Event Risk Management

Analysis of an event's potential risks and how to manage them.

  1. 1. Name: Luis Marciaga Selected Festival: Pure Portland Issue #1 Weather: What weather challenge haveyou selected toplan for? Rain, Portland is known for its frequent rain and foggy weather. Is thisa controlled risk or respond hazard? Controlled Risk, rain should be expected at an outdoor Portland event, so mitigation can be put in place to minimize risk to guests. A L A R P What couldbe the degree of harm thatcould happenas a result of this risk/hazard? The harm that can be caused by rain includes a raised risk to the integrity of trails tied to the event, guests falling from the slick floors, and damages to technology present at the event. Explain processes thatwould need to be implemented to reduce or eliminate the risk/hazard. (minimumof three processes to explain) Is it realistic to completely eliminate the risk? The first process would be to have medics and rangers present at the trails, patrolling to ensure the safety of eventgoers. The second process would be to establish safety tents/zones throughout the event location to shield from the rain if it becomes overbearing. A third process would be preplanning the trails in the event with paths to be as practicably safe as possible with rain in mind. What couldbe cost considerations with reducing/eliminating the risk/hazard? Actual costs should notbe included. Thisis a listing of considerations thatwould need to bepriced out. Some cost considerations would be the pay for medics and rangers that would patrol as well as the cost for maintenance to trails to keep up their integrity through the event. Another cost would be the tents provided to shield event goers from the rain. Who wouldyouplan to consult with to implement a mitigation andresponse plan? The event would consult the Portland Parks and Recreation office to help implement the safety features to trails. Is the risk/hazardworth the inclusionof a specific activity or to hostthe event as a whole, why or why not? Yes, the risk is worth the event and still does not deter the hiking and outdoor activity portion of the event. The storms in Portland aren’t known for being too intense and may even add to the experience for event goers.
  2. 2. Issue #2 Participant Injury: What injury challenge haveyou selected toplan for? I have selected to plan for sprains and broken limbs, as these are frequent injuries that occur during the activities encouraged at the event. Is thisa controlled risk or respond hazard? This is a respond hazard, as this would be caused by accidents. A L A R P What couldbe the degree of harm thatcould happenas a result of this risk/hazard? If something happens at the event, causing a large number of events, there could be a shortage of medics to help and this could damage the face of the company and reduce the popularity of the event and all future ones. What are the processes that would need to be implementedto reduce or eliminate the risk/hazard?Isit realistic to completely eliminate the risk? While it is impossible to completely eliminate the risk of injuries at an outdoor activities event, the trails could be marked with safety features like guide wires and trail markers stating difficulty of certain paths. There can also be a surplus of medics and rangers posted on trails to ensure quick response and assistance to any guests who need it. What couldbe costs associatedwith reducing/eliminating the risk/hazard? Actual costsarenotnecessary thisis a listing of considerationsthatwould need to bepriced out. The costs would come from event insurance to help mitigate the costs of injuries at the event, paying medical staff to be on site, and paying to setup safety features on the trails. Who wouldyouplan to consult with to implement a mitigation andresponse plan? Again, I would plan to consult with the parks and recreation office, but also the Portland Park Rangers, who would assist with ensuring safety on the trails. Is the risk/hazardworththe inclusionof a specific activity or to hostthe event as a whole, why or why not? Yes, as the event is planned around outdoor activities, injury would be a known risk and does not change the inclusion of the activity from the event.
  3. 3. Event #1: Ultra Music Festival Describe the eventto include answers to the questionsbelow. What is the event? Where does it take place? When doesit takeplace? Who is the target audience? How many people attend? The event is an EDM music festival that has taken place in Miami, FL for the past 21 years, though the most recent festival took place in Virginia Key. It usually occurs in the springtime, like March. The target audience for the event are males 28-32 with an average annual salary of $75,000 (Grate, 2018). The average amount of attendees is 165k people. What is/are the challenge(s) that youlearned about? Due to poor management of the festival’s transportation, the festival goers had to walk over a mile across the Rickenbacker Causeway to find ride shares, greatly tarnishing the event experience (Flechas, 2019). What seemed to be the plan, if any, that was in place to mitigate or respond to the issue? The event planners thought the number of buses they had hired would be enough to transport the festival goers to the area for Ride Share pickup, but it wasn’t enough and caused immense frustration (Iannelli, 2019). Hindsight is 20/20, what processes would you suggest putting in place to mitigate and respond to the same challenges that this event experienced? Due to the nature of transportation issues, the event should have found a way to layout the event to have direct pickup locations, making the mile walk a part of the experience, not a dark, jolting exit to the festival. Who would you plan to consult with to implement a mitigation and response plan for of the scenarios and why? I would plan to consult the Miami Dade transportation office because they may have solutions to help mitigate the problem, including changes to traffic in the area to help guests leave more smoothly and safely. Dependent on the risk/hazard that you identified, do you think the risk is worth the inclusion in the event? Why or why not? Do you think the issue could have been avoided? I believe festivals of this size cannot avoid traffic issues and believe it to be worth it, though the issue could have been mitigated with better layout planning.
