tiene que estar demostrada a partir de la asunción de unos determinados retos. Estos, a su vez, se expresan en objetivos de corto, mediano y largo plazo. Su concreción supone, como lo expuse antes, la aplicación de programas y acciones que lo definan y permitan su seguimiento en el tiempo. Las técnicas de medición de una gestión, obligan a que ésta presente realizaciones. Los compromisos, entonces, siempre estarán dados por la identificación con unos determinados referentes; con proyectos y actitudes que puedan ser verificables. La Misión de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, no puede constituirse en un enunciado vacuo. Tiene que permitir inferencias muy precisas. La comunidad universitaria, en ese contexto, debe entender que el nivel de su compromiso, necesita actitudes creativas, críticas; pero también de acción y de identificación con esa Misión. Esto es tanto como expresar que el sentido de pertenencia no puede asumirse como simple actitud pasiva, por el contrario, tiene que erigirse y manifestarse como elemento de inserción en la vida universitaria, en su gestión, en su eficiencia y en sus realizaciones cotidianas. La calidad no riñe con la autonomía, ni con la democracia que subyace a la Universidad. Los índices de gestión, por consiguiente, tienen que ser construidos a partir de entender que la Misión traduce ejecuciones en lo académico y en lo administrativo; de tal manera que la utilización racional de los recursos, la efectividad y la eficiencia en las actividades docentes y administrativas, abordan mecanismos de seguimiento y control que permitan su verificación en periodos concretos y, siempre, referenciados a partir de las estrategias previamente definidas.
  5. 5. Ustedes, como empleadas administrativas con funciones muy precisas e inherentes a los cargos para los que han sido nombradas, deben entender que la participación en los logros que permitan el cumplimiento de la Misión de la Universidad; supone la asunción de actitudes y posiciones asertivas y creativas, en las cuales predominen la comprensión de todo el proceso y no simplemente la ejecución de acciones operativas. Trascender lo inmediato, supone efectuar un ejercicio de superación, en donde tanto las obligaciones, como los derechos se conjuguen para alcanzar expresiones que permitan solidez en el quehacer, identificación con los objetivos de la Institución y desarrollar el sentido de pertenencia como un hecho lógico en el contexto de esa Misión y de sus Estrategias.” Intervención de la profesora Carmen Alicia Cardozo “Siempre he entendido la participación, como ejercicio creativo y con conocimiento de causa. Nunca como sumatoria de expresiones pasivas, al margen de los objetivos para un periodo determinado. Identificar el rol que nos compete es, por lo general, una actividad compleja. Porque compromete actitudes y posiciones subjetivas. Aquí, lo subjetivo, tiene que ser entendido como esa posibilidad que tenemos las personas para aprehender los procesos externos y su procesamiento para inferir conclusiones que nos permitan intervenir la realidad de una manera mas coincidente con las necesidades. Mi gestión, como profesora, como profesional, me ha permitido conocer diferentes momentos y escenarios al interior de la Universidad; así como la cotejación con ámbitos externos. De tal manera que, a partir de ahí, he situado opciones y niveles de compromiso con respecto a mi misma y con la Universidad. He aprendido, a manera de ejemplo, que no basta con presentar un problema. Que, al lado de este, es preciso presentar las alternativas de solución. Asimismo he asumido que no basta con ejercer de manera brillante una determinada profesión o empleo. Que es necesario, al lado de esto, hacerlo con la suficiente humildad y compromiso, para trascender, para incidir, para dejar huella. El tejido relacional, la pertenencia y el respeto, deben ser entendidos como tríada que se construye como inherente a la comunidad universitaria. Yo diría que como su soporte. En este contexto, hablar de capacidad para aportar y crear, no es otra cosa que mirar los términos en los que hemos compartido saberes y actitudes. Aprender del otro, o de la otra, significa entender que las transferencias y los agregados no pueden ser solo circunstanciales. Por el contrario deben ser constitutivos de propuestas y realizaciones de largo plazo, en donde predominen la disposición a la colaboración y a aportar para la concreción de unos logros, por muy insignificantes que puedan aparecer. Antes en lo que se llamaba Cindec, Ahora en la Facultad de Odontología; he pretendido desarrollar una concepción de lo que significa la gestión; de tal manera que alcance dimensiones de identificación con respecto a los objetivos generales, institucionales. Pero, al mismo tiempo, como ejercicios que convoquen a la realización personal y profesional. Encontrar ese punto de equilibrio, supone esforzarse por entender la dinámica de lo colectivo en la Universidad Nacional. Entender, a manera de ejemplo, que las controversias no pueden ser entendidas como contradicciones irreconciliables. Mucho menos que las diferencias en cuanto al tipo d vinculación (por ejemplo: docentes y administrativos), conlleven a diferenciaciones estratificadas. Supone, por el contrario, entender que, desde el punto de vista de la Misión de la Universidad, todas y todos tienen u rol, unos compromisos que están en relación con los cargos que desempeñamos. Pero, mas que eso, con la responsabilidad con la cual asumimos esos compromisos y la manera con la cual interactuamos permanentemente.
  6. 6. La historia, en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, nos ha permitido acumular experiencias negativas y positivas. Aprender de ellas, es tanto como localizar aquellas actitudes y expresiones en las cuales es necesario hacer énfasis. Vivimos momentos de permanente conmoción; de cambios acelerados. Los tiempos de obsolescencia en cuanto a instrumentos, saberes y actitudes, son cada vez más reducidos. Por lo mismo, estamos obligadas a presentar opciones que nos permitan avanzar y aportar para la realización personal y para el fortalecimiento institucional. SEGUNDO PANEL PREPARATORIO (agosto 09 de 2000): Conferencistas invitados: Profesor Antanas Mockus Sivickas, Economista Felipe Sánchez, doctora Lilia Torres, profesional universitaria en el Sena. Tema: “Ética y Gestión Pública. “ Intervención del Profesor Antanas Mockus: “Cada individuo, hombre o mujer, tiene objetivos por los cuales trabajar y comprometerse. Todo está en cómo lo hace, cómo se compromete. Sobre todo cuando está de por medio su relación con otros que ejercen como usuarios, como quienes precisan de ser atendidos por parte de quienes tienen, por su mismo cargo, una determinada dósis de autoridad. Porque, el poder, hay que entenderlo como una sumatoria de acciones, de desagregaciones que confieren a los momentos y a los (as) ejecutantes, la opción de producir una determinada gestión que puede y debe ser calificada. En el país, se ha venido implementando la creencia de que las acciones (pequeñas y grandes) cotidianas pueden ser o no ser controladas y verificadas, a partir de determinados códigos o normas. La Ley y las diferentes expresiones de control, casi siempre, son vulneradas con el prurito de que: si aquel o aquella no las cumple, yo porque tengo que hacerlo. En veces no nos percatamos de que el comienzo del fin de una determinada sociedad o colectivo, está en relación directa con el grado de cumplimiento o incumplimiento de las reglas que deben ejercer como soporte para la intervención. La ética tiene relación con esto. Porque, esta, establece los límites dentro de los cuales es posible actuar sin que implique la vulneración de los derechos de quienes comparten conmigo, con cada una de ustedes, un espacio, un territorio, o un determinado ámbito. En otras palabras: la ética no es otra cosa que la cotejación entre la libertad para hacer, propia de cada sujeto (a) y las restricciones que es necesario establecer para construir términos de referencia para la tolerancia y para las acciones colectivas en equilibrio. Esto cuenta tanto para las acciones con respecto a las relaciones entre los individuos (hombres y mujeres), como para la relación con el entorno, con la naturaleza, con el medio ambiente. En la gestión pública, lo anterior, es mucho más necesario. Porque se trata de expresar y de actuar conforme a las garantías y exigencias que se presumen potestativas del estado, como inherentes a su condición, a su razón de ser. Todo aquel que ejerza a nombre del estado, se asume como agente que intervine y decide sobre los tiempos y las necesidades del demandante (usuario). Por lo tanto, hacerlo bien o hacerlo mal, si bien en estricto, podría aparecer como del resorte de la individualidad y del cuadro conceptual del agente; lo cierto es que no puede depender de esto. Tiene que referenciarse a partir de la reglamentación que se presume preexistente. De tal manera que se deduzcan límites posibles en la autonomía de los agentes. De no ser así estaríamos en una especie de expresiones de anarquía o de micro poderes que no se compadecen con las características generalizantes de la intervención estatal. Visto lo anterior, no es cierto que cada cual tenga la prerrogativa para interpretar el nivel de responsabilidad con el cual asume su compromiso con la sociedad. Si bien le está dado proponer y, en veces, definir acerca de los cambios necesarios, no es menos cierto que esta intervención debe entenderse como inmersa en unas determinadas condiciones emanadas de una reglamentación y
  7. 7. una dinámica que lo (a) precede, tanto en el tiempo, como también en el escenario o territorio de intervención.” Intervención del Economista Felipe Sánchez: “Cuando fui invitado para intervenir como expositor en este evento, supe que se trata de trabajar con fundamento en agregados de calidad; de tal manera que sea posible alcanzar niveles óptimos de participación como integrantes de la comunidad universitaria. En el caso que me ocupa, quiero destacar lo siguiente: en veces asistimos a realizaciones administrativas de las cuales sabemos su existencia, por el hecho de que son necesarias para recibir nuestro salario; o porque se relaciona, de manera directa o indirecta, con las funciones que efectuamos diariamente. Pero, no tenemos conciencia del alcance, de su complejidad, de los momentos, de los flujos. Trataré de discernir al respecto: En la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, cada Sede, tiene dos fuentes de financiación. De un lado los recursos del presupuesto nacional; de otro lado los recursos propios. Para cada dependencia, ejercen el mismo tipo de fuentes. Tanto en el nivel central, como en el nivel de cada Facultad y/o Dependencia; se funciona a partir de la repartición que efectúa la instancia que hace el control presupuestal y el flujo de disponibilidad. Cuando hablamos del PAC, nos referimos a la disponibilidad permitida por un período de tiempo determinado. En el caso de la referencia, se asume como doceava o mensualidad. Antes de que sea signado el PAC, no es posible asumir compromisos ni efectuar transacciones, so pena de aparecer como permisivos en lo que respecta a la figura de los hechos o eventos cumplidos. Hacer esto, da lugar a implementaciones por fuera de la reglamentación. Ahora bien, en lo respecta a los ejercicios puntuales, tanto en lo que respecta a los planes de compra, como a la concreción de la modalidad de ordenes de trabajo, se entiende que se asumen en nexo con las necesidades propias de cada dependencia, en términos de compromisos generales; o bien en nexo con las necesidades de cada proyecto de investigación y/o contrato de asesoría o servicios de extensión. Por lo mismo cada Fondo Especial, para el caso de las Facultades, Institutos, o Dependencias que así lo ameriten, debe establecer un plan de necesidades; de tal manera que sea claro el hecho de la situación que puede presentarse en un momento determinado. Los cierres de vigencia y las realizaciones respectivas, deben ser cotejados. De tal manera que la rendición de cuentas al nivel central y al tesoro Nacional, se efectúe a partir de consolidados originados en las instancias que intervienen en todo el movimiento anual y mensual. Es necesario enfatizar en el hecho de cada evento presupuestal tiene que estar debidamente soportado. Por lo tanto no se concibe una actuación al garete y sin control. Intervención de la doctora Lilia Torres, profesional universitario adscrita al Sena: “La modernización administrativa, ha obligado a cambios no solo en lo que compete al funcionamiento global de las instituciones; sino también en lo que se relaciona con el comportamiento y las obligaciones de cada persona individualmente consideradas. En el caso particular de las secretarias, la velocidad de los cambios tecnológicos y la evolución de los conceptos en cuanto a su ejercicio; han requerido ajustes sistemáticos y periódicos. Hemos pasado, a manera de ejemplo, de ejercer como sujetos de acción mecánica u operativa, a un medio que exige trascender esos esquemas y presentar, en consecuencia, opciones en términos de las necesidades de los avances y de los procesos de modernización en cada una de las entidades. Este proceso, obviamente, no ha sido uniforme, Por el contrario, ha presentado desfases. No todas las instituciones han asumido los correctivos requeridos y/o lo han asumido de
