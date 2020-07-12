Matrices necesidades docentes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CUESTIONARIOPARA DETECTARNECESIDADESDE CAPACITACIÓN CEBA: NOMBRE Y APELLIDO CARGO O FUNCIÓN 1. GestiónAdministración Desea...
DOMINIO1 PREPARACION PARA ELAPRENDIZAJEDELOS ESTUDIANTES 1.- Conoce y comprende lascaracterísticasde todossus estudiantesy...
16. Organizael aulay otros espaciosde formasegura,accesible yadecuadaparael trabajopedagógicoyel aprendizaje,atendiendoala...
32. Desarrollaindividual ycolectivamente proyectosde investigación,propuestasde innovaciónpedagógicaymejorade lacalidaddel...
CONTENIDOS DE LA FORMACIÓN DOCENTE FUNCIÓN COMPETENCIASY CONTENIDOSPOR FUNCIÓN CONTENIDOS TRANSVERSALES Profesorde aula  ...
enseñanza. trayectoriainicial. Induccióny mentoría. Competencias conductuales,parva incorporarse a nuevascircunstancias y ...
comunicación efectiva. DesarrolloCurricular. Innovación pedagógica. Competencias conductualespara trabajoen equipo, compro...
Redesde directivosy líderesintermedios Liderazgoprofesional para Planes Estratégicosde ServiciosLocales. Competencias cond...
FINALIDAD La finalidaddelPlande MonitoreoPedagógico,esmejorarlaGestiónenlaIE y fortalecer capacidadesde gestiónpedagógicae...
3.14. R.M. Nº 657-2017, “Normas y Orientaciones para el Desarrollo del Año Escolar 2018 en las Instituciones Educativas y ...
MATRIZ DIAGNÓSTICA DE NECESIDADES DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE MATRIZ DE DIAGNÓSTICO LÍNEAS DE ACCIÓN LOGROS / RESULTADOS 2017 (Pr...
OBETIVO GENERAL: OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS 8enfunción a las metas planteadas) CRONOGRAMA N° ACTIVIDADES MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO...
CATEGORÍAS DEDUCTIVAS Categorías Subcategorías Indicadores Descripción Necesidadformativa • Necesidadesformativas propiasp...
Metodología docente estudiantes • Motivaciónextrínseca sus estudios universitarios. • Gestióndel aula • Tiempo • Espacio T...
seguimientoque el docentemantiene concadaalumno o alumna individualmente,facilitandolaidentificaciónde loserroresenlos apr...
docente Estudiantes • Relacionesconel grupo que no amistoso,con losalumnos. • Orientación académica y profesional • Indivi...
y creencias personales educación • La concepción sobre la figuradel docente docente que enmarcanalgunasde las intervencion...
• Técnicasparticipativas • De escuchaactiva a los estudiantes • Aprendizaje cooperativo • Las competencias • Autonomíaenlo...
recursos • La evaluaciónúnica Las reflexionesentornoa lavaloraciónde losaprendizajesde los estudiantesatravésde unaúnica p...
espaciodonde se realizanlas actividades u otro espacio(clase oespaciosexternos). Trabajo en equipo • Técnicasde trabajo co...
necesidadesoproblemasreales • Real • Relevante • Personalizada • Que facilite respuestas(yno genere másproblemas) • Que ap...
• Evaluaciónmediantepruebasobjetivasde evocaciónde larespuesta • Evaluacióncontinuada. Check-lists,escalasde valoración,en...
  1. 1. CUESTIONARIOPARA DETECTARNECESIDADESDE CAPACITACIÓN CEBA: NOMBRE Y APELLIDO CARGO O FUNCIÓN 1. GestiónAdministración Desearía realizarcurso sobre 1.- Definición,gestión,evaluacióndel ProyectoEducativoInstitucional (PEI) 2.- Diseñode PlanOperativoAnual 3.- Gestiónde proyectos 4.- Técnicaspara mejorarla comunicación,lasrelacioneshumanas,manejarestrés 5.- Técnicaspara trabajar enequipo 6.- Métodospara evaluarel desempeñodocente 2. Computación 1.- Manejode Word como apoyo al trabajodocente /oadministrativo 2.- Manejode Excel como apoyoal trabajodocente y/oadministrativo 3.- Manejode powerpointcomo apoyoal trabajo docente y/oadministrativo 4.- Internetcomoapoyoal trabajodocente y/oadministrativo 3. Docencia 1.- Análisisde laLEGE 2.- Actualizaciónendidácticaparalaenseñanzaenlaasignatura: 3.- Metodologíasinnovadoras,estrategiasde enseñanzatendientesal logrode los aprendizajessignificativos. 4.- Planificacióndel trabajoenel aula. 5.- Evaluaciónde aprendizajes,construcciónde instrumentosde evaluación. 6.- Competenciasyhabilidadesque mide cadapruebaECE 7.- Actividadesdidácticasparapromoverlalecturaeficazenel aula. 8.- manejode conflictosenlasalade clase. 9.- prevenciónodetecciónde manejode casosde Bulling 10.- Relacioneshumanas,desarrollopersonal ytrabajoenequipo 11.- 1.- Elaborar programacióncurricular 2.- Elaborar lassesionesde aprendizaje 3.- Analizaryreflexionarsobre el proceso enel aprendizaje de losestudiantes 4.- Intercambiarestrategiaspedagógicasque handadobuenosresultados. 5.- Compartirinformaciónyconocimientosparaque losdocentesse actualicenen temasque losayude a mejorarsu práctica. 6.- Evaluarel nivel del logrode susestudiantesparamejorarlaprogramaciónde actividadesde aprendizaje. 7.- Desarrollarprocesosde autoevaluaciónycoevaluaciónde ejerciciodocente. 8.- Identificar fortalezasynecesidadesennuestra prácticapedagógica 9.- Resolverlasdificultades que encontramosenel procesode enseñanza – aprendizaje yenlaformaciónde losestudiantes. 10.- Accedera informaciónque nospermitaactualizarnuestrosconocimientos. 11.- MARCO DEL BUEN DESEMPEÑO DIRECTIVO
