  1. 1. I.E.P. “CRECIENDO CON AMOR” CLASES VIRTUALES – SEMANA 02 – II TRIMESTRE PROFESOR: MISS ERIKA ALUMNO: ÁREA: CIENCIA Y AMBIENTE CLASIFICACION DE LOS ANIMALES POR SU ESCTRUCTURA VERTEBRADOS – INVERTEBRADOS 1
  2. 2. I.E.P. “CRECIENDO CON AMOR” CLASES VIRTUALES – SEMANA 02 – II TRIMESTRE PROFESOR: MISS ERIKA ALUMNO: ÁREA: CIENCIA Y AMBIENTE CLASIFICACIÒN DE LOS ANIMALES POR SU ESTRUCTURA INVERTEBRADOS ANIMALES QUE NO TIENEN HUESOS 2
  3. 3. I.E.P. “CRECIENDO CON AMOR” CLASES VIRTUALES – SEMANA 02 – II TRIMESTRE PROFESOR: MISS ERIKA ALUMNO: ÁREA: CIENCIA Y AMBIENTE 1. Completa con las palabras del recuadro y leerás la información sobre los animales vertebrados. esqueleto –mayoría – columna – carecen -externa – pulpos – armadura Los invertebrados de vertebral. La de los invertebrados tiene una protección _, como si fuera una _, como los escarabajos, pero hay invertebrados que no tienen ningún tipo de protección, como los . 2. OBSERVA un cangrejo y un pulpo. Conversa con tu profesora sobre las características de cada uno de ellos. 3
  4. 4. I.E.P. “CRECIENDO CON AMOR” CLASES VIRTUALES – SEMANA 02 – II TRIMESTRE PROFESOR: MISS ERIKA ALUMNO: ÁREA: CIENCIA Y AMBIENTE 3. Encierra en un círculo los animales invertebrados. Tarea para casita •En tu cuaderno: 1. Escribeuna lista de diez animales invertebrados. Ilustra. 2. Pega el dibujo de un camarón y de una estrella de mar. Luego, con la ayuda de tus papitos, escribe una breve reseña sobrecada uno de estos animales (mínimo cinco renglones). 4
  5. 5. I.E.P. “CRECIENDO CON AMOR” CLASES VIRTUALES – SEMANA 02 – II TRIMESTRE PROFESOR: MISS ERIKA ALUMNO: ÁREA: CIENCIA Y AMBIENTE VERTEBRADOS: ANIMALES QUE TIENEN HUESOS 1. ObsPeercveas y completa el maRpeaptciloesnceptual con la clasAivfiecsación de los vertebrados.
  6. 6. 5
  7. 7. I.E.P. “CRECIENDO CON AMOR” CLASES VIRTUALES – SEMANA 02 – II TRIMESTRE PROFESOR: MISS ERIKA ALUMNO: ÁREA: CIENCIA Y AMBIENTE 2. Ordena las letras, escribe la palabra correctamente y podrás leer la información: Los son un grupo de tedosverbra nilesama con una articulada que actúa lumcona febralver como soporte del cuerpo y permite su movimiento. 3. Dibuja el animal vertebrado que más te guste y escribe su nombre. 6
  8. 8. I.E.P. “CRECIENDO CON AMOR” CLASES VIRTUALES – SEMANA 02 – II TRIMESTRE PROFESOR: MISS ERIKA ALUMNO: ÁREA: CIENCIA Y AMBIENTE 7
  9. 9. I.E.P. “CRECIENDO CON AMOR” CLASES VIRTUALES – SEMANA 02 – II TRIMESTRE PROFESOR: MISS ERIKA ALUMNO: ÁREA: CIENCIA Y AMBIENTE 1. Completa y relaciona estos animales con el cartel que corresponda. Luego colorea. 8