  4. 4. Event #2: <Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival> Describe the eventto include answers to the questionsbelow. What is the event? Where does it take place? When doesit takeplace? Who is the target audience? How many people attend? Coachella is a festival focused on celebrating music and art that takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, which is located in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The event tends to occur around the second and third week of October and targets adults ages 18-34 (Faughnder, 2015). The festival easily sees an attendance of over 125,000. What is/are the challenge(s) that youlearned about? The main challenge I learn about is the amount of trash produced at this festival and the effect that has on the environment (Environmental, 2019). What seemed to be the plan, if any, that was in place to mitigate or respond to the issue? The plan seems to have been the typical clean-up crew to walk through sporadically through the event and at each day’s end, while booths and sponsors tend to their proper areas. The event implemented a system for water bottle turn ins that would give the guest a free water in return to help mitigate the littering, though that made little impact (Green, 2019). Hindsight is 20/20, what processes would you suggest putting in place to mitigate and respond to the same challenges that this event experienced? To mitigate the issues, I would propose running the festival with as few products as possible that are not biodegradable. If booths serve their food or drinks in biodegradable containers, with paper straws and such, the amount of trash would remain the same, but any left behind or missed would not leave the same impact as its plastic counterpart. Trash would never be removed from an event like this but making sure it doesn’t hit the environment as intensely is a step in the right direction. There can also be systems in place to reward guests for using reusable containers and turning in any recyclables to help as well. Who would you plan to consult with to implement a mitigation and response plan for of the scenarios and why? I would consult the California Waste Services office to better understand what products their recycling plants are equipped to handle and what containers are available for trash collection. Dependent on the risk/hazard that you identified, do you think the risk is worth the inclusion in the event? Why or why not? Do you think the issue could have been avoided? Yes, I do believe the waste risk is worth the event. In today’s age, the environmental impact of an event is on a lot of people’s minds and with proper marketing and information, I believe festivals can lessen the harm they do and shift the systems to help, not hurt.
  5. 5. References: Environmental cost of Coachella. (2019, April 24). Retrieved July 30, 2020, from https://uofsdmedia.com/environmental-cost-of-coachella/ Faughnder, R. (2015, April 14). At Coachella and other festivals, sponsors target young spenders. Retrieved July 30, 2020, from https://www.latimes.com/entertainment/envelope/cotown/la-et-ct-at-coachella-brand- bands-20150413-story.html Flechas, J. (2019, April 5). Escape from Ultra: Festival's first night on Virginia Key ends with chaotic crowd exit. Retrieved July 30, 2020, from https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami- dade/article228568929.html Grate, R. (2020, January 23). Music Festival Demographics and Insights - Eventbrite. Retrieved July 30, 2020, from https://www.eventbrite.com/blog/music-festival-demographics-ds00/ Green, P. (2019, November 16). They Love Trash. Retrieved July 31, 2020, from https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/16/style/trash-pirates-festivals.html Iannelli, J. (2019, July 25). Ultra Music Festival Terminates Agreement With Miami, Will Move Elsewhere in South Florida. Retrieved July 30, 2020, from https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/ultra-music-festival-leaving-virginia-key-miami- 11167757 Legaspi, A. (2019, May 09). Ultra Music Festival to Leave Miami After 21 Years. Retrieved July 30, 2020, from https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/ultra-music-festival- leaves-miami-833255/ The people fighting the war on waste at music festivals. (2020). Retrieved July 31, 2020, from https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20190627-the-people-fighting-the-war-on-waste- at-music-festivals Portland Parks & Recreation. (2020). Retrieved July 31, 2020, from https://www.portlandoregon.gov/parks/ Staying Safe. (n.d.). Retrieved July 31, 2020, from https://www.nps.gov/subjects/trails/hiking- safety.htm Ultra Music Festival: Attendance 2018. (2019, October 30). Retrieved July 30, 2020, from https://www.statista.com/statistics/441668/number-of-attendees-at-ultra-music-festival- us/
  6. 6. WeatherSpark.com. (2020). Retrieved July 31, 2020, from https://weatherspark.com/y/757/Average-Weather-in-Portland-Oregon-United-States- Year-Round

