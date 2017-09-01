PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS. OBJETO COMÚN EN LA VIDA REAL: “CARRO” República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Fer...
¿QUÉ ES UN OBJETO? Es una entidad que posee características y acciones que realiza por sí solo o interactuando con otros o...
ES UNA METODOLOGÍA QUE BASA LA ESTRUCTURA DE LOS PROGRAMAS EN TORNO A LOS OBJETOS. PENSAR EN TÉRMINOS DE OBJETOS ES COMO L...
Cada objeto posee características que lo distinguen entre sí. Los objetos tienen acciones asociadas entre sí.
La clase Puede definirse como la agrupación o colección de objetos que comparten una estructura común y un comportamiento ...
ATRIBUTOS Son los datos que caracterizan al objeto. Marca
Bolsas de aire Cinturón de seguridad MÉTODOS Los métodos de un objeto caracterizan su comportamiento, es decir, son todas ...
Programación orientada a objetos
Programación orientada a objetos
Programación orientada a objetos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Programación orientada a objetos

3 views

Published on

Programación Orientada a Objetos.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
3
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Programación orientada a objetos

  1. 1. PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA A OBJETOS. OBJETO COMÚN EN LA VIDA REAL: “CARRO” República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Fermín Toro Cabudare – Edo. Lara Nombre: Luis Marchán Sección: MI-33 Prof(a).: José Marrufo
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES UN OBJETO? Es una entidad que posee características y acciones que realiza por sí solo o interactuando con otros objetos
  3. 3. ES UNA METODOLOGÍA QUE BASA LA ESTRUCTURA DE LOS PROGRAMAS EN TORNO A LOS OBJETOS. PENSAR EN TÉRMINOS DE OBJETOS ES COMO LO HARÍAMOS EN LA VIDA REAL. PROGRAMACIÓN ORIENTADA AL OBJETO
  4. 4. Cada objeto posee características que lo distinguen entre sí. Los objetos tienen acciones asociadas entre sí.
  5. 5. La clase Puede definirse como la agrupación o colección de objetos que comparten una estructura común y un comportamiento común. Es importante que exista una ABSTRACCIÓN de las características mas relevantes. Carro/Mustang
  6. 6. ATRIBUTOS Son los datos que caracterizan al objeto. Marca
  7. 7. Bolsas de aire Cinturón de seguridad MÉTODOS Los métodos de un objeto caracterizan su comportamiento, es decir, son todas las acciones que el objeto puede realizar por sí mismo. Adquirir velocidad

×