  8. 8. manera diferenciada. Dependiendo, muchas veces, de las condiciones particulares que cruzan a cada una de ellas. Lo cierto es que, nuestra profesión, ha requerido de ajustes muy precisos. De la máquina de escribir y la taquigrafía, a los procesadores y niveles altos de percepción y asimilación conceptual del rol y la misión de los ámbitos en los cuales nos desenvolvemos. Asimismo, nos ha correspondido avanzar en la interacción con respecto a otras profesiones. Un tanto el conocimiento de la globalidad en cuanto a lo que le corresponde a una dependencia en el conjunto de una institución y su nexo con su misión. En el caso particular del Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje (Sena), hemos avanzado en el diseño de programas de actualización secretarial. Pretendiendo un nivel de optimización, a partir de imaginarios y escenarios que no solo intuimos, sino que se tornan efectivos en razón de los mismos procesos descritos anteriormente.” Tercer Panel Preparatorio (Septiembre 13 de 2000). Tema: El perfil en la Profesión Secretarial. Caso Empresa Privada. La Mujer como género, sus condicionantes. Conferencistas invitados: Doctor Rafael Spinel y profesora Juanita Barreto. Intervención del doctor Rafael Spinel: “Creo que me corresponde una precisión en cuanto al tema que me ha sido asignado. He preparado, en lo fundamental, una intervención que hace énfasis en la significación que tiene la planeación y el manejo del tiempo. Asumo que, todas, conocen de las repercusiones que tiene el hecho de no establecer niveles de compromiso y de prioridades. Muchas veces no es problema de la cantidad y/o complejidad del trabajo que les corresponde realizar. La mayoría de ocasiones se trata de que no se efectúe una distribución adecuada del tiempo. La modernización ha obligado al manejo de agendas mucho más complejas que antes. La noción de jefatura, inclusive, se ha transformado. Ya no se trata de expresar requerimientos y exigencias puntuales. Ahora se trata de ejercicios de planeación que trascienden las expectativas inmediatas. En ese orden de ideas, las secretarias, se tienen que convertir en asistentes, con conocimiento de volúmenes altos de información y de proyecciones de mediano y largo plazo. Un efecto colateral inmediato de ese hecho tiene que ver con alcanzar altos niveles de capacitación en áreas no concebidas ante: finanzas, organización laboral. Comunicación y medios, etc. Cada evento nuevo constituye un reto que obliga a modificaciones aceleradas, sin perder de vista el contexto, el escenario en el cual se desenvuelve la intervención estratégica. La mayoría de empresas hoy por hoy, deciden acerca de políticas de reorganización, a partir de suprimir las instancias que consideran que pueden ser fusionadas con otras. Ya, de por sí, esto supone un agregado de complejidad no conocido antes. Entonces, como yo lo veo, no se trata de manejar expresiones simplistas en lo que corresponde a las nuevas exigencias. Por el contrario, se entiende que la competencia es algo inherente al ser humano. Mucho más a la utilización del talento como recurso que debe ser mejorado y valorado continuamente. En consecuencia, para las empresas, la competencia trasciende el hecho simple de presentar productos o servicios en el mercado. Alrededor de eso, se presenta un evento mucho más complejo y que compromete a la totalidad de la expresa. Con sus agregados de calidad y con sus momentos de precisión en cuanto a las necesidades efectivas y su nexo con los procesos de reorganización y adecuación de los recursos humanos.” Intervención de la profesora Juanita Barreto. “Dentro del Proyecto Mujer y Género, al lado de Florence Thomas, he venido conociendo acerca de la participación efectiva de las mujeres en el
  9. 9. entramado que supone la gestión universitaria y, en general, de la vida laboral en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia. Una de las conclusiones que desprendo, tiene que ver con la significación que adquiere la condición de género que nos reivindica, necesariamente, como diferentes con respecto a los hombres. Tal parece, si nos atenemos a las expresiones cotidianas en nuestra Universidad, que se asume como un mal necesario, el hecho de aceptar la injerencia femenina en los ámbitos que comprometen a diferentes acciones en lo que tiene que ver con la misión y la visión de la institución. Inclusive, quien creyera, porque nosotros mismas nos hemos encargado de potenciar aspectos que nos inhiben y nos discriminan. No es raro, por ejemplo, escuchar expresiones como la siguiente: “... no creo que pueda alcanzar esos objetivos”. Es un tanto como introducir una condición casi latente y per se a nuestra intervención, o mejor, a las limitaciones propias de nuestra condición de mujeres. En veces, también, me ha tocado asistir a posiciones que traducen expresiones de confrontación un tanto mezquina entre mujeres. Una figura de la rivalidad que traduce y tipifica aquello de que “nacimos para competir por ser atendidas como amantes o como esposas.” Nuestro rol, nos han inculcado eso, no va más allá de reconocernos como sujetos – reservorios que no nos asumimos como integralidad. Es decir, nos discriminamos nosotras mismas, a partir de aceptar la condición de relegación que se nos atribuye. Es tanto como una postura de inferioridad que nos subyace permanentemente; que nos acompaña desde el momento en que nacemos, hasta el momento en que dejamos de existir. La invitación, un tanto atrevida, es a que nos reivindiquemos como lo que somos: sujetos diferentes que tenemos que actuar y ser reconocidas como mujeres. La masculinidad no es nuestro horizonte, no es nuestro soporte. Otra cosa es que interactuemos con los hombres en los escenarios que nos corresponde, en la sociedad. Pero no podemos hacerlo en condición de iguales, niveladas por el rasero masculino. Se nos tienen que reconocer nuestros derechos y asumimos nuestras obligaciones, como diferentes, en cuanto a género. Esto, a su vez, supone la vigencia de expresiones y posiciones culturales inherentes y agregadas a esa misma condición”. COMISIONES DE TRABAJO, el día 02 de octubre de 2000. Tal y como había sido definido previamente, las comisiones de trabajo, se organizaron conforme a los ejes temáticos que soportaron a la convocatoria del Congreso. Comisión 1: Visión y Misión, desde el Plan Global de Desarrollo, los Planes de Sede, Facultad y Dependencias. Ponencia: Sistemas de Información en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia: Una propuesta de base de datos ya aplicada. Presentada por: Gloria Inés Muñoz Martínez, Secretaria Ejecutiva adscrita al IEPRI “En términos de generalidad, es necesario enfatizar acerca de las condiciones en las cuales se entienda la participación de la comunidad universitaria en el las actividades propias de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, en nexo con su Visión y su Misión. Desde el punto de vista normativo, esto tiene que ver con lo establecido en el Decreto 1210 de 1993, en el Acuerdo 67 de 1996, en el Acuerdo 13 de 1999. Se entiende, en contenido conceptual y agregados prácticos, de construir intervenciones en cuanto a las condiciones en las cuales la Universidad nacional de Colombia, debe ejecutar su razón de ser. No solo en lo que compromete a los tiempos; sino también en lo que tiene que ver con los programas y las acciones, a partir de los cuales es posible entender la dinámica y la lógica de los Planes de Desarrollo. Se entiende que la interacción es el soporte en la definición del concepto
  10. 10. comunidad académica o universitaria. Aquí, para el caso de los empleados administrativos, estamos trabajando en el entendido de que nuestra condición de auxiliares para la gestión docente y administrativa, supone una serie de eventos activos de inserción y de participación. En el caso del Instituto de Estudios Políticos y Relaciones Internacionales, durante el ejercicio como director del profesor William Ramírez Tobón, hice énfasis en la necesidad de construir y articular una propuesta de comunicación que garantizara el manejo de los flujos de manera adecuada y según las condiciones y necesidades del Instituto. Es un tanto retrotraer los escenarios que nos comprometen en la gestión académico – administrativo y su relación con el nivel central, tanto en lo que corresponde a la Sede como en el Nivel Nacional. No es otra cosa que pretender una articulación en la cual haga presencia el entendido exacto de la significación de expresiones como: datos, información, comunicación. Aprehendiendo su dimensión exacta en lo interpretativo, en lo conceptual y en su utilidad práctica para ejecutar una interrelación efectiva y de acuerdo con los requerimientos institucionales. El diseño de una base de datos que integre docencia, investigación y extensión entre otros permite no solo que exista correlación entre ellos sino además obtiene un alto nivel de calidad uniforme de las actualizaciones coordinadas y de los procedimientos aplicados consistentemente para asegurar la calidad. Todas las aplicaciones pueden tener acceso a los datos; todos los usuarios de los datos reciben la misma información con la misma calidad y actualidad. Esta contendrá: - Archivo maestro: que contenga la información permanente acerca de la unidad de gestión (información de identificación, histórica y estadística). - Archivo de transacciones: esta describirá las transacciones y la preparación de los documentos de transacciones (manejo de proyectos). - Archivo de informes, creado para proporcionar informe sobre los datos generados en todos los procesos Estructura de la base de datos que se propone: Ha sido difícil tratar de articular todos los procesos administrativos que se desarrollan en cada unidad, pero gracias a las experiencias obtenidas y a la participación activa de todos mis compañeros de trabajo, docentes y administrativos se pudo lograr este trabajo, La base de datos que actualmente se está aplicando en el IEPRI, tiene la siguiente estructura: Datos Generales: Fecha de creación, misión, función, organización, objetivos de la dependencia y/o facultad y ubicación en la estructura orgánica dentro de la Universidad. Datos de Personal: El personal que integra la unidad, personal docente de planta, por contrato (Especial, Ocasional y de Cátedra), profesores visitantes, investigadores asociados, asistentes de investigación, auxiliares de docencia, monitores, personal administrativo y estudiantes. Datos de infraestructura física: Inventarios de equipos. De muebles y enseres y de productos. Datos de Proyectos: Título del proyecto, investigadores y coinvestigadores, asistentes de investigación, contrato, fecha de aprobación, de iniciación, objeto del proyecto, entidad financiadora (rubros aprobados, rubros ejecutados y saldos e informes por proyecto y entidad financiera). Datos de docencia: Cursos, programación, codificación, asignación de salones, registro de asignaturas, número de estudiantes, notas asignadas, certificados de notas, entre otros.
