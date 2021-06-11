Impacto covid 19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. El impacto del COVID 19 en las redes sociales El impacto del COVID 19 en las redes sociales
  2. 2. Las personas durante la pandemia pasaron en promedio 12% más tiempo en Facebook, y es Instagram quien presenta el mayor crecimiento de uso con 14%, reportando alrededor de 30 min al día por usuario. Una disminución de alrededor del 5% del total de publicaciones pagadas y 50% de la inversión en Ads. •Facebook revirtió una tendencia a la baja de usuarios y uso, reportando un aumento de mensajes del 50% y Whatsapps de 40%.
  3. 3. En lo que se refiere a frecuencia de uso, WhatsApp vuelve a liderar la tabla, ya que el 87% de sus usuarios la emplean varias veces al día. A continuación le sigue Instagram, con un 56% de usuarios que la usan varias veces al día y un 25% a diario. En tercer lugar tenemos a Facebook: un 52% de los usuarios la utiliza varias veces al día y un 26% a diario. En general, la frecuencia de uso se ha incrementado desde el año pasado.
  4. 4. Los niveles de consumo de electrónicos puede ser uno de los mas afectados de una manera positiva, ya que muchos segmentos mudaron sus operaciones tecnológicas.
  5. 5. Por otro lado, la intensidad de uso también aumenta respecto de 2019, pasando de 55 a 80 minutos, probablemente como resultado del confinamiento. Los hombres y los menores de 40 años son los que pasan más horas conectados.
  6. 6. El crecimiento en cuanto al tiempo de uso diario de las redes sociales, se vio duplicado en corto plazo por las mismas restricciones de movilidad y la necesidad de mantenerse informado. Así el seguimiento a las medios electrónicos informativos como el entretenimiento para los segmentos jóvenes.

