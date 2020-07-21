Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guía el ser humano

Guía de filosofía sobre la antropología genética

Guía el ser humano

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN JOSÉ DE CARRIZAL NIT: 800.184.905-1 DANE: 223678001022 Código ICFES: 064535 CORREGIMIENTO DE CARRIZAL - SAN CARLOS – CÓRDOBA GRADO: 10 Grupos (1 Y 2) PERIODO: III FECHA: ÁREA: FILSOFIA DOCENTE: LUIS MARTINEZ CARDENAS TEMA EL SER HUMANO COMPETENCIAS - Conoce el origen del ser humano y su relación con otras especies. -Caracteriza la dimensión biológica y cognitiva del ser humano. INTRODUCCIÓN Pasaron muchos siglos hasta que la ciencia moderna y contemporánea consiguió desentrañar los intrincados mecanismos, las leyes y las pruebas explicativas de la filogénesis y de la antropogénesis. Por ello, hemos expuesto las sucesivas teorías sobre la filogénesis de la especie humana, desde las más antiguas y arcaicas hasta las más certeras y actuales, como la Teoría sintética de la evolución, intentando compaginar así los avances históricos con los últimos logros científicos. La antropogénesis, la aparición del hombre actual sobre la tierra, es un proceso único que formalmente o de modo académico se divide, para su mejor entendimiento, en dos desarrollos interactuantes: el proceso de hominización, que se refiere a la dimensión biológica del hombre, y el proceso de humanización o sociogénesis, que se refiere a la dimensión social y cultural del hombre. Analizamos con detalle los estadios y las etapas de cada uno. En el primer caso, estudiamos los caracteres de los primeros homínidos y los distintos componentes del género Homo hasta el hombre actual. En el segundo, estudiamos las diferentes etapas de la evolución sociocultural del Homo sapiens sapiens, desde las primitivas formas de sociedad y cultura hasta las primeras civilizaciones complejas. DESARROLLO DEL TEMA La génesis de la realidad humana La pregunta es: ¿de dónde venimos los seres humanos? En la actualidad hay un consenso en aceptar que el origen del hombre tuvo que ver con algún tipo de evolución. Las teorías de la evolución tienen en común el considerar la vida, en todas sus manifestaciones, como el producto de un desarrollo: el resultado del cambio y la adaptación al medio. Dichas teorías tuvieron que ganar credibilidad frente a las explicaciones tradicionales de tipo religioso. En particular resultaba problemático contradecir los textos bíblicos que consideraban que el hombre era el resultado inmediato de la acción divina. 1. Filogénesis
  2. 2. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN JOSÉ DE CARRIZAL NIT: 800.184.905-1 DANE: 223678001022 Código ICFES: 064535 CORREGIMIENTO DE CARRIZAL - SAN CARLOS – CÓRDOBA La filogénesis es la evolución de los seres vivos desde la primitiva forma de vida hasta la especie de que se trate. Por ejemplo, hasta la aparición del hombre. La evolución filogenética general, el desarrollo de las distintas especies vivas sobre la Tierra, ha sido uno de los problemas científicos que más han preocupado a las sucesivas generaciones de pensadores y biólogos. Solo vamos a referirnos en el siguiente apartado a los mecanismos y pruebas de la evolución filogenética del hombre. Mecanismos ypruebas de la evoluciónfilogenética:Teorías de la evolución Las diversas teorías filosóficas y científicas sobre la filogénesis pueden organizarse del siguiente modo: a- El fixismo Al ser humano siempre le ha interesado saber de dónde viene entre otras cosas porque saber qué es y adonde puede ir es importante conocer cuales sus orígenes. Una forma de responder a esta cuestión ha sido el evolucionismo, que se opuso desde el principio al fixismo. El fixismo fue inicialmente propuesto por Aristóteles (384-322 a.C) según esta teoría, las especies vivas son invariables, no cambian, e incomunicadas, no hay relación entre ellas; posteriormente el cristianismo, tomando como punto de partida el relato