  11. 11. Transacciones Financieras: Reportes diarios de movimientos contables (elaboración de ordenes de trabajo, cuentas de cobro, avances, legalizaciones, entre otros documentos). Ponencia: “Retrospectiva y Actualidad Secretarial.” Presentada por Martha Gina Pérez T., secretaria adscrita al Departamento de Historia en la Facultad de Ciencias Humanas. “Afortunadamente se ha evolucionado en cuanto al concepto que se tenía con respecto al rol de la secretaria. Se ha pasado de una valoración secundaria a una expresión en la cual sobresale su condición de mujer como sujeto en capacidad de asumir compromisos y retos en lo que corresponde a la asunción de su condición de diferente, por su género y por sus opciones propias. El agregado que transfiere su gestión, ha permitido imprimirle signos calidad y calidez a la intervención. En nuestra Universidad Nacional, se hace necesario asumir las posibilidades que se exhiben y que son inherentes a la riqueza y variedad del talento humano que componen su comunidad. No podemos desconocer que la Universidad en los últimos años a ha mostrado un mayor interés por el bienestar y la capacitación de sus empleados y empleadas, según los criterios de quienes la dirigen. No quiero decir con ello que no esté agradecida a que sienta que esta capacitación no ha sido beneficiosa para quienes la obtenemos, pero, si enumero algunas cualidades mínimas que debe tener una secretaria en la universidad: - Actitud positiva frente al trabajo (al mío y al de los demás). - Respeto: “A mi misma y hacia los demás”. - Amor: “Hacia mi misma, lo que hago y quiero hacer – hacia los demás” - Sentido de Pertenencia. “ El lugar de mi trabajo, mi casa, mi familia, mi patria”, - Buena presentación personal - Agilidad, planeación y organización - Conocimientos propios de la profesión secretarial (manejo de computadores, técnicas de oficina, ortografía, redacción, archivo y correspondencia, recepción, cortesía telefónica - Idioma inglés. Ponencia Presentada por el doctor CARLOS BERNAL, director de la Oficina de Planeación en la Universidad Nacional en la Sede Bogotá: “Liderazgo por Resultados”. “La actividad que hemos venido desarrollando en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, a partir de la implementación de las nociones básicas en cuanto a la cultura de la planeación, se traduce en hechos como la construcción del Plan Global de Desarrollo, del Plan de Desarrollo en las Sedes, las Facultades e Institutos y en las Dependencias. Las estrategias diseñadas, hacen parte del proceso de concreción de la Misión de la Universidad Nacional. Las condiciones actuales, nos exigen precisión en lo que corresponde a los objetivos. Por lo mismo nuestro diseño, para el caso de la Sede de Bogotá, define Estrategia como las siguientes: 1. Presencia Nacional, 2. Internacionalización, 3. Calidad y Pertinencia Académica, 4. Gestión Eficiente, 5. Equidad y Convivencia. Pero lo anterior tiene que ser traducido en políticas, programas y acciones. De tal manera que podamos acceder a expresiones verificables y mensurables en períodos definidos en el tiempo. Los retos, tal y como los hemos concebido y descrito, obligan a posiciones de coherencia en términos del Plan Global y de los horizontes definidos para las Universidades Públicas en general.
  12. 12. El llamado es, pues, a coadyuvar en la realización del Plan de Desarrollo Estratégico 1999 – 2003, a partir de una participación activa y creativa. El personal administrativo de la Universidad Nacional debe convertirse en sujetos activos de este proceso. ÉTICA EN EL SERVICIO PÚBLICO. COMISIÓN No.2 Ponencia: Compromiso y Sentido de Pertenencia. Presentada por la doctora Nancy Suárez Montes, Jefe Unidad Administrativa Unimedios. Para mí es un honor presentar, ante ustedes, algunas reflexiones construidas a partir de entender que el rol que nos corresponde asumir como personal administrativo al servicio de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, trascienda el solo hecho de la vinculación a un determinado cargo. Significa, en mi opinión, la identificación con los objetivos, con la misión de la Universidad. Es, entre otras cosas, fortalecer nuestro trabajo para el logro de los objetivos que uno tiene y que ha aceptado alcanzar en una dependencia específica. Usualmente el trabajo de la Universidad se desarrolla a través de procesos pequeños y grandes que tienen lugar en las unidades académicas y de investigación, de tal manera que la Universidad se fortalece o se debilita a pedazos y en estos procesos son siempre esenciales el apoyo y el respaldo administrativo. Los objetivos de la Universidad y de las diferentes unidades de trabajo, nos encontramos las personas que ejercemos como personal administrativo, en diferentes cargos y, por lo mismo, con funciones disímiles, pero que debemos coincidir en los propósitos que suponen los compromisos. Creo que una clave para lograr un buen desempeño consiste en convertir los logros de la Institución y de nuestras dependencias en un motivo cotidiano de satisfacción personal. Esta es, tal vez, la dimensión más compleja ya que en la vida cotidiana con frecuencia perdemos la visión de la Universidad, o nos olvidamos de nuestros objetivos o de los usuarios y de los propios compañeros de trabajo. La carencia de los recursos y la lentitud de los procesos que impiden concluir a tiempo las tareas, son hechos que generan desinterés y frustración. Por lo tanto estamos conscientes de que construir el compromiso con la Universidad requiere de varias condiciones individuales y colectivas, materiales y subjetivas. Me permito destacar algunas de ellas. - Es indispensable una actitud personal enriquecida con el diálogo, la comprensión, la dedicación y el respeto. Al tiempo, es necesario mejorar nuestra disposición a entregar lo mejor de cada uno en el logro de los propósitos de la Institución. - La Universidad, a su vez, debe facilitar un entorno apropiado que se traduzca en el apoyo y en el desarrollo del personal administrativo; que fomente el trabajo mancomunado de todos los miembros de nuestra institución. De esta manera será posible darle una dimensión real y práctica a lo que tanto deseamos: el buen desempeño laboral. - Esperamos y debemos dar un buen trato a quienes demandan nuestros servicios y dependen en buena parte de ellos para llevar a cabo sus actividades. En este aspecto, es de especial importancia mencionar a los docentes y estudiantes para quienes la relación con el personal administrativo hace parte de su vida cotidiana. Con ellos siempre es necesario mantener abierto el diálogo y la mutua comprensión, aún en medio de las adversidades y carencias que con frecuencia enrarecen el ambiente de trabajo y dificultan la comunicación o generan conflicto. La razón de ser de la administración es organizar y racionalizar el trabajo de la institución para lograr su finalidad estratégica y la práctica del diálogo debe poner de presente, de manera convincente, que esta razón de ser es compartida.”
