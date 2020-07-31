Successfully reported this slideshow.
The modular SIMATIC S7-1200 controller is at the core of our offering for simple but highly precise automation tasks. The SIMATIC S7-1200 controller is modular and compact, versatile, a secure investment, and is perfectly suited to a whole range of applications.

The S7-1200 CPUs with Safety Integrated handle both standard and safety-related tasks.
A compact design with integrated IO, communication interfaces that meet the highest industry requirements and a range of powerful integrated technological functions make this controller an integral part of a comprehensive automation solution.

SIMATIC S7-1200 Overview

  1. 1. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 Siemens.com/s7-1200Unrestricted / © Siemens SIMATIC S7-1200 Flexibly tailored to your requirements
  2. 2. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 Holistic offering of automation in the Digital Enterprise Time to Market Individualization Sustainability Globalization Page 2 SIMATIC S7-1200 Energy Consumption • The efficient use of energy and environmentally safe materials New Technology • Critical to success in highly competitive industries • Pressure on productivity increases, shortening time for new development Production Logistics • Global alliance of production and suppliers • New Business Models Production • Customized mass production • Top quality at a competitive price
  3. 3. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 Market Segments Applications OEM • Conveyor • Elevators • Material handling machinery • Metal working • Packing • Printing • Textile • Mixer Remote Communications • Waste water plant • Oil/Gas pumping stations • Petro-gas pumping stations • Electric power distribution Motion Control • Automatic parts replacement • Stacking machinery • Conveyor • Dispenser • Material handling • Packing • Printing • Textile • Welding • Solar Tracking Page 3 Infrastructure Projects • Boiler control • Chiller control • Energy Management • Fire protection • HVAC • Ligths Control • Pump control • Security access • Transportation • Irrigation • Garage door • Car Wash • Bowling alleys • Traffic control SIMATIC S7-1200
  4. 4. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 Safety One system, one controller, one communication and one engineering for standard and fail-safe automation. Safety Integrated connection of PROFIsafe devices via PROFINET, data consistency between standard and fail-safe program parts in a mixed operation. SIMATIC S7-1200 Highligths Signal Modules S7-1200’s modular design can be used to increase the configuration limits or to adapt the controller to new tasks. Communication Modules The possibilities’ range offered by S7-1200 regarding communication is quite extensive. This attribute is what distinguishes this device as one of the most flexible of its kind. Technological modules S7-1200 has modules dedicated to specific technologies such as predictive maintenance, energy measurement, weighing applications, etc… TIA Portal TIA portal provides access to the entire digital automation;: digital planning, integrated engineering, transparent operation. Simulation tools shorten time- to-market, diagnostic and energy management functions increase productivity, and connection to the management level offers flexibility and transparency. Change Standard S7-1200 Page 4 SIMATIC S7-1200
  5. 5. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 Security Integrated • Protecting intellectual property and investment • Protecting against unauthorized project changes Productivity Highlights • For efficient fault analysis, uniform display concept and reducing plant downtimes • Investment protection while replacing S7-1200 with S7-1500 thanks to compatibility of programs System Diagnostic Scalability Page 5 SIMATIC S7-1200
  6. 6. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 Standard Safety CPU CPU 1211C CPU 1212C CPU 1214C CPU 1215C CPU 1217C CPU 1212FC CPU 1214FC CPU 1215FC Interfaces Work Memory 50 KB 75KB 100 KB 125 KB 150 KB 100 KB 125 KB 150 KB Digital Signals 6DI 4DO 8DI 6DO 14DI 10DO 14DI 10DO 10DI 6DO 4DI* 4DO* 8DI 6DO 14DI 10DO 14DI 10DO Analogic Signals 2AI 2AI 2AI 2AI 2AI 2AQ 2AI 2AI 2AI 2AQ HSC 6 @100kHz 6 @100kHz 6 @100kHz 6 @100kHz 3 @100kHz 3 @1MHz 6 @100kHz 6 @100kHz 6 @100kHz PTO 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 Expandable 3 – CM 1 - SB 3 – CM 1 – SB 2 – SM. 3 – CM 1 – SB 8 – SM 3 – CM 1 – SB 8 – SM 3 – CM 1 – SB 8 – SM 3 – CM 1 – SB 2 – SM 3 – CM 1 – SB 8 – SM 3 – CM 1 – SB 8 – SM Page 6 Product overview – SIMATIC S7-1200 The right CPU for every application 1 1 11 11 11 1 1 1 1 1 1 SIMATIC S7-1200 * RS422/485
