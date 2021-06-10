Luis hernandez 27.380.392 teoria de control

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico “San...
¿Qué es un sistema de primer orden? Los sistemas de primer orden por definición son aquellos que tienen un solo polo y est...
SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Aplicando la transformada de Laplace para obtener la función de transferencia: se tiene que: Fina...
SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Constante de tiempo de un sistema de primer orden, generalmente denotada por la letra griega τ (t...
SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Respuesta de un sistema de primer orden ante una entrada escalón Donde A es una constante. Expand...
SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Tiempo de estabilización: Matemáticamente el sistema tiende a una asíntota con valor KA, y en con...
SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Entonces, la respuesta transitoria se define como la dinámica del sistema desde el estado inicial...
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Ecuación diferencial para un sistema de segundo orden En ingeniería de control un sistema de seg...
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Aplicando la transformada de Laplace para obtener la función de transferencia: Entonces se tiene...
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Casos: a) ζ > 1 : dos raíces reales y diferentes. b) ζ =1 : dos raíces reales e iguales. c) 0 < ...
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN a) Sistema Sobreamortiguado (ζ>1) Un sistema sobreamortiguado es aquel que posee dos polos reale...
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Se aplica
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Tenemos los valores de las constantes K1, K2 y K3. Se obtendrá
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN b) Sistema Críticamente Amortiguado (ζ=1) Un sistema críticamente amortiguado es aquel que posee...
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Aplicando: Se obtendrá la ecuación final para el sistema de segundo orden:
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Un sistema subamortiguado es aquel que posee un par de polos complejos conjugados dentro de un s...
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Forma de respuesta: Cálculo de los residuos:
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Tiempo Máximo Pico El tiempo de pico tp se obtiene derivando la ecuación temporal y evaluando la...
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Tiempo de subida o elevación tr: Es el tiempo que transcurre para que la respuesta alcance por p...
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN d) Sistema oscilatorio sin amortiguamiento ζ = 0:
SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Caracterización del transitorio (Respuesta a escalón): Respuesta temporal
SISTEMAS DE ORDEN SUPERIOR Quedan descritos por la siguiente función de transferencia: Con zi y pj ceros y polos en genera...
SISTEMAS DE ORDEN SUPERIOR Caso 1: Polos en general distintos: Aplicando la transformada inversa:  La contribución de K0 ...
SISTEMAS DE ORDEN SUPERIOR Caso 2: Polos en general múltiples: La respuesta escalón de amplitud A será: Y aplicando la tra...
SISTEMAS DE ORDEN SUPERIOR Concepto de dominancia:  Los polos más cercanos al eje imaginario jω prevalecen, y se denomina...
Luis hernandez 27.380.392 teoria de control

  1. 1. República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Catedra: Teoría de control Extensión Barcelona Profesor: Lcda. Amdie Chirinos Alumno: Luis Hernández C.I:27.380.392 JUNIO, 2021
  2. 2. ¿Qué es un sistema de primer orden? Los sistemas de primer orden por definición son aquellos que tienen un solo polo y están representados por ecuaciones diferenciales ordinarias de primer orden, Quiere decir que el máximo orden de la derivada es orden 1. Considerando el caso de las ecuaciones diferenciales lineales de primer orden, con coeficientes constantes y condición inicial cero, tenemos: SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Tienen diversas aplicaciones para aproximar y representar procesos y sistemas físicos cotidianos o industriales. Por ejemplo tenemos sistemas físicos de primer orden de circuitos eléctricos (circuito RC) donde el condensador es el componente encargado de almacenar la energia del sistema.
  3. 3. SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Aplicando la transformada de Laplace para obtener la función de transferencia: se tiene que: Finalmente: K : ganancia del sistema de primer orden. τ : constante del tiempo del sistema de primer orden. Donde:
  4. 4. SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Constante de tiempo de un sistema de primer orden, generalmente denotada por la letra griega τ (tau), se define como el tiempo requerido para que el sistema alcance el 63,2% del valor final o de estado estable. Por lo tanto la constante muestra la velocidad del sistema ante una determinada entrada para alcanzar el régimen permanente. Cuanto menor es la constante de tiempo, más rápida es la respuesta del sistema. Si la constante de tiempo es mayor, el sistema se mueve lentamente en su respuesta transitoria. ¿Qué es la constante de tiempo en un sistema de primer orden?
  5. 5. SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Respuesta de un sistema de primer orden ante una entrada escalón Donde A es una constante. Expandiendo en fracciones parciales:
  6. 6. SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Tiempo de estabilización: Matemáticamente el sistema tiende a una asíntota con valor KA, y en consecuencia el tiempo para llegar a este valor es infinito. Desde el punto de vista de ingeniería es necesario establecer un márgen en la aproximación a la asíntota de manera que se pueda calcular un tiempo finito en el cual se considera el sistema estabilizado (tss). Por convención se adoptó como tiempo de estabilización para un sistema de primer orden ante una entrada escalón el valor:
  7. 7. SISTEMAS DE PRIMER ORDEN Entonces, la respuesta transitoria se define como la dinámica del sistema desde el estado inicial hasta alcanzar el estado estacionario, donde en un sistema de primer orden la respuesta transitoria tiene una duración de 4 veces la constante de tiempo.
