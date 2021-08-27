Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ACTIVIDAD: LAS TIC EN LA VIDA SOCIEDAD ALUMNO: PORFIRIO GARCIA LUIS FERNANDO GRUPO:M1C2G33-048 27-08-2021
INTRODUCCIÓN: En este video hablaremos de la importancia del uso de las tics, ya que aún que es algo que hacemos a diario ...
¿CÓMO SE USAN LA TIC EN MI COMUNIDAD? Las tics las usamos en la comunidad para comunicarnos día con día, y estar en contac...
¿CÓMO USA MI COMPAÑERO LAS TIC EN SU COMUNIDAD? La usan como parte importante en su día, y para mantenerse comunicados. Ta...
CONCLUSIÓN: Las tics son muy importantes en nuestra vida diaria ya que nos ayuda a mantenernos comunicados, y son herramie...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
Aug. 27, 2021
84 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Porfirio garcia luisfernando_m01s4pi

Download to read offline

Technology
Aug. 27, 2021
84 views

LAS TIC`S EN LA VIDA SOCIEDAD

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(0/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Porfirio garcia luisfernando_m01s4pi

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD: LAS TIC EN LA VIDA SOCIEDAD ALUMNO: PORFIRIO GARCIA LUIS FERNANDO GRUPO:M1C2G33-048 27-08-2021
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN: En este video hablaremos de la importancia del uso de las tics, ya que aún que es algo que hacemos a diario no todos sabemos como se usa. A lo largo de nuestras vidas las usamos para comunicarnos, ya sea por llamada telefónica y en la actualidad con un mensaje, pero ¿Realmente sabemos còmo se usan las tics?
  3. 3. ¿CÓMO SE USAN LA TIC EN MI COMUNIDAD? Las tics las usamos en la comunidad para comunicarnos día con día, y estar en contacto con nuestros seres queridos, también para mantenernos informados de lo que pasa a nuestros alrededores viendo las noticias, o bien escuchando música para alegrar nuestros días. Las tics son un medio muy importante para nosotros, ya que forma parte de nuestras vidas.
  4. 4. ¿CÓMO USA MI COMPAÑERO LAS TIC EN SU COMUNIDAD? La usan como parte importante en su día, y para mantenerse comunicados. También por medio de las tics es como nos importen clases en este sistema virtual. De igual manera se utilizan en las redes sociales y muchos en el trabajo. Y a su vez son utilizadas como herramientas de información entretenimiento.
  5. 5. CONCLUSIÓN: Las tics son muy importantes en nuestra vida diaria ya que nos ayuda a mantenernos comunicados, y son herramienta muy importante para nosotros ya sea el ámbito, familiar, laborar o personal. A diario hacemos uso de ellas, como herramienta de búsqueda, comunicación o bien simple entrenamiento, son de mucha ayuda ya que en ellas nos podemos informar. Por ejemplo: ver las noticas o escuchar música. También nos ayuda a tener una sociedad mas conectada ya que las tics rompen fronteras y por medio de ellas nos podemos comunicar con personas que tenemos lejos de nosotros.

    Be the first to comment

LAS TIC`S EN LA VIDA SOCIEDAD

Views

Total views

84

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×