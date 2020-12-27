Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHILIPPINES in a jeepney in a horse-drawn carriage (kalesa) in a tricycle
in some vintas
HONG KONG in a rickshaw on a double-decker tram
on a junk
SINGAPORE on an airplane on an aeroplane on a plane
INDIA on an elephant
Modes of Transportation (English-speaking Asia)

Modes of Transportation (English-speaking Asia)

