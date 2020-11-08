Gonzalezdelgado luiseduardo m01_s3ai6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana En la actualidad las TIC están en todas partes y en la mayoría de las acciones que realizamos a diario, El hablar por celular, revisar el correo electrónico, la red social en las que estemos escritos o la acción de chatear con algún amigo, ya estamos utilizando las nuevas tecnologías.
  2. 2. • A. las TIC en la casa: Las TIC han facilitado mucho la vida cotidiana comenzando por el hogar, ya que han mejorado la comunicación, y la mayoría de las personas concuerdan en que han sido para beneficio de la sociedad. • B. las TIC en el ámbito educativo: En la actualidad los sistemas educativos de todo el mundo se enfrentan al desafío de utilizar las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación.
  3. 3. • C. las TIC en el ámbito laboral: Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación han transformado nuestra manera de trabajar y gestionar recursos. las tic son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea más productivo: agilizando las Comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo.