  2. 2. DOMINIO1 PREPARACION PARA ELAPRENDIZAJEDELOS ESTUDIANTES 1.- Conoce y comprende lascaracterísticasde todossus estudiantesysuscontextos,los contenidosdisciplinaresque enseña,losenfoquesyprocesospedagógicos,conel propósitode promovercapacidadesde altonivel ysuformaciónintegral. Desempeños 1. Demuestraconocimientoycomprensiónde lascaracterísticasindividuales, socioculturalesyevolutivasde susestudiantesyde susnecesidadesespeciales. 2. Demuestraconocimientosactualizadosycomprensiónde losconceptos fundamentalesde lasdisciplinascomprendidasenel áreacurricularque enseña. 3. Demuestraconocimientoactualizadoycomprensiónde lasteoríasyprácticas pedagógicasyde la didácticade las áreasque enseña. 2.- Planificalaenseñanzade formacolegiada,garantizandolacoherenciaentre los aprendizajesque quierelograrensusestudiantes,el procesopedagógico,el usode losrecursosdisponiblesylaevaluación,enunaprogramación curricularen permanente revisión. Desempeños 4. Elabora la programacióncurricularanalizandoconsuscompañerosel planmás pertinente alarealidadde suaula,articulandode maneracoherente losaprendizajes que se promueven,lascaracterísticasde losestudiantesylasestrategiasymedios seleccionados. 5. Seleccionaloscontenidosde laenseñanza,enfunciónde losaprendizajes fundamentalesque el marcocurricularnacional,laescuelaylacomunidadbuscan desarrollarenlosestudiantes. 6. Diseñacreativamente procesospedagógicoscapacesde despertarcuriosidad,interésy compromisoenlosestudiantes,parael logrode losaprendizajesprevistos. 7. Contextualizael diseñode laenseñanzasobre labase del reconocimientode los intereses,nivel de desarrollo,estilosde aprendizajee identidadcultural de sus estudiantes. 8. Crea, seleccionayorganizadiversosrecursosparalosestudiantescomosoporte para su aprendizaje. 9. Diseñala evaluaciónde manerasistemática,permanente,formativaydiferencialen concordanciacon losaprendizajesesperados. 10. Diseñalasecuenciayestructurade las sesionesde aprendizaje encoherenciaconlos logrosesperadosde aprendizaje y distribuye adecuadamente el tiempo. DOMINIO2 ENSEÑANZA PARA ELAPRENDIZAJEDE LOS ESTUDIANTES 3.- Crea unclimapropiciopara el aprendizaje,laconvivenciademocráticayla vivenciade la diversidadentodassusexpresiones,conmirasa formar ciudadanoscríticos e interculturales. 11. Construye de maneraasertivayempáticarelacionesinterpersonalesconyentre los estudiantes,basadasenel afecto,lajusticia,laconfianza,el respetomutuoyla colaboración. 12. Orientasupráctica a conseguirlogrosentodossusestudiantesylescomunicaaltas expectativassobre susposibilidadesde aprendizaje. 13. Promueve unambienteacogedorde ladiversidad,enel que estase expreseysea valoradacomo fortalezayoportunidadparael logrode aprendizajes. 14. Generarelacionesde respeto,cooperaciónysoporte de losestudiantescon necesidadeseducativasespeciales. 15. Resuelve conflictosendiálogoconlosestudiantessobre labase de criterioséticos, normasconcertadasde convivencia,códigosculturalesymecanismospacíficos.
  3. 3. 16. Organizael aulay otros espaciosde formasegura,accesible yadecuadaparael trabajopedagógicoyel aprendizaje,atendiendoaladiversidad. 17. Reflexionapermanentemente consusestudiantes,sobre experienciasvividasde discriminaciónyexclusión,ydesarrollaactitudesyhabilidadesparaenfrentarlas 4.- Conduce el procesode enseñanzacondominiode loscontenidosdisciplinaresyel uso de estrategiasyrecursospertinentes,paraque todoslosestudiantesaprendande manerareflexivaycrítica loque concierne a lasoluciónde problemasrelacionadoscon sus experiencias,interesesycontextosculturales. Desempeños 18. Controlapermanentemente laejecuciónde suprogramación,observandosunivelde impactotanto enel interésde losestudiantescomoensusaprendizajes, introduciendocambiosoportunosconaperturayflexibilidadparaadecuarse a situacionesimprevistas.19.Propiciaoportunidadesparaque losestudiantesutilicen losconocimientosen lasoluciónde problemasrealesconunaactitudreflexivay crítica. 20. Constataque todoslosestudiantescomprendenlospropósitosde lasesiónde aprendizaje ylasexpectativasde desempeñoyprogreso. 21. Desarrolla,cuandocorresponda,contenidosteóricosydisciplinaresde manera actualizada,rigurosaycomprensibleparatodoslosestudiantes. 22. Desarrollaestrategiaspedagógicasyactividadesde aprendizajeque promuevanel pensamientocríticoycreativoensusestudiantesyque losmotivenaaprender. 23. Utilizarecursosytecnologíasdiversasyaccesiblesasícomoel tiemporequeridoen funciónal propósitode lasesiónde aprendizaje. 24. Manejadiversasestrategiaspedagógicasparaatenderde maneraindividualizadaa losestudiantesconnecesidadeseducativasespeciales. 5.- Evalúapermanentementeel aprendizajede acuerdoconlosobjetivosinstitucionales previstos,paratomardecisionesyretroalimentarasus estudiantesya lacomunidad educativa,teniendoencuentalasdiferenciasindividualesyloscontextosculturales. Desempeños 25. Utilizadiversosmétodosytécnicasque permitenevaluarde formadiferenciadalos aprendizajesesperados,de acuerdoal estilode aprendizajede losestudiantes. 26. Elaborainstrumentosválidosparaevaluarel avance ylogrosenel aprendizaje individualygrupal de losestudiantes. 27. Sistematizalosresultadosobtenidosenlasevaluacionesparalatoma de decisionesy la retroalimentaciónoportuna. 28. Evalúalosaprendizajesde todoslosestudiantesenfunciónde loscriterios previamenteestablecidos,superandoprácticasde abusode poder. 29. Comparte oportunamentelosresultadosde laevaluaciónconlosestudiantes,sus familiasyautoridades educativasycomunalesparagenerarcompromisossobre los logrosde aprendizaje. DOMINIO3 PARTICIPACIÓN EN LA GESTIÓN DE LA ESCULA ARTICULADA A LA COMUNIDAD 6.- Participaactivamente,conactituddemocrática,críticay colaborativa,enlagestión de la escuela,contribuyendoalaconstruccióny mejoracontinuadel ProyectoEducativo Institucional yasíeste puedageneraraprendizajesde calidad. Desempeños 30. Interactúacon suspares,colaborativamenteyconiniciativa,paraintercambiar experiencias,organizarel trabajopedagógico,mejorarlaenseñanzayconstruirde manerasostenibleunclimademocráticoenlaescuela. 31. Participaenla gestióndel proyectoeducativoinstitucional,del currículoyde los planesde mejoracontinuainvolucrándoseactivamente enequipode trabajo.
