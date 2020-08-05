Evento cidc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CENTRO INTEGRAL DE DISEÑO DE CURSOS Julio RojasLuis Gaetano EVENTO VIRTUAL Anzoátegui, 05 de agosto de 2020
Es una metodología elearning que consiste en fragmentar los contenidos didácticos para adquirir determinadas competencias....
Es un conjunto de herramientas y metodologías cuyo objetivo es acelerar el proceso de desarrollo de contenidos, ya sea reu...
ENSEÑANZA VIRTUAL PARA LOS MILLENNIALS “Los Millennials, comprende aquellos jovenes de la generación nacida entre el año 1...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. CENTRO INTEGRAL DE DISEÑO DE CURSOS Julio RojasLuis Gaetano EVENTO VIRTUAL Anzoátegui, 05 de agosto de 2020
  2. 2. Es una metodología elearning que consiste en fragmentar los contenidos didácticos para adquirir determinadas competencias. Algunos de sus beneficios son: • Facilita la formación • Mayor retención de conocimientos • Accesible en múltiples dispositivos • Ahorro de tiempo en formación • Motivador MICROLEARNING
  3. 3. Es un conjunto de herramientas y metodologías cuyo objetivo es acelerar el proceso de desarrollo de contenidos, ya sea reutilizando recursos y procesos, o uniendo etapas de diseño instruccional. Algunos de sus beneficios son: • Reduce gastos en la producción de cursos • Reduce tiempos de producción • Facilita la producción masiva de módulos de formación • Fomenta el auto-aprendizaje RAPID LEARNING
  4. 4. ENSEÑANZA VIRTUAL PARA LOS MILLENNIALS “Los Millennials, comprende aquellos jovenes de la generación nacida entre el año 1980 y el 2000, en una opción dinámica para su aprendizaje y con manejos de tiempos flexibles que se ajustan perfectamente a sus necesidades.”” En cuanto al aprendizaje, esta generación también muestra algunas características: 1. Son más exigentes y selectivos tanto con el aprendizaje como en las metodologías. 2. Aplican más la autodidáctica: Tienen una capacidad “innata” para establecer y organizar su propio aprendizaje sin mediación de un tutor. 3. Marcada preferencia por el aprendizaje a través de medios digitales: la presencia “omnisciente” de Internet en todo lugar y a todo momento les permite estar conectados todo el tiempo.
  5. 5. GRACIAS