  13. 13. Ponencia “La Mujer, La Secretaria y el Amor”, presentada por Clara Inés Acosta Sabogal, Secretaria adscrita a la Vicedecanatura Académica en la Facultad de Ciencias. La mujer por ser secretaria y esposa, no puede permitir que sus hijos no la disfruten. La prevalencia de los valores en la mujer como secretaria y su influencia en el quehacer cotidiano VALORES como el de "sonreír", motiva a la reflexión en el auditorio, planteando interrogantes como ¿qué puede lograr cuando su interlocutor le aborda de una manera agresiva y usted le sonríe? por supuesto lo desarma y abre un espacio al "diálogo" otro valor, que se entiende como un don para el manejo de cualquier situación sea ésta de orden laboral, familiar o social. Cada ser humano, brinda día a día a su sentido de vida la oportunidad de crecer, de cultivar sueños, esperanzas, alegrías, de compartir experiencias con cada ser querido, de su hogar, de su oficina o de cada lugar que habita. Sea el momento de compartir mi idea de la SECRETARIA Y SUS VALORES. Por cierto, cada mujer, llega a este mundo con una etiqueta LA TERNURA, significa la dulzura de ser Mujer. Sin algunas libertades, por ejemplo, ¿cómo haces para evitar que no te dañe el enemigo llamado: mal genio, angustias, afanes, dolores físicos, agresividad, violencia?. Nadie lo sabe, es simplemente que el Yo como mujer debe conservar la posición y ¡claro! Es bien difícil a veces, pues debemos ver siempre la posición del otro (hijo, esposo, jefe, amigo, padre, madre) sin importar quien sea el otro (a). Siempre tienes que tratar de dominar el IMPULSO que nos maneja casi todo el tiempo y, así, lograr que el otro (a) cambie su posición con respecto a ti. Queda claro que entre los valores que debemos conservar también encontramos varios, pero quiero referirme a algunos en especial. UNA MANO AMIGA: Tiene tanta importancia saber brindar una mano real y sincera en un instante de necesidad y de carencias en el amor, en la atención. RESPETO: Atención, este es un valor que jamás podrá estar en una balanza más de un lado que del otro. Es muy importante cuidar este valor en nuestros hijos y en general en nuestro entorno. Ama lo que haces y encontrarás el trato y los resultados más satisfactorios, esfuérzate por ser feliz y no permitas que tu integridad sufra consecuencias de un momento infortunado. Piensa cuánto puedes dar y no cuánto puedes recibir. Este Congreso me permite expresar mi sentir respecto a los valores como ser humano, como mujer, como madre, como compañera, como funcionaria administrativa de nuestra Universidad Nacional de Colombia y quiero dejar en cada una de ustedes mi más sentido sentimiento de respeto, amistad y buenos deseos en cada paso que Dios les brinde en la vida.” Ponencia presentada por el doctor Albert De la Cruz Lara, quien ejerce como profesional especializado en la Dirección Nacional de Bienestar Universitario. Título: “Secreto vs. Sistema “ “El título de este corto escrito quiere evidenciar una fuerte contradicción entre sus dos componentes. Bajo cierta concepción, el secreto de la secretaria choca fuertemente con la complejidad de los sistemas, pues mientras el primero, pretende encerrar, el segundo es abierto.
  14. 14. Por tanto, bajo los componentes del Plan Global de Desarrollo 1999 – 2003, donde se asume la Universidad como un sistema complejo, ¿qué papel juega el subsistema secretarial en el cumplimiento de la Misión y Fines de la Universidad? A partir del interrogante planteado, se pretende dejar en el ambiente inquietudes y dudas sobre el papel de la función secretarial en un contexto donde fluye abiertamente la información. De esta manera entonces, se abordará en primer lugar, una explicación de la universidad y el sistema universitario, para luego, y de manera informal, entrar a ver la función secretarial. I. LOS SISTEMAS: La mirada sistémica al mundo fenoménica se viene imponiendo. Adoptar esta visión significa ser conscientes de los posibles enlaces que se presentan entre los elementos que constituyen la vida en general. Lo sistémico corresponde por el lado de la ciencia, a lo que se conoce como el Pensamiento Complejo, enfoque metodológico liderado entre otros autores por Edgar Morín. En síntesis, este científico propone un cambio de paradigma o una reforma en el enfoque para abordar el estudio o la investigación de los problemas de nuestro mundo. En este sentido, es necesario preguntarse: II. ¿Qué es un sistema? ES UN TODO UNITARIO ORGANIZADO, COMPUESTO POR DOS O MÁS PARTES, COMPONENTES O SUBSISTEMAS INTERDEPENDIENTES Y DELINEADO POR LOS LÍMITES, IDENTIFICABLES DE SU AMBIENTE O SUPRASISTEMA. Según el autor mencionado, LA VIDA ES UN SISTEMA DE SISTEMAS Y todos ellos están interconectados, ejemplo de esta inter son – relación son los problemas ambientales. Una producción excesiva industrial de dióxido de carbono, traspasa todo tipo de fronteras, perjudicando en general la vida de todos los habitantes del planeta. Los diferentes ejemplos muestran una serie de articulaciones entre un subsistema y otro. En otras palabras, los sistemas son abiertos para que se den los enlaces. Y ser abiertos significa que se rigen bajo el principio de adaptabilidad, es decir, que se adaptan a las cambiantes condiciones del medio ambiente. En otras palabras, los sistemas abiertos son sistemas complejos, en la medida que la apertura posibilita el cruce de algunos o muchos elementos. III. EL SISTEMA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL: En segundo lugar, es necesario preguntarse ¿existe un sistema universitario?. O es la Universidad Nacional de Colombia un Sistema?. La respuesta inmediata es SÍ. Se evidencia la existencia del sistema por las acciones de intercambio (investigaciones, pasantías, asesorías, etc.) que realiza la universidad con otras instituciones de todo el mundo, y por los intercambios realizados entre instancias dentro de la universidad – sedes, facultades, institutos, departamentos u otros. EL SISTEMA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE COLOMBIA ES EL CONJUNTO ORDENADO DE PERSONAS, ELEMENTOS, LEGISLACIÓN Y PROCEDIMIENTOS QUE ARTICULADAMENTE CONFLUYEN A UN OBJETIVO: LOGRAR CUMPLIR LA MISIÓN DE LA UNIVERSIDAD. En el sistema abierto Universidad Nacional de Colombia, la función secretarial debe asumirse teniendo en cuenta los enlaces que se presentan en todas las unidades de la Universidad, y especialmente en los propósitos que se plantean bajo la forma de las cinco estrategias del plan
  15. 15. global de desarrollo 1999 – 2003 UN COMPROMISO ACADÉMICO Y SOCIAL CON LA NACIÓN COLOMBIANA Y qué papel juegan las secretarias en todo esto?. O, mejor aún, que importancia tiene el subsistema secretarial en el sistema denominado Universidad Nacional de Colombia?. IV. LA FUNCIÓN SECRETARIAL: Se puede asumir que los sistemas al ser abiertos tienen entradas y salidas de información, y esto les permite su adaptabilidad. Y es la información en el mundo actual la que posibilita la sobre vivencia de los organismos. En el caso particular de la universidad o de una oficina llámese sede, facultad, departamento o instituto; la secretaria es fundamental porque ella, desde mi punto de vista, es el punto estratégico por donde entra y sale la información del sistema, es importante, entonces, que se supere la percepción de que secretaria viene de secreto. Puede pensarse en construir un nuevo concepto, como Facilitadora de... AUNQUE EN APARIENCIA SE UBIQUE LA FUNCIÓN SECRETARIAL EN LA ESTRATEGIA GESTIÓN EFICIENTE, ES CLARO QUE EL APOYO SECRETARIAL ESTÁ EN TODAS LAS UNIDADES Y FUNCIONES DE LA UNIVERSIDAD.” Comisión No. 3 (Perfil de la Profesión Secretarial) Ponencia presentada por el profesor IVAN DAVID ORTÍZ, Director del Departamento de Derecho Privado, Facultad de Derecho y Ciencias Políticas. (La Ley de Cuotas en Colombia). “Considero pertinente expresar alguna extrañeza al presentar una ponencia con este título y con un contenido que, tal vez, no encaja en las pretensiones de la Comisión. Se trata de expresar, de mi parte, algunas reflexiones en torno a la aplicación de la norma que habla de la obligación que tienen los gobiernos de las entidades y corporaciones públicas, en términos de designar en cargos de dirección a mujeres en un porcentaje del 30% con respecto a la totalidad de los mismos. Si bien, en principio, se puede argüir que adquiere una significación progresiva, en consideración a otros momentos; no es menos cierto que no ha sido pleno su cumplimiento. Además, aún en el evento de que sea aplicada totalmente, aparece con una figura que, hasta cierto punto, oculta la dimensión del problema de discriminación en que se encuentran inmersas las mujeres en nuestro país. Particularmente, la mujer trabajadora, encuentra situaciones que ejercen como obstáculo para su realización profesional o, simplemente, personal. La cuestión de género, su significación en cuanto convoca a expresar y sentir la condición de diferentes; no ha sido entendida. Es como si el curso de los acontecimientos no hubiese impreso los conceptos y las acciones de quienes se asumen como conductores de un determinado proceso. Más aún, en lo cotidiano se profundiza el criterio de que las mujeres pueden llegar a ser constitutivas de traumas al momento de vivir los hechos que las diferencian de los hombres. A manera de ejemplo, en la empresa privada, se vulnera la intimidad personal de las mujeres que aspiran a ser vinculadas. Se les exige que presenten la prueba de gravidez. De que resulte positiva o no, depende su futuro laboral. En muchos casos, además, se presentan diferencias salariales para un mismo cargo, con las mismas responsabilidades. Para no hablar de que predominan expresiones de segregación y de utilización perversa de la condición de diferentes. En lo que concierne a mi expresión, he venido señalando la necesidad de reafirmar ese derecho a la diferencia, sublimado, Es decir, en el sentido que haya una apropiación cierta y asertiva de su condición de mujeres; sin pretender falsos equilibrios, como aquel que las sitúa en supuestas