bíblico de la creación, en el Libro del Génesis, reafirmó y aún cerró más el modelo fixista en torno a la idea de la inmutabilidad de las especies. Dios creó el mundo en siete días. De esta teoría seria Santo Tomas de Aquino (1224-1274) su más ferviente expositor a través de la tesis sobre la continuada generación y corrupción de los seres. En el siglo XVII George Cuvier (1769-1832) plantea la teoría según la cual todas las especies son independientes y permanentes inalterables a través del tiempo dese su creación. b-Preevolucionismo. Las primeras ideas intermedias entre el fixismo y el evolucionismo se deben al gran naturalista sueco Linneo (1707-1778), quien estableció el concepto de especie biológica como una unidad constante y elaboró un gran sistema de clasificación de los reinos animal y vegetal. La siguiente idea preevolucionista fue el transformismo de los seres vivos, sugerida por el naturalista Georges Louis Leclerc (1707-1788), Conde de Buffon, en su obra Historia Natural (1776), precedente inmediato de la idea de la evolución de las especies. Sostiene que unas especies pueden transformarse morfológicamente en otras distintas. c. Evolucionismo. El primer científico que formula una teoría biológica evolucionista es Juan Bautista de Monet (1744-1829), Caballero de Lamarck. En su obra Filosofía Zoológica (1809), sostiene una evolución biológica lineal desde los organismos más simples a los más complejos. La idea de una evolución ramificada es posterior. Explica la evolución de las especies mediante varios supuestos teóricos: 1. La adaptación de los seres vivos al medio ambiente es la principal causa de la evolución.
  3. 3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN JOSÉ DE CARRIZAL NIT: 800.184.905-1 DANE: 223678001022 Código ICFES: 064535 CORREGIMIENTO DE CARRIZAL - SAN CARLOS – CÓRDOBA 2. Hay una progresión gradual desde unos organismos más simples a otros más complejos. 3. El mecanismo por el que se producen los cambios graduales es la adaptación al ambiente por el medio del uso y desuso de determinados órganos en el animal con fines adaptativos hace que se hipertrofien o se atrofien. 4. Los caracteres adquiridos por uso y desuso se heredan a lo largo de sucesivas generaciones. 5. Hay una tendencia finalista de la naturaleza a la perfección, es decir, a que se vayan formando organismos cada vez más complejos. Los caracteres así adquiridos se heredan, permitiendo una mejor adaptación a las condiciones del entorno. Por ejemplo, las jirafas tienen los cuellos largos porque este ha ido creciendo durante generaciones para poder alcanzar mejor las hojas de los arboles. Aunque Lamark no aporto pruebas convincentes para demostrar que los caracteres adquiridos se heredan, sus tesis fueron de gran interés y ayudaron a formular la propuesta evolucionista. -El darwinismo. Charles Darwin (1809-1882) y Alfred Russell Wallace (1823-1913) presentan en Londres una nueva teoría de la evolución basada en sus propias observaciones. Según Darwin, en su obra Sobre el origen de las especies por medio de la selección natural (1859), en la naturaleza se entabla una lucha por la supervivencia porque hay más seres vivos que recursos, lo cual provoca un proceso de elección natural. En esa lucha sobreviven los más aptos, los que presentan las características mejores para adaptarse al medio, los peores adaptados perecen, y los más adaptados transmiten sus características a sus descendientes. Los supuestos teóricos del evolucionismo darwinista pueden resumirse del siguiente modo: 1. Los individuos de una especie tienden a multiplicarse indefinidamente, pero los recursos vitales del medio son limitados; por tanto, tiene que haber un límite al crecimiento de los individuos de una especie determinada. 2. El límite es la lucha por la existencia, que hace que sólo puedan reproducirse los mejor dotados o más aptos, es decir, los funcionalmente adaptados al medio. 