  4. 4. 32. Desarrollaindividual ycolectivamente proyectosde investigación,propuestasde innovaciónpedagógicaymejorade lacalidaddel servicioeducativode laescuela. 7.- Establece relacionesde respeto,colaboraciónycorresponsabilidadconlasfamilias,la comunidadyotras institucionesdel Estadoylasociedadcivil;aprovechasussaberesy recursosenlosprocesoseducativosyda cuentade losresultados. Desempeños 33. Fomentarespetuosamente el trabajocolaborativoconlasfamiliasenel aprendizaje de losestudiantes,reconociendosusaportes. 34. Integracríticamente ensusprácticas de enseñanza,lossaberesculturalesylos recursosde la comunidadysu entorno. 35. Comparte con lasfamiliasde sus estudiantes,autoridadeslocalesyde lacomunidad, losretosde sutrabajo pedagógico,ydacuenta de susavancesy resultados. DOMINIO4 DESARROLLODE LA PROFESIONALIDADYDE LA IDENTIDADDOCENTE 8.- Reflexionasobre suprácticayexperiencia institucional ydesarrollaprocesosde aprendizaje continuode modoindividual ycolectivo,paraconstruiryafirmarsu identidadyresponsabilidadprofesional. Desempeños 36. Reflexionaencomunidadesde profesionalessobre suprácticapedagógicae institucionalyel aprendizajede todossusestudiantes. 37. Participaenexperienciassignificativasde desarrolloprofesional,enconcordanciacon sus necesidades,lasde losestudiantesylasde la escuela. 38. Participaenla generaciónde políticaseducativasde nivellocal,regional ynacional, expresandounaopinióni 9.- Ejerce su profesióndesde unaéticade respetode losderechosfundamentalesde las personas,demostrandohonestidad,justicia,responsabilidadycompromisoconsu funciónsocial. Desempeños 39. Actúa de acuerdoa los principiosde laéticaprofesional docente yresuelve dilemas prácticosy normativosde lavidaescolarsobre la base de ellos. 40. Actúa y toma decisionesrespetandolosderechoshumanosyel principiodel bien superiordel niñoyel adolescente.
  5. 5. CONTENIDOS DE LA FORMACIÓN DOCENTE FUNCIÓN COMPETENCIASY CONTENIDOSPOR FUNCIÓN CONTENIDOS TRANSVERSALES Profesorde aula  CompetenciasprofesionalesdelMarcode Buen DesempeñoDocentereferidasa:a) Planificación,b) Creaciónde climade aula,c) Conduccióndel proceso de enseñanzaaprendizaje yd) Evaluaciónformativa de losaprendizajes.  Manejo de entornosvirtualesparael aprendizaje. Uso de TIC comorecursopara el desarrollode aprendizajes.Otrosque se prioricenenel marcode planesopolíticasdel SectorEducación. DesarrolloPersonal (Identidad,ÉticayValores). Principiosde interculturalidad, inclusividad ygénero. Directivode IE  Competenciasdel Marcode BuenDesempeñodel Directivo.  TIC como recursopara la funcióndirectiva.  Otros que se prioricenenel marcode planeso políticasdel SectorEducación. Formador docente  Formaciónpara adultos.  Enfoquesyestrategiasparael desarrollode competenciasprofesionalesdocentes.  Didácticade lasmodalidades,niveles,áreasyciclos para la formaciónde profesoresde aula.  TIC como recursopara la funciónformativa.  Otros que se prioricenenel marcode planeso políticasdel SectorEducación. Propósitosformativos Perfiles fortalecimiento Actualización Especialización Docentesde aulay educadorescon Evaluación descendidade todos losnivelesde enseñanza. Competencias pedagógicas, curricularesy reflexivasparala superación profesional Competencias conductualesparael manejosituacional y desarrollode vínculos. Didácticay evaluación Currículumy contextualización Prácticas pedagógicas. Competencias conductualesparala promocióndel estudiante yparala gestiónde supropio DP. No aplica. Docentesde aulay educadores principiantesde todoslosnivelesde Competencias pedagógicas, curricularesy reflexivasde Didácticay evaluación. Currículumy contextualización. No aplica.
