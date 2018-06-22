Sentencia de pension alimenticia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 0/01/2011 – FAMILIA 299-2010 SALA REGIONAL MIXTA DE LA CORTE DE APELACIONES DE RETALHULEU: Retalhuleu, veinte de enero de dos mil once. En apelación se examina la sentencia emitida por el Juez de Primera Instancia de Familia del departamento de Suchitepéquez el diecisiete de septiembre de dos mil diez, dentro del Juicio ORAL DE MODIFICACIÓN DE PENSION ALIMENTICIA (AUMENTO) promovido por CLAUDIA MARISOL VELASQUEZ MORALES contra REGINALDO BENJAMIN HERRERA HERNANDEZ. RESUMEN DE LA SENTENCIA RECURRIDA El juez de primer grado, resolvió: *** I) SIN LUGAR la EXCEPCION PERENTORIA DE IMPOSIBILIDAD ECONOMICA DEL DEMANDADO PARA OTORGAR EL AUMENTO DE LA PENSION ALIMENTICIA SOLICITADA POR LA ACTORA CLAUDIA MARISOL VELASQUEZ MORALES, opuesta por REGINALDO BENJAMIN HERRERA HERNANDEZ; II) CON LUGAR la DEMANDA ORAL DE AUMENTO DE PENSION ALIMENTICIA promovida por CLAUDIA MARISOL VELASQUEZ MORALES contra REGINALDO BENJAMIN HERRERA HERNANDEZ; III) Como consecuencia, condena al demandado REGINALDO BENJAMIN HERRERA HERNANDEZ aumentar TRESCIENTOS QUETZALES a la actual pensión alimenticia de CUATROCIENTOS QUETZALES, por lo que a partir de la fecha que cause firmeza el presente fallo, deberá proporcionar la cantidad de SETECIENTOS QUETZALES de forma mensual, anticipada y sin necesidad de cobro o requerimiento alguno; IV) SE IMPONE LA OBLIGACION al demandado REGINALDO BENJAMIN HERRERA HERNANDEZ, de garantizar el debido cumplimiento de su obligación dentro del plazo de quince días que para ello le confiere la ley; V) Al estar firme el presente fallo expídase COPIA CERTIFICADA a las partes procesales, cuando así sea solicitado, a su costa y con las formalidades de ley; VI) Por lo ya considerado no hay condena en costas procesales *** . RECTIFICACIÓN DE LOS HECHOS RELACIONADOS CON INEXACTITUD Las resultas del juicio se omiten por estar correctas en el fallo que se examina, por lo que no hay nada que rectificarle. PUNTO OBJETO DEL PROCESO Establecer si la demandante tiene la necesidad del aumento a la pensión alimenticia para su menor hija; establecer si el demandado tiene la capacidad económica para proporcionar el aumento a la pensión ya anteriormente fijada. DE LAS PRUEBAS APORTADAS Las pruebas que fueron aportadas al proceso en primera instancia, por parte de la actora, son los siguientes: DOCUMENTAL: a. Copia simple de la certificación de la partida de nacimiento de la menor Regina Guadalupe Herrera Velásquez; b. Certificación de la sentencia de fecha veinticuatro de octubre de dos mil dos, extendida por la Juez de Primera Instancia de Familia de este departamento, el seis de enero de dos mil nueve. POR PARTE DEL DEMANDADO: DOCUMENTAL: a. Constancia extendida por el señor Manuel de Jesús Juárez Ramírez, en donde indica que gana quinientos quetzales por prestar servicios
  2. 2. de locución. Aparecen los estudios socio económico de las partes, suscritos por la Trabajadora Social adscrita al juzgado de primer grado. ALEGATOS DE LAS PARTES CONTENDIENTES En esta instancia ninguna de las partes hizo uso de la audiencia en ocasión del día de la vista. RELACION PRECISA DE LOS EXTREMOS IMPUGNADOS El demandado Reginaldo Benjamín Herrera Hernández impugnó concretamente los numerales I), II) y III) de la sentencia de primer grado, donde se le aumenta la pensión alimenticia anteriormente fijada a favor de su menor hija Regina Guadalupe Herrera Velásquez. C O N S I D E R A N D O I Es precepto fundamental que el Estado garantice la protección social, económica y jurídica de la familia, promoverá su organización sobre la base legal del matrimonio, la igualdad de derechos de los cónyuges, la paternidad responsable; protegerá la salud física mental y moral de los menores de edad, les garantizará, su derecho a la alimentación, salud, educación, seguridad y previsión social. Nuestro ordenamiento procesal