  16. 16. posiciones de igualdad. El hecho no es asumir un ejercicio de igualdad. Por el contrario, enfatizar en la diferencia en la intención de mantenerla en un contexto que permita su asimilación en todos los niveles. He mantenido, inclusive, la posición de que (para las entidades públicas) en el evento de un empate, luego de realizar todas las pruebas de selección para un determinado cargo, se auspicie el hecho de que sea nombrada una mujer. Lo cierto es que, para el caso de ustedes, las invito a que promuevan la asunción de roles que les garanticen el ejercicio de su condición de diferentes, como género; en una apropiación plena, sublime. De todas maneras son ustedes quienes tienen que ganar ese espacio que, en muchas ocasiones, se les niega”. Ponencia: “La profesión Secretarial en la Planta de Cargos de la Universidad Nacional”. Presentada por la doctora AMELIA PINZÓN, profesional especializada en la Dirección Nacional de Personal. “Asumir la responsabilidad de exponer acerca de un tema tan complejo, supone manejar con mucha claridad los conceptos; e tal manera que se puedan alcanzar los objetivos propuestos en la Comisión. El proceso de ajuste en la Planta de Cargos, se entiende como dinámico. En veces puede aparecer como lento. Pero es que, la concreción de una denominación y sus funciones, ya de por sí introduce elementos que exigen precisión, inclusive en lo gramatical. Por lo mismo, no pretendo agotar el tema; simplemente trabajar con ustedes algunos elementos que permitan conocer, aún sea superficialmente, la magnitud de ese proceso. En primer lugar, nuestra Planta de Cargos, se ha venido ajustando gradualmente. Podría decirse que hemos actuado conforme las exigencias en períodos muy concretos. La visión de mediano y largo plazo, nos ha colocado en la disyuntiva de permanecer en la condición de relativa pasividad y con los vicios procedimentales que nos han acompañado durante largo tiempo; o propiciar figuras de análisis y de aplicación que superen esos desfases. En lo personal, me he comprometido con esta opción y, a partir de ahí, he procurado desarrollar instrumentos y conceptos a manera de aportes en la búsqueda de alternativas. Para el caso que nos ocupa, la construcción de los enunciados acerca de los perfiles requeridos, nos remite a entender la misión de la Institución, su razón de ser. Algo así como observar un panorama, con un horizonte determinado y, en consecuencia, definir el tipo de personas, los cargos y las funciones requeridos para lograr su pleno cumplimiento. En particular, la profesión secretarial, supone un análisis en nexo con las condiciones que la acompañan en términos de su desarrollo y de sus perspectivas. Una institución, como la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, requiere de un tipo de secretaria especial, que ejerza su cargo y las funciones que le son inherentes; de tal manera que se cumplan las expectativas personales con respecto a la misión de la Institución; así como también las pretensiones colectivas en el funcionamiento de la Universidad, en su relación con los otros cargos y las otras funciones. Un tanto, lograr coherencia entre lo individual y lo colectivo. Lo institucional y lo particular. Es ahí, en esa construcción equilibrada, en donde hemos venido trabajando.” Ponencia presentada por Luis Parmenio Cano, Auxiliar administrativo en la Facultad de Ciencias (La Profesión Secretarial y la Especialización de la Planta de Cargos). “He mantenido, en el tiempo, una posición coherente con respecto a la Planta de Cargos en la Universidad Nacional. Siempre he sostenido que presenta profundos desfases. Sus denominaciones y funciones inherentes está diseñados a partir de normas generales que cuentan para todas las entidades públicas: El Decreto – Ley 2400 de 1968; el Decreto Reglamentario 1950 de 1973; el
  17. 17. Decreto – Ley 1042 de 1978. En estos se establecen condiciones, niveles, denominaciones, funciones, grados salariales vigentes y necesarios para momentos en los cuales los procesos de especialización y de precisión conceptual en cuanto al alcance y significación del servicio público, no trascendían las expresiones generalizantes y descriptivas. Ahora es otra cosa. Particularmente, en la Universidad Nacional y, en general, en las Universidades Públicas, se requiere de procesos muy concretos que garanticen aplicaciones especializadas. Tanto en lo que respecta a la misión de las mismas; como en lo concerniente a las condiciones en las cuales esta se concreta cotidianamente. Así entendido, entonces, no se puede aceptar el hecho de que se sigan manejando conceptos anclados en posiciones del pasado. En el caso particular de la profesión secretarial, asumo la necesidad de manejar dos grandes niveles, en la denominación y en las funciones. De un lado el nivel de mayor cercanía a la academia (docencia, investigación, extensión) y del otro el nivel administrativo propiamente dicho (presupuesto, contabilidad, jurídica, etc.). A partir de esa separación, es posible intuir la necesidad de perfiles diferenciados. Más aún, desarrollar procesos de especialización y de asunción de roles específicos. A manera de ejemplo: la redefinición de perfiles, puede conllevar a establecer condiciones, actitudes y aptitudes para que determinadas mujeres asuman como secretarias (... incluso propongo que se modifique la denominación, por la de Asistente) en el nivel de cercanía a la academia. Supone, en consecuencia, conocer y entender, en términos generales y particulares, el rol, la misión y los objetivos de la Facultad, Departamento, Grupo de Investigadores, etc. A futuro, veo una Universidad con procesos de internacionalización muy profundos. En la cual sea cotidiano la visita de profesores y estudiantes extranjeros. Esto supone, por lo tanto, el manejo de un segundo idioma, diferente al nativo. Así entendido, debe conllevar a la implementación de programas de capacitación adecuados. Al mismo tiempo, supone la modificación del contenido conceptual y operativo de los concursos, de sus pruebas. Es preciso trascender las convocatorias ancladas en la globalidad de la Planta de Cargos. Insisto, como lo he venido haciendo, en que la figura del curso – concurso es la que más se adapta a las condiciones y exigencias de la Universidad.” Bogotá, octubre 30 de 2000 Recopilador: Parmenio Cano Revisor (as): Profesor Luis Guillermo Sarmiento, Claudia Marín, Bibiana Laverde, Adriana Jaramillo, Clara Inés Sabogal, Presentación: En consideración a su importancia, se precisa establecer los referentes; pero también los niveles de profundización alcanzados durante el desarrollo del evento. Ante todo porque se realizó en momentos en los cuales la Universidad Nacional requiere, con mayor énfasis, la implementación de posiciones asertivas por parte de los integrantes, colectivos e individuales, de la comunidad universitaria.
  18. 18. En el caso particular, los técnicos operativos y operarios calificados, han iniciado un proceso desde su Primer Encuentro en 2000 (mayo 2); con retos bien definidos. Fundamentalmente en lo que concierne al desarrollo del concepto relacionado con la capacitación como programa institucional permanente, a partir de un diagnóstico objetivo sobre requerimientos y nexo con las funciones inherentes los cargos en estos grupos ocupacionales. Es en este contexto en el cual se puede destacar como avance importante y trascendente, el “Estudio sobre necesidades de Capacitación de Técnicos Operativos y Operarios Calificados”, realizado con la asesoría del profesor Leonardo Bautista, adscrito al Departamento de Matemáticas y Estadística. Lo cierto es que, la lectura de este Estudio, permite una aproximación a insumos no considerados antes al momento de definir una posición en torno a la capacitación. Se infieren, por lo mismo, opciones individuales a partir de las funciones objetiva y efectivamente desempeñadas; pero también opciones cruzadas por las aspiraciones subjetivas que no están relacionadas con lo que se hace, una especie de perspectiva que involucra la dicotomía entre el saber como elemento indispensable para una ejecución inherente al cargo y el saber como instrumento que garantice el desarrollo individual independientemente del cargo y de las funciones. Se trata, en consecuencia, de procurar un equilibrio creativo entre estas dos opciones. De todas maneras asumimos que, indefectiblemente, los objetivos de un programa de capacitación tienen que ver con otorgar conocimientos y destrezas para alcanzar logros que eleven la calidad del servicio; con mayor énfasis en estos grupos ocupacionales en los cuales, mayoritariamente, se desarrollan actividades cercanas al ejercicio de la docencia, la investigación y la extensión. La metodología propuesta y realizada, en el transcurso del Encuentro, permitió avanzar, también, en el conocimiento de un tema que cruza todos los ámbitos inherentes a funciones y aplicaciones. Estamos hablando del concepto acerca de la Planta de Cargos y la estructura de Carrera Administrativa, asumida como especial en nuestra Universidad, a partir de la decisión del Consejo Superior Universitario en términos de involucrar una noción autónoma en el desarrollo e implementación de los procedimientos que la presentan como una entidad con una Misión conforme a los requerimientos de la Universidad Pública. En lo que sigue, a continuación, haremos un registro y análisis de las reflexiones realizadas a partir de los ejes temáticos convocados y las respectivas conclusiones. Nuestros agradecimientos a quienes colaboraron en la coordinación del trabajo en las Comisiones y en las relatorías: Luis Hernando Romero Origua y Eliseo Molina O. (Comisión “Carrera Administrativa y Planta de Cargos”). Amanda Malpica Caro, Alexander Nieves (Comisión “Programa de Capacitación”). José Luis Pineda (Plenaria) Comité Organizador, mayo 7 de 2001
  19. 19. COMISIÓN 1: “Carrera Administrativa Especial y Planta de Cargos”: El documento presentado a consideración de los integrantes de la Comisión: “La Implementación de la Carrera Administrativa en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia y su incidencia en la estructura de la Planta de Cargos”; hace énfasis en un concepto de integralidad que implica a la noción de Carrera Administrativa Especial y su nexo con la Planta de Cargos, en cuanto a denominaciones y funciones. Este ejercicio teórico pretende un seguimiento lógico en lo que respecta a la Misión de la Universidad y las condiciones que es necesario implementar para garantizar su cumplimiento. De esta manera se construye (en el documento) una perspectiva que involucra procesos de especialización como inherentes a la condición nominal de Especial, tanto en la Planta de Cargos, como también en lo que hace a la Carrera Administrativa. A partir de ahí, entonces, se configura un agregado teórico que permite inferir posiciones, a manera de recomendaciones, en el contexto descrito (Misión de la Universidad, Calidad y Pertinencia) en el cual la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, se asume inmersa en unos requerimientos originados, a partir del rol que le corresponde, según la Norma Constitucional que la presenta como referente ético, académico y científico para la Nación. Esto traduce, según el documento, que debe existir un nexo lógico entre la calidad del recurso humano, su actualización permanente en saberes y el diseño de unos instrumentos, en denominación y aplicación, coincidentes con la condición que ha sido adjudicada a la Universidad. En consideración a lo anterior, el trabajo realizado por la Comisión, estuvo dirigido a precisar algunos fundamentos teóricos, a partir de las definiciones incluidas en el documento. Pero, también, en lo que concierne a las experiencias cotidianas que acompañan el quehacer de los empleados y empleadas, tanto de estos grupos ocupacionales, como en general a que ejercen como empleados y empleadas de la Universidad. Uno de los elementos destacados hace alusión a los procedimientos utilizados en el proceso de selección. Ante todo porque se ha percibido que la provisión de cargos se efectúa conforme a los procedimiento que son comunes a todas las entidades públicas. Pero, al mismo tiempo, esto sucede porque no han existido expresiones que permitan avances en la especialización conforme a las exigencias en lo académico, en la investigación y en la extensión. Inclusive no ha sido plenamente claro el procedimiento hacia establecer diferenciaciones inherentes a los grupos ocupacionales. Algo así como constatar el hecho de que, tanto las denominaciones como las funciones, han ejercido en homogeneidad, independientemente de las áreas específicas de trabajo y de las actividades efectivamente realizadas. Esto es lo que conduce a desfases al momento de precisar acciones y procedimientos. Porque no actúan en nexo con la condición de especialización exigida, según las áreas de trabajo. No se han introducido definiciones que especifiquen los cargos y las funciones, según el rol asignado, tanto por la ubicación, como por los aportes en cuanto a su incidencia, bien en la actividad de docencia, investigación y extensión; como en lo que implica a insumos no directamente relacionados. Otro de los aspectos que hizo centro en la reflexión tuvo que ver con la significación que ha adquirido, en nuestra Universidad, el sesgo que ha venido predominando en lo que implica a los traslados entre áreas de trabajo, sin que medien consideraciones ajustadas a lo que, efectivamente, las personas han venido ejecutando.