  8. 8. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Ecuación diferencial para un sistema de segundo orden En ingeniería de control un sistema de segundo orden se caracteriza porque tiene dos polos o raíces y están representados típicamente por ecuaciones diferenciales ordinarias de segundo orden. En donde: a, b, c y β constantes. y(t) = la variable de salida del sistema. r(t) = la variable de entrada al sistema
  9. 9. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Aplicando la transformada de Laplace para obtener la función de transferencia: Entonces se tiene que: K Ganancia del sistema. ζ Factor de amortiguamiento. ωn Frecuencia natural no amortiguada Si sacamos las raíces del denominador observaremos que los sistemas de segundo orden pueden clasificarse en tres tipos diferente de sistemas, las raíces son:
  10. 10. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Casos: a) ζ > 1 : dos raíces reales y diferentes. b) ζ =1 : dos raíces reales e iguales. c) 0 < ζ< 1 : dos raíces complejas conjugadas, con parte real. d) ζ=0 : dos raíces complejas conjugadas, sin parte real. En este caso podemos entender que cuando tenemos un sistema de segundo orden existe la posibilidad de la existencia de un sistema amortiguado que nos indica la existencia de algún componente capaz de disipar la energía del sistema y viene dado por el factor de amortiguamiento ζ.
  11. 11. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN a) Sistema Sobreamortiguado (ζ>1) Un sistema sobreamortiguado es aquel que posee dos polos reales dentro de un sistema de segundo orden, donde ya no existen oscilaciones. Analizando el sistema ante una entrada escalón, Cuando ζ>1: El diagrama de polos y ceros viene dado por:
  12. 12. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Se aplica
  13. 13. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Tenemos los valores de las constantes K1, K2 y K3. Se obtendrá
  14. 14. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN b) Sistema Críticamente Amortiguado (ζ=1) Un sistema críticamente amortiguado es aquel que posee dos polos iguales (polos con multiplicidad) ubicados en el mismo punto del plano complejo para un sistema de segundo grado. Analizando el sistema ante una entrada escalón, Cuando ζ=1: El diagrama de polos y ceros viene dado por:
  15. 15. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Aplicando: Se obtendrá la ecuación final para el sistema de segundo orden:
  16. 16. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Un sistema subamortiguado es aquel que posee un par de polos complejos conjugados dentro de un sistema de segundo orden. Analizando el sistema ante una entrada escalón, Cuando 0<ζ<1: c) Sistema Subamortiguado (0<ζ<1)
  17. 17. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Forma de respuesta: Cálculo de los residuos:
  18. 18. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Tiempo Máximo Pico El tiempo de pico tp se obtiene derivando la ecuación temporal y evaluando la respuesta en t=tp Es usado para medir cuanto la señal sobrepasa la referencia con relación a su estado estacionario. También se conoce como máximo sobreimpulso. En porcentaje se tiene que:
  19. 19. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Tiempo de subida o elevación tr: Es el tiempo que transcurre para que la respuesta alcance por primera vez el valor final
  20. 20. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN d) Sistema oscilatorio sin amortiguamiento ζ = 0:
  21. 21. SISTEMAS DE SEGUNDO ORDEN Caracterización del transitorio (Respuesta a escalón): Respuesta temporal
  22. 22. SISTEMAS DE ORDEN SUPERIOR Quedan descritos por la siguiente función de transferencia: Con zi y pj ceros y polos en general complejos, la respuesta escalón de magnitud A será: Los sistemas de orden superior son aquellos sistemas dinámicos que contienen ceros adicionales los cuales son los que afectan y desequilibran el comportamiento tanto en un régimen transitorio como en un régimen permanente
  23. 23. SISTEMAS DE ORDEN SUPERIOR Caso 1: Polos en general distintos: Aplicando la transformada inversa:  La contribución de K0 es relativa al régimen estacionario.  La contribución de cada polo pi en la respuesta transitoria depende la magnitud del residuo Ki y de su colocación relativa: Si Ki es bajo su contribución es despreciable, y Si Re(pi)<0 con |Re(pi)| alto su contribución es despreciable.
  24. 24. SISTEMAS DE ORDEN SUPERIOR Caso 2: Polos en general múltiples: La respuesta escalón de amplitud A será: Y aplicando la transformada inversa de Laplace: Para determinar la contribución de cada polo se realiza igual que en el caso 1
  25. 25. SISTEMAS DE ORDEN SUPERIOR Concepto de dominancia:  Los polos más cercanos al eje imaginario jω prevalecen, y se denominan polos dominantes.  Transformamos un sistema de orden superior en un sistema de primer orden (un único polo dominante) o en un SSO (un par de polos dominantes).  Los polos dominantes son los polos que dan la respuesta más lenta.  La rapidez de respuesta viene dada por el exponente de la exponencial (la parte real del polo). Criterio de dominancia:  Relación Re(pi) / Re(pd) > 5, suponiendo que no hay ceros en cercanía de pd (efecto cancelación
  26. 26. Bibliografía  http://www.unet.edu.ve/~jlrodriguezp/sist12.pdf  https://frrq.cvg.utn.edu.ar/pluginfile.php/9025/mod_resource/content /1/Tema5.pdf  https://www.cartagena99.com/recursos/alumnos/apuntes/7_FUNCIO N_DE_TRANSFERENCIA_PRIMER_ORDEN.pdf  https://controlautomaticoeducacion.com/control- realimentado/sistemas-dinamicos-de-primer-orden/