  6. 6. enseñanza. trayectoriainicial. Induccióny mentoría. Competencias conductuales,parva incorporarse a nuevascircunstancias y demandasdel entornosocial. Prácticas pedagógicas. Competencias conductuales referidasal desarrolloético y responsabilidadenel ejerciciode la profesión. Docentesde aulade contextosde desempeñodifícil. Competencias pedagógicas, curricularesy reflexivasgenerativas encontextos colaborativosy trabajoen red. Competencias conductualesparael manejosituacional y creatividadenlas situaciones complejas. Competencias pedagógicas, curricularesy reflexivasgenerativas encontextos colaborativosy trabajoen red. Competencias conductualese interpersonalesde valoraciónpersonal y resiliencia. No aplica. Docentesde aulay de todoslos niveles de enseñanza. Competencias pedagógicas, curricularesy reflexivasgenerativas encontextos colaborativosy trabajoen red. Competencias conductualese interpersonalespara la inclusiónycultura de altas expectativas. Didácticay evaluación Currículumy contextualización. Prácticas pedagógicas. Proyectosde innovación pedagógica. Competencias conductualesparael desarrollode la creatividadyel respetoala divergencia. Postítulode mención y de pedagogía Desarrollode competencias didácticasy disciplinaresde nivel avanzado,de investigaciónacción; innovación. Competencias conductualesparala conducciónde conversaciones profesionales colaborativas: liderazgo, colaboración, comunicación, reflexión,entreotras. DocentesDirectivos de todas todoslos nivelesde enseñanza. Competenciasy desempeñosen funcionespropiasde perfilesdirectivosy de liderazgodel medioescolar. Competencias conductualesparala gestiónde personas, trabajoen equipo, Observacióny evaluaciónformativa del desempeño docente yde educadoresenaula. Diseñoy acompañamientoal desarrollode proyectos educativos. OrientaciónJefe de UTP. Convivencia escolar.Dirección pedagógica. Liderazgo educacional Supervisióny acompañamiento escolar. Competencias
  7. 7. comunicación efectiva. DesarrolloCurricular. Innovación pedagógica. Competencias conductualespara trabajoen equipo, compromisosocial, comunicación efectiva,gestiónde la innovación. conductualesparael DPD y la transformación institucional. Docentes Formadoresde Formadoresde todos losnivelesde enseñanza. Liderazgoprofesional para proyectosde la Redde Maestrosde Maestros.Mentoría de Docentesy directivos.Tutorías de Docentesen FormaciónInicial. Competencias conductualesparael desarrollode vínculos colaborativos, conformaciónde redes,visión territorial del DPD, visiónsistémica. Marcos de desempeño(Marco de la Buena Enseñanza,marcode la BuenaDireccióny Estándaresde formacióninicial). Estándares indicativosde Desempeñoyotros indicadoresde Calidad. Competenciasde valoracióndel conocimiento docente yformación de adultos. Liderazgoytrabajo colaborativo.Gestión de proyectos Induccióny mentoría. Acompañamientoen prácticas. Competencias conductualesparala conducciónde conversaciones profesionales, identificaciónde nudoscríticos de las prácticas docentesy desarrollode la criticidadprofesional. Equiposdirectivos Liderazgoprofesional para Planlocal de desarrollodocente. Competencias conductuales: gestiónde personas, trabajocolaborativo, comunicación efectiva. Diseñoyseguimiento de proyectos educativosde innovación. Gestiónyevaluación de proyectos educativos. Competencias conductuales: liderazgodistribuido, comunicaciónparala interacción. Directivosen contextosde desempeñodifícil Gestiónyliderazgo profesional. Competencias conductualesparala gestiónde personas, comunicación efectivaparael manejosituacional y creatividadenlas situaciones complejas. Diseñode proyectos y seguimientode programasde innovaciónen colaboración directivaen territoriosescolares. Competencias conductualesparael desarrollode vínculos colaborativos, conformaciónde redes,visión territorial del DPD. No aplica.