civil, regula que: La denominación de alimentos comprende todo lo que es indispensable para el sustento, habitación, vestido, asistencia médica y también la educación e instrucción del alimentista cuando es menor de edad. Los alimentos han de ser proporcionados a las circunstancias personales y pecuniarias de quien los debe y de quien los recibe, y serán fijados por el juez, en dinero. Los alimentos se reducirán o aumentarán proporcionalmente, según el aumento o disminución que sufran las necesidades del alimentista, y la fortuna del que hubiere de satisfacerlos. C O N S I D E R A N D O II El señor REGINALDO BENJAMIN HERRERA HERNANDEZ al impugnar la sentencia, expresamente indica que él teniendo un salario mensual muy bajo, se le hace extremadamente gravoso el proporcionar el aumento a la pensión alimenticia fijada en su oportunidad en el monto señalado en la sentencia de primer grado a favor de la menor REGINA GUADALUPE HERRERA VELASQUEZ, por lo que aspira que el tribunal de alzada lo modifique, pretendiendo que no haya aumento. Revisado en grado el fallo apelado, esta Sala arriba al convencimiento jurídico de que el mismo responde a las constancias del proceso y del análisis respectivo, pues, se tiene que con la fotocopia simple de la certificación de la partida de nacimiento se estableció el parentesco de la menor REGINA GUADALUPE HERRERA VELASQUEZ con el demandado. Asimismo, en cuanto al monto aumentado por el juez de primer grado es congruente con la capacidad económica del obligado, quien dicho sea de paso pretende demostrar que trabaja en la Radio Satélite con sede en el municipio de Cuyotenango, departamento de Suchitepéquez, con una constancia extendida por el señor Manuel de Jesús Juárez Ramírez, en su calidad de Administrador, que establece que devenga un salario mensual de quinientos quetzales, pues son turnos esporádicos no fijos los que cubre; razón por la cual, la cantidad fijada por el juez de primer grado es atinada, aun con las cargas familiares que manifestó al momento que le fue practicado el estudio socio
  3. 3. económico, de que tiene un hogar integrado con otra persona y un hijo menor de edad, además de indicar que ayuda a sus padres que ya son de avanzada edad, porque le dan posada y alimentos; en consecuencia, se determina que el documento acompañado resulta insuficiente para demostrar tal extremo, ante todo que se toma en cuenta la edad y salud de la alimentista, pues el coste de vida cuya espiral ascendente es constante y que está en edad escolar. De esa cuenta no se justifica la imposibilidad que el obligado alega, siendo imposible y poco creíble que le alcance dicho salario, de tal manera que a la edad del demandado que se encuentra en buenas condiciones de salud, puede conseguir trabajos en otros lugares para subsistir y con ello satisfacer las necesidades de la alimentista; por lo que, la sentencia impugnada debe mantenerse, pues es adecuada con la ley aplicable y por ello la decisión es confirmarla, junto con la no condena en costas. LEYES APLICABLES Artículos: 28-29-203-204 Constitución Política de la República de Guatemala; 44-51-66-67-69-70-72-73-75-79-81-106-126-127-128- 129-199-200-201-202-203-204-209 Código Procesal Civil y Mercantil; 2º.-3º.-6º.-10-12-14 Ley de Tribunales de Familia; 278-279-280-281-282 Código Civil; 141-142-143-147-148 Ley del Organismo Judicial; Acta número 1-2011 de la Secretaría de la Corte Suprema de Justicia. POR TANTO Esta Sala, con fundamento en lo considerado y leyes aplicadas; al resolver, DECLARA: I.-) SIN LUGAR el recurso de apelación interpuesto por el demandado REGINALDO BENJAMIN HERRERA HERNANDEZ; II.-) En consecuencia, se CONFIRMA LA SENTENCIA IMPUGNADA, juntamente con la no condena en costas. Con certificación de lo resuelto, devuélvase el proceso al juzgado de procedencia. Otto Cecilio Mayén Morales, Magistrado Presidente; Manfredo Alberto López Fuentes, Magistrado Vocal Primero; Oscar Mauricio Villalta González, Magistrado Vocal Segundo. Marcia Dolores Salazar Rivera, Secretaria.