3. Existe en la naturaleza un mecanismo universal, equivalente en la Biología a la ley de gravitación universal en la Física, que consiste en la selección permanente de los individuos más aptos de cada generación; esta continuada selección natural de las variaciones más adaptativas lleva, tras sucesivas generaciones, a la aparición de nuevas especies. No se trata de que la jirafa "tienda a estirar el cuello", sino de que de las innumerables variaciones individuales al azar de la especie jirafa, sin finalidad interna alguna, sólo sobrevivieron o fueron seleccionadas para existir aquellas que eran capaces de alimentarse en un medio hostil. Y las demás fueron seleccionadas para extinguirse... El gran acierto de Darwin fue el descubrimiento del principio universal de la selección natural como mecanismo explicativo de la evolución. Pero su gran fallo, también, fue el desconocimiento de las leyes genéticas de la herencia. Aunque esta teoría se impuso a la de Lamarck, todavía faltaba explicar cómo las variaciones se transmiten por herencia. Esta explicación llegaría con los trabajos de Gregorio Mendel (1822-1884)
  4. 4. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN JOSÉ DE CARRIZAL NIT: 800.184.905-1 DANE: 223678001022 Código ICFES: 064535 CORREGIMIENTO DE CARRIZAL - SAN CARLOS – CÓRDOBA -El mutacionismo A partir de Mendel, la investigación genética promovería una nueva teoría denominada mutacionismo, según la cual el progreso evolutivo depende de mutaciones. Los trabajos de Mendel demostraron que la evolución permanente o variaciones continuas de los organismos están controladas por unos factores hereditarios denominados genes. Estos genes no siempre se manifiestan en el individuo que los porta (fenotipo), pero pueden ser transmitidos a su descendencia (genotipo). Alrededor de 1901, Hugo de Vries (1848-1935) distinguió dos tipos de variaciones: las modificaciones, debidas a factores externos o medioambientales, y las mutaciones, debidas a factores internos y que ocasionan cambios en la base genética del individuo. Las primeras no son hereditarias, como el desarrollo del brazo en un jugador de tenis, por lo que no desempeñan papel alguno en la evolución. Las segundas, actuando sobre el código genético, originan cambios que se transmiten de generación en generación y dan lugar a las nuevas especies. Teoría sintética de la evolución. Es la actual teoría explicativa de la evolución. Se llama así por dos razones: porque no recurre a un solo mecanismo, como la selección natural, para explicar la evolución biológica de las especies, sino que la explica por la conjunción o síntesis de varios mecanismos (las mutaciones, la selección natural y la genética de poblaciones) y porque muchas de las explicaciones al problema de la evolución han venido por la interdisciplinaridad de varias ciencias biológicas. Las enumeramos primero y nos referimos después a sus aportaciones complementarias. - La Genética. Estudia las leyes de la herencia. - La Sistemática o Historia natural. Estudia la clasificación de las especies vivas. - La Anatomía comparada. Estudia las semejanzas y diferencias morfológicas entre las distintas especies - La Biología molecular. Estudia los procesos químicos que se producen en el interior de las células. - La Paleontología. Estudia los restos fósiles de los seres vivos Ya hemos dicho que lo importante para la evolución biológica no es la variación genética que se da en un individuo, sino los cambios que se extienden a una población de individuos, puesto que sólo el cambio gradual que se produce en una población puede dar origen a una especie distinta de la originaria. 2. Antropogénesis 2.1. La aparición del hombre La rama de la filogénesis que conduce a la aparición sobre la Tierra de la especie humana se denomina antropogénesis. Incluye tanto el proceso de hominización, de carácter biológico, como el proceso de humanización, de carácter social y cultural. La Sistemática o Historia natural, a la pregunta de qué es el hombre, nos dirá que el hombre es un ser vivo que pertenece al reino animal, al tipo de los cordados (con espina dorsal), a la clase de los