  8. 8. Redesde directivosy líderesintermedios Liderazgoprofesional para Planes Estratégicosde ServiciosLocales. Competencias conductualesparael desarrollode vínculos colaborativos, conformaciónde redes,visión territorial del DPD, visiónsistémica. Diseñode proyectos y seguimientode programasde innovaciónen colaboración directivaen territoriosescolares. Gestiónyevaluación de proyectos educativos. Redesde docentesy educadores. Competenciasde diseñode proyectos de trabajo colaborativoyenred profesional. Diseñode proyectos y seguimientode programasde innovaciónen colaboracióndocente enlosterritorios escolares. Gestiónyevaluación de proyectos educativosde proyectos. PLAN DE COMPAÑAMIENTOY MONITOREOPEDAGÓGICO I I. DATOS GENERALES: 1.1 DRE : PUNO 1.2 DEPENDNENCIA : UGEL 1.3 I.E. : 1.4 DISTRITO : 1.5 PROVINCIA : 1.6 MODALIDAD : EBR 1.7 LUGAR : 1.8 DIRECTOR de la IE : 1.9 PERIODODE EJECUCIÓN : Añolectivo2018. Relación de directivos y docentes: NOMBRES Y APELLIDOS CARGO CORREO ELECTRÓNICO
  9. 9. FINALIDAD La finalidaddelPlande MonitoreoPedagógico,esmejorarlaGestiónenlaIE y fortalecer capacidadesde gestiónpedagógicae Institucionalparalograrsu autonomíay garantizarel desarrollodel añoescolar2018, enconcordanciacon laspolíticasprogramadasdel sector,así como orientara losactoresinvolucradosenmejorarlagestiónescolarenlaI.E.y la implementaciónde losCompromisosde GestiónEscolar(CGE), considerandosusindicadoresy expectativasde avance,yde estamaneragarantizarla mejoradel logrode losaprendizajesyla formaciónintegral de losestudiantes,enunambiente de convivenciaescolarsana, democrática,segura,inclusivayacogedora;porlo que esnecesarioplanificaraccionesde monitoreoconsiderandometasyobjetivosclaros, MARCO LEGAL 3.1. Constitución Política del Perú 3.2. Ley N° 28044, Ley General de Educación y su Reglamento D.S. Nº 011-2012-ED. 3.3. Ley N° 29944, Ley de la Reforma Magisterial y su Reglamento Nº 004-2013-ED. 3.4. Ley N° 28988, Ley que declara la Educación Básica Regular como un servicio público esencial. 3.5. Ley Nº 27867, Ley Orgánica de los Gobiernos Regionales. 3.6. Ley Nº 29600, Ley que fomenta la reinserción escolar por embarazo. 3.7. Ley Nº 29694, Ley que protege a los consumidores de las prácticas abusivas en la selección o adquisición de textos escolares, modificado por la Ley Nº 29839 3.8. Ley Nº 29719, Ley que promueve la convivencia sin violencia en las instituciones educativas. 3.9. Ley Nº 29973, Ley General de la Persona con Discapacidad. 3.10. Ley Nº 27818, Ley para la Educación Bilingüe Intercultural. 3.11. Ley Nº 29735, Ley que regula el uso, preservación, desarrollo, recuperación, fomento y difusión de las lenguas originarias del Perú. 3.12. Ley Nº 26549, Ley de los Centros Educativos Privados y su modificatoria Ley Nº 27665. 3.13. R.M. N° 364-2014 Paz Escolar
  10. 10. 3.14. R.M. Nº 657-2017, “Normas y Orientaciones para el Desarrollo del Año Escolar 2018 en las Instituciones Educativas y Programas de la Educación Básica”. 3.15. R.M. Nº 644-2016-MINEDU, “Normas y orientaciones para el Desarrollo para el Año Escolar 2017: Responsabilidades de las DRE/GRE y las UGEL”. 3.16. Directiva complementaria N° 05-2018-GR-PUNO/GRDS-DREP/DGP
  11. 11. MATRIZ DIAGNÓSTICA DE NECESIDADES DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE MATRIZ DE DIAGNÓSTICO LÍNEAS DE ACCIÓN LOGROS / RESULTADOS 2017 (Propuesta de preguntas orientadoras ) IDENTIFICACIÓN DE ASPECTOS CRÍTICOS, DIFICULTADES PROBLEMAS ¿Por qué SE PRODUJERON ESTOS PROBLEMAS? 8CAUSAS) ¿QUÉ ACTIVIDADES SE REQUIEREN PARA QUE LAS CAUSAS QUE ORIGINARON EL PROBLEMA SEAN SUPERADAS? CAPACITACIÓN ¿A cuantosdocentesdla IE se capacito? ¿A cuantosadministrativosse capacito? ACOMPAÑAMIENTO Y MONITOREO PEDAGÓGICO ¿A cuantosdocentesse monitoreó? OBJETIVOS METAS Y ACTIVIDADES LA MATRIZ DE PLANIFICACIÓN LINEA DE ACCIÓN OBJETIVOS METAS 2018 ACTIVIDADES LA1. CAPACITACIÓN LA2. ACOMPAÑAMIENTO Y MONITOREO AIIEE
  12. 12. OBETIVO GENERAL: OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS 8enfunción a las metas planteadas) CRONOGRAMA N° ACTIVIDADES MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO JULIO AGOSTO SETIEMBRE OCTUBRE NOVIEMBRE DICIEMBRE X EVALUACIÓN Y MECANISMOS DEMONITOREO El mecanismode AsistenciaTécnica,Asesoramientoy Monitoreodel presente año se basa en tres accionesespecíficasque se realizaránen cada trimestre: • Monitoreoy asesoramientopedagógico • Sistematización,Evaluacióny toma de decisiones • Informe A lo largo del año se sugiere realizar 02 espaciospara evaluar losavances del monitoreo.Entre julioy diciembre se hace el tallerde balance del monitoreoy de la implementaciónde loscompromisos de gestiónescolar.
