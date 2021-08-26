Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Luis Miguel Fajardo Penagos DESARROLLO WEB CON PHP Instructor: Julio Cesar Prado
FUNCIONES PHP
Las funciones de PHP son parte fundamental en la codificación y resolución de necesidades en un programa, estas nos permit...
[1] Podemos repetir a conveniencia en cualquier parte de nuestro desarrollo, un conjunto de instrucciones sin necesidad de...
[2] Permiten ser llamadas desde cualquier parte de nuestro proyecto
[3] Facilidad de trabajo en equipo. Los desarrolladores se dividen el trabajo en funciones.
[4] Fluidez en la ejecución y ahorro de memoria Código corto
[5] Ahorro de tiempo en el Desarrollo y codificación individual.
[6] Fácil de actualizar Basta con buscar la función y editar su código
[7] Confianza para el uso de las mismas funciones, ya que se pueden reutilizar en el Desarrollo de todo el código
Comunidad de PHP.NET La comunidad más popular del lenguaje PHP es la página oficial de php.net en donde se encuentran noti...
Referencias • https://www.php.net/ • https://byspel.com/funciones-en-php/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Software
Aug. 26, 2021
77 views

1

Share

Download to read offline

Presentación funciones php

Download to read offline

Software
Aug. 26, 2021
77 views

Descripción de las funciones en el lenguaje PHP y ventajas de uso.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
How We Became Posthuman: Virtual Bodies in Cybernetics, Literature, and Informatics N. Katherine Hayles
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without "Whom": The Essential Guide to Language in the BuzzFeed Age Emmy J. Favilla
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Bruce Reizen
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Tom Griffiths
(4.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
Replay: The History of Video Games Tristan Donovan
(4.5/5)
Free

Presentación funciones php

  1. 1. Luis Miguel Fajardo Penagos DESARROLLO WEB CON PHP Instructor: Julio Cesar Prado
  2. 2. FUNCIONES PHP
  3. 3. Las funciones de PHP son parte fundamental en la codificación y resolución de necesidades en un programa, estas nos permiten realizar tareas de manera sencilla, teniendo la posibilidad de ejecutar instrucciones la cantidad de veces que se necesiten con un mismo conjunto de código. ¿QUE SON?
  4. 4. [1] Podemos repetir a conveniencia en cualquier parte de nuestro desarrollo, un conjunto de instrucciones sin necesidad de escribirlo nuevamente. VENTAJAS
  5. 5. [2] Permiten ser llamadas desde cualquier parte de nuestro proyecto
  6. 6. [3] Facilidad de trabajo en equipo. Los desarrolladores se dividen el trabajo en funciones.
  7. 7. [4] Fluidez en la ejecución y ahorro de memoria Código corto
  8. 8. [5] Ahorro de tiempo en el Desarrollo y codificación individual.
  9. 9. [6] Fácil de actualizar Basta con buscar la función y editar su código
  10. 10. [7] Confianza para el uso de las mismas funciones, ya que se pueden reutilizar en el Desarrollo de todo el código
  11. 11. Comunidad de PHP.NET La comunidad más popular del lenguaje PHP es la página oficial de php.net en donde se encuentran noticias de actualizaciones, manuales, documentaciones, divulgación de eventos grupales y aportes de todos los integrantes. Uno de los atributos más atractivos de esta comunidad, es la completa información almacenada sobre todo el tema PHP además de sus frecuentes noticias de actualizaciones y aportes
  12. 12. Referencias • https://www.php.net/ • https://byspel.com/funciones-en-php/

    Be the first to comment

  • LuisMiguelFajardo

    Aug. 26, 2021

Descripción de las funciones en el lenguaje PHP y ventajas de uso.

Views

Total views

77

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

1

×