  5. 5. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN JOSÉ DE CARRIZAL NIT: 800.184.905-1 DANE: 223678001022 Código ICFES: 064535 CORREGIMIENTO DE CARRIZAL - SAN CARLOS – CÓRDOBA mamíferos, al orden de los primates, como todos los monos, al infraorden de los antropomorfos y a la familia de los homínidos. Dentro de la familia de los homínidos, a su vez, se han dado dos géneros: los Australopitecos o monos del sur y el género homo. En el género homo se han dado cinco especies: el Homo habilis, el Homo erectus, el Homo sapiens y el Homo sapiens sapiens. Pasamos a analizarlos con cierto detalle. -Los Australopitecos. Surgieron en las selvas Africanas hace unos tres millones de años. Fueron los primeros homínidos que adoptaron la marcha erguida. Su organización grupal y el bipedismo les permitieron abandonar su original medio arborícola y conquistar los espacios libres de la sabana africana. Se defendieron y cazaron en grupo utilizando palos, piedras, huesos y otros objetos contundentes, lo que les permitió cambiar sus hábitos alimenticios, pasando de ser herbívoros a ser omnívoros. El esqueleto y la musculatura están adaptados a la marcha erguida (recta), el cráneo es elevado y su capacidad craneal es de 500 cm3 (más o menos como un gorila). -El Homo habilis. Con una antigüedad de unos 2 millones de años, se extinguió hace 500.000 de años. Su frente es ligeramente abombada, su mandíbula menos robusta y sus dientes más pequeños que los de los australopitecos; tiene una mayor capacidad craneal (unos 700cm3). Fue capaz de producir toscos artefactos de piedra, vivían en zonas abiertas, como pradera y sabanas, organizados en formaciones familiares. Algunos antropólogos asignan su pertenencia al género de los australopitecos y no al género homo. -El Homo erectus. Supone un notable avance en el proceso de hominización. Apareció hace aproximadamente 1,5 millones de años y se extinguió hace 250.000 años. Su esqueleto es parecido al del hombre actual: cráneo aplanado, frente huidiza y mandíbula más grácil que los anteriores homínidos, aunque sin mentón. Su capacidad craneal es de 900-1200 cc. Talló piedras y fabricó utensilios y armas para la defensa y la caza. Descubrió y dominó el fuego (hace 400.000 años) y lo utilizó profusamente en sus hogares. Se especula con que fue el Homo erectus quién inició la transición de los lenguajes naturales, inarticulados, basados en voces únicas y gritos, a los primitivos lenguajes simbólicos. La transición se debió de producir por la imposibilidad de los lenguajes naturales de adecuarse a la acumulación cuantitativa de las nuevas necesidades culturales, por ejemplo, la planificación de una actividad tan compleja como la caza organizada. Fue necesario crear una herramienta de comunicación que permitiese nombrar o designar (primera función del lenguaje) los objetos y las acciones. -El Homo sapiens. Es el llamado hombre de Neanderthal. Vivió en algunos lugares de Asia y sobre todo en Europa. Apareció hace unos 100.000 años y se extinguió hace 35.000 años. Esto significa que coexistió e incluso convivió con el hombre actual. Era de baja estatura (sobre 1,60 m.), tenía el rostro grande, la frente huidiza y la mandíbula con un mentón incipiente. Se calcula que su capacidad craneana es de unos 1500 cc. Dominó una amplia industria lítica, hachas bifaces, cuchillos muy perfeccionados, raederas, etc. Vivían en refugios naturales que acondicionaron y reconstruyeron con un cierto sentido de la distribución del espacio mediante estancias separadas con funciones distintas. Practicaban rituales