  13. 13. CATEGORÍAS DEDUCTIVAS Categorías Subcategorías Indicadores Descripción Necesidadformativa • Necesidadesformativas propiaspara el ejercicio de la docencia • Necesidadesprofesionales • Necesidadespersonales Las necesidadesformativaspropiasdel ejerciciode ladocenciao personalesque el docentevive comounproblema,unacarenciaouna dificultadparallevaracabo su tareaprofesional. • Necesidadessurgidas de la adaptacióna los requerimientosde la institucióny/oal contexto  Necesidadesinstitucionales  Necesidadessociales Las necesidadesformativas institucionalesosocialesque surgena partir de loscambiosque se generanenla sociedadyenlas organizacionesconel pasodel tiempoyque provocannuevas necesidadesparalosdocentes. Formacióndocente • Formaciónpedagógica previa • Importancia La formaciónque se haobtenidoantesde laincorporaciónala docenciauniversitariayque capacitapara el ejerciciodocente en diferentesetapas;concretamente,enlauniversitaria. • Formaciónen investigación • Gestiónde lainvestigación • Instrumentosparala investigación La formaciónque capacitapara la gestiónde lainvestigaciónysu desarrollo. Planificación docente • Planificaciónde los objetivos • Formulación • Selección • Diseño La planificaciónque tiene encuentalaformulación, selecciónyel diseñode losobjetivosacorto y largoplazo:losque se proponenal finalizarcadaasignaturay tambiénconlarevisiónque se va realizandodurante el cursoparaadaptar losobjetivosalarealidadde losestudiantes,delcontexto…yde otrosaspectosrelevantes. • Planificaciónde los contenidos • Formulación • Selección • Diseño La planificaciónque tiene encuentalaformulación,selecciónydiseño de loscontenidosacorto y largo plazo:losque se proponenpara desarrollarenel transcursode la asignatura,así comola revisiónque se va realizandodurante el cursopara adaptarlosa larealidadde los estudiantes,al contexto…ya otrosaspectosrelevantes. • Planificaciónde las actividades • Formulación • Selección • Diseño La planificaciónque tiene encuentalaformulación,selecciónydiseño de loscontenidosacorto y largo plazo:losque se proponenpara desarrollarenel transcursode la asignatura,así comola revisiónque se va realizandodurante el cursopara adaptarlosa larealidadde los estudiantes,al contexto…ya otrosaspectosrelevantes. • Motivaciónde los • Motivaciónintrínseca La motivaciónintrínsecayextrínsecaque muestranlosestudiantesen
  14. 14. Metodología docente estudiantes • Motivaciónextrínseca sus estudios universitarios. • Gestióndel aula • Tiempo • Espacio Todosaquellosaspectosque puedenser reguladosporel docente. • Gestiónsocial del aula • Climadel grupo Todosaquellosaspectosque se relacionan con la organizaciónde losestudiantesen actividadesrealizadas dentroo fueradel aula(entrabajosde campo) y que facilitanla participaciónylacreaciónde un climaadecuados parael trabajo en grupo. • Estrategias • Trabajosindividuales • Trabajosengrupo • Estrategiasinnovadoras Las estrategiasque puedenserutilizadasen determinadas metodologíasdocentesinnovadoras yque fomentanhabilidadesen losestudiantesparatrabajarindividualmente yengrupo. • Funcionalidad • Actividadesligadas a la realidad • Organizaciónde trabajosprácticos Las intervencionesque facilitanlarelación oconexiónde los conocimientosylashabilidades que hayaque desarrollaratravésde lasasignaturascon aspectosde la realidad social,laboral ocotidiana. • Recursosymateriales de soporte • En soporte papel • En soporte visual • En soporte auditivo • En soporte TIC Todosaquellosrecursosque encualquier soporte puedenser utilizadosparalapreparación de lasclasesy tambiéncomoapoyo de lasclases,tantoen loque se refiere asu elaboracióncomoa suuso. • Uso de las TIC • Porparte de los docentes • Porparte de los estudiantes Uso de losdiferentesmediostecnológicospor parte de losdiferentes agentes(alumnado yprofesorado),confinalidades diversas:recogida de información,procesamientode lamisma,usode losmedioscomo apoyoa lasclases. • Atenciónala diversidad • Conocimientos • Expectativas Ajustesnecesariosparaque losalumnoscon diferenciassignificativas de conocimientos dentrode unmismogrupopuedanalcanzar los mismosobjetivosque el resto. Tambiénse incluyenlosajustesparticularesque se hande tener presentesparaadaptarse a las expectativasde losestudiantes. Evaluación • Organizacióndel procesode evaluación • Diseñodel proceso • Diseñode lasactividades La evaluaciónque se planteaydiseñadesde el principioparateneren cuentadurante todoel procesode enseñanzaaprendizaje. • Evaluacióndiagnostica de losestudiantes • Identificaciónde conocimientosy habilidades La evaluaciónpreviaque se llevaacabo antesde cualquierprocesode aprendizaje paraidentificarconocimientos,habilidadesy competenciasexistentesenlosestudiantesyque aportainformación para ajustar laplanificaciónolaprogramación. • Evaluacióncontinuada • Individual • Grupal La evaluaciónque permite el seguimientodelgrupode estudiantesy que aporta informacionespertinentesparaajustarlaplanificaciónola programación.La evaluacióncontinuase entiende tambiéncomoel
  15. 15. seguimientoque el docentemantiene concadaalumno o alumna individualmente,facilitandolaidentificaciónde loserroresenlos aprendizajesoenel procesode aprendizaje yfavoreciendola adquisiciónde estrategiasyrecursosque conduzcanala mejora. • Instrumentosde evaluación • Estrategiase instrumentos alternativos • Exámenes • Trabajosengrupo • Trabajosde campo • Evaluaciónde competencias Todas aquellasherramientasque permitenal docente recoger informaciónparareflexionarsobre cualquierade losaspectosde la intervención educativa. Eneste caso,se incluirán tantolaobservación de la propiaherramientacomoloque se pretende observar. • Instrumentosde evaluación • Estrategiase instrumentos alternativos • Exámenes • Trabajosengrupo • Trabajosde campo • Evaluaciónde competencias Todas aquellasherramientasque permitenal docente recoger informaciónparareflexionarsobre cualquierade losaspectosde la intervencióneducativa.Eneste caso,se incluirántantolaobservación de la propiaherramientacomoloque se pretende observar. • Instrumentosde evaluación • Estrategiase instrumentos alternativos • Exámenes • Trabajosengrupo • Trabajosde campo • Evaluaciónde competencias Todas aquellasherramientasque permitenal docente recoger informaciónparareflexionarsobre cualquierade losaspectosde la intervención educativa.Eneste caso,se incluirán tantolaobservación de la propiaherramientacomoloque se pretende observar. • Aprenderde los errores • Evaluacióncomo instrumentode mejoradel proceso de E/A Los erroresque el estudiante escapazde identificaryque puede modificaratravésde laguía del docente encualquiermomentode la intervencióneducativa. • Autoevaluación docente • Reflexiónsobrelapráctica El procesoque realizael docente para identificaryanalizaraspectos de su práctica y que bajouna visióncríticapuede cambiaro no hacerlo. Relaciónentre el profesoradoyel alumnado • Conocimientode losestudiantes • Características • Intereses Los procesosque facilitanel aprendizajeenlosjóvenesylosadultos, así como losintereses yexpectativasque lesmotivanparaaprender. • Motivación docente Motivaciónque aportael docente ensu tarea diariaa pesardel paso del tiempo. • Habilidades comunicativas del docente • Expresiónverbal y noverbal • Técnicas Las habilidadesdeldocente necesariaspara mantenerunaexcelente comunicacióntanto a nivel colectivocomoindividualconlos estudiantes:escuchaactivayexpresiónde todotipo. • Habilidades socialesdel • Tratamientopersonalizadoalos Las habilidadesdeldocente que le permiten teneruntratocordial,