  20. 20. Ya, de por sí, esta expresión es constitutiva de ausencias en lo que respecta a la construcción de perfiles adecuados para cada grupo ocupacional y, en consideración a las particularidades inherentes a cada área de trabajo, proceder a la concreción de pautas específicas en conexión con esas particularidades y exigencias. Entonces, el tránsito de funcionarios (as) entre diferentes áreas de trabajo conduce a validar expresiones de superficie y niega la posibilidad delimitar acciones y procedimientos, a partir de las especializaciones y actualizaciones requeridas. Obviamente se asume, lo anterior, como una consecuencia lógica de la construcción vigente y que actúa como Manual de Funciones. Su generalidad permite manipulaciones de irresponsabilidad y en tangencia con la Misión de la Institución. Esto para no hablar de la perversión que introduce la expresión “...las demás que el jefe inmediato le ordene”. Es tanto como asistir a un escenario en el cual la vigencia de las acciones subjetivas, se corresponden con los imperativos de micro poderes, sin ninguna relación de causalidad con la Misión de la Universidad En esta misma línea de análisis se deriva hacia la reflexión en torno a la dinámica y la lógica de los concursos, del diseño predominante para describir funciones en las convocatorias.. Inclusive, en lo que se puede demostrar, los desfases evidentes al momento de cotejar la descripción nominal de las funciones y las que, en la práctica, ejercen como ciertas. Es ahí en donde adquiere, en opinión de los integrantes de la Comisión, importancia tendencias como la del Curso – Concurso. Porque permite, en su diseño y ejecución, alcanzar logros en lo que concierne a la actualización y profundización en los saberes y, al mismo tiempo, condiciones de transparencia en lo que implica a la constitución de las listas de elegibles y la provisión del cargo. El análisis anterior conduce, inexorablemente, a trabajar por la construcción de acciones integrales, con la complejidad que esto supone. Se trata de involucrar las instancias que garanticen una estructura en coincidencia con los retos de la Universidad Pública. Particularmente, en la Universidad Nacional, que ha tenido un rol protagónico. A manera de ejemplo: no puede hablarse de solidez conceptual y de acción, si persiste el actual esquema que orienta la actuación que implica a la Planta de Cargos, la Carrera Administrativa y el Manual de Procedimientos (Funciones). Mucho menos, si persiste la tendencia inveterada a asumir las representaciones colectivas (en instancias como los Comité de Carrera y la Comisión Nacional de Carrera) como simples escenarios en los cuales se expresan quejas, sin que se promuevan acciones y propuestas, en la búsqueda de alternativas. COMISIÓN 2 (Hacia la Construcción de un Programa de Capacitación): Desde el punto de vista metodológico, se diseñó un procedimiento que permitiera la cotejación de versiones, en contextos y lógicas diferentes. De una parte la expresión del profesor Luis Guillermo Sarmiento, en su condición de docente vinculado a actividades propias de la actividad académica, así como en condición de responsable del Programa de Calidad Total inmerso en el Plan de Desarrollo de la Facultad de Ciencias. De otro lado una posición que habla de las realizaciones en capacitación, a cargo de la División de Personal y, al mismo tiempo, de las proyecciones que acompañan al recorrido actual. La doctora Gladys Ovalle Sánchez, actuó como vocera.
  21. 21. La intervención del profesor Luis Guillermo Sarmiento estuvo orientada a establecer unas pautas en nexo con las condiciones en que se desenvuelve la Universidad. La globalización, no puede entenderse como opción propuesta por nosotros. La asumimos como imposición, con todos sus efectos colaterales. Queda claro que estamos inmersos en retos y exigencias que, en veces, no coinciden con las condiciones humanísticas que soportan a la Misión de la Universidad. Pero, aún en este contexto, es pertinente establecer referentes de calidad en lo que hacemos. La asunción de la Universidad como una empresa que nos convoca y compromete conlleva requerimientos relacionados con su rol, fundamentado en la Misión definida en su Plan Global. En el caso particular de los grupos ocupacionales convocados, el tejido que han venido efectuando, debe entenderse como susceptible de mejorar permanentemente. Nuestra Universidad no puede ser ajena a los resultados, a partir de una gestión que debe asumirse con convicción y a partir de parámetros coincidentes con normas mínimas de calidad. Es, en este contexto, en el cual se entienden exigencias como la acreditación y la autoevaluación Y tiene que entenderse como instrumentos que permiten la comparación con pares. Supone, en consecuencia, entenderlas como requerimientos que deben generalizarse; es decir para docentes y administrativos. Se trata de entender que están involucrados, a manera de producto final, resultados como agregados transferidos al recurso humano (estudiantes) y a las necesidades de la Nación y de País. Lo de la competitividad, entonces, no es otra cosa (para nosotros) que equilibrar la calidad en lo que hacemos, con la capacitación para lograrlo y con la calidez indispensable en su aplicación. La doctora Gladys Ovalle se refirió a algunos momentos y realizaciones, tanto en el acumulado histórico como en lo que concierne a las perspectivas, a partir de los insumos que se ha ido adquiriendo, una vez definidos objetivos globales. A esto lo acompaña una noción que habla de la capacitación como imperativo para alcanzar logros de calidad. Se asume como colateral al entendido de talento humano, de su cualificación y de su promoción. En la División de Personal Administrativo, hemos avanzado en el diseño de propuestas que deben ser tramitadas en los términos y en las instancias pertinentes. De todas maneras, permanece la constante de garantizar la construcción de un programa de capacitación coincidente con los requerimientos propios de la Universidad. Queda claro, asimismo, que debemos asumir actitudes proactivas, de emulación, en las cuales predomine la tendencia al mejoramiento continuo. Para lograrlo se requiere la participación activa de quienes conocen lo que hacen en sus áreas de trabajo. La División de Personal, ha dispuesto la intervención de profesionales en sicología para efectuar visitas guiadas a las diferentes Facultades y Dependencias. A partir de ahí se puede construir escenarios de intervención precisos y referenciados. Para lograrlo requerimos su colaboración. Los Técnicos Operativos y Operarios Calificados que participaron en esta Comisión, expresaron algunas inquietudes relacionadas con los siguientes aspectos: La figura del Curso – Concurso puede adquirir características un tanto disímiles, en razón a que el procedimiento para la escogencia de
  22. 22. los candidatos (as) para acceder al curso de actualización no reuna las exigencias necesarias en cuanto a la transparencia. A más de que se precisa efectuar, en algunos casos, procesos previos de nivelación que garanticen, efectivamente, la igualdad en las oportunidades de aprehensión. Así mismo se hizo énfasis en la necesidad de estructurar un procedimiento que garantice, plenamente, las posibilidades de superación dentro de las áreas de desempeño. Algo así como validar la propuesta por la reglamentación de los incentivos en términos de prima técnica y de capacitación especializada en los casos en donde es inminente el retiro (por pensión de jubilación) de aquellos (as) empleados (as) que han adquirido mayor grado salarial en el escalafón y, por lo mismo, mayor experiencia. PLENARIA Los insumos alcanzados durante la realización del trabajo en las Comisiones, permitieron establecer condiciones adecuadas para una reflexión general afirmativa y con objetivos precisos. Tanto es así que, en el informe de cada uno de los relatores (as) se hizo evidente que, las tendencias predominantes, coincidían. Al menos en lo que respecta a las líneas centrales que han acompañado al proceso en estos dos grupos ocupacionales. Inclusive se observa un avance importante, si se compara con los logros del Primer Encuentro. Uno de los elementos a destacar tiene que ver con la participación de la doctora Amelia Pinzón Torres. Fundamentalmente por su incidencia en la claridad conceptual acerca de la noción de Planta de Cargos y de su nexo con la Carrera Administrativa en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia. Porque, su intervención, se efectúa a partir de un recorrido por el quehacer universitario, en lo que concierne a los empleados (as) administrativos (as). Es decir no actúa en defensa de un esquema. Por el contrario en una visual dinámica, en la cual se entiende la creatividad y la participación. En esta Plenaria, Amelia mantuvo el mismo hilo conductor esbozado en el Taller Preparatorio del 26 de abril: La Carrera Administrativa como un Sistema en construcción que debe ser colocado a prueba en el desarrollo mismo de las actividades inherentes a los cargos y a las funciones. Un proceso que permite construir y re – construir perfiles y sus adecuaciones en las condiciones que precisa la Universidad Pública y, particularmente, la Universidad Nacional. En esa perspectiva, se hizo evidente (en la Plenaria) que la confrontación conceptual, en cuanto a la significación de la Carrera Administrativa Especial y, Colateralmente, su incidencia en la Planta de Cargos, debe conducirse hacia escenarios e instancias que garanticen definiciones. Algo así como trascender la sola expectativa y/o el diagnóstico e involucrarse, por lo mismo en la construcción de alternativas que convoquen a las modificaciones necesarias que exige el momento histórico, para nuestra Universidad. También se enfatizó en la existencia de tendencias que pueden y deben enriquecer el proceso hacia concreciones pertinentes.
  23. 23. La reflexión acerca del entendido de capacitación, como proceso y como programa, se hizo a partir de los planteamientos centrales trabajados en las Comisiones. Principalmente en la Comisión No. 2. En este sentido, la Declaración Final, recoge, como centro, una perspectiva programática referida a referenciar la capacitación no solo como programa fundamentado en las necesidades propias de los cargos y las funciones; sino también como acción permanente y especializada a través de una escuela de formación permanente atendida con el recurso humano interno, tanto en lo que compete a los docentes como a los empleados administrativos en capacidad y en condiciones de hacerlo. Se hizo énfasis, asimismo, en la lógica que subyace a la reglamentación de incentivos como la prima técnica. Esta debe entenderse como colateral a la calidad y a los logros alcanzados en el contexto de los objetivos del Plan Global de Desarrollo. RELATORÌA GENERAL Cuarto Encuentro Regional y Primero Nacional Técnicos Operativos y Operarios Calificados Al servicio de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia Bogotá D.C., mayo 9 de 2003 Lugar: Centro de Convenciones Alfonso López Pumarejo Asistentes registrados (as): 150 Presentación: Arribar al día para la realización del Encuentro, supone la concreción de un anhelo originado desde el mismo día 20 de mayo de 2002, al terminar el Tercer Encuentro. Por lo tanto asumimos como “deber cumplido el evento que superó, en mucho, nuestras expectativas en lo que se refiere a las personas registradas como participantes. La relatoría general que entregamos a la comunidad universitaria, constituye , en resumen, las líneas centrales de lo trabajado por las expositoras y los expositores en desarrollo de los temas propuestos para el Encuentro; así como lo relacionado con la intervención del señor Vicerrector General, profesor Argemiro Echeverry, en la sesión de instalación.
  24. 24. El Comité Ejecutivo del Encuentro valora el esfuerzo y la dedicación de los y las participantes en el evento. A los delegados de las Sedes de Palmira, Manizales y Medellín, nuestro sentimiento de gratitud por haber atendido nuestra convocatoria. 1. De los antecedentes. El Encuentro de Técnicos Operativos y Operarios Calificados, al servicio de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, en su versión 2003 constituye un avance fundamental en lo que respecta a la visión estratégica. Porque está centrado en las características que adquiere el concepto de calidad y pertinencia en las funciones inherentes a los cargos. Esto supone haber recorrido momentos anteriores; en los cuales nuestros énfasis referenciaron aspectos de soporte, a manera de insumos básicos a partir de los cuales se puede construir una intervención de cómo sujetos (hombres y mujeres) individuales y colectivos que se reconocen como activos y activas en un territorio y en un contexto que convoca a delimitar intervenciones pero que, al mismo tiempo, exige una interacción constante en nexo con la Misión Institucional. Pero, también, esta versión del Encuentro tuvo otro punto de comienzo originado en la necesidad de establecer lazos, a manera de vasos comunicantes, entre los técnicos operativos y operarios calificados adscritos a las diferentes Sedes de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia. Aparecía, en consecuencia, el entendido de una Universidad Nacional única, superando esa percepción un tanto perversa habida cuenta de acciones que sitúan a cada Sede como expresiones aisladas sin la brújula requerida para una intervención unitaria, como aplicación de un desarrollo complejo que involucra el reconocimiento de las diferencias relacionadas con los programas ofrecidos y las zonas geográficas atendidas; pero que, al mismo tiempo, reclama la presencia de un hilo conductor en el cual sea evidente la unificación de procedimientos y métodos pertinentes en el proceso de construcción de una opción de Universidad de calidad, en la cual cada uno de sus empleados y empleadas asuma el rol que le compete, con pleno conocimiento de las exigencias requeridas. En una dinámica que reivindique las mediciones, el seguimiento y las comparaciones con pares, como un ejercicio indispensable al momento de concretar y valorar resultados en la gestión; sin que esto implique la distorsión de la posición humanista de la Universidad. Lo anterior es lo que explica, entonces, el acierto en la sugerencia expresada por el profesor Víctor Manuel Moncayo, al momento de conocer nuestro informe acerca del Segundo Encuentro; en el sentido de trabajar, a futuro, por la realización de Encuentros Nacionales. La aceptación de este reto involucraba un cambio de actitud y de ejecuciones. Porque nos obligaba a implementar acciones de promoción y de persuasión entre los técnicos operativos y operarios calificados en la Sedes diferentes a Bogotá. Un tránsito fundamentado en una didáctica asertiva; un tanto en superación de una actividad relacional anclada en coincidencias de reivindicación salarial y/o prestacional; para posicionar una propuesta en la cual ejerza como centro la promoción de expresiones de colegaje a la manera de coincidencias en profesiones, técnicas y oficios aplicadas para el cumplimiento efectivo y con calidad de la Misión de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, como la principal universidad pública del País.
  25. 25. Esta decisión, unida a la de realizar un Encuentro con ejes temáticos un tanto heréticos (si se miran desde la dicotomía presentada entre docentes y administrativos, incluido el hecho de que los roles y los énfasis incluyen una segregación en cuanto que solo les está dado a los y las docentes conocer y desarrollar los conceptos académicos con sus agregados a la manera de programas curriculares, de investigación y de extensión); ya que incorporan aspectos relacionados con las aplicaciones curriculares, con su pertinencia y con las verificaciones requeridas en un escenario de autoevaluación, evaluación y acreditación. Esto con un entendido trabajado y aprobado en el Primer Encuentro, en el sentido de posicionar las funciones de técnicos operativos y operarios calificados, no como unas funciones accesorias en lo administrativo; sino como funciones con la connotación de auxiliares de docencia en los laboratorios. Por lo tanto supone la apropiación de unos insumos teóricos otorgados por diferentes instancias y personas, tanto al interior de la Universidad; así como externas a la misma pero comprometidas en el proceso de acreditación y certificación, tanto de programas curriculares como del trabajo particular en los laboratorios, vistos como componentes integrales del quehacer universitario en docencia, investigación y extensión. Esto explica los dos niveles concedidos a los dos eventos preparatorios (en la Sede Bogotá) del Encuentro. De una parte el trabajo realizado el 27 de enero sobre protocolos de calidad en el trabajo de laboratorio, a cargo de las profesoras Diana María Farías Camero adscrita al Departamento de Química y Noralba Sierra adscrita al Departamento de Farmacia. De otra parte el contenido del panel efectuado el día 11 de abril acerca de la acreditación de programas curriculares, en el cual se presentaron la visión del Icfes ( a cargo del profesor Daniel Bogoya, su Director) y la visión desde la Universidad Nacional de Colombia ( a cargo de la profesora Consuelo Corredor ex – vicerrectora académica). En las memorias correspondientes al Cuarto Encuentro Regional y Primero Nacional, presentaremos en detalle el contenido de estas intervenciones. La visita a las Sedes de Palmira, Manizales y Medellín, a finales del mes de noviembre de 2002, auspiciada por la Rectoría, la Vicerrectoría General y la Direcciòn Nacional de Personal; nos permitió socializar los contenidos propuestos para el Encuentro Nacional; además de las referencias históricas relacionadas con los tres Encuentros anteriores en la Sede Bogotà. Las reuniones promovidas en las tres Sedes constituyeron ,en consecuencia, momentos de promoción y motivación. Pero, también, escenarios en los cuales pudimos corroborar las profundas diferencias y los desfases agregados en lo que respecta al manejo conceptual y práctico de las denominaciones y funciones. Tanto como encontrar (así como en la Sede Bogotá) empleados y empleadas adscritos (as) a estos dos grupos ocupacionales, con funciones asignadas tan disímiles, si se comparan con las funciones en laboratorios, como que remiten a conducción y reparación de vehículos, entrega de correspondencia, levantamientos de textos, etc. Esto para no hablar de la ausencia de programas permanentes y lógicos de capacitación y de vinculación con el quehacer académico, en docencia, investigación y extensión. Pudimos constatar, así mismo, la profunda implicación que tiene el hecho de la no existencia de parámetros únicos y precisos para la medición de calidad en los resultados obtenidos. Esto conduce a improvisaciones y a expresiones de tal nivel de laxitud que nos queda la sensación de que la figura de valoración del mérito no es garantía para alcanzar los niveles de calidad requeridos en la gestión.