  6. 6. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN JOSÉ DE CARRIZAL NIT: 800.184.905-1 DANE: 223678001022 Código ICFES: 064535 CORREGIMIENTO DE CARRIZAL - SAN CARLOS – CÓRDOBA funerarios avanzados y se deduce que mostraban incipientes preocupaciones espirituales... Las causas de su desaparición son un misterio apasionante. Los últimos vestigios de los Neanderthales se encuentran en los fértiles valles y las grandes zonas boscosas de Norte de Francia. Allí coincidieron con el hombre actual. Se sabe, por los restos antropológicos, que en ocasiones fueron expulsados o exterminados. En otras parece ser que convivieron pacíficamente y aprendieron técnicas del hombre actual. Lo cierto es que no se tiene conocimiento de una nueva especie, resultante del cruce de ambas. Su organización social era muy reducida, prácticamente no pasaron de la familia extensa, desarrollaron una cultura relativamente avanzada en relación con su sucesor, vivieron en una época de glaciación dura y exigente (glaciación de Würm)... Tuvieron que luchar por la supervivencia con un competidor directo tan formidable que la naturaleza, finalmente, los seleccionó para su extinción. -El Homo sapiens sapiens. El hombre de Cromagnon, es el hombre actual. Surgió coincidiendo con los último neandertales, hace 40.000 años. Posee una industria lítica muy avanzada, fabrica útiles y herramientas de hueso, como agujas para coser vestidos, e instrumentos compuestos con mangos de madera y hojas de piedra. Descubrieron los metales. Iniciaron la roturación de la tierra mediante técnicas agrícolas. Las formas de organización social, familias, tribus, clanes, son mucho más complejas que las de sus predecesores. Cuenta con numerosas manifestaciones culturales, artísticas y religiosas, como las pinturas rupestres de Altamira y Lascaux, de hace 33.000 años, y, sobre todo, posee el desarrollo progresivo del pensamiento y el lenguaje, del psiquismo superior, que hace del hombre una especie única y peculiar, abismalmente distante de las más próximas en la escala evolutiva. El psiquismo superior Son evidentes las diferencias anatómicas, mentales y culturales que separan al hombre actual de los antropoides. En este apartado, nos vamos a ocupar de las causas anatómicas o morfológicas del surgimiento de los distintos tipos de conducta inteligente y, finalmente, de la aparición del llamado psiquismo superior del hombre. Entre las diferencias anatómicas más importantes, podemos señalar las siguientes: - La posición erguida. El bipedismo supuso la especialización de los pies en la función locomotora, el acortamiento y ensanchamiento de la pelvis, la resistencia y flexibilidad de la columna vertebral cuya misión consiste en la distribución equilibrada del peso del cuerpo y del cráneo. La primera y principal consecuencia del bipedismo fue la liberación de la mano. - La liberación de la mano. La liberación de la mano y la existencia de un dedo pulgar oponible, hicieron posible la utilización de este órgano en tareas prensoras y manipuladoras, con las cuales los primeros homínidos pudieron construir herramientas y adaptarse al medio. Ello facilitó la irrupción de la inteligencia práctica o instrumental. -El desarrollo del cerebro. Un tamaño tres veces mayor de volumen encefálico (1.800 cc.) que el de los primates, permitiría el desarrollo de zonas del cerebro especializado para ciertas tareas como el
  7. 7. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN JOSÉ DE CARRIZAL NIT: 800.184.905-1 DANE: 223678001022 Código ICFES: 064535 CORREGIMIENTO DE CARRIZAL - SAN CARLOS – CÓRDOBA lenguaje como instrumento de comunicación, la inteligencia simbólica, el pensamiento lógico- abstracto y la vida social. La conquista de la inteligencia lógico-abstracta hace del hombre un “animal racional”. -Un aparato fonador único. Incluye los labios, los dientes, la lengua, el velo del paladar, las cuerdas vocales, la glotis, la faringe, la laringe y los pulmones. Sólo un sistema integral con esta peculiar morfología es capaz de permitir la emisión de sonidos articulados. La inteligencia simbólica del hombre, el lenguaje como instrumento de comunicación, depende totalmente de esta característica, única ente los mamíferos superiores. Diferencias cognitivas Evidentemente uno de los rasgos característicos del ser humano es la cognición animal, que le permite mantener una independencia con respecto al medio, poder controlarlo y transformar el medio en la