  16. 16. docente Estudiantes • Relacionesconel grupo que no amistoso,con losalumnos. • Orientación académica y profesional • Individualmente • En grupo La orientaciónque precisanalgunosestudiantes que notienenclaro el futuroprofesional de losestudiosque estándesarrollando. • Participaciónde los estudiantes en actividadesen el aula • Interacción • Estrategias Los aspectosque generanlaparticipaciónde losalumnosenlas actividadesque se proponenenel aulaparatrabajara través de estrategiasdiferenciadasque facilitanla interacciónyel aprendizaje. Modalidad formativa • Personales • Lecturas • Ensayo/error Las modalidades formativasnodirigidas que de maneraindividualse utilizancomoautoformación. • Grupales • Formaciónestandarizada: cursos, conferencias, talleres, jornadas, congresos… • Colaboracionesy trabajoen equipo: aprendizaje entre iguales,etc. Las modalidadesformativasdirigidasde formaintensiva(congresosy jornadas) ode maneraextensivaenel tiempoque estimulan (o puedenestimular) el aprendizaje. El conocimiento • Conocimiento disciplinar • Conocimientoprofundode la materia • Gestiónde loscontenidos Los conocimientosrelacionadosconloscontenidospropiosde la materiaque se imparte y al grado de profundidadconque se mantienenyactualizan. • Conocimientodidáctico • Estrategias • Metodologías • Técnicas Los conocimientosylas destrezasque permitenimplementarde maneraadecuadametodologías,estrategiasytécnicasparaque la diversidaddel alumnadopuedaadquirirlascompetenciasque se esperaque adquieran. • Conocimientos para la investigación • Metodologíasparala investigación • Metodologíapara lainvestigación pedagógicadesde ladocenciade cualquiercampodisciplinar • Transferenciade lainvestigación endocencia • Gestiónparala investigación • Contenidosparalainvestigación Los conocimientosylas habilidadesnecesariasparagestionarefectuar y divulgarinvestigación,asícomolosconocimientosylashabilidades que permitentransferirloscontenidosde lainvestigaciónalapráctica y loscontenidosde lasmateriasque imparten. • Conocimientos instrumentales • Habilidadescomunicativas • Idiomasprácticos Las habilidadesque permitenmantenerunacomunicaciónafectiva, funcional,de maneraindividual ycolectiva,inclusoengruposde lenguasyculturasdiferentesalapropia Las concepciones • La concepción sobre • Vocación+ técnica= profesional Las concepcionesocreencias sonaquelloscriteriosaveces implícitos
  17. 17. y creencias personales educación • La concepción sobre la figuradel docente docente que enmarcanalgunasde las intervencioneso expresionesde los docentes. La experiencia • Las experiencias previas • Las experienciasdocentes previas El tiempoque haejercidoladocenciaantesde incorporarse como docente enlauniversidad,independientemente de laetapaoámbito educativoal que hayadedicadoeste tiempo. Conocimiento de losobstáculos internosy externos • Institucionales • Normativos Las normativasque provienen de lapropiainstituciónuniversitaria, o bienlaenmarcan:normativaeuropeadel EEE,que es necesarioque losdocentesconozcan. • Sociales • Horarioslaboralesdel alumnado Las diferentescasuísticas laboralesque unagranparte del alumnado comparte con sus estudiosyque provocan dificultadesya veces incumplimientos de algunasdemandas de losdocentes. • Condiciones logísticas • Espacios • Gruposnumerosos Las condicioneslogísticasque acabansiendounobstáculopara determinadoscambiosmetodológicos:espaciospreparadospara clasesmagistralesogruposmuynumerososque privanlarealización de determinadostrabajosengrupooprácticas guiadas. Planificación docente • La planificaciónde la docencia • Dominiode los diferentesfactores que intervienenen la planificación • Ajustesenlosobjetivos, contenidos,actividades, tiempo… • Gestióndel tiempo • Característicasde los estudiantes • Materia Los ajustesnecesariosparaadaptarlosobjetivos,contenidos y actividadesal grupo,tiempoycontexto. Los aspectosque tambiénhayque tenerpresentesenelmomentode realizarlosajustesde laprogramación. Conocimientoy uso de metodologías diversas • Relacionadascon cada materia El conocimientoprofundode diferentesmetodologíasparapoder utilizarlamás adecuada enfunciónde loscontenidosde cada materia. • Motivaciónde los estudiantes • Uso de metodologías motivadoras El usode metodologíasque fomentenlafuncionalidadde los aprendizajesylaadquisición de lascompetenciaspersonales y sociales,ademásde las intelectuales. • Gestióndel aula • Gestióndel tiempo La gestióndel tiempo esbásicaparatodas lasactividadesde aulapero tambiénlasde preparaciónde lasintervencionesolacorrecciónde lasmismas. La gestióndel tiempotieneque vertambiénconlosespaciosque el docente debe compartirconel investigad • Gestiónsocial del aula • Participaciónde losestudiantes enactividadesenel aula Las propuestasque favorecenlaparticipaciónde losalumnosen actividadespresentadasenel aula. • Estrategiasde aprendizaje • Trabajoen equipode los estudiantes Las estrategiasque directaoindirectamente favorecenlos aprendizajesde losestudiantes.
  18. 18. • Técnicasparticipativas • De escuchaactiva a los estudiantes • Aprendizaje cooperativo • Las competencias • Autonomíaenlosaprendizajes • Organización,planificación • Reflexiónsobrelaacción Todas lascompetenciaspersonalese intelectualesysocialesque se esperaque losalumnosadquieranensupasopor launiversidadyque precisanpara suvida personal,social yprofesional. Son lascompetenciasque se puedenconseguiratravésde determinadasmetodologías. • En formatosdiferentes • Semipresenciales • Prácticasfueradel aula Las metodologíasque se puedenllevaracaboen espaciosdiferentes al aulaordinaria. • Funcionalesyprácticas Las intervencionesligadasalapráctica y que visualizanel significado real de lo que losestudiantesestánaprendiendo. • Condicionespara escogerunameto- dología • Segúncontenidos • Noexclusiónde lasotras • Acordesconla normativavigente • Que desarrollencompetencias Cada metodologíafavorece laadquisiciónde determinadas competencias.Conocerlasafondonosproporcionaráloselementos para poderrealizarunaelecciónadecuada. Las competencias de losestudiantes • Personales • Autonomía • Responsabilidad Las competenciasnecesariasparahacerfrente a lasotras competencias:socialese intelectuales. • Intelectuales • Relacionadasconloscono- cimientosylashabilidades Las competencias relacionadasconlossaberesylashabilidades. • Sociales • Trabajoen equipo Las habilidadesque permitenrelacionarseconlosdemásde Elaboracióny uso de recursos de soporte • Elaboraciónde materialesadaptados • Escritos • Gráficos • TIC Los recursosque puedenserutilizadoscomoapoyoa lasclasesy a los estudiantes(materialesescritosde lecturas,materialesgráficospara reforzarlasexplicacionesomaterial TIC) yque esnecesarioelaboraro adaptar para Dominiode lasTIC a nivel práctico • Uso de Moodle • Para enseñar • Para hacerel seguimiento • Comocarpeta de aprendizaje • Para laevaluación Tiene encuentael usode las TIC de manerasistemáticaencualquier finalidadeducativaynoúnicamente comounrecurso. La evaluación como parte del procesode E/A • La evaluación diagnostica Las intervencionesque permitenhacerundiagnósticoparaconocerla situaciónde partiday poderrealizarlasadaptacionespertinentes. • La evaluación continuada • La devoluciónreflexionadasobre losresultados • Correcciónyretorno • Dificultadesyobstáculos:grupos numerosos,tiempo,faltade Las actividadesde evaluacióncomolosinstrumentosque facilitanla observacióncomoretornoque hayque hacer a losestudiantespara utilizarlaevaluacióncomofuente de aprendizaje.Incluyealavez los obstáculosque privande realizarunseguimiento cuidadosodel alumnado.