  7. 7. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 Signal Modules Page 7 Every Standard SIMATIC S7-1200 CPU can be energized by 24VDC or 120/240VAC • Freely selectable HSC • 4 PTO/PWM for step motors • Digital Inputs Options 8 or 16 channels standard & failsafe • Digital Outputs Options 8 or 16 channels, output 24V or relay standard & failsafe • Hybrid DI/DO Modules Options 8 or 16 channels • Analog Inputs Options  4,8 channels 13 or 16 bits  RTD  TC • Analog Outputs Options  2 or 4 ch. 14 bits • Hybrid AI/AO Modules Options  AI 2,4 channels Technology Modules • Weighing modules  DMS load cells  Analog strain- gauge load  Dosing application • Condition Monitoring System Predictive Maintenance with IEPE vibration acceleration sensors • Energy Meter Measure and record of electrical parameters Signal Boards • Inputs  24 or 5 V DI  AI x 12 bits or RTD or TC • Outputs  24 or 5 V DO  AO x 12 bits • Digital Hybrid 2DI/DQ SIMATIC S7-1200
  8. 8. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 SIMATIC S7-1200 CPUs have an integrated PROFINET port which supports: • Industrial Ethernet • PROFINET • Modbus TCP-IP • Software communications  OPC-UA DA Server  Connection to Mindsphere Communication Modules Page 8 • Profibus DP  Master  Slave data exchange broadcast • Serial Communication  RS232  RS485  RS422/485 • AS Interface v3.0 • IO-Link Master • Rfid Identification • Teleservice  GSM/GPRS  ISDN  Modem adapter IE  RS232 adapter IE SIMATIC S7-1200 • Communication Board RS485 Interface for serial communications  USS  PtP  Modbus RTU
  9. 9. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 Accesories Page 9 Power Module SIMATIC S7-1200 power module input 120/230 V AC, output 24 V DC 2.5 A Compact Switch Module Industrial Ethernet 4 nodes, unmanaged switch, RJ45 ports 24V DC power supply SIMATIC Memory Card • 4 MB • 12 MB • 24 MB • 256 MB • 2 GB • 32 GB SIMATIC S7-1200 Battery Board Long term backup of the real time clock
  10. 10. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 New Features FW4.4 Feature / Function Benefit OPC UA Server DA  Open Communication for 3rd party devices OPC UA with a centralized certificate management. Encrypted E-mail communication  E-Mail communication via the integrated CPU interfaces DNS Name Resolution  Clear configuration through name based addressing WebServer  Firmware update and DataLog download, status, delete and retrieve. Page 10 SIMATIC S7-1200
  11. 11. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 New Features FW4.4 Feature / Function Benefit D-IO‘s sinking modules (16 Channel)  A sinking digital I/O provides the ground needed in the circuit. Additional Option Push-in Terminal Blocks  Constant clamping force on wires even under vibration. Mindconnect  Mindsphere Connection IP V6  IP V6 support via CP Page 11 SIMATIC S7-1200
  12. 12. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 SIMATIC Controller Get more Information… Always up-to-date! • interesting news from and about AS, such as product innovations, success news, best practice information etc. Newsletter https://sie.ag/2WMmRCj Detailed product information and related subjects! • Product Websites • Twitter, Youtube.. Internet http://www.siemens.com/S7-1200 References Center From customer to customer! • Customers gives account to there experiences using our Products for their applications Getting Started www.siemens.com/automation-tasks Easy Introduction to the new SIMATIC controller generation! • Learn about the new possibilities and get to know the new Hardware even better https://webservices.siemens.com/referen zen/#language=en Page 12 SIMATIC S7-1200
  13. 13. Unrestricted © Siemens 2019 siemens.com Subject to changes and errors. The information given in this document only contains general descriptions and/or performance features which may not always specifically reflect those described, or which may undergo modification in the course of further development of the products. The requested performance features are binding only when they are expressly agreed upon in the concluded contract. All product designations, product names, etc. may contain trademarks or other rights of Siemens AG, its affiliated companies or third parties. Their unauthorized use may infringe the rights of the respective owner. Page 13 SIMATIC S7-1200