  26. 26. Es de anotar la grata sorpresa al conocer el recorrido académico y de experiencia de algunos técnicos operativos en las Sedes de Manizales y Palmira. Inclusive el hecho de que se presentan casos en los cuales existe vinculación a la docencia en otras universidades. Esto permite inferir una opción de mediano plazo en términos de concretar un intercambio en el cual estas personas con mayor conocimiento teórico puedan transferir conocimientos puntuales y especializados, en nexo con las actividades en laboratorio. En una mirada de utopía sensata y creativa, sería una extensión de nuestra propuesta para la Sede, de Escuela Permanente de Capacitación, soportada en la información acerca de las necesidades efectivas y en el recurso humano capacitado al interior de la Universidad. Algo así como imaginar una Universidad Nacional de Colombia liderando un proyecto de escuela a nivel nacional para capacitar y actualizar a los funcionarios (as) adscritos (as) a las Universidades públicas; a partir de un referente situado en los requerimientos de gestión eficiente y de excelencia en docencia, investigación y extensión. Desde ya, lo dijimos en las reuniones realizadas en las Sedes, el Quinto Encuentro debe contar con la participación de Técnicos Operativos y Operarios Calificados de universidades públicas regionales. 3. De la realización 1. El profesor Argemiro Echeverri Cano, quien ejerce como Vicerrector General y actuando en representación del señor Rector, profesor Marco Palacios; hizo la instalación del Encuentro. Su intervención estuvo centrada en destacar la importancia de este tipo de manifestaciones de asertividad, con un horizonte definido a partir de un plan de trabajo elaborado en nexo lógico con los objetivos misionales de la Universidad. Destaca el apoyo que otorga la actual administración y propone un visión de certeza que permita alcanzar logros continuos con la calidad requerida y con la participación de la comunidad universitaria; particularmente de los empleados y las empleadas. Ante todo en consideración a los retos que cruzan a la Universidad Nacional de Colombia y que le reclaman un continuo esfuerzo; de tal manera que pueda posicionarse de manera adecuada en un contexto internacional cada vez más exigente. 2 La ingeniera Liliana Orrego, presentó un relato técnico que incluye la ilustración en torno a los aspectos básicos constitutivos de los protocolos en el proceso de implementación de las normas de calidad. El énfasis tuvo que ver con los requerimientos para acceder a la certificación con las normas Iso. Una referencia obligada, en lo que concierne a aquellos aspectos de generalidad que actúan como soporte, independientemente del tipo de escenario empresarial y del tipo de gestión relacionada con la misma. Queda claro que se construye una nomenclatura que involucra a procedimientos y expresiones técnicas diferenciadas; pero el hilo conductor es único si se tiene en cuenta que procede una identificación con pautas que institucionalizan el reconocimiento a determinados productos y servicios, en razón a que se someten, en su fabricación y/o ejecución, a controles y seguimientos previamente probados y verificados. Inclusive, al momento de la indagación por parte de los y las asistentes, en el sentido de precisar la alusión a “cliente” al momento de referenciar a quien o quienes utilizar el servicio y/o compran el producto; la ingeniera Liliana arguye que, en lo que concierne a procedimientos y nomenclatura, se trabaja siempre con la figura del cliente como aquel usufructuario final que recibe valores agregados como consecuencia de la implementación de procedimientos, métodos e insumos en los cuales se ha verificado la calidad.
  27. 27. Para el caso de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, se trata de entender una dinámica propia, en razón al significado de su Misión y de su especialidad que traduce expresiones que no se pueden asimilar de manera acrítica y absoluta a las condiciones de los proveedores privados. Lo cierto es que se hace necesario que la Universidad asimile instrumentos de medición de la calidad en los servicios que ofrece. Esto supone, a manera de ejemplo, la complementación entre figuras como las normas Ios procesos de autoevaluación, evaluación y acreditación. 3 Doctora María Lucía Navarro: Esta presentación introdujo aspectos que deben ser conocidos y asimilados por parte de los empleados y las empleadas que están involucrados (as) en procesos que conllevan riesgos. Si bien es cierto que en todos los oficios y profesiones que se ejecutan en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, puede haber momentos de dificultad que pueden originar lesiones; lo cierto es que en los laboratorios se trabajó con insumos y equipos que, de por sí, sitúan condiciones de vulnerabilidad más amplias. Nos hemos encontrado, en el desarrollo de nuestras actividades desde la Sección Salud Ocupacional, con un universo de condiciones anómalas originadas muchas de ellas en el desconocimiento de los procedimientos y las normas que orientan el quehacer relacionado con la prevención y la atención de los riesgos profesionales. La didáctica que hemos implementado ha estado centrada en las orientaciones contenidas en la Ley 100, los Decretos y Resoluciones que han reglamentado lo concerniente a los procedimientos obligatorios por parte de las ARP. Particularmente los contenidos del artículo 208 de la Ley 100 de 1993; además de lo consignado en el artículo 249 (Libro Tercero, Capitulo 1 Del Sistema de Riesgos Profesionales de la misma norma) y de la Resolución No. 4901 (Instituto de Seguros Sociales) de 1996, artículos 4, 5 y 6. A partir de ahí hemos construido protocolos internos con la asesoría y responsabilidad de las ARP del Seguro Social. El mensaje nuestro está orientado a promover en ustedes la preocupación y el compromiso hacia el conocimiento de los deberes y derechos que soportan y acompañan a la implementación del Sistema General de Riesgos Profesionales, con sus particularidades que permiten entender cada dinámica y cada aspecto puntual. El ejercicio supone avanzar en las recomendaciones que nos permitan mejorar la atención; de tal manera que la representación que los trabajadores y las trabajadoras tienen en los comités paritarios, pueden ejercer efectivamente como instancias a partir de las cuales la intervención sea cada vez más asertiva y proactiva. 4. Panel con la intervención de profesores y profesoras que ejercen como Coordinadores(as) en los Laboratorios; Técnicos Operativos y Operarios Calificados. Nota: En razón a la modificación en hora y ordenamiento de las conferencias e intervenciones, el profesor Leonardo Bautista, quien iba a asumir la moderación del panel, tuvo que retirarse del auditorio a cumplir actividades relacionadas con las pruebas de admisión; la coordinación del Encuentro delegó en el señor Héctor Fabio Alvaràn, Técnico Operativo en Laboratorio de Química- Sede Manizales. Tema trabajado: Calidad del trabajo en laboratorios; hacia la certificación y la acreditación.
  28. 28. El procedimiento implementado para las intervenciones, permitió la expresión desde diferentes opciones y entendidos. Hubo coincidencias en lo que hace referencia a los problemas que se originan en la ausencia de comunicación entre los y las docentes con los técnicos y operarios que realizan funciones como laboratoristas. A pesar de esto, se ha asumido un reconocimiento acerca de los roles que cada quien asume y de las responsabilidades inherentes a las funciones. Otro aspecto destacado tiene que ver con falta de precisión en cuanto a la reglamentación de procedimientos y de opciones relacionadas con los incentivos y las motivaciones para acceder a la cualificación de las funciones; de tal manera que pueda establecerse un nexo lógico con las exigencias de calidad. Esto es más pleno si se tiene en cuenta el trabajo en proceso de investigación, asesoría y extensión. A más de que el trabajo de docencia en los niveles de pregrado, supone la asunción de propuestas y acciones creativas que permitan la utilización racional de los recursos (...Escasos por cierto) existentes. Así mismo, en el contexto de los incentivos y las motivaciones, se hizo notar la presencia de normativas que introducen diferenciaciones entre los y las docentes con respecto a los empleados y las empleadas administrativos(as). No se trata de asumir posiciones de resentimiento; simplemente precisar que muchos (as) técnicos y operarios (as) han realizado estudios de pregrado y posgrado y esto ha traducido una mejora continua en el ejercicio de las funciones asignadas. Inclusive, en veces, se presentan casos en los cuales les corresponde concretar responsabilidades estrictamente académicas. Por lo tanto el llamado está dirigido proponer la necesidad de concretar la reglamentación del artículo 26 del Acuerdo 67 1996 (Estatuto de Personal Administrativo). Fundamentalmente en el entendido que los procesos en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia y, en las universidades públicas en general, suponen avanzar hacia expresiones de calidad que pueda ser verificada. En esto, es necesario reconocerlo, las modificaciones de planta de cargos (en lo que respecta a denominaciones que precisen los términos de especialización en los cargos y su relación con lo que efectivamente se realiza por parte de los (as) técnicos operativos y operarios calificados); nos debe convocar a versiones como “auxiliares de docencia” cercanos a todos los procesos inherentes al pregrado, posgrado, la investigación y la extensión. La recomendación, entonces, tiene que ver con trabajar de manera asertiva hacia una interacción creativa y respetuosa entre Laboratoristas (técnicos operativos y operarios calificados) y los (as) docentes; en una dinámica que permita la concreción de objetivos en el contexto de la Misión Institucional. 5. Profesor José Oswaldo Lezama (Programa de Universidad Virtual en la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, retos y perspectivas). Esta presentación la asumo como la posibilidad de socializar este programa, iniciado en 1999, en la Sede Bogotá y que, a la fecha, se ha extendido a la Sede Medellín. El énfasis lo efectúo en la significación que adquiere. En razón a la importancia de vincular, a la educación superior, recursos como la informática. Siempre he insistido en el hecho siguiente: no se trata de una opción que pretenda reemplazar la gestión presencial de los maestros y las maestras. Es, en estricto, una aplicación a partir de la cual se presenta una opción para interactuar desde diferentes ámbitos y disciplinas: En una especie de confrontación (a la manera de intercambio y retroalimentación) entre saberes y profesiones; de tal manera que se acceda a productos finales de calidad, pero que en su construcción y desarrollo intervienen complejidades que insinúan e incitan a la profundización en niveles, ámbitos y profesiones que involucran al conocimiento como proceso continuo. Las herramientas utilizadas, entonces, permiten accesos simultáneos por parte de usuarios situados a distancias geográficas; pero que están unidos por expectativas y por grados mínimos de conocimiento acerca de los temas que ofrece el sitio web diseñado y construido para tal fin.