  19. 19. recursos • La evaluaciónúnica Las reflexionesentornoa lavaloraciónde losaprendizajesde los estudiantesatravésde unaúnica prueba. • La evaluaciónformativa • Evaluaciónde loscontenidos sobre su aplicación Las reflexionessobre laformaque deberíatenerlaevaluaciónfinalo sumativa. • Instrumentosy estrategias • Adecuaciónencadamomento, contenido,grupo Las estrategiase instrumentosque puedenserutilizadossegún contenido,momento,aspectoque se quiereevaluarodestinatarios de la evaluación. • Autoevaluación • De losestudiantes • De losdocentes La evaluaciónque debehacercadaestudiante ytambiénel docente sobre su propiotrabajopara mejorarlo. • Triangulaciónde los resultadosde las evaluacionesenlos equiposdocentes • Observación La observaciónque debenhacerycompartirlosdocentespara realizarlasvaloracionesde losaprendizajesde losestudiantes. Seguimientode losestudiantes • Seguimiento individualizado • Seguimientoacadémico • Atenciónpersonalizada • Orientaciónprofesional y académica Las estrategiasyrecursosnecesariosparallevaracabo un seguimientoindividualizadode losestudiantes:tutoríasindividuales, retornode las evaluaciones,orientaciónacadémicapersonalizada… • Seguimientodelgrupo • Condicionantespersonalesde los docentes • Competenciassociales • Respetoala heterogeneidad Las habilidadesnecesariasparahacerun seguimientocolectivodel grupoclase:tutorías, climade grupo. • Faltade motivaciónde losestudiantes Los aspectosque permitenque losalumnosesténinteresadosporlos estudiosque realizande maneravoluntaria. • Condicioneslogísticas • Espacios • Tiempo • Recurso • Masificaciónde alumnos Las condicioneslogísticasque habríadisfrutarpararealizarun seguimientoadecuadoalosestudiantesyque,si nose disfrutan, puedenprovocardificultades,resistencias,obstáculos… • Condicionesenlas relaciones • Respeto • Diálogo • Disponibilidad • Espaciosadecuados • Gruposreducidos Las condicionesque debencumplirambaspartes(docentesy estudiantes) yque encaso de no tenerlasnose puedenmantener unas relacionesadecuadas. • Relacionesdocente- estudiantes • Ventajase inconvenientesde las relacionescordialesconel grupo • Relacionesdiferenciadassegúnel Las reflexionessobre losinconvenientesyventajasde mantenerunas relacionescordialesconlosestudiantes,asícomolasdiferencias significativasque se observancuandolasrelacionesse realizanenuno
  20. 20. espaciodonde se realizanlas actividades u otro espacio(clase oespaciosexternos). Trabajo en equipo • Técnicasde trabajo cooperativo Las técnicasque hay que conocerpara dinamizaradecuadamentelos gruposconsiguiendoque el trabajode grupose conviertaenun trabajocooperativo. Nuevostemas de formación permanente • Relacionadosconlos contenidos Temasrelacionadosconloscontenidos disciplinaresque habríaque tenerencuentaa lahora de planificarlaformaciónpermanenteyque habitualmente noquedanincluidosenningúnprogramaformativo. • Relacionadosconla docencia • Metodologíasconenfoques alternativos • Educaciónde la voz Temasrelacionadosconel ejerciciode ladocenciaque habríaque tenerencuentaa lahora de planificarlaformaciónpermanenteyque habitualmente noquedanincluidosenningúnprogramaformativo. • Relacionadosconel crecimientopersonal • El trabajo de las emociones • Empatía Temasrelacionadosconel crecimientopersonal que habríaque tener encuenta a la horade planificarlaformaciónpermanente yque habitualmente noquedanincluidosenningúnprogramaformativo. Formaciónde lascompetencias docentes • Metodologíasque facilitenel desarrollode lascompetencias docentes(contenidoy métodoencoherencia) • Instrumentosyestrategiaspara conseguirformaciónpermanente autónoma • Habilidadespersonales • Habilidadessociales Las metodologíasformativasque debenrecibirlosdocentesyque facilitanlaadquisiciónde lascompetenciasnecesarias:personales, sociales,intelectuales. Autoformación La formaciónque cadadocente varealizandode manera desorga- nizadau organizadaa travésde las diferentesactividadesque él mismose propone. Experiencia • Instrumentosyrecursos para la reflexiónsobre la práctica • Autoanálisisprofesional El bagaje profesionalque se vaincorporandoatravésde lareflexión sobre la propiapráctica. A travésdel retornoque facilitaestareflexiónse promueve laad- quisiciónde laspropiasestrategiasenel contexto. Condiciones de la formación • Objetivos • Currículum • Utilidad • Relevancia • Innovadora • Planificaciónde losobjetivos • Gestiónde losplanesdocentes • Que se anticipe onazca con los cambios • Formaciónnogeneralista, cercana al lugarde trabajo • Profunda(nosuperficial) • Funcional,prácticaycon posibilidadde retorno(prácticas tuteladas) • Útil.Que parta de las Las condicionesque se consideran indispensablesomuyimportantes para que una formaciónseaefectiva,llegueal máximode docentes posible yfacilite lainnovaciónanivel personal ycolectivo.
  21. 21. necesidadesoproblemasreales • Real • Relevante • Personalizada • Que facilite respuestas(yno genere másproblemas) • Que aporte innovación • Que fomente lainvestigación • Obstáculos • Tiempo • Reconocimientoinstitucionalala docenciay a la formación docente • Conciliaciónde laformacióncon la vidalaboral ypersonal • Coste económico • Los obstáculosque habríaque salvarpara que laformaciónfuese mejorvaloradaa nivel personal e institucional yque fuera de másfácil acceso para losasistentes:flexibilidadhoraria,compatible conlavida personal yprofesional. Formación pedagógica inicial • En modalidadesy contenidosdiferentes La formaciónpedagógicaque habríaque planificarde formapreviaa la incorporaciónala universidad:formacióndel profesoradonovelo inclusoel de algunaetapaanterior. Evaluación de la formación • Satisfacción Los aspectosaptospara ser evaluados,relacionadosconlasatisfac- ciónpersonal yprofesional de laformaciónrecibida. Transferencia Las modificacionesque se hanpodidoincorporarala práctica cotidianafrutode la asistenciae incorporaciónde loscontenidos desarrolladosenunaformación CONTENIDOS DE LA FORMACIÓN Diseñode actividadesde aprendizaje yevaluación • Docenciafuncional • Diseñode actividadesde producciónempleandolasimulación • Diseñode actividadesde producciónempleandocasosreales • Enseñanzabasadaenproblemas • Diseñoyplanificacióndocente Técnicas de evaluación • Establecimientode criteriosparalaevaluaciónde gradoenMedicinasegún lasmodalidadesde lasaccionesylosobjetivosdocentes
  22. 22. • Evaluaciónmediantepruebasobjetivasde evocaciónde larespuesta • Evaluacióncontinuada. Check-lists,escalasde valoración,encuestas,rúbricas, registrosyportafoliosdocentes • Evaluaciónde trabajosengrupo Habilidadescomunicativas • Habilidadescomunicativasenlaformaciónpresencial:motivación, organizaciónde laexposición,oratoria,interactividadconel alumnado, material AV,gestióndel tiempo,transmisiónde valores • Habilidadescomunicativasenlaformaciónnopresencial:motivación, organizaciónde loscontenidos,interactividadnopresencialsíncronay asíncrona con el alumnado,evaluación,transmisiónde valores FORTALEZAS DEBILIDADES CAUSAS Los docentes: Se limitan a enseñar convencidos de que su rol no llega hasta los resultados. Atribuyen las deficienciasde los estudiantes a factores ajenos a la enseñanza. Avanzan al ritmo de los estudiantes más involucrados dejando atrás a los demás. Reiteran sus estrategias independientemente de los efectos logrados.