medida de sus capacidades. Siguiendo las teorías de Ferdinand de Sausser (1857-1913), al parecer algunos animales tienen la capacidad de utilizar símbolos para comunicarse por ejemplo para saber dónde está la comida. Pero, solo la especie humana tiene la capacidad de usar símbolos de manera composicional, es decir, de manera sistemática y de combinar los símbolos para crear significados complejos. La naturaleza composicional de nuestro lenguaje nos da un dispositivo para codificar y transmitir conocimientos e ideas complejas. Esto nos da la posibilidad de convertirnos en una especie epistémica. Otras especies pueden formar comunidades entorno a sus costumbres o necesidades compartidas, pero solo el lenguaje humano le permite construir una comunidad en torno a las cosas que considera verdaderas. Las particularidades de la percepción humana y su capacidad para tener estados mentales acerca de otros estados mentales, por ejemplo, la capacidad de dudar que una cierta creencia sea verdadera o falsa, le han permitido al ser humano la posibilidad de apercibirse del mundo (darse cuenta del mundo). Tal apercepción hace posible que el ser humano se constituya como un sujeto cognitivo, con una percepción particular del mundo con ciertas creencias y acciones. Además de características tan distintivas como el lenguaje, los hombres tienen otras capacidades cognitivas que difícilmente tiene los demás animales, como es el pensamiento lógico, el pensamiento reflexivo, el pensamiento simbólico y el pensamiento científico, parecen marcas propias del hombre. Los procesos cognitivos son los siguientes: � Procesos informativos. Sensación, percepción y aprendizaje. � Procesos representativos. Memoria. � Procesos intelectivos. Pensamiento, inteligencia y lenguaje. Diferencias sociales La diferencia social fundamental del ser humano frente a los demás animales es la posesión de una
  8. 8. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA SAN JOSÉ DE CARRIZAL NIT: 800.184.905-1 DANE: 223678001022 Código ICFES: 064535 CORREGIMIENTO DE CARRIZAL - SAN CARLOS – CÓRDOBA cultura, es decir, unas construcciones que median entre el ser humano y su manera de actuar frente a la realidad. Los significados de las palabras que construimos, las leyes y los principios éticos que nos rigen, y las concepciones de la belleza que tenemos, se han desarrollado como resultado de la vida en sociedad y permean constantemente nuestra concepción del mundo en sociedad. Ninguna otra especie es capaz de tener el tipo de construcciones culturales que caracterizan a los seres humanos y, por esta razón, ninguna puede separarse tanto de su realidad para manipularla, transformarla y abordarla críticamente. PROFUNDIZACIÓN –REALIZADA POR EL ESTUDIANTE- Responde la siguiente pregunta: ¿ EVALUACIÓN Evaluación del taller 2. ¿Cuál fue el principal acierto y el fallo más importante del evolucionismo darwiniano? 3. ¿Por qué se llama "sintética" la actual teoría de la evolución? 4. Enumera las leyes de la evolución. 5. ¿Desde la filogénesis, cuál es la definición naturalista o taxonómica del hombre? 6. ¿Cuáles fueron las causas de la desaparición del Homo sapiens o Neanderthal? 7. ¿Qué supone la filogénesis desde la perspectiva de la aparición del psiquismo superior del hombre? 8. ¿Se ha dicho alternativamente, intentando definir al hombre, que es un animal racional y lingüístico?. Aclara el sentido de ambas afirmaciones. 11. ¿Qué diferencias hay entre la organización social del hombre de Neanderthal y el de Cromagnon? 9. Diferencia entre proceso de hominización y proceso de humanización. 10. ¿Por qué el hombre es un animal biosocial? 11. Aclara la diferencia entre filogénesis y ontogénesis. 12.Completa la siguiente tabla con los principales postulados de las teorías de la evolución: Teoría de la Evolución Postulados principales Lamarquismo Darwinismo Mutacionismo Teoría sintética Reflexiona y autoevalúate -Como ha sido mi actitud frente al trabajo?. -He cumplido mis tareas a tiempo? -Que aprendí en esta Unidad?.

