Breve recuento de la historia de la representación anatómica

Published in: Education
Historia de las autopsias

  1. 1. Historia de la Anatomía Medioevo y Renacimiento
  2. 2. Detestande Feritatis • Bonifacio VIII 1299 • Contra la “Costumbre feroz”
  3. 3. • Profesor (Libro) • Demostrator u Ostensor (Vara) • Prosector (Cuchillo) 1286. Cremona
  4. 4. Mondino de Liuzzi • Siglo XII Salerno. Manuales anatómicos. • Siglo XIII (Finales) en Bolonia. Propósitos legales. • La Anatomía de Liuizzi (1316). • Disecciones anuales en Venecia.
  5. 5. 1319 Alberto de Bolonia Discípulo de Mondino Violación de Sepultura y robo de cadáver
  6. 6. Finales del Siglo XV • La disección del cadáver parecía aportar muy poca información relevante. • Las autopsias son consideradas un método de instrucción supeditado a los textos.
  7. 7. Divisiones conceptuales • Las imágenes se usan para enseñar las doctrinas galénicas. • Henri de Modeville y Guido de Vigevano. • Valor esquemático y nemotécnico.
  8. 8. La serie de cinco (nueve) figuras
  9. 9. La mirada del Anatomista • Apertura de cadáveres • Escuela de Pensamiento • ______________ • Búsqueda de una verdad • Curiosidad
  10. 10. Lección de Anatomía del Dr. Nicolaes Tulp. Rembrandt
  11. 11. La lección de anatomía del dr. Joan